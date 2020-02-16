The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 6: One tract (.427 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Robert P. Cherry. Grantor: Jamie S. Leigh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 498 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: Lot 2 of Village on the Green Condos and lot 2 of Quail Ridge Cluster. Grantee: The Christine Ragenovich 2019 Separate Property Trust. Grantor: Christine Ragenovich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 536 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: One tract (.5 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Dwight W. Leonard and Karen C. Leonard. Grantor: John F. Seagle. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 564 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: Unit 5 of Beech Manor. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums Inc. Grantors: Danny S. Smith and Kelly M. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 571 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: Unit 3-S of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantor: The Arthur M. Smith Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 593 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Department of Transportation and Medley Investments Inc. Grantor: State of North Carolina. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 597 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Viking Properties of Blowing Rock LLC. Grantor: Medley Investments Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 601 of Book 2074.
Feb. 6: Lots 22-23 of River Ridge of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Kimberly Craig McCallum and Nancy Leigh McCallum. Grantor: Janet G. Pratt Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 639 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: One tract (14.938 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantees: Jacob Michael Willingham and Ashley Willingham. Grantors: Alice P. Naylor and Earl E. Leclaire. Excise tax: $791. Price: $395,500. Page 667 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 34 of Wildcat Estates in Elk. Grantees: Charles V. Loftis and Melissa J. Loftis. Grantors: Marion Anthony Cotarelo, Anne Marie F. Israel, Anne-Marie F. Sanchez, Jessica S. Israel, Mario Cotarelo, Sera F. Cotarelo and Mario Anthony Cotarelo. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 681 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 243 of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Joe W. Todd. Grantor: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 729 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 40 of Crystal Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Michael William Alberino. Grantor: Joseph W. Alberino Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 739 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lots 41-41A and 41E of Crystal Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Michael William Alberino. Grantors: Joseph W. Alberino Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 741 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Unit 7 of Meadowview Drive Condos in New River. Grantees: Brian E. Clary and Amy W. Clary. Grantors: Robert W. Holton and Beverly W. Holton. Excise tax: $248. Price: $124,000. Page 744 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: One tract (1.240 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Sarah Alice Miller Bills. Grantors: Coy Miller, Shelby Miller and Shelby J. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 781 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: One tract (3.496 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Elizabeth Ann Miller McClure. Grantors: Coy Miller, Shelby Miller and Shelby J. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 784 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: One tract (14.510 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Aaron Coy Miller. Grantors: Coy Miller, Shelby Miller and Shelby J. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 787 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: One tract (1.291 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Aaron Coy Miller. Grantors: Coy Miller, Shelby Miller and Shelby J. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 790 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 4 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds in Watauga. Grantees: Patrick C. Riordan and Melissa A. Riordan. Grantors: Patrick C. Riordan and Melissa A. Riordan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 813 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 2 of New River Falls Townhomes in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Susan S. Sommerkamp. Grantor: King Construction of Boone Inc. Excise tax: $902. Price: $451,000. Page 848 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 5 of Woodridge in Watauga. Grantees: Robert L. Race and Matthew S. Boyd. Grantors: Mark P. Lavin, Scott Warren Culpepper, Robert L. Race, Matthew S. Boyd and Scott Culpepper. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 852 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Unit 7 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: C. Wesley Carr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 869 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Unit 14 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Nicholas Hardin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 871 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Unit 29 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Judy O. Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 873 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Unit 21 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Marcus J. Genson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 875 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 152 of H.J. Hardin Estate in Watauga. Grantees: Robert A. Cole and Carissa M. Cole. Grantor: Modern Real Estate Investor LLC. Excise tax: $345. Price: $172,500. Page 887 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 803 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club. Grantees: Rhonda B. Johnson and Sandra S. Johnson. Grantor: Maria Celeste Lloyd Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $564. Price: $282,000. Page 891 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: Lot 19 of Boone Fork Camp in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Alfred A. Wolf Jr. Family Trust. Grantors: Alfred A. Wolf Jr. and Lynne A. Wolf. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 898 of Book 2074.
Feb. 7: One tract (4.896 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Treva K. Mclean. Grantor: Basic Humanity Ink Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 9 of Book 2075.
Feb. 7: One tract (4.896 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: T. Craig Weaver. Grantor: Treva K. Mclean. Excise tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 12 of Book 2075.
Feb. 7: One tract (23,200 square feet) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Jerry Carroll Moretz and Justina Marie Moretz. Grantors: Carolyn Greene Proffit, Steve Proffit, Ronnie Steve Proffit, Ashley Nicole Proffit and Christopher Steven Proffit. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 20 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: One tract (.60 acres) of Foxcrest Associates LLC in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Southern Horizons L.P. Grantors: Southern Horizons LP, Southern Sunsets LP, Dinkins Enterprises Inc. and Landon K. Thorne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 53 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: One tract (.60 acres) of Southern Sunsets in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Southern Sunsets LP. Grantors: Southern Horizons L.P., Southern Sunsets L.P., Dinkins Enterprises Inc. and Landon K. Thorne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 56 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Lot 67 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Ozzy Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Perkins and Sons LLC. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 77 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: One tract (2.008 acres) of Jearl D. Norris subdivision. Grantees: Rebecca D. Harmon and Eva G. Harmon. Grantor: Jearl Dwight Norris. Excise tax: $51. Price: $25,500. Page 108 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Unit C-208 of Wildflower Condos. Grantee: Dianna Sumpter. Grantors: Wallace L. Arnold and Joy J. Arnold. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 119 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Lot 4 of Wapiti Ridge Development in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: The Erika Anya Rosenthal Trust. Grantor: Richard Neil Rosenthal. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 127 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Amanda Nicholson Britt, William Stuart Cooper Nicholson, Thomas Dalton Miller Nicholson and John Christie Nicholson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 133 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Lots 26-28 of Echo Park Addition in Watauga. Grantee: Tina Hughlene B. Frank. Grantor: William A. Frank. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 136 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Lot 293 of Creekridge in Watauga. Grantee: Bearly A Beech House LLC. Grantor: Reel Beechy LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 139 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Lots 17-24 of Lakeview Acres development. Grantees: The Mark Lazar Invervivos Trust and Mark Lazar. Grantors: The Victor Lazar Living Trust and Victor Lazar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 150 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: One tract (.5 acres) of Marianna Isaacs in Cove Creek. Grantee: Isaacs Rentals LLC. Grantors: Marianna Isaacs and Thomas R. Isaacs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 157 of Book 2075.
Feb. 10: Lot 9 of Cove Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantee: Veronica Maria Garcia. Grantor: Rolling Hills Development LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 161 of Book 2075.
Feb. 11: Lot 32 of Mayview Park in Watauga. Grantees: William W. Swink Jr. and Stephanie H. Swink. Grantors: Caleb B. Swink and Michaelanne Swink. Excise tax: $574. Price: $287,000. Page 292 of Book 2075.
Feb. 11: One tract (1.317 acres) of Hound Ears in Watauga. Grantee: Eve L. Orr North Carolina Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Grantor: Rachel M. Hupfeld. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 320 of Book 2075.
Feb. 11: Two tracts (one of .5 acres and one of .25 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Heidi H. Kerley. Grantors: Sylvia S. Hammons, Willie C. Hammons and Juanita Sanders. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 326 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: One tract (.095 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Danny Critcher. Grantors: Harry H. Critcher and Wanda Lee S. Critcher. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 351 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: One tract (.060 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Stephen M. Critcher. Grantors: Harry H. Critcher and Wanda Lee S. Critcher. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 355 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 40 of Shadow Mountain development. Grantee: Russell B. Lewis Jr. Grantor: First Story Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $674. Price: $337,000. Page 359 of Book 2075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.