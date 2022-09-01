The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 4: 9 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ricky Presnell, Leesa P. Samson and Sherry Phillips Harmon. Grantors: Hattie P. Phillips and Hattie Belle Presnell Phillips. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 834 of Book 2265.
April 4: 0.342 and 0.355 acres in Broyhill Bradley in Blowing Rock. Grantees: George G. Mast and Gayle F. Mast. Grantors: Rita M. Wiseman. Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 838 of Book 2265.
April 4: Unit G 24 in Mariah North IV Condo. Grantees: Robert Cannon and Michele Cannon. Grantors: John Lambert Jr. and Janetta L. Lambert. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 842 of Book 2265.
April 4: 2.04 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Gary R. Herman and Linda W. Herman. Grantors: Mildred D. Herman, Martin D. Herman and Mildred H. Herman. No Tax Consideration, Price: N/A. Page 863 of Book 2265.
April 4: Lot 28 in Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thomas J. Kennedy and Ann Langer Kennedy. Grantors: Ross Allen Custom Builders INC. Tax: $338. Price: $169,000. Page 901 of Book 2265.
April 4: Huckleberry Trail in Blue Ridge Tract. Grantees: Jeffrey Thomas Jones. Grantors: Morgan Anne Redmond, Thomas B. Redmond Jr, Thomas B. Redmond, Micheal Andrew Martin and Stephanie E. Martin. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 904 of Book 2265.
Apri 4: Unit 31 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Amie Capano and Jared Capano. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 7 of Book 2266.
April 4: Unit 1 in Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: William Michael Boon and Elizabeth Matthews Boon. GrantorsL Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 9 of Book 2266.
April 4: Unit 1 Laurel in Blowing Rock Interval in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: David Living Trust, Mark E. Davidowitz, and Cheryl David. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 11 of Book 2266.
April 4: 12.985 of Meat Camp. Grantees: Ann Henry, Jean Peyton Henry and Charles Johnston Henry Jr. Grantors: Charles zJohnston Henry JR. Ann Henry, and Jean Peyton Henry. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 21 of Book 2262.
April 4: Lot 16 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jumida Property LLC. Grantors: Judith Ann Portnoy Trust, Judith Ann Portnoy and Judith Ann Portnoy Trust. Tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 33 of Book 2262.
April 5: Unit W 47 in Frontier Village. Grantees: Adam Rummel. Grantors: Karen Van Buskirk, Karen Rummel and Karen W Van Buskirk. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 37 of Book 2262.
April 5: Unit 4 in K South Slope II Condos Phase VI. Grantees: Micael A. Slack, Stacey L. Slack and Savannah L. Slack. Grantors: Lauren E. Tipton. Tax: $421. Price: $210500. Page 75 of Book 2266.
April 5: Watauga. Grantees: Leslie Matthews Doyle and Marc J. Doyle. Grantors: Daniels C. Kuzminski and Lauren S. Kuzminski. Tax: $1190. Price: $595,000. Page 97 of 2266.
April 5: Unit 1 Dogwood Interval in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Mitchell B. Mccarter. Grantors: Betty L. Huss, Betty R. Huss and Kimberly Huss McCarter. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 121 of Book 2266
April 5: Lot 2 Hillcrest. Grantees: Michael Martinez and Giselle Urizarri. Grantors: John Papatzanakis and Sandra Beatriz Papatzanakis. Tax: $1110 Price: $555,000. Page 126 of Book 2266 .
April 5: Lot 4 Landing At Little Laurel in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Laurel Trace LLC. Grantors: The Douglas M. Rudersdorf Revocable Living Trust, Douglas M. Rudersdorf. Tax: $50. Price: $25000. Page 173 of Book 2266
April 5: 8.686 and 196.4 Acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Mucael E. Replogle. Grantors: Curtis Alan Replogle and Michael R. Replogle. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 176 of Book 2266.
April 5: Lot 11 in Village Creek. Grantees: John J. Cox Jr. anf Dana M. Cox. Grantors: Ann P. Cox, John J. Cox JR and Dana M. Cox. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 237 of Book 2266.
April 6: Unit 6 in Smoketree Lodge Watauga. Grantees: Resort Collection International LLC. Grantors: Thomas A. Forkel and Glenna P. Forkel. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 244 of Book 2266.
April 6: 2.351 Acres. Grantees: Conenna Family irrevocable Trust. Nicholas Conenna and Marc P. Conenna. Grantors: Ernest Hal Scronce Jr. Joyce G. Scronce, Michael Joe Scronce, Melissa A. Scronce and Ernest H. Scronce Jr. Tax: $250. Price: $12500. Page 255 of Book 2266.
April 6: 2 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Matt Barnes and April Barnes. Grantors: Cynthia Brewer Sahr, Charles Lee Sahr, Diane Brewer, James Freeman Brewer, and Sara Marie Brewer. Tax:$56. Price: $28,000. Page 259 of Book 2266.
April 6: Utility Easement. Grantees: Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation. Grantors: Darrin Levern Hartness and Lisa King Hartness. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 264 of Book 2266.
April 6: See Description. Grantees: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Grantors: Mark Charles and Pamela Jean Nenow. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 267 of Book 2266.
April 6:0.507 Brushy Fork. Grantees: Kelley W. Greene and Michael T. Greene. Grantors: Merle C. Adams. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 282 of Book 2266.
April 6: Lot L Echota Estates Townhomes in Watauga. Grantees: Shannon Tate Foster. Grantors: Gene Foster. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 285 of Book 2266.
April 6: 10.095 Acres in Elk. Grantees: Fredrik Noren, Amy Noren and Melanie Schaaf. Grantors: William J. Roy Living Trust, William J. Roy and William J. Roy Trust. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 288 of Bool 2266.
April 6: Unit W 38 in Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Charlotte Policari. GrantorsL Gina Policari and Michael Rosen. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 333 of Book 2266.
April 6: Grovehurst in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Matt Barnes and April Barnes. Grantors: Larry E. Phillips and Landon Phillips and Sandra W. Phillips. Tax: $50. Price: $25000. Page 369 of Book 2266
April 6: 0.525 Laurel Creek. Grantees: Benjamin Mark Trivette. Grantors: Faye Watson. Tax: $4. Price: $2000. Page 390 of Book 2266.
April 7 : Lot 7 in Chetola Estate in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Relax Yosef LLC. Grantors: Timothy Worth Gentry. Tax: $600. Price: $30,000. Page 408 of Book 2266.
April 7: Lot 2 in Howards Creek with Exceptions. Grantees: Chris Hutnyak and Melissa Marie Hutnyak. Grantors: James R. Mckamey and Kara Lea McKamey. Tax: $1227. Price: $613,500. Page 414 of Book 2266.
April 7: Lot 654 Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: The Nick and Janet Schneider Aiossa Revocable Trust, Nick Aiossa Jr, Janet Schnieder Aiossa and Nick Aiossa. Grantors: Rogelio Alberto Quiroga and Mirleys Quiroga. Tax: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 422 of Book 2266.
April 7: 1 Acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Courtney Dresden, and Jacob Martin. Grantors: James D. Linamen and Melanie A. Linamen. Tax: $116. Price: $58,000. Page 427 of Book 2266.
April 7: Lot 47 Townhomes in Brookshire in New River. Grantees: Khurram Bilal Tariq. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $673. Price: $336,500. Page 449 of Book 2266.
April 7: 6.046 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: CDL Holdings LLC. Grantors: Glenn Henson Properties and MRH Limited Partnership. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 475 of Book 2266.
April 7: Lot 17 in Black Bear Knoll. Grantees: David Timore Turbyfill and Suzanne kathleen Ruth Turbyfil. Grantors: Jodi Turbyfil and Terrance Lamar Turbyfill. Tax: $86. Price: $43,000. Page 477 of Book 2266.
April 7: Lot 7 in Elk Hill Shawnee. Grantees: Ryan Michael Adair, Connor Thomas Adair and Abbey Elizabeth Adair. Grantors: Kelly Ann Adair. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 480 of 2266.
April 7: Unit 201 Summerwood Condos. Grantees: Dennis Edward Nutt and Christian Lynne Nutt. Grantors: Mountainhug LLC. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 483 of Book 2266.
April 7: Unit 2 in Village on the Green. Grantees: Richard Pederoni and Elizabeth Pedroni. Grantors: David Cook and Christy Cook. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 504 of Book 2266.
April 7: 83 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Sabina Greene Norris. Grantors: Gerald Greene and Karin Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 507 of Book 2266.
April 7: Unit 14 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condomoniums. Grantors: Maria Bell and Ramon Bell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 511 of Book 2266.
April 7 : 1.815 Acres on Lot 9 in Green Mountain Village Cove Creek Phase II. Grantees: Kellen Bowers and Amanda Irish. Grantors: Loretta K. Fuller, Gerald R. Fuller and John P. Fuller. Tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 551 of Book 2266.
April 7: 10.12 acres in Stoncliff Preserve in Blue Ridge Tract. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Fisher and Svetlana Andrianova Fisher. Grantors: Buffalo Creek Wilderness South LLC. Tax: $2140. Price: $1,700,000. Page 555 of Book 2266.
April 7: Two Tracts. Grantees: Rhonda W. Shoemaker and David Shoemaker. Grantors: RWS Properties LLC, Rhonda W. Shoemaker and David Shoemaker. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 597 of Book 2266.
April 8: Lot 86 Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Christina Pitts Lynn. Grantors: Fransico Vargas, Maria C. Vargas, Jashua Vargas, and Joel Vargas. Tax: $821. Price: $410,500. Page 624 of Book 2266.
April 8: 0.677 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Clinton A. Spedding III and Shirley Huang Spedding. Grantors: Joan V. Broderick and William L. Broderick. Tax: $1330. Price: $665,000. Page 657 of 2266.
April 8: 12.134 Acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: JOe Durda and Alison Durda. Grantors: David V. Deitz and Kathleen J. Deitz. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 712 of Book 2266.
April 8: 4.09 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Linda Pohle Trust and Linda C. Pohle. Grantors: Chestnut Drive Partners LLC. Tax: $1,758. Price: $879,000. Page 723 of Book 2266.
April 8: 2.244 Acres Lot 273 in Blue Ridge Country Clun in Elk Phase 1 Section 9. Grantees: The Jeffrey and Laurel Lee Living Trust. Jeffrey Walker Lee Trust, Laurel Ann Lee Trust, Jeffrey Lee and Laurel Lee. Grantors: LLB Group LLC , Laurel Ann Lee Trust and Jeffrey Walker Lee Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 729 of Book 2266.
April 8: Lot 11 in Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village. Grantees: Michael J. Hirsch and Christi A. Hirsch. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $2317. Price: $1,185,500. Page 741 of Book 2266.
April 8: 0.304 acres Lot 1 in Brushy Fork. Grantees: John David Eggers and David Blane Eggers. Grantors: WVS Investments LLC. Tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 761 of Book 2266.
April 8: 3.277 acres in Beaver Dam Tract. Grantees: Charles M. Kluck and Georgette D. Kluck. Grantors: Phillip A. Adams, John G. Norris and John G. Norris. Tax: $826. Price: $413,000. Page 783 off Book 2266.
April 8: Lot 5 in Greenwood Development at Meat Camp. Grantees: Nicola Greaves and Alex Kannon. Grantors: Watauga County Habitat for Humanity INC. Tax: $504. Price: $252,000. Page 804 of Book 2266.
