The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 22: Two tracts (one of .371 acres and one of .039 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bret J. Whitcomb and Peggy Sue Whitcomb. Grantors: James L. McCrorie and Priscilla C. McCrorie. Excise tax: $2,360. Price: $ 1,180,000. Page 820 of Book 2043.
Aug. 22: Lot 11 of New River Heights in New River. Grantee: Doug R. Banks. Grantees: Anthony Compagnone and Louann I. Bruce. Excise tax: $546. Price: $273,000. Page 836 of Book 2043.
Aug. 22: Lot 123 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantee: R. John Hamman, Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Margaret L. Bailey. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 853 of Book 2043.
Aug. 22: Two tracts (one of 28 acres and one of 1.750 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: The Amelia Jane Zakour Revocable Trust. Grantor: Amelia Jane Zakour. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 866 of Book 2043.
Aug. 22: Lot 136 of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Dunmovin, LLC. Grantors: John J. Hutchinson and Bethany N. Hutchinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 870 of 2043.
Aug. 22: Lot 402 of Ledges at Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Dunmovin, LLC. Grantors: John J. Hutchinson and Bethany N. Hutchinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 873 of 2043.
Aug. 22: Two tracts (one of 2.398 acres and one of .250 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Marc Shiner and Heidi M. Perlet. Grantor: Cloud Cover, LLC. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 87 of Book 2043.
Aug. 22: One tract of 2.211 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Paul Lynn Scott. Grantors: Earl Franklin Scott and Shirley Belle Scott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 3 of Book 2044.
Aug. 22: One tract of 6.062 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Earl Scott, Jr. Grantors: Earl Franklin Scott and Shirley Belle Scott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 6 of Book 2044.
Aug. 22: Unit C-6 of Village Green Condos. Grantees: Kenneth Ray Robinette and Claudia Smith Robinette. Grantors: Richard T. Reinert and L. Ann Reinert. Excise tax: $575. Price: $287,500. Page 9 of Book 2044.
Aug. 22: Lot 34 of Shatley Mountain Estates. Grantee: Edna Peters Edgerston. Grantors: William David Edgerston and EdnaPeters Edgerston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 11 of Book 2044.
Aug. 22: Unit 1-B of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantee: Claudine T. Mayberry. Grantor: Timothy D. Mayberry Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 31 of Book 2044.
Aug. 22: Unit 2-S of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantee: Claudine T. Mayberry. Grantor: Timothy D. Mayberry Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 2044.
Aug. 22: Lot 37 of Village Creek. Grantee: Benjamin Cayce. Grantor: Casey Lynn Conway. Excise tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 36 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 62 of Laurel Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Jerry B. Porter and Jodi-Leigh Helmer. Grantors: Denise L. Blesh and Robert Korb III. Excise tax: $331. Price: $165,500. Page 55 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: One tract (21.927 acres) of Geraldine Brinkley subdivision. Grantees: Richard Brian Stewart and Jeanne Michelle. Grantors: Alice Geraldine Brinkley, Geraldine S. Brinkley and Ernest Stevenson Arthur, Jr. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 73 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: One tract (.344 acres) of Leisure Acres. Grantees: Matthew Jennison and Margaret A. Benton. Grantor: Edith Gaye Sidden. Excise tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 81 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 4 of Saddle Ridge Park Estates, one tract (.163 acres) and Lot 35 of Sauls Camp Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Grant Williard and Laura Williard. Grantor: John G. Williard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 84 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 1 of Hagagman House Division. Grantees: Brian Shipley and Jaclyn Shipley. Grantors: Brian H. Thomas and Kathy Thomas. Excise tax: $1,060. Price: $530,000. Page 88 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 64 of Chapel Hills. Grantees: Grayson Miller and Katherine Miller. Grantor: Eric Alexander Gormly. Excise tax: $334. Price: $167,000. Page 91 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Unit 28 of Boone Kingswood Condos. Grantees: Albert H. Calloway and Lorine K. Calloway. Grantors: Henry Lesesne and Jean Lesesne. Excise tax: $252. Price: $126,000. Page 108 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 2 of Eureka Hills in New River. Grantees: Charles L. Johnson and Maryann Johnson. Grantors: Susan Willman O’Bryant and Harold O’Bryant. Excise tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 111 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 82 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Steven Bovee and Kimberly Nelson Bovee. Grantors: David M. Chesson and Anne W. Chesson. Excise tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 115 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 48 of University Village in New River. Grantees: Austin F. Eggers and Michelle L. Eggers. Grantor: Joan Young Smith Marital Trust. Excise tax: $694. Price: $387,000. Page 137 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Unit R-831 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: Joseph A. Madaras and Hilda P. Madaras. Grantors: Kenneth O. Rendall and Laura E. Randall. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 160 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lot 243 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: George W. Dailey and Moira T. Dailey. Grantor: George C. Dailey Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 166 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: One tract (.027 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Adrian D. Tait and Heidi R. Tait. Grantor: PLAAG Properties. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 169 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: One tract (.068 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: PLAAG Properties. Grantors: Adrian D. Tait and Heidi R. Tait. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 172 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Lots 57 and 58 of Abernathy subdivision. Grantee: Tamala L. Jolly. Grantors: John T. Earwood and Claire Earwood. Excise tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 190 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Unit 105-2 of New River Riverstone Condos. Grantee: Bailey’s Branch. Grantors: Randy Scott Riddle and Rebecca Whitener Riddle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration.Page 218 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: Units 6 and 14 of Four Season at Beech. Grantee: D&D Ventures. Grantors: Carl Schrack Sr., Steve Mohr and Carrell Schrack. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 245 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: One tract (.93 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Jill Renee Williams and Andy James Cox. Grantor: Dean G. Randell. Excise tax: $334. Price: $167,000. Page 251 of Book 2044.
Aug. 23: One tract (2.728 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Richard Reece and Donna Poarch Reece. Grantors: Joe Dean Hollars. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 274 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: One tract (1.658 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Jonathan S. Priest. Grantor: Sandi Priest. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 294 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: One tract of (.711 acres) in New River. Grantee: Emil Klemens Schlee. Grantors: Rachael L. White and Daniel R. White. Excise tax: $342. Price: $171, 000. Page 301 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Seven tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Marianna Eggers Isaacs and Thomas Ray Isaacs. Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs, Thomas Ray Isaacs, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Kelvin Gryder and Stacy C. Eggers, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Two tracts in New River. Grantees: Rebecca Eggers-Gryder and Kelvin Gryder. Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs, Thomas Ray Isaacs, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Kelvin Gryder and Stacy C. Eggers, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 340 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Lots 24-10 of Judge Greene’s Estate in Boone. Grantees: Rebecca Eggers-Gryder and Kelvin Gryder. Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs, Thomas Ray Isaacs, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Kelvin Gryder and Stacy C. Eggers, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 346 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Lots 2-3 of Ida Moretz Estate in Boone. Grantee: GRYDER Rentals. Grantors: Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs, Thomas Ray Isaacs, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Kelvin Gryder and Stacy C. Eggers, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 351 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Lot 5 of Daydreams subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantees: Wiliam Allen Howard and Krista P. Howard. Grantors: Addison Paul Miller and Nicole Marie Roberti Miller. Excise tax: $538. Price: $264,000. Page 356 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Lot 159 and 166 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard H. Murtland and Pamela Sue Murtland. Grantors: Richard H. Murtland and Pamela Sue Murtland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 373 and 376 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Lot 19 of Ivy Ridge in Stony Fork. Grantees: Shelley A. Helms and Sherrie Myers. Grantors: Jon Edward Wilson and Laura Beth Wilson. Excise tax: $894. Price: $447,000. Page 398 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: One tract (.008 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William D. McClure, Betty B. McClure, Michael A. McClure and Donna McClure. Grantors: Walter M. Cummins Jr., Walter J. Cummins Jr. and Jan S. Cummins. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 414 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: One tract (.008 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Walter M. Cummins Jr. and Jan S. Cummins. Grantors: William D. McClure, Betty B. McClure, Michael A. McClure, Donna McClure and William A. McClure. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 418 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Unit 6-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake. Grantors: George W. Plonk and Esther M. Plonk. Excise tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 446 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Unit 29 of Fronteir Village. Grantee: Shawn P. Gilland. Grantor: Barbara Williams. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 458 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Unit 5-A of Chetola Woods Condos. Grantee: Coral Gables Trust Company. Grantor: Fiduciary Trust International of the South. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 462 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Lots 5-6 of Mountain Homes in the New River. Grantees: Allen Powers and Teresa Powers. Grantor: The Susan Pitts Living Trust. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 468 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Unit 731 of Echota Woods Condos. Grantee: John P. Linhart Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Johnna Thomason Williams and Alisa Anderson Williams. Excise tax: $562. Price: $281,000. Page 488 of Book 2044.
Aug. 26: Two tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dennis J. Whitaker and Jean H. Whitaker. Grantor: Dolores Mulhern. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 493 of 2044.
Aug. 27: Four tracts in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Glenda Knowles. Grantors: Lloyd Knowles and Glenda Knowles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 607 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lot 5 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Terry B. Purvis. Grantor: Blowing Rock Realty and Insurance, Inc. Excise tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 612 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lot 7 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantee: John D. Broyhill, Jr. Grantor: Blowing Rock Realty and Insurance, Inc. Excise tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 614 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lot 14 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Noreen B. Sawyer. Grantors: Blowing Rock Realty and Insurance, Inc. Excise tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 616 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Brenda Burandt. Grantors: Robert B. Burandt and Brenda Burandt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 628 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lot 4 of Hillwinds Estates and Lot 8 of William M. Shahenn Hillis W. Icenhour in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Albert Dickson III and Susan Price Dickson. Grantor: M. M. Deaton. Excise tax: $699. Price: $349,500. Page 631 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lot 1 in Cove Creek. Grantees: Rebecca Lynn Dilley and Douglas Allan Dilley. Grantors: Ronnie W. Woodie and Rebecca B. Woodie. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 667 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lot 111 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Frank R. Curran and Rae Ellen Curran. Grantors: Carolyn Curran Easley, Robert Easley, Colleen Curran Hook, Stephen Cook, Thomas Francis Curran, Judy Curran, Claudia Curran Freels, Brad Freels, Michael Francis Curran, Nancy Curran, S. Hook, C.C. Freels and N.E. Curran. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 703 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: Lots 102 and 111 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: April Michele Gorman. Grantors: Frank R. Curran and Rae Ellen Curran. Excise tax: $254. Price: $127,000. Page 710 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: One tract (82.507 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Diane L. King. Grantors: Paul E. Mance and Joy B. Mance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 783 of Book 2044.
Aug. 27: One tract (.467 acres) of George Wilson subdivision in New River. Grantees: Maria Elise Goebeler and Sabrina L. Jones. Grantors: Andrew B. Heckert and Kristan Cockerill. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 796 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: One tract (2.001 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Larry A. Harmon and Deana K. Harmon. Grantors: James R. Melton, Nancy A. Melton and Phyllis P. Melton. Excise tax: $126. Price: $83,000. Page 811 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Unit 9 of Laurel Creek Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Deborah S. Young. Grantees: Carrie M. Graybeal Lusk and Christopher William Ivor Lusk. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 845 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Four tracts in New River. Grantee: Grover III Properties. Grantors: John H. Wheeler and Margaret Wheeler. Excise tax: $246. Price: $123,000.
Aug. 28: One tract (7.013 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Streetview Properties. Grantors: James Lee McCormick and Timothy Edwin Cutler. Excise tax: $176. Price: $88,000. Page 853 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Units 104 and 102 of Oak Ridge Condos in New River. Grantee: Basecamp Properties. Grantors: Sandra L. Arnette and John R. Kirven. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 861 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Unit 621 of Echota Woods Condos. Grantee: Renee W. Aycock Revocable Trust. Grantor: Renee W. Aycock. Excise tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 865 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Two tracts in Cove Creek. Grantee: JL Townsend Isenhour, LLC. Grantors: Joseph Aaron Townsend and Lydia Sanders Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 868 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Two tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Melody A. Aleshinloye. Grantors: Melody Ann Dollars and Melody A. Aleshinloye. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 880 of Book 2044.
Aug. 28: Four tracts in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Nat. C. Campbell III and Barbara H. Campbell Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Nat C. Campbell IIII Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2045.
Aug. 28: Four parcels in Watauga. Grantees: Donna C. Presnell and Antony J. Coffey. Grantors: Donna C. Presnell and Anthony J. Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 22 of Book 2045.
Aug. 28: Lot 13 of Old Keller Farm in New River. Grantee: The Christina Lee Anderson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Christina Lee Anderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 137 of Book 2045.
