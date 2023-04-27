The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 14: 3.785 acres and 2.521 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Allan Cole Jr., and Amy Elizabeth Cole. Grantors: James Heidenreich, and Louise Heidenreich. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 801 of Book 2327.
April 17: Lot 18 in Summit. Grantees: Nich Real Estate LLC. Grantors: Linda Reiff, Linda Pleeter and Ben Rieff. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 808 of Book 2327.
April 17: Lot 7 in Mabel Spring in Cove Creek. Grantees: Timothy Joesph Twigg Jr. Grantors: Joesph Robinson III, and Renee Robinson. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 831 of Book 2327.
April 17: 1.856 acres on lot 297 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club. Grantees: Robert Thomas Wick Jr. and Suzanna Jane Fox. Grantors: BR Development Group LCC. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 837 of Book 2327.
April 17: Lot 74 in Councill Oaks in New River. Grantees: Dempsey L. Wilcox, and Margie B. Wilcox. Grantors: WWC Development LLC, C. Kenneth Wilcox Trust, C. Kenneth Wilcox, and Charles Christopher Wilcox Trust. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 878 of Book 2327.
April 17: 8.525 acres in Bill May Tract 3. Grantees: Jeremy Puzycki, and Dian Amnott Puzycki. Grantors: Garry Wayne Smith, Donna Kay Smoth, Donald Lind Robbins, Sandra Elaine Robbins, Joel Robert Everhart, Phyllis Jane Everhart, and Donna K. Smith. Tax: $146. Price: $73,000. Page 888 of Book 2327.
April 17: Unit 2 in Building Iris in Blowing Interval 39 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 919 of Book 2327.
April 17: 2.859 acres, and 6.990 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Kirt Zecman, and Christina Zecman. Grantors: Elson Greene, Rebecca H. Greene, and Elson C. Greene. Tax: $117. Price: $58,500. Page 921 of Book 2327.
April 17: 1.804 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Graham Frye Roten. Grantors: Celia G. Roten. Tax: $286. Price: $143,000. Page 940 of Book 2327.
April 18: Lot 63 in Monteagle in Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: Mancil J. Sanders and Sheri Sanders. Grantors: Richard Labarre, Amy Labarre and R. Labbare. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 56 of Book 2327.
April 18: Lot AA46 in Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard W> June, and Dawn L. June. Grantors: Roy A. Brawner and Terry Kramer. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 62 of Book 2327.
April 18: 8.46 acres. Grantees: Ernest and Peri Moretz Revocable Trust, Ernest W. Moretz Trust, Peri L. Moretz Trust, Ernest Moretz and Peri Moretz. Grantors: William Wellborn, Judy Wellborn and William N. Wellborn. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 66 of Book 2328.
April 18: Lot 3 in Mabel Springs in Cove Creek. Grantees: Timothy Joesph Twigg Jr. Grantors: Reed W. Thomas, Tabitha W. Thomas, and Tabitha Thomas. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 75 of Book 2328.
April 18: Unit 203 in Building Craig. Grantors: Ralph Cotter and Eliza Cotter. Grantees: The Timothy R. Riedel Revocable Trust, Timothy R. Riedel, and Timothy R. Reidel Trust. Tax: $1,654. Price: $827,000. Page 80 of Book 238.
April 18: 1.968 acres with exception. Grantees: Dale Krebsbach, and Rita B. Storie. Grantors: Nickolaus Doughton Lawrence. Tax:$260. Price: $130,000. Page 115 of Book 2328.
April 18: 0.38 acres on Lot 215 in Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert Vollers and Debra Vollers. Grantors: Mark Rich, Erin Rich and Erin K. Rich. Tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 139 of Book 2328.
April 18: 0.536 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Deep Gap Associates LLC. Grantors: Dudley O. Swift, Dorothy C. Swift, Kimberly Swift Watson, and Carolyn Swift Lyons. Tax: $264. Price: $132,000. Page 157 of Book 2327.
April 18: 0.198 acres. Grantees: Elizabeth A. Colonna Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement, Elizabeth A. Colonna Trust, Elizabeth A. Colonna, and Andrew N. Jeffrey. Grantors: The Brunderman Family Trust, John A. Brunderman Trust, Shay S. Brunderman Trust, Shay S. Brunderman, and John A. Brunderman. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 162 of Book 2328.
April 19: Crestview Estates. Grantees: Fernando A. Amandi and, Teresita R. Amandi. Grantors: Berney A. Burgess Living Trust, Margaret M. Burgess Living Trust, Linda S. Burgess, Berney A. Burgess, and Margaret M. Burgess. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 447 of Book 2328.
April 19: Lot 135 in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mark A. Cooper, and Stacie D. Cooper. Grantors: Daniel E. Whiteman and Daniel W. Whiteman. Tax: $3,600. Price: $1,800,000. Page 487 of Book 2328.
April 19: 0.15 acres on Lot 621 in Gay Mountain. Grantees: Kay B. Morrow. Grantors: Linda T. Helms and Dennis J. Helms. Tax: $1,600. Price: 800,000. Page 507 of Book 2328.
April 19: Unit C in New River Dogwood Plaza Condo. Grantees: Ronald S. Cutlip and Cheryl L. Cutlip. Grantors: Oscars Inc. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 556 of Book 2328.
April 20: 1 acre in New River. Grantees: Mitchell Gragg and Tammy Gragg. Grantors: Cathy L. Gragg, and Cathy G. Austin. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 576 of Book 2328.
April 20: 2.539 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Andrea L. Swope, and Johnathan G. Swope. Grantors: Terrance J. Cornelis, and Yvonne Cornelis. Tax: $1,760. Price: $880,000. Page 581 of Book 2328.
April 20: 0.334 acres on Lot 9 in Hound Ears Lodge in Watauga Section 12 in Port L8. Grantees: Karen Lang Johnston. Grantors: Thomas Howard Grote and Susan Carmichael Grote. Tax: $2950. Price: $1,475,000. Page 645 of Book 2328.
April 20:1.535 acres in Meat Camp Tract A. Grantees: Michael Edward Crow. Grantors: The Brockford G. Baird Living Trust, The Connie L. Baird Living Trust, Brockford G. Baird Trust, Connie L. Baird and Brockford G. Baird. Tax: $1014. Price: $507,000. Page 678 of Book 2328.
April 20: 0.153 acres on lot 34in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Meadows Cottages Phase 1A. Grantees: Gary L. Whichello. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $1,250,000. Page 705 of Book 2328.
April 20: Lot C 55 or 50 Mill Ridge Section 1. Grantees: Karolina Ferrulli and Daniel Thomas Ferrulli. Grantors: CCBC Holdings LLC. Tax: $676. Price: $338,000. Page 727 of Book 2328.
April 20: Unit 1 in Building Spruce in Blowing Rock Interval 22 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Richard D. Lidbom and Brenda R. Lidbom. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 756 of Book 2328.
April 20: Unit 1 in building Dahlia in Blowing Rock Interval 23 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Richard D. Lidbom and Brenda R. Lidbom. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 758 of Book 2328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.