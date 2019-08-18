Aug. 8: Unit 321 of Hawks Peak South Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Nancy Jane Campbell. Grantor: Neil F. Chirico Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $335. Price: $167,500. Page 501 of Book 2041.
Aug. 8: Lot 26 of Mountain Ridge Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: C. Christine Boone. Grantor: William E. Parry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 2041.
Aug. 8: Unit 9 of Overlook Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: James Stewart. Grantors: Richard E. Vaughn, Jr. and Ann L. Vaughn. Excise tax: $646. Price: $323,000. Page 521 of Book 2041.
Aug. 8: One tract (1.161 acres) of Jerry Haire in Meat Camp. Grantees: Amanda Z. W. Peters and Justin C. Keiler. Grantors: John W. Dewhirst, Matthew Lee Dewhirst, KathrynJane Marsh, Miles Lee Dewhirst, Sophie Dell Dewhirst and Kathy Marsh. Excise tax: $337. Price: $168,500. Page 568 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 16 of Beechwood in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John J. Semos and Christina K. Coelen. Grantors: Peter Boulter and Carol Mary Boulter. Excise tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 592 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 1 of Dogwood Summit in Stony Fork. Grantees: John T. Morris and Joy R. Morris. Grantors: William Kyle McNeil, Sr., Margaret S McNeil, William Kyle McNeil, Jr. and Karen W. McNeil. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 596 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 3 of William F. Morgan and Valarie G. Morgan subdivision. Grantee: William F. Morgan. Grantor: Frances Thomas Sparks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 658 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lots 1 and 3 of William F. Morgan and Valarie G. Morgan subdivision. Grantees: Michael Andrew Koricich and Christopher Anthony Desilva. Grantor: William F. Morgan. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 661 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 7 of Parkway Crossing. Grantees: TonyLloyd Gray and Shirley Rogers Gray. Grantors: Jane Ann Wiener, Michael Wiener, Richard E. Nolte, Nichole C. Nolte and Michael B. Wiener. Excise tax: $96. Price: $48,000. Page 675 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Mark David Bumgarner and Tracy Neal Bumgarner. Grantor: Loretta C. Bumgarner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 680 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot27 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club and one tract ( of .041 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Richard Goewey and Mallory Goewey Revocable trust. Grantor: Patricia Quick Beck 2013 Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 690 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Unit RO-1 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Jeffery Hitzke and Diane Hitzke. Grantor: Vero Mountain Investments. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 695 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot C of Paul M. Bradley subdivision. Grantees: Austin Michael Northern and Callie Anne Idol. Grantors: Michael Northern and Molly Northern. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 698 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Tract 2 (.5 acres) in Jaleesa Newman in Cove Creek. Grantees: D’CAmeron T. Newman and Jalessa L. Newman. Grantors: Larry Thomas Tester and Maragret B. Tester. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 712 of 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 2 of Rivers Edge at Twin Rivers in Watauga. Grantees: Douglas C. Waller and Judith Waller. Grantors: John R. Schade 2005 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 725 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: One tract (1.32 acres) in James W. Presnell and Rita Ann L. Presnell subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard Austin and Judy Austin. Grantors: Derrk McCormick and Cynthia M. McCormick. Excise tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 751 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: One tract (.303 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: David Paul Gragg. Grantors: Jodi Gragg Stines and Justin Boyd Stines. Excise tax: $500. Price:$250,000. Page 756 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 1252 in Laurelmore in Elk. Grantees: Brian Critchley and Susanne M. O’Rourke. Grantor: Jenny Haeng Roe. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 769 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 6 of the Cottages in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Donna Dellinger Devereux and william Payne Devereux. Grantor: Rice Bluff. Excise tax: $780. Price: $695,000. Page 775 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 3 of Village Grove in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bret J. Whitcomb and Peggy Sue Whitcomb. Grantors: Willian E. Nolen and Kathryn H. Nolen. Excise tax: $378. Price: $189,000. Page 791 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Unit 3-S of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: Terry G. Mcphearson and Lynn C. Mcphearson. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 793 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Unit 35-2 of Frontier Village at Willow Valley Resort. Grantees: Judy Taylor and Jimmy Jarrell. Grantors: Betty Mullis and Dorothy Middlecamp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 796 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: One tract (.500 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Benjamin H. Harding, Jr. and Elizabeth M. Robinson. Grantor: The Linda Cox Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 830 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Unit 3-A of South Slope Condos. Grantees: Christopher Greene Mullins II and Amie Mullins. Grantor: Teresa G. Clark. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 835 of Book 2041.
Aug. 9: Lot 514 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Seema Deakter Wilner Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Seema Wilner and Jack D. Wilner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 862 of Book 2041.
Aug. 12: Lot 394 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Seems Deakter Wilner Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Seema Wilner and Jack D. Wilner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 865 of Book 2041.
Aug. 12: One tract (1.001 acres) in Doris Stevens. Grantees: Jose I. Garcia Soto and Maria G. Ruiz-Rosas. Excise tax: $546. Price: $273,000. Page 874 of Book 2041.
Aug. 12: Lot 3 of Chestnut Hill in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Bruce Fox and Roberta Fox. Grantor: Nancy B. Pollack. Excise tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 877 of Book 2041.
Aug. 12: Lot 181 of Westrdige. Grantee: Sunset Park. Grantors: Felita Cheng Clark and Edward Clark, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 896 of Book 2041.
Aug. 12: One tract of 14.5 acres in Cover Creek. Grantees: Shawn McElyea and Barbara McElyea. Grantor: Jerry Hardy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 5-A of Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Edward Earl Jones and Billie Ann Jones. Grantors: Harry D. Denardo and Linda K. Denardo. Excise tax: $126. Price: $63,000. Page 20 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Lot 13 of Hound Ears Golf Club and Ski Resort in Watauga. Grantees: Richard Barry Johnson, Jr. and Blake Dawbarn Johnson. Grantors: James F. Heatwole and Elizabeth M. Heatwole. Excise tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 23 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: One tract (.29 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jason G. Coble and Jennifer S. Coble. Grantors: William Blake Langley and Doris Marie Langley. Excise tax: $1,356. Price: $678,000. Page 29 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Lot 90 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael J. Ryan and Lila J. Ryan. Grantors: Michael J. Ryan, Carole Lewis Bledsoe and Gerald W. Lewis. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 54 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Lot 2B of Echota Estates Townhouses. Grantees: Children’s Trust, Amanda M. Chappell, Meagan M. Maddox, Melissa M. Mallery and Catherine Natasha Matt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 59 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 7-CC of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantee: The Wayne L. Maudlin Revocable Trust. Grantors: F. Andrew Welcher and Gail A. Welcher. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 82 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 44-1 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Stacey Martin. Grantor: Julia Praikshatis Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 86 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 2-L of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Steven L. Arnold and Olena Arnold. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 91 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 2-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake. Grantors: Steven. L. Arnold and Olena Arnold. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 93 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 2-M of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Raymond Allen and Dawn Allen. Grantors: Leonard D. Saltzman and Rose Saltzman. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 95 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit 4-S of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Patricia Rutledge and Raymond E. Rutledge. Grantors: Diane F. Cannaday and Charles J. Cannaday, Jr. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 97 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Unit A-1 of Glen Burney Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mona Francis Gordon. Grantors: Holly J. D’Addurno and Clifford P. Layman. Excise tax: $395. Price: $197,500. Page 111 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: One tract (22,812 sq feet) of Green subdivision in Boone. Grantees: David M. Thrower and Anna B. Thrower. Grantors: Brenda Hayes Shook, Michael Shook and Mark Howell Hayes. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 114 of Book 2042.
Aug. 12: Lot 2 of Al Lewis Construction. Grantee: Jennifer F. Bartok. Grantors: Christopher V. Bensen and Lucinda J. Bensen. Excise tax: $719. Price: $359,500. Page 118 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: One tract (.593 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Ryan Preston Davis. Grantor: Claudia Inzerille. Excise tax: $177. Price: $88,500. Page 199 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Two tracts (one of .72 acres and one of .27 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Karen Hammond Brown. Grantor: John McIntyre Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 202 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 17 of Laurel Hill in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert B. Archer and Danielle D. Chabot. Grantors: John Robert Coffey and Jane Culbertson Coffey. Excise tax: $496. Price: $288,000. Page 207 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 1236 of Reynolds Blue Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Hyock K. Kwon and Jee Young Kwon. Grantors: David W. Olsen and Nettie Lynn Olsen. Excise tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 209 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: One tract (.535 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Andrew Hein and Kellie A. Hein. Grantors: Kyle W. Shoemaker and Theresa K. Shoemaker. Excise tax: $612. Price: $360,000. Page 213 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 304 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Harry Douglas Hobson. Grantors: Harry Douglas Hobson and Annette H. Hobson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 238 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Unit D-1 of the Village Green Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Karoline Johnson and Adam Johnson. Grantor: DJ Sullivan Properties. Excise tax: $445. Price: $222,500. Page 241 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 6 of Apple Creek in New River. Grantees: James V. Hamilton and Sylvina M. Hamilton. Grantor: Kent Davis Moberg. Excise tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 295 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: One tract (.534 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Nancy Pyle. Grantors: Lonnie R. Webster and Ada H. Webster. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 299 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Two tracts ( one of .040 acres and one of .030 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Nancy Pyle. Grantors: Lonnie R. Webster and Ada H. Webster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 302 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 8 of Sorrento Forrest in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Holly J. Addurno and Clifford P. Lawman. Grantors: Gregory Alan Clark and Michael Henry Ragan. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 307 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 126 of Creekridge. Grantee: Eduardo M. Flores. Grantor: Claris Abraham Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $417. Price: $28,500. Page 311 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Unit 226 of Royal Oak Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: DJ Sullivan Properties. Grantors: Gerald L. Cook and Vickie A. Cook. Excise tax: $354. Price: $177,000. Page 332 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lots 17-20 of Herbert Wey in Boone. Grantees: Bradley Bodin and Allison Bodin. Grantor: Laura Lawson Lopp. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 347 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 57 of Heavenly Mountain Resort in Elk. Grantee: V&B Properties. Grantors: David A. Bahlman Revocable Trust and Howard D. Klosterman Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Book 370 of Book 2042.
Aug. 13: Lot 57 of Heavenly Mountain Resort in Elk. Grantees: Ted M. Vick. Grantor: V&B Properties. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 378 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: Lots 65 and 66 of Seven Devils in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Christopher Knox and Mary Lou Knox. Grantor: The Susan O. Duncan Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,198. Price: $599,000. Page 418 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: Lot 11-A of Westview. Grantees: Wallace Leon Lewis and Miriam S. Lewis. Grantors: Susan Wyllys Wallace and Richard Wallace. Excise tax: $626. Price: $313,000. Page 446 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: One tract (2.258 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Todd Construction and Development. Grantors: Jeffery B. Keller and Rachel D. Kelley. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 476 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: One tract (.500 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Michael Hamer and Michele Hamer. Grantors: Roderick Trusty and Lezlie Trusty. Excise tax: $408. Price: $204,000. Page 479 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: Lots 33 and 34 of Rocky Creek in New River. Grantee: The Elizabeth A. Colonna Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: The Elizabeth A. Colonna Bird Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 524 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: Unit 121-1 of Watauga Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condos. Grantee: Jessie A. Meadows. Grantors: Ilene Pool and Carleton Pool. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 528 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: One tract (1.60 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Roland Eugene Kimel, Jr. and Sharon Stewart Kimel. Grantor: Ashley H. Baker-Finlay Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,078. Price: $539,000. Page 544 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: One tract (3.769 acres) in New River. Grantees: Rodney K. Thomas and Melissa A. Thomas. Grantor: Martha C. Beasley. Excise tax: $406. Price: $203,000. Page 567 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: Lot 5 of Betty Shook Norwood Heirs in Watauga. Grantees: William Norwood and Linda Warren. Grantor: Betty Shook Norwood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 583 of Book 2042.
Aug. 14: Lot 4 of Betty Shook Norwood Heird in Watauga. Grantee: William Norwood. Grantors: Linda Warren and Kevin Warren. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 586 of Book 2042.
