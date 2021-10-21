The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 26: Two tracts of land (19.352 acres and 10 acres), Stony Fork Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ernest & Peri Moretz Revocable Trust. Grantors: Ernest W. Moretz, Peri L. Moretz. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 743 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Unit 16, Week 27, Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Flannery. Grantors: Kevin M. Allen, Diane W. Allen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 747 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Lot 5 and Lot 6 of Autumn Hills subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Raymond A. and Jan L. Patschke Living Trust. Grantors: The Evans Family Trust. Tax: $2,100. Price: $105,000. Page 749 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: One tract of land (1.120 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelley Martin Love, Nicholas Geoarge Love. Grantors: Timothy Brown, Tim Brown, Shelli Brown. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 775 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Lot 4, Glen at Crab Orchard subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kim F. Gauss, Gustav Edward Gauss III. Grantors: Rowland C. Evans Jr., Linda S. Evans. Tax: $408. Price: $204,000. Page 789 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: One tract of land (0.478 acres), New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dominique Lowitz. Grantors: Marion D. Edwards, Marion D. Rhodes. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 796 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: One tract of land (13.528 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joshua Douglas McWhorter, Courtney McWhorter. Grantors: Peggy Miller Aspland, Mark Aspland, Michael Ray Miller, Elaine Yates Miller, Mark S. Aspland. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 817 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Lots 10 and 11-A, Section 1, of Sleepy Hollow subdivision (1.008 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dylan R. Tatum, Nicole Winder. Grantors: Dylan R. Tatum, Nicole Winder. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 852 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Lot 4, Ridge View Townhomes, Brushy Fork Phase I, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gina Rountree McKim, Herbert P. McKim Jr. Grantors: Howard E. Nystrom, Jennie Nystrom. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 856 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Revised Lot 9 of The Division of the Rannie Ford Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marilyn Teeter Disch. Grantors: Massengill Family Trust. Tax: $1,744. Price: $872,000. Page 872 of Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Unit RC-3, Phase I, Echota on the Ridge Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Brink, Linda Brink. Grantors: Trust Agreement of Gary S. Sortor. Tax: $1,310. Price: $655,000. Page 900 Book 2215.
Aug. 26: Lot 382 (8.406 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James E. Hausman, Rita A. Hausman. Grantors: Emily Doyle Whitaker Living Trust. Tax: $6,266. Price: $3,133,000. Page 001 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Five tracts of land, Ashe and Watauga Counties, NC. Grantees: Deena Lee Cooper Sammons, Dustin Scott Sammons. Grantors: Donald Lee Cooper, Deveta K. Cooper. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 045 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Two tracts. of land (10,450 sq. ft. and 0.527 acres), Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rena Lowrance, Steven Earl Woodring. Grantors: Rena Lowrance R. Lowrance. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 059 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lots 18-21, Huffman & Moretz Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexander E. Waterworth, Charles Erick Waterworth. Grantors: Alex Edwards Waterworth, Alexander E. Waterworth, Laurent Waterworth, Charles Erick Waterworth, Kirsti M. Waterworth, Lauren H. Waterworth. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 062 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot 10 (0.706 acres), The Forest at Fox Den and further, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SFR Development LLC. Grantors: AJCH LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 066 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot 26 (1.174 acres), Ramic Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher W. Franchi, Ashley C. Franchi. Grantors: Vincent P. Terrana, Lisa D. Carter. Tax: $1,380. Price: $690,000. Page 089 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot 1B, Copper Ridge Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, North Carolina. Grantees: John Luke Sapp. Grantors: Alvin Blake Brown, Ann Fulp Brown. Tax: $62. Price: $31,000. Page 110 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Unit 1, Phase I, Riverstone Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laurie Ramirez. Grantors: Brian Kramer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 129 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot 23, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elb Family LP. Grantors: Robert Hodges, Anne M. Hodges. Tax: $201. Price: $100,500. Page 133 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot 150, The Cliffs Section of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric J. Hossenlopp, Nidaa A. Hossenlopp. Grantors: Banner Elk Electric, Inc. Tax: $77. Price: $38,500. Page 206 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot 9 (0.3547 acres), Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael A. Norther, Molly W. Northern. Grantors: Richard H. Tomberlin, Renee L. Tomberlin. Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. page 245 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: Lot C408, Charter Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vijay J. Grantors: Garland E. Still III, Vicky H. Still. Tax: $1,394. Price: $697,000. Page 287 of Book 2216.
Aug. 26: One tract of land (3.97 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank Farrell, Glenda Farrell. Grantors: Ronald M. Nye, Lynda B. Nye. Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 306 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: One tract of land (0.431 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Aycock, Lisa Aycock. Grantors: Clyde R. Cash, Ann R. Cash. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 340 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Two tracts of land, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The William and Deborah Carter Living Trust. Grantors: Deborah Y. Carter, William Summersett Carter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 343 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: One tract of land (1.023 acres), Valley Cay Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott R. Hardin, Annelise C. Hardin. Grantors: Matthew Wayne Garrett, Elizabeth Ann Garrett. Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 352 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: One tract of land (0.069 acres) New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: JAH, LLC. Grantors: Kyle Sigmon, Elise Sigmon. Tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 369 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Lot 37 of Goshen Valley, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Cooper Glass, Terri Buck. Grantors: Elaine M. Sletcher Revocable Trust. Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 390 of Book 2216.
Aug 27: Lot 5 in Section 1 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Jackson Handy. Grantors: Benny C. Bowes, Mary Ann P. Bowes. Tax: $684. Price: $342,000. Page 411 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Lot 1, Quail Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danny Lafrance, Dan Lafrance. Grantors: Danny Lafrance, Dan Lafrance, Martha S. Lafrance. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 429 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Units 139, 135 and 131 of Oldfield Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Oldfield Townhome Owners Association, Inc. Grantors: Todd Construction & Development, Inc.
Aug. 27: Lot 11, Talons Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Ann Tarkenton, Robert Owen Tarkenton Jr. Grantors: Charles R. King Jr, Charles King, Linda S. King, Linda King. Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 472 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Unit D, Blue Ridge Cluster, Mayview Manor Estate Townhome Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jamie Grosso, Donna C. Brown. Grantors: The 2000 Thomas J. Gratzek Living Trust. Tax: $1,020. Price: $510,000. Page 499 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Lot 85 of Charter Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Green, Jordan Green. Grantors: Overbrook Knoll 108, LLC. Tax: $1,156. Price: $578,000. Page 508 of 2216.
Aug. 27: Eight tracts of land, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Town of Beech Mountain. Grantors: Beech Mountain Sanitary District, Town of Beech Mountain. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 511 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: One tract of land (0.436 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sheila Smith Klindt, James Robert Klindt. Grantros: Bart Bourdeaux, Lynel Boudreaux. Tax: $1,1700. Price: N/A. Page 527 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Lots 2, 3 and 4, Section 4, Ridge Run Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walter O. Montes, Reina Aracely Castro Reyes. Grantors: Paige W. Randall. Paige E. Williams, Wesley A. Randall. Tax: $848. Price: $424,000. Page 553 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Lot 52, Bright Penny Forest, Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners’ Association, Inc. Grantors: Jessica Anne Hicks. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 2216 of Book 580.
Aug. 27: One tract of land (1.651 acres), Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brent Adam Shepher, Kimberly Anne Shepherd. Grantors: Christopher Lappin, Christi Lappin. Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 590 of Book 2216.
Aug. 27: Tract 5C (3.350 acres), Clark’s Creek Farms, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lauren C.K. Goslin. Grantors: Frank J. Phillips, Gina K. Phillips. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000.
Aug. 27: One tract of land (23 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David George Mezynski, Hermione Linda Mezynski. Grantors: Hattie Belle Phillips, Hoover J. Presnell. Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 613 of Book 2216.
