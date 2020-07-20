The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 30: One tract in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Travis Clayton Townsend, Kayla McNeial Townsend and Kayla M. Townsend. Grantors: Travis Clayton Townsend, Kayla McNeil Townsend and Kayla M. Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 472 of Book 2102.
June 30: Unit G-14 of Beechwood Village Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Matthew T. Bonestell. Grantors: Ralph K. Laera and Joy A. Laera. Excise tax: $235. Price: $117,500. Page 518 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (1.366 acres) of A. Lee Horton Estate in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Gwen Zugarek and Matthew Wright. Grantors: Timothy Isaac Hodges and Taelor Renee Critcher Hodges. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 540 of Book 2102.
June 30: Lot 13 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantees: Christina Perry Weatherford and Kevin Dwayne Weatherford. Grantors: Tommy D. Kincaid and Teresa O. Kincaid. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 563 of Book 2102.
June 30: Lot 77 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jeffrey Waxman and Robin Waxman. Grantor: Jerojam Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 567 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (.62 acres) in New River. Grantee: Frederick Malcom Bowen. Grantors: Hester Nance Bowen and Nancy Bowen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 576 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (.62 acres) of New River. Grantees: Pamela S. MacCulley and J. Michael MacCulley. Grantors: Frederick M. Bowen and Lisa J. Bowen. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 579 of Book 2102.
June 30: Lot 13 of Wapiti Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantees:Gary E. Goff and Christine M. Goff. Grantors: Mark H. Sykes and Jacqueline A. Sykes. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 582 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (.91 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Clayton McEntyre and Malorie McEntyre. Grantors: Phil Landreth Booker, Anne Booker, Joel Gates Booker, Jessica B. Booker and Elizabeth Ann Booker. Excise tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 585 of Book 2102.
June 30: Lot 60 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Diane O’Brien Kelly and Curtis Ross Kelly. Grantors: Richard Dane Love and Meggan Dawn Love. Excise tax: $338. Price: $169,000. Page 590 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (1 acre) in New River. Grantees: Bruce Wilber and Karen Wilber. Grantors: Gwen Ellek McCorry, Gwen Ellen Wilber and Gwen E. McCory. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 593 of Book 2102.
June 30: Unit 401 of Hawks Peak Condos. Grantees: Rachel C. McMullan and Holland L. Fong. Grnaotrs: Baker W. Loy. Excise tax: $381. Price: $190,500. Page 599 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (10 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantees: Charles N. Bunce and Caroline L. Bunce. Grantors: Judith S. Dobies and James C. Dobies. Excise tax: $996. Price: $498,000. Page 646 of Book 2102.
June 30: Lot 14 of Timber Lakes Resort in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Joseph Christian Wheeler and Marissa Soto. Grantors: Mitchell B. Cline and Hope O. Cline. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 671 of Book 2102.
June 30: Lot 3 of Cross Creek in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Meggan E. Knight and Will D. Knight. Grantors: Tommie Newton McCranie and Geraldine McCranie. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 690 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Lindsay Warren Ford and Samuel Isaiah Ford. Grantors: John Martin Warren and Debbie W. Warren. Excise tax: $449. Price: $224,500. Page 693 of Book 2102.
June 30: One tract (6.563 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Anthony Gregg Jones and Barbara Jones. Grantors: Watauga County, Paul and Amy Jones Revocable Living Trust, Chelsea Bell Garrett, Paul Jones and Amy Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 738 of Book 2102.
June 30: Two tract (one of 12.92 acres and one of .184 acres) in New River. Grantees: Homer Wiley Shore Jr. and Emerita M. Shore. Grantors: Homer Wiley Shore Jr., Emerita M. Shore and Irene S. Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 742 of 2102.
July 1: Lots 24-27 of Cherrybrook in Watauga. Grantee: Ryan Warrenburg. Grantors: Ryan Warrenburg and Emily Warrenburg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 765 of Book 2102.
July 1: Unit 512 of Hawks Peak Condos. Grantee: LD Turner Holdings LLC. Grantors: William Lee Turner and Donna Lawson Turner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 792 of Book 2102.
July 1: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bruce Allen Oxford Living Trust, Deborah Sue Oxford and Bruce Allen Oxford. Grantors: Bruce Allen Oxford Living Trust and Bruce Allen Oxford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 798 of Book 2102.
July 1: Lot 11 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Michael D. Kappelman and Clare A. Pipkin. Grantors: Mark P. Dikeman and Beverly J. Dikeman. Excise tax: $2,338. Price: $1,169,000. Page 803 of Book 2102.
July 1: Lot 19 of Brown Stone Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Alfred James Bourgeois and Nancy Ellen Bourgeois. Grantors: Robert W. Ellis and Leslie A. Ellis. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 868 of Book 2102.
July 1: Three tracts (one of 13,200 square feet, one of 10,000 square feet and one of 6,000 square feet) in New River. Grantee: Pineappleexchange LLC. Grantors: James L. Greer and Martha Greer. Excise tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 871 of Book 2102.
July 1: Lot 111 of Skiway in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Mark Walters Sr., Debora Walters, Sally Cox and Aaron Cox. Grantors: David Todd Lair and Mandi Anne Lair. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 874 of Book 2102.
July 1: Lot 7 of hound Ears Golf and Ski Club. Grantees: Jared J. Lanier and Jessica H. Lanier. Grantors: Thomas W. Boyd and Kathleen F. Boyd. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 892 of Book 2102.
July 1: Lot 1 of W. Frank Hodges/Patricia Hodges in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Stephen K. Hobbs and Kelly L. Hobbs. Grantors: Geoffrey A. Wallick and Jolene M. Wallick. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 1 of Book 2103.
July 1: One tract (10.132 acres) of Grace Mountain in Bald Mountain. Grantees: David James Stein and Renee Michele Stein. Grantor: Cardinal Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $225. Price: $112,500. Page 39 of Book 2103.
July 1: Unit 107 of Holiday Beech Villas Condos. Grantee: Sharon Greta Locklear. Grantor: Caroline O’Brien. Excise tax: $103. Price: $51,500. Page 43 of Book 2103.
July 1: Lot 2 and one tract (.118 acres) of Sorrento Slopes in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Garmad LLC. Grantors: McElwee Investment Company LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 84 of Book 2103.
July 1: Lots 1-6 of Foster subdivision in New River. Grantees: Drew B. Taylor, Polly L. Taylor, Kenneth Rhymer and Pat H. Rhymer. Grantor: Larry Lee Greer. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 87 of Book 2103.
July 1: One tract (10.09 acres) of Thomas H. Smith/Deborah A. Gibbs in Stony Fork. Grantees: Brad Timothy Morgan and Kristen Marie Morgan. Grantors: Thomas H. Smith and Deborah A. Gobbs. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 89 of Book 2103.
July 1: One tract (1.75 acres) of Thomas H. Smith/Deborah A. Gibbs subdivision. Grantees: Randall L. Henion and Carolyn M. Henion. Grantors: Thomas H. Smith and Deborah A. Gibbs. Excise tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 139 of Book 2103.
July 1: One tract (7.752 acres) of W.C. Fiddle in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Elizabeth Ann Matthews and Lee Ann McCall. Grantors: Elizabeth Ann Matthews and Lee Ann McCall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 142 of Book 2103.
July 1: One tract (.530 acres) in New River. Grantees: Juan A. Lorenzo and Kathleen A. Lorenzo. Grantors: Bradley Scott Dunlap and Kari Warlick Dunlap. Excise tax: $536. Price: $268,000. Page 166 of Book 2103.
July 1: Lot 7 of Forest at Fox Den in New River. Grantees: Jonathan Arnold McCullers and Cori C. Grant. Grantors: SFR Development LLC. Excise tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 194 of Book 2103.
July 2: One tract (11.112 acres) of Walkingwood Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Chase Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Walkingwood Forest LLC. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 224 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 67 of Beech Mountain Golf Course. Grantee: Gary Kennedy. Grantor: Julia B. Reeves Revocable Trust of 1995. Excise tax: $558. Price: $279,000. Page 237 of Book 2103.
July 2: Units 232 and 15 of the Blue Ridge Courtside Homes and Garages. Grantee: Annette De Camara. Grantors: Wanda H. Miller. Excise tax: $484. Price: $242,000. Page 247 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 13-R of Friendly Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mikala M. Moller. Grantors: Macadam A. Smith and Alison Smith. Excise tax: $854. Price: $427,000. Page 304 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 6 of Monteagle in Watauga. Grantees: Peter Neal Crowther and Kendra Renee Crowther. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 332 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 14-R of Friendly Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mikala M. Moller. Grantors: Macadam A. Smith and Alison Smith. Excise tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 336 of Book 2103.
July 2: Unit 131 of Hawks Peak West Condos. Grantee: John Robert Miles, Sr. Grantors: The JRM Limited Partnership and JRM & JRM II Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 339 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 381 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Peter Borgards and Johanna Cortes Borgards. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 370 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 3 of Cobblestone Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Walter Gene Fuller Jr. and Gwyn Wallace Fuller. Grantors: Marcus C. Dellinger and Megan Lynch Dellinger. Excise tax: $978. Price: $489,000. Page 377 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lot 5 of Cherry Park. Grantees: Todd Molt and Jessica Nolt. Grantors: Jonathan J. Cassidy and Cynthia M. Anderson. Excise tax: $714. Price: $357,000. Page 391 of Book 2103.
July 2: One tract (21.6 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Barry J. Cooper Jr. and Stuart H. Smith. Grantors: Tiffany Shannon Ward, Jonathan Ward and Tiffany S. Ward. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 420 of Book 2103.
July 2: Unit 2-D of Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantor: Ruth Dewoody. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 429 of Book 2103.
July 2: Unit 1-M of Chetola Lakes Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: David Aldridge. Granotrs: John W. Aldridge and Judith L. Aldridge. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 431 of Book 2103.
July 2: One tract (2.196 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Roger Allen Kidd. Grantors: Frankie E. Kidd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lots 4-6 of Cherry Park. Grantees: Jonathan J. Cassidy and Cynthia M. Anderson. Grantors: Nathan Edward Leska and Leah Bost Leska. Excise tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 442 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lots 7 and 37-38 of Wonderland Woods in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Susan K. Peatross and William H. Kimball. Grantors: The Hugo Brown Kimball Living Trust and the Frances D. Kimball Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 463 of Book 2103.
July 2: Lots 41-43 and 55-57 of Winkler Creek Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Crystal Hostetler. Grantors: Barbara D. Isenhour and Jerry L. Isenhour. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 484 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lots 21-22 of Hound Ears Lodge and Club. Grantee: James A. Taylor. Grantors: Marta M. Kalinski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 526 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lots 9-10 of Monteagle in Watauga. Grantee: Longhill Eagles Nest LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 536 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 5 of Monteagle in Watauga. Grantee: Longhill Eagles Nest LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek holdings LLC. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 540 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 32 of Monteagle. Grantees: Marsha H. McManus and David T. McManus. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 544 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 18 of Monteagle. Grantees: Marsha H. McManus and David T. McManus. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 548 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 2 of Monteagle in Watauga. Grantee: Ross L. Curnett. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 552 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 29 of Monteagle. Grantee: Safari Ridge LLC. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 556 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 19 of Monteagle. Grantees: Jason Grossman and Sharon Freestone. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 561 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 27 of Scene O Ramic in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Andrew Kowalski and Angela Kowalski. Grantor: The Evelyn P. Whitehurst Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 586 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 89 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Stewart Buss. Grantors: Thomas Joseph Tekkekandam and Katie Thekkekandam. Excise tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 595 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 426 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Clarke Glover Kennedy and Marcia Elizabeth Kennedy. Grantors: Eugene P. Bowen and Jacqueline L. Bowen. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 618 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lots 419-420 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Clarke Glover Kennedy and Marcia Elizabeth Kennedy. Grantors: Heather Jones Wood, Thomas B Wood III, Heidi Jones Keys, Heidi Lynn Jones and Vernon Keys. Excise tax: $22. Price: $11,000. Page 636 of Book 2103.
July 6: One tract (.928 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: David Morrison and Kristen Morrison. Grantors: John L. Mendenhall Living Trust, John L. Mendenhall and John Law Mendenhall. Excise tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 640 of Book 2103.
July 6: Unit 1-H of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Samuel H. Smith. Grantors: Lynda M. Foster and Allen L. Foster. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 682 of Book 2103.
July 6: Two tracts (one of1.393 acres and one of 4.917 acre) of Beaver Dam. Grantees: Jorge Armenteros and Lindsey Klee. Grantors: Gus De Ribeaux and Kimberly De Ribeaux. Excise tax: $771. Price: $385,500. Page 709 of Book 2103.
July 6: Unit 47 of Daniel Boone subdivision in Boone. Grantees: Wesley A. Hallman and Anna H. Hallman. Grantors: David Sanders and Rachel Sanders. Excise tax: $552. Price: $276,000. Page 733 of Book 2103.
July 6: One tract (6 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Raymond L. Harmon Jr. and Raymond Harmon. Grantor: Frances M. Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 743 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 28 of Lakes Community in Watauga. Grantees:McCauley Family Trust. Grantors: Jeffrey C. McCauley and Beth E. McCauley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 747 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 11 of Monteagle. Grantees: Karen Archer and Wright Archer III. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 753 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 10 of Willow Creek Townhouse Villas in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Caroline G. Norton and Jacob Gainey. Grantors: Stanley James Lowe and Elizabeth Ellen Lowe. Excise tax: $392. Price: $196,000. Page 757 of Book 2103.
July 6: Unit 18 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantees: Caroline Norton and Jacob Gainey. Grantors: Elizabeth Lowe, Stan Lowe and Elizabeth Ellen Lowe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 776 of Book 2103.
