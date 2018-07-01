The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed.
The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 22: One tract (5.806 acres), Boone. Grantee: Ethan Tyler Webb. Grantor: 21st Mortgage corporation. Excise tax: $171. Price: $85,500. Page 602 of Book 1978.
June 22: Unit 4, Snow Plow Condo, Laurel Creek. Grantees: Matthew David Smith and Kevin Michael Lawson. Grantors: Michael C. Poteat and Carol A. Poteat. Excise tax: $268. Price: $134,000. Page 623 of Book 1978.
June 22: One tract (4.835 acres), Blue Ridge. Grantees: Mark Anderson and Abby Anderson. Grantor: Langhorne A. Ellis Living Trust. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 645 of Book 1978.
June 22: Lot 2, Laurel Hill. Grantee: Irene R. Sawyer. Grantor: Helen Watkins Horner Umphlet Revocable Declaration of Trust No. 1 for the Family of Helen Watkins Horner Umphlet. Excise tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 652 of Book 1978.
June 22: Lot 44, Hemlock Hills, Laurel Creek. Grantees: Eric S. Sessoms and Pamela J. Sessoms. Grantor: Richard F. Sollner. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 668 of Book 1978.
June 22: Lot 101, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek. Grantees: William J. Tyndal and Judith T. Tyndal. Grantor: Danusa LLC. Excise tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 672 of Book 1978.
June 22: Lot 10, Kellwood, New River. Grantees: James Towle and Kimberly Towle. Grantors: Amy G. Hodges Living Trust and Christopher E. Hodges Living Trust. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 679 of Book 1978.
June 22: One tract (6.143 acres), Brushy Fork. Grantees: Charles L. Pritchett and Nina Joy Pritchett. Grantors: Gary Tilman Hicks and Elizabeth “Libby” E. Hicks. Excise tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 712 of Book 1978.
June 22: One tract (less than an acre), Boone. Grantees: Anthony Carroll Gray and Jane Rustin Josephs Gray. Grantor: Paula B. Hamilton. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 715 of Book 1978.
June 22: Two tracts (1.003 acres), New River and (1.059 acres), New River. Grantees: Christopher F. Chase and Shannon H. Chase. Grantors: Clifford Paul Britt and Joanna Ritchie Britt. Excise tax: $958. Price: $479,000. Page 718 of Book 1978.
June 22: One tract (less than an acre), Blowing Rock. Grantee: Barham Blowing Rock Properties, LLC. Grantors: William B. Barham and Charlene K. Barham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 738 of Book 1978.
June 22: One tract (1.04 acres), Laurel Ridge, Elk. Grantees: Craig Lee Batchelor and Amanda Marie Holm. Grantor: Earl C. Trotter Actat Living Trust. Excise tax: $466. Price: $233,000. Page 760 of Book 1978.
June 22: Unit 302, Smoketree Lodge, Watauga. Grantee: Melinda Suzanne West. Grantors: Robert III Patterson and Ruth Patterson. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 783 of Book 1978.
June 22: Two tracts (less than an acre), Boone and (less than an acre), Boone. Grantee: Jennifer M. Johnston. Grantors: Harlos Lee Silvers, Wendy Silvers and Shane Paul Jones. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 785 of Book 1978.
June 22: Lot 82 and Lot 83, Ski Mountain. Grantee: Amy Adams Barnes. Grantors: Elizabeth W. Moser, Douglas W. Woodward, Clay A. Moser, Melissa H. Moser, Allyson M. English, Elizabeth Ann M. Woodward, Lonnie Hugh Gray and Violet Stanley Gray. Excise tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 800 of Book 1978.
June 25: Unit 7, Frontier Village, Watauga. Grantees: Ted Booras and Dalton Booras. Grantor: Ted Booras. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 844 of Book 1978.
June 25: Lot 14, Lot 15 and Lot 16, Boone. Grantees: Andrew B. Wade and Danielle S. Wade. Grantors: Roscoe Jr. Browne, Mary C. Browne, Timothy R. Brown, Deborah Y. Brown and M. Elaine Williams. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 847 of Book 1978.
June 25: Lot 12, New Market Estates, New River. Grantee: Martha Jane Robinson. Grantors: Rodney C. Jackson and Deborah Lynne Jackson. Excise tax: $693. Price: $346,500. Page 894 of Book 1978.
June 25: One tract (less than an acre), New River. Grantee: The Lucy K. Chu Revocable Trust. Grantor: Lucy K. Chu. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 1979.
June 25: One tract (5.865 acres), Shulls Farm, Watauga. Grantee: Steve Fagien. Grantors: Lesli E. Muchnick and Michael Muchnick. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 5 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 5, Daniel Boone Condo, Boone. Grantees: Revocable Declaration of Trust by George a. Tucker. Grantor: George A. Tucker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 8 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 1, Maple, Chetola Lake Condo, Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Carolyn Faye Jones HArrell, Clarence Earl Jones, Oscar Taylor Jones, Lamai Jones, James Henderson Jones, Kathy Peedin Jones, Thomas Brennan Outlaw, Deborah Heisey Outlaw, Luanne Barwick Outlaw, David Everton Outlaw, Pamela Price Outlaw and Gary Harold Jones. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 10 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 8, Beech Manor, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Grantors: Wendy Carriaga, Wendy Glenn and Robert R. Sr. Carriaga. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 24 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 3, Birch, Chetola Lake Condo, Blowing Rock. Grantee: Angelo Callisto. Grantor: Mary Anne Noble. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 27 of Book 1979.
June 25: Lot 15, Kalmia Acres, Brushy Fork. Grantees: Rosemary Eve Prather and Michael Elliot Carter. Grantors: Jamie Williams and Jennifer Williams. Excise tax: $554. Price: $277,000. Page 33 of Book 1979.
June 25: One tract (less than an acre), Blowing Rock. Grantee: Charlene R. Headley. Grantors: Herman Charles Sellers and Deatra Sellers. Excise tax: $476. Price: $238,000. Page 80 of Book 1979.
June 25: One tract (less than an acre), Seven Devils. Grantees: Corinne Cassini and David Philippe Mercier. Grantors: Corinne Cassini and David Philippe Mercier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 101 of Book 1979.
June 25: Two tracts (1.04 acres), Cove Creek and (2.113 acres), Cove Creek. Grantee: Pamela D. Edwards. Grantors: Angela C. Walker and Ryan H. Walker. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 104 of Book 1979.
June 25: Lot 2, Beech Vista Estates, Shawneehaw. Grantee: Dominique and Boris Challe Realty Trust. Grantors: Dominique M. Challe and Boris Challe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 125 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 1, Cedar Village Condo, Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lemonjuice Capital Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Ronald J. Delong and Karen S. Delong. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 128 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 2, Cedar Village Condo, Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lemonjuice Capital Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Kelly A. Holter and Leanne M. Holter. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 130 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 1, Cedar Village Condo, Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lemonjuice Capital Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Leslie W. Hicklin. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 133 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 201, 4 Seasons at Beech Condo, Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantors: Ned I. Marvin, Helen R. Marvin, Richard Marvin, Ned Irving Marvin and Helen Rhyne Marvin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 135 of Book 1979.
June 25: Unit 1, Cedar Village Condo, Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lemonjuice Capital Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Susan Wheeler Parker and David Cartwright Parker. Page 139 of Book 1979.
June 25: Lot 10-R, Millers Ridge, New River. Grantee: Monika Julianna Nicome. Grantors: First Tennessee Bank National Association, Capital Bank Corporation and CommunityOne Bank, N.A. Excise tax: $33. Price: $16,500. Page 144 of Book 1979.
June 26: One tract (62.04 acres), Laurel Creek. Grantees: Eric Rosen and Liz Rosen. Grantor: Highland Forestry, Land and Timber, LLC. Excise tax: $225. Price: $112,500. Page 178 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 610, Yonahlossee Resort and Club, Brushy Fork. Grantees: Scott E. Himler and Laura M. Himler. Grantors: Kathleen M. Ticich and Zena B. Friedman. Excise tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 182 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 10, Ivy Ridge, Stony Fork. Grantees: Earlin Jeffrey Sanders and Elsie Dawn Sanders. Grantor: Brenda W. Hipp. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 200 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 10, Brown Stone Ridge, Blue Ridge. Grantee: Jam Residential, LLC. Grantor: Jason Green. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 209 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 7-B, Echota Estates Townhouses, Watauga. Grantees: J. Lloyd II Nault and Sharon B. Nault. Grantors: Wade Huss, Sherry Huss and Alice Huss Bost. Excise tax: $776. Price: $388,000. Page 213 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 4, Boone Ridge, Brushy Fork. Grantees: Steven Meyerson and Joan Meyerson. Grantors: Philip A. Glass and Maureen Black Glass. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 233 of Book 1979.
June 26: Unit 132, Royal Oak Condos, Blowing Rock. Grantee: ROBR132 LLC. Grantor: Witold Chamielec Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $276. Price: $138,000. Page 254 of Book 1979.
June 26: Three tracts (less than an acre), Stony Fork, (less than an acre), Stony Fork and (less than an acre), Stony Fork. Grantee: Wayne G. Bragg Family Trust. Grantor: Wayne G. Bragg Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 259 of Book 1979.
June 26: Seven tracts (29.75 acres), Blue Ridge; (10.8 acres), Blue Ridge; (less than an acre), Blue Ridge; (5.90 acres), Blue Ridge; (less than an acre), Stony Fork; (less than an acre), Stony Fork and (less than an acre), Stony Fork. Grantee: Ann Kay Bragg Living Trust. Grantor: Wayne G. Bragg Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page: 262 of Book 1979.
June 26: Unit 5, Mariah North Three Condos, Beech Mountain. Grantees: Donald T. Hemby and Carol E. Hemby. Grantors: Beech Buddies Partnership, Benjamin P. III Adams, Margaret R. Adams, Frank A. Headley, Linda B. Headley, R. Michael Spencer and Alberta Y. Spencer. Excise tax: $264. Price: $132,000. Page 267 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 20, Lot 21 and Lot 22, Todd. Grantee: Martha Enzmann. Grantors: Eddie T. Moretz and Judy P. Moretz. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 273 of Book 1979.
June 26: Unit 211, Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bender Retreats, LLC. Grantors: John B. Ferguson and Judy D. Ferguson. Excise tax: $81. Price: $40,500. Page 279 of Book 1979.
June 26: Lot 25, New River. Grantees: Robert E. Cyzman, Gail J. Cyzman and Amy Kathryn Cyzman. Grantors: William S. McCraw and Susan A. McCraw. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 282 of Book 1979.
June 26: One tract (2.462), Meat Camp. Grantees: Lee Earl Jones and Marie Jones. Grantors: James N. Simpson and Natalie R. Simpson. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 304 of Book 1979.
June 27: One tract (3.359 acres), Vilas. Grantee: Mary Emelia Boone. Grantors: Charles C. Boone, Betty Hobby Boone, Charles C. Boone, Mary Emelia Boone and Thomas J. Pinkowish. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 308 of 1979.
June 27: Unit 112 Echota on the Ridge. Grantee: Kathleen M. Ticich. Grantor: 112 Indian Paintbrush, LLC. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 318 of Book 1979.
June 27: One tract (less than an acre), New River. Grantees: Tessa J. Vilardebo, Robert Eugene Vilardebo, James Peter Jones and Janice Bauguess-Jones. Grantors: Tessa J. Vilardebo and Robert Eugene Vilardebo. Excise: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 1979.
June 27: One tract (1.863 acres), Stony Fork. Grantees: Leon H. Lane and Lynn R. Lane. Grantors: Anthony Santucci and Karen Santucci. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 332 of Book 1979.
June 27: Lot 2, Beech Vista Estates, Shawneehaw. Grantee: Thierry Despointes Realty Trust. Grantors: Dominique and Boris Challe Realty Trust and Barbara Hosbein. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 356 of Book 1979.
June 27: Lot A-23, Mill Ridge, Watauga. Grantees: Mara Elizabeth Macchia, Renee Chantel Foster and Jewell C. Greene. Grantors: William P. Engels and Lori L. Engels. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 361 of Book 1979.
June 27: Unit 3, Frontier Village, Watauga. Grantee: The Kovach Family Trust. Grantors: Milan P. Kovach and Sharon L. Kovach. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 376 of Book 1979.
June 27: Lot C-309, Charter Hills. Grantee: Marcia Elizabeth Kennedy. Grantors: Bruce Stahle and Ellen Josephine Stahle. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 378 of Book 1979.
June 27: Lot 61, Watauga River Overlook. Grantees: Sean James LaShell and Bethany S. LaShell-Tusing. Grantors: John K. LaShell and Heather M. LaShell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 434 of Book 1979.
June 27: One tract (36.27 acres), Laurel Creek. Grantees: Gary Koch and Carolyn Koch. Grantors: Robert B. Smith and Jennifer K. Smith. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 437 of Book 1979.
June 27: One tract (1.410 acres), Boone. Grantees: Scott Jensen and Andrea Dawn Jensen. Grantors: David G. Taylor, Richard S. Taylor and Martha Jean Taylor. Excise tax: $78. Price: $39,000. Page 446 of Book 1979.
June 27: One tract (1.078 acres), Meat Camp. Grantees: Jamie Wade Canter and Amanda D. Canter. Grantor: Jamie Wade Canter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 451 of Book 1979.
June 27: Lot 5, Charter Hills, New River. Grantees: Ann Gooch Motten and Alexander Fewell Motten. Grantors: Lori C. Rice, Eric W. Rice and Lori Carpenter. Excise tax: $312. Price: $156,000. Page 480 of Book 1979.
June 28: One tract (4.972 acres), Meat Camp. Grantees: Cathy L. Melvin and Ernest F. Jr. Patterson. Grantor: Cathy L. Melvin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 549 of Book 1979.
June 28: One tract (3.143 acres), Huckleberry Knob. Grantees: Michael David Resnik and Janet Depping Resnik. Grantors: David Resnik, Karen Jeanne Turner and Susan Resnik. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 553 of Book 1979.
June 28: Lot 40, Brushy Fork. Grantee: Amanda R. King. Grantors: Steven A. Rhodes and Amanda C. Rhodes. Excise tax: $45. Price: $22,500. Page 556 of Book 1979.
