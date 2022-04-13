The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 14: One plot of land (0.346 acres) in Blowing Rock Development Port L1 No. 3 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Allison A. Kratt. Grantors: Stephanie Smith, Eric Maloney. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 119 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lots 130, 131, 132, 133 and 134, Boone Tract 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Templeton. Grantors: Laura L. Graham. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 139 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: One plot of land, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Burton Lee Kennedy. Grantors: Joy H. Schlagal. Excise Tax: $98. Price: $49,000. Page 143 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Unit F Building 14 in Beechwood Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Gilroy Peters, Nicole Gibbs Peters. Grantors: Thomas R. Jones, Angela Dawn Humphrey, Angela D. Humphrey. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 159 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot 11 in Alderly Edge Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leonid Zilper, Hsiao-Mei Ku. Grantors: Inessa Latypov. Excise Tax: $164. Price: $82,000. Page 192 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Two tracts of land, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aaris Petty Biddix, Aaris Blair Petty Biddix. Grantors: Deidre B. Petty, Diedre Beach Petty, Ron Petty, William Ronald Petty. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 200 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lots 13 and 14 in Willow Creek Town House Villas Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Lazar Inter Vivos Trust, Mark R. Lazar, Mark Lazar. Grantors: Sean Stewart, Sean Stewart, Deborah Lynn Stewart, Tara Lee Stewart. Excise Tax: $483. Price: $241,500. Page 215 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: One plot of land (8.996 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Alexander Colby, Lara Jazmin Colby. Grantors: Stephen E. and Deborah H. Smith Living Trust, Stephen E. Smith, Deborah E. Smith, Stephen E. Smith, Deborah H. Smith. Excise Tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 232 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot L 14 in Trout Lake Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard A. Egan, Stephen L. Egan. Grantors: Mark Dalton Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 276 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: One plot of land (2.0 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David J. Earley, Kathy R. Earley. Grantors: William A. Rathbone Jr, Polina Gerasimova Rathbone, Nancy Rathbone Taylor, Steven James Taylor, Susan Warner Rathbone, William A. Rathbone, Polina Rathbone, Steven J. Taylor. Excise Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 300 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lots 262 and 300 and 301 in Ridgeview Woods Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin William Lanasa, Erika Lanasa. Grantors: Joan McNeal Teel, Timothy C. Teel, Martha McNeal Bahnson, Mark Clayton Loflin, Harriet K. McNeal, Bradley Carr Loflin, Peggy Loflin Jennings. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 319 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: One plot of land (2.928 acres) in Baird Homeplace Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Baird Homeplace LLC. Grantors: Mast Farm LLC, Baird Mast Farms LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 325 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lots 59, 60, 61 and 62 in Clifford D. Edminsten J W Norris Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cash Homespun LLC. Grantors: Michael D. Cash, Jodi H. Cash. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 328 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Tract 1 (0.052 acres), Watauga and Avery Counties, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Means. Grantors: Scott MacDonald, Patricia Ann MacDonald, Patricia MacDonald. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 362 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot 306 in Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ilia Stoitzov, Teodora Litcheva Vassilsky. Grantors: Victor P. Griley Jr, Ines M. Griley, Inez M. Griley. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 377 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot C 458 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Sofia Jaramillo. Grantors: Jeffrey R. Pitambersingh. Excise Tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 380 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Tract 1 A in Lester Moretz Estate Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terry Van Dyke, Judy Van Dyke. Grantors: Patsy Lee Lewis, Judy Van Dyke, Judy Van Dyke. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 384 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot 2 in Chapel Hills Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dane Alexander Daumer, Tayler Crystine Fisher. Grantors: Michael J. Simmons, Natasha C. Simmons, Donnie L. Simmons, Mary K. Simmons. Excise Tax: $385. Price: $192,500. Page 387 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: One plot of land (1.446 acres) in Susan E. Murphy Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Susan E. Murphy, Daniel W. Thomas. Grantors: Susan E. Murphy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 461 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 7 in Finley Hodges Farm Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Krystina Lynn Rusch. Grantors: Coleman Gregory Rusch. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 482 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 8 and 9 in Finley Hodges Farm Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Krystina Lynn Rusch. Grantors: Coleman Gregory Rusch. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 485 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 109 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sharon H. Vulgamore, James Lawrence Hooper, Joni H. Hanckel, Rhonda McCraw. Grantors: Rhonda McCraw, Sandra Gassaway Hooper. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 488 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Unit 222 in Building 2, Watauga Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas H. Bermingham, Joyce H. Bermingham. Grantors: Humberto Pimentel, Maria Briceno. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 490 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 40 (0.93 acres) in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Blowing Rock Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul M. Gargano, Donna S. Gargano. Grantors: Anthony Dale Jones Enterprises LLC. Excise Tax: $238. Price: $119,000. Page 611 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lots 135 and 136 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Derek K. Emerson, Shannon H. Emerson, Christine Grullon-Emerson, Christine Grullon Emerson, Christine Grullon Emerson, William Emerson. Grantors: Mountain View Homes Inc. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 614 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 192 (0.23 acres) in Grassy Gap High Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Armando E. Garcia, Paul A. Hegner. Grantors: Beech Grove LLC. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 617 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 199 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adrian Lattke, Michelle Lattke. Grantors: James L. Pancallo Jr. Excise Tax: $39. Price: $19,500. Page 621 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Lot 1A in Echota Estates Townhouses Subdivision, Watauga Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Godwin Parker III, Ann Thomasson Parker. Grantors: Helen J. Brumbaugh, Clay A. Brumbaugh. Excise Tax: $1,469. Price: $734,500. Page 624 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: Unit G 28, Mariah North IV Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stacey Lynne Saunier. Grantors: Vinny Johnson, Vincent Johnson, Joanna M. Johnson. Excise Tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 690 of Book 2243.
Dec. 15: One plot of land (0.814 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Char Ellen Storch, Bunny Liebrecht Osborne. Grantors: Jill Braddock Anderson, Jill Marie Braddock, Charles Anthony Anderson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 714 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit 22 A in Echota Estates Townhomes, Watauga Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Louise Barr. Grantors: Robert Barr, Louise Barr, Louise L. Barr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 771 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit R 1612, Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase two, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Parrish Investment Properties LLC. Grantors: Anita Smith Cooper. Excise Tax: $788. Price: $394,000. Page 776 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Lot A 4 in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lee R. Kermode, Cindy L. Kermode. Grantors: Richard D. Litchfield, Rachel D. Litchfield. Excise Tax: $666. Price: $333,000. Page 780 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Tracts 3 and 5 (1.013 acres and 1.998 acres) in Jewel Potter Subdivision, North Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Betty Farthing Hodges, Roger Dale Hodges, Coolidge Blaine Potter, Blaine Coolidge Potter, Betty Farthing Hodges. Excise Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 800 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: One plot of land (3.064 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Allen McGuire, Darlene L. McGuire. Grantors: David Alan Harmon, David Allen Harmon. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 806 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit 2 Building Maple, Blowing Rock Interval 27 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William J. Burns. Grantors: Hazlette H. Burns. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 810 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit 3 Building Ivy, Blowing Rock Interval 22 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hazlette H. Burns Grantors: William J. Burns. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 812 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit 1 and Unit 4 in Building Azalea and Building Maple, Blowing Rock Interval 19 and Interval 39 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Alma Rae Tucciarone. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 814 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit 3 in Building Spruce, Blowing Rock Interval 38 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: The Donald L. Broome Revocable Living Trust, The Sandra T. Broome Revocable Living Trust, Wayne Edge, Donald L. Broome. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 816 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Lot 11 and 13 in Caswell Watauga Corporation Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul and Wilsie Bishop Living Trust, Paul Adrian Bishop, Wilsie Sue Paulette Bishop, Paul Bishop, Wilsie Bishop. Grantors: Paul A. Bishop, Wilsie S. Bishop, Wilsie S. Bishop, Wilsie Bishop. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 818 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Lot 50 in Boone Overlook Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert O. Gibbard, Lynn G. Gibbard. Grantors: Robert O. Gibbard, Lynn G. Gibbard, Lynn Gregory Gibbard. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 822 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Unit 2, Watauga Brown Trout Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 8857 Office Partners LLC. Grantors: Savage Farm LLC. Excise Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 826 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Lot 8 in New River Lake Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James P. Hogan, Lynn D. Hogan. Grantors: Michael Shane Kelly, Dana S. Kelly. Excise Tax: $1,430. Price: $715,000. Page 854 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: One plot of land (3.8 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real EState LLC. Grantors: Doris Perry Stam. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 891 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Two plots of land (5.551 acres and 0.063 acres) in St. Johns Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Port Tract 17, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robin L. Howell, David Howell. Grantors: Lichtler Family Trust, Robin Howell. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 895 of Book 2243.
Dec. 16: Tract 1R (1.185 acres) in James H. Futral and Cathy C. Futral Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James and Cathy Futral Family Trust, James Futral, Cathy Futral. Grantors: Cathy C. Futral, James H. Futral. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 3 of Book 2244.
Dec. 16: Tract 2R (1.636 acres) in James H. Futral and Cathy C. Futral Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James and Cathy Futral Family Trust, James Futral, Cathy Futral. Grantors: Cathy C. Futral, James H. Futral. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 8 of Book 2244.
Dec. 16: One plot of land (0.618 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Western Youth Network. Grantors: Charles L. Sykes, Dorothy S. Sykes. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 13 of Book 2244.
Dec. 16: One plot of land (0.582 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Western Youth Network. Grantors: The Mary S. Horn Living Trust, Mary S. Horn. Excise Tax: $1,880. Price: $940,000. Page 31 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lot 6 (1.337 acres) in Settlers Ridge Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mirta Sandra Fuentes Revocable Living Trust, Mirta Sandra Fuentes, Mirta Sandra Fuentes. Grantors: Mirta Fuentes, Francisco Fuentes, F. Fuentes. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 51 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Unit 101 in Building 186, New River Pine Ridge Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael A. LEggett, Kristen A. Leggett. Grantors: Robert Milan, Susie D. Miller. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 69 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lot 40 in Deerfield Estates Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danely Holdings LLC. Grantors: Deborah Powers Triplett. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 80 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: One plot of land (0.286 acres and 1.360 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary Dakota Ellison. Grantors: Gary Joe Ellison, Janet Davis Ellison. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 106 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Two plots of land (12.444 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James V. Wernlund, Anne P. Wernlund. Grantors: Venkata C. Motaparthy, Lakshmi K. Motaparthy, Lakshmi Motaparthy. Excise Tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 118 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lots 66 and 67 (0.884 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven D. Garrett, Shannon D. Garrett. Grantors: Gregory M. Gebhardt, Deborah A. Gebhardt. Excise Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 143 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Unit 1 in Building CH, Watauga Phase 6 Chalakee Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronald Horace Smith, Donna Cleary Smith. Grantors: Patronus Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $1,298. Price: $649,000. Page 159 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Two plots of land (10.0625 acres and 16 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: River Fern Hoes LLC. Grantors: Peggy Lee Trivette, Peggy Lee Trivette Ward, Mary Ellen Presnell Trivette. Excise Tax: $131. Price: $65,500. Page 162 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Parcel 2 A and parcel 2 B (1.015 acres and 0.987 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen A. Taylor, Courtney G. Taylor. Grantors: David Cook, Christy Cook. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 165 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lot 12, Block B (0.234 acres) in Springhill Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chen Guang, Lin Lin. Grantors: Bryan C. Nichols, Charlotte E. Massey Nichols, Charlotte E. Massey Nichols, Charlotte E. Massey Nichols. Excise Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 205 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Unit 43 and unit 32, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John F. Barnes II, Katherine Barnes. Grantors: Linda E. Barnes, John F. Barnes II. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 218 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Unit 8 and Unit 1, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Emanuel Goad, Corine Goad, Emanuel Lee Goad. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 220 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Unit 37 and Unit 32, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Bert Delvilliano, Anne Delvilliano, Anne M. Delvilliano, Bert C. Delvilliano. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 222 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lot 901 in Yonahlossee Resort and Club Wycham Section, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Patrick Cunningham, Jodie Jackson Cunningham. Grantors: Saranne Smith. Excise Tax: $1,530. Price: $765. Page 227 of Book 2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.