The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 21: 1.526 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Clifford Jackson McCoy and Noel Falvey Stafford. Grantors: John W. Bond, Jocelyne C. Bond. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 827 of Book 2287.
July 21: 0.7916 acres in Dexter Park in Blue Ridge LTS 4 & 5. Grantees: Elijah John Scull and Breeana Jean Scull. Grantors: Jacob Gabriel Klein and Jennifer Johnson Klein. Tax:$800. Price: $400,000. Page 852 of Book 2287.
July 21: 0.5 acres in Brushy Fork House Tract and 0.35 acres in Brushy Fork Vacant Tract. Grantees: Galen Paul Ward and Joan Carroll Ward. Grantors: Linville Paul Ward, Galen Paul Ward, Joan Carroll Ward and Gary Lee Ward. Tax: $532. Price: $266,000. Page 891 of Book 2287.
July 22: Unit 4 in building Pine in Chetola Woods Condos. Grantees: Douglas Casey Lee and Diane Lunn Lee. Grantors: C.B. Cotner 2004 trust, C. Beth Cotner Trust and C. B. Cotner. Tax: $1,330. Grantors: 665,000. Page 22 of Book 2288.
July 22: 0.93 acres in Elk. Grantees: Annie Love. Grantors: James A. Sanders and Nancy W. Sanders. Tax: $575. Price: $287,500. Page 27 of Book 2288.
July 22: Rainbow Mountain Overlook in Blowing Rock, 0.083 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sterling B. Swaim and Laura F. Swaim. Grantors: Edward Lawson Herring and Elizabeth Rhyne Herring. Tax: $1,080. Price: $540,000. Page 46 of Book 2288.
July 22: Lot 3 in Subdivision River Mill in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Philippa Cutter-Humphrey and William C. Humphrey. Grantors: Salomon Daniel Salama and Dara Lynn Salama. Tax: $2,230. Price: $1,115,000. Page 71 of Book 2288.
July 22: 0.193 acres on Lot 7 in Summer Cabin Creek in Blowing Rock and 0.087 Acres on Lot 15 in Sumpter Cabin Creek in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Justin Connor and Megan Conner. Grantors: Melanie C. Tolbert, Judy Payne Tolbert and Michelle T. Helton. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 103 of Book 2288.
July 22: Lot 83 in Subdivision Seven Devils Resort Property in Section 2 Revised. Grantees: Michael Thomas Petrosino and Karen Wheeler Petrosino. Grantors: J. William Boone and Anne Boone. Tax: $60. Price: $ 30,000. Page 129 of Book 2288.
July 22: Lot 27 on Subdivision Lakees Community in Watauga Phase 10. Grantees: Marco Emelio Vialpaando and Valerie Theresa Laragy Revocable Trust, Marco Emelio Vialpando Trust, Valerie Theresa Largay Trust and Marco Emelio Vialpando, and Valerie Theresa Laragy. Grantors: Marco Emelio Vialpando and Valerie Theresa Laragay. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 131 of Vook 2288.
July 22: 2.126 acres in Subdivision Sky Country LLC in New River Tract 2. Grantees: Pinnacle Storage of Boone LLC. Grantors: Sky Country LLC. Tax: $3,690. Price: 1,845,000. Page 152 of Book 2288.
July 22: Lot 42 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 2023 Sq Ft. Grantees: Leslie Kim Bianca. Grantors: RCPD Investments LLC. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 182 of Book 2288.
July 22: Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development in Watauga LTS 3&4 Section 4 C. Grantees: Collin T. Johnston and Nina A. Johnston. Grantors: Jeffrey L. Butler and Charles M. Bennett. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 189 of Book 2288.
July 22: Watauga See Description. Grantees: Cameron Gentile, and Angela Gentile. Grantors: High Ho! Properties LLC. Tax: $ 1400. Price: $700,000. Page 247 of Book 2288.
July 22: Lot 9 in Timbers Phase II. Grantees: BHL Group LLC. Grantors. Samuel W. May JR and Charlene M. May and Samuel W. May. Tax: $ 60. Price: $30,000. Page 270 of Book 2288.
July 22: 4.47 acres on Lot 1245 in Subdivision Ryenolds Blue Ridge Phase 1 in Section 7 FKA in Laurelmor. Grantees: Todd Kight and Karen Kight. Grantors: Shirley K. Rafool Living Trust, Christian Rafool, Dawn Rafool, Shirley K. Rafool Trust, Gordon J. Rafool Trust, and Shirley K. Rafool. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 290 of Book 2288.
July 25: Unit 6 in Hound Ears Club in Watauga Lake Condo B and Unit 11 in Watauga Lakes Garages. Grantees: Josephine Huntley Kenny. Grantors: Wayne A. Cline Jr., Wayne C. Cline Jr., and Christine D. Cline. Tax: $1,190. Price: $1,190. Price: $595,000. Page 307 of Book 2288.
July 25: Unit 25 and Unit 5A in Laurel Creek Christie Village. Grantees: Brandon Cheek. Grantors: Nona Cheek and Brandon J. Cheek. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 311 of Book 2288.
July 25: 7.058 and 1.789 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Shannon McCartney. Grantors: Thelma Nola McCartney, Nola Ward McCartney and James K. McCartney. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 315 of Book 2288.
July 25: Lot 25 in Charter Hills Section A. Grantees: CFO Properties LLC. Grantors: Carlos Flores, Carlos Flores Ortiz and Karen Vazquez. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 330 of Book 2288.
July 25: Lot 60 in Subdivision I A Bumgarner. Grantees: Marc J. Rogers. Grantors: Christopher Wilhoit and Samantha Wilhoit. Tax: $1305. Price: $652,500. Page 353 of Book 2288.
July 25: 0.446 acres. Grantees: Toby Dewayn Oliver and Hailey Elizabeth Oliver. Grantors: Elizabeth Warren, Linda W. Herman, Gary Robert Herman, Gregory Warren, Loyce Elliot Oliver, Lottie W. Oliver, Dewayn Kirby Oliver, Billy G. Warren Jr., and Serena Campbell Warren. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 369 of Book 2288.
July 25: Unit B 5 in Manor Cliffhome Condos at Mayview Manor Estate. Grantees: Larry A. Pickett Jr. Revocable Trust, Larry A. Pickett Jr. Trust, and Larry A. Pickett Jr. Grantors: Raymond R. Bianchi and Katherin M. Bianchi. Tax: $2,038. Price: $1019. Page 383 of Book 2288.
July 25: Lot 47 in Subdivisions Top O Boone Inc in New River Section B. Grantees: Iavana Miralla. Grantors: Elizabeth L. Whitmore Revocable Living Trust, Elizabeth L. Whitmore and Elizabeth L. Whitmore Trust. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 429 of Book 2288.
July 25: Lot GL 121 and 122 in Grassy Gap Golf Course. Grantees: Marion Angel Fraser-Logan, Marion Angel Fraser Logan, Marion Angel FraserLogan. Grantors: George Logan, George Carter Logan, Marion Angel Fraser-Logan, Marion Angel Fraser Logan, Marion Angel Elizabeth Fraser-Logan, and Marion Angel Elizabeth Fraser-Logan. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 441 of Book 228.
July 25: 1.164 acres in Lot 34 in Subdivision Rich Mountain Ranches. Grantees Richard C. Mason and Sydney A. Mason. Grantors: Shirley A. Rife. Tax: $74. Price: $37,000. Page 460 of Book 2288.
July 25: Maple Springs in Watauga LTS 65, 66, 67. Grantees: James W. Morrison and Melissa C. Morrison. Grantors: Li E. Hawkins, and Daniel L. Hawkins. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 464 of Book 2288.
July 25: 5.916 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Sibyl White Pressly Living Trust, Sibyl W. Pressly Trust, and Sibyl White Pressly. Grantors: William Francis Pressly Living Trust, William Francis Pressly Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 474 of Book 2288.
July 25: Lot 394 in Subdivision Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Daniel T. Bartlett and Christina M. Rodriguez. Grantors: Martin D. Wilner and Monica Wilner. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 478 of Book 2288.
July 25: Lot 2 in Subdivision Monteagle Phase 1. Grantees: A Mountain Thing LLC. Grantors: Ross L. Curnett and Jamie G. Curnett. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 509 of Book 2288.
July 26: Unit 26 and Unit 27 in Frontier Village. Grantees: Edward Gordon Hobbs and Sarah Marie Zuniga. Grantors: Billy D. Stribling and Debbie W. Stribling. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 545 of Book 2288.
July 26: 0.315 acres on Lot 1 in Subdivision Rustic Manor Phase I. Grantees: William David Barker and Jennifer B. Stewart. Grantors: William W. Barker and Margaret Barker. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 555 of Book 2288.
