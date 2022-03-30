The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 2: Unit 6 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village Condominium. Grantors: James Mullen. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 470 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 230 in Westridge Section AA Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laura K. Giblin, Shane P. Giblin. Grantors: Zsanett Fabian. Excise Tax: $711. Price: $355,500. Page 502 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 546 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Warren Standford, Erin L. Lacey. Grantors: Richard H. Owen, Nancy M. Owen. Excise Tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 518 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 79 (26.667 acres) in Devils Den Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Francis Campbell, Samantha Lee Campbell. Grantors: Shirley B. Bullington, Shirley Bullington. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 538 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 8 (0.672 acres) in Forest at Fox Den Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Veronica S. Overman, Joshua A. Overman. Grantors: Seventwentyfour REI LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 541 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lots 551 and 553 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Warren Stanford, Erin L. Lacey. Grantors: Richard H. Owen, Nancy M. Owen. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 544 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: One plot of land (0.212 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Westview Baptist Church. Grantors: Michael C. Townsend, Sandra C. Townsend. Excise Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 548 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 22 in Scene O Ramic Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angela Kowalski, Eric Roslansky. Grantors: Ignatius Dicola, Eugenia G. Dicola. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 548 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 19 in Boone Fork Camp Subdivision, Blowing Rock Phase IV, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robyn Deen Neely, Richard Warren Neely. Grantors: Alfred A. Wolf Jr Family Trust, Alfred A. Wolf Jr, Alfred A. Wolf Jr. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 613 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 4 in Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael G. Jones, Wendy W. Jones. Grantors: James R. Hefner III, James M. Hefner III, Martha R. Hefner. Excise Tax: $1,174. Price: $587,000. Page 630 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Tract B (3.065 acres) in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Heath Rothman, Sharon Angela Rothman. Grantors: Phyllis C. Lester Revocable Trust, Phyllis C. Lester, Phyllis C. Lester. Excise Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 667 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 67 in Silver Leaf Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey P. Mohr, Kimberly A. Mohr. Grantors: Donald A. Snyder Jr, Monna L. Snyder. Excise Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 713 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 25 in Scene O Ramic Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bobby G. Solomon Living Trust, Regina F. Solomon Living Trust, Bobby G. Solomon, Regina F. Solomon, Bobby G. Solomon. Grantors: Mark R. Coyne, Frances M. Coyne. Excise Tax: $2,658. Price: $1,329,000. Page 737 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 36 in Westridge Section AA Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edward J. Mahrlig, Mary R. Mahrlig. Grantors: Robert W. Lucas, Christopher Robert Lucas, Rebecca Ellen Lucas, Karen Lee Allison, Lillian M. Lucas. Excise Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 742 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: One plot of land (10.61 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Emanoel R. Souza, Sandra L. Martinez. Grantors: James Douglas Olds, Holly P. Olds. Excise Tax: $115. Price: $57,500. Page 746 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Unit 2 in Hounds Ears Club Lakes G Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Raleigh Boulevard Partners LLC. Grantors: The Gregory Family Revocable Trust, Paul Gregory, Roberta N. Gregory. Excise Tax: $1,445. Price: $722,500. Page 753 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Unit 13 in Laurel Creek Mariah North Three Condo Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin J. McVey, Tjede M. McVey. Grantors: Patrick T. Henry, Cassie D. Henry. Excise Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 785 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 150 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Jaramillo, Patricia S. Jaramillo. Grantors: Robert Kyle Justice. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 801 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: One plot of land (2.088 acres) in Melvin R. Hodges Margaret C Hodges William P Cody Patsy D. Cody Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Christopher Cutler, Chelsea Cutler. Grantors: Timothy Tracy, Patricia Tracy. Excise Tax: $1,338. Price: $669,000. Page 812 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 96 (2.112 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1 Section 5, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Holiday Real Estate Investments LLC. Grantors: Dolores Truex, Leroy Truex. Excise Tax: $275. Price: $137,500. Page 834 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: One plot of land (4.50 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley Hardee, Rachel P. Hardee. Grantors: Daniel W. Rupp, Taryn Yung Rupp. Excise Tax: $104. Price: $52,000. Page 837 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lots 16 and 17 with exception in Woods Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tyler R. Colbert, Andrea N. Colbert. Grantors: Tonya C. Greenwood, Luke R. Greenwood. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 862 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: One plot of land (0.614 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nafe Family Holdings LLC. Grantors: Shirley Andrews. Excise Tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 878 of Book 2240.
Dec. 3: Lot 1 in Ridge at Hawks Peak Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Evelyn Ann Thomas LLC. Grantors: Debra F. McMillin, Jeffrey McMillin. Excise Tax: $3,180. Price: $1,590,000. Page 28 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: Unit 3 Building 1, New River Sommerset Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David V. Sanders, Rachel M. Sanders. Grantors: Robert Rogerson, Jill Rogerson, Paul Black, Phillip Rogerson, Jennifer Knight Rogerson, William Lawson, Lisa Lawson, Christy Lawson Hornbuckle, John Larmarcus Hornbuckle, Maggie Lawson Freeman, Jacob Thomas Freeman, Krystina Fornalski, Krystina B. Fornalski, Terese Lawson. Excise Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 30 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: Lots 15, 16 and 17 in Hound Ears Golf and Ski Resort Development Subdivision, Watauga Section 19, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julia P. Wittenberg, William C. Wittenberg Jr. Grantors: Panther Chelsea Properties. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 41 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: Unit 2 Building Iris, Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 9, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristen Landreth. Grantors: Paula Brannen, Robert David Brannen, Paula Brennen. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 44 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: Lot 23, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelly Edward Royall Jr, Jennifer K. Royal. Grantors: Patriot Land Investments II LLC. Excise Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 48 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: Two plots of land (25 acres and 47 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Highland Preservation LLC. Grantors: The Knob Tract Limited Partnership, Charles C. Blackburn. Excise Tax: $1,520. Price: $760,000. Page 51 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: One plot of land (1.453 acres) in Larry A. Harmon, Terry L. Harmon, Barbara Sue Norris, Michael Ray Trivette Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Trivette, Sharon Trivette. Grantors: Larry A. Harmon, Deana K. Harmon, Terry L. Harmon. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 78 of Book 2241.
Dec. 3: Unit 316, Royal Oak Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: June N. Gaither, N.Sankey Gaither III. Grantors: Wring Living Trust, Paul Wring, Patricia Wring. Excise Tax: $567. Price: $283,500. Page 81 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: One plot of land (0.930 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gus De Ribeaux, Kimberley De Ribeaux. Grantors: Freddie G. Cornett, Karen Cornett. Excise Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 94 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Unit W 41 and Unit C 208 in Wildflower Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Antalek Jr. Grantors: Thomas H. Antalek, Lorelei M. Antalek, Lorelei Antalek. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 97 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 299 in Westridge Section AA Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristen L. Moss. Grantors: Linda O. Davis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 99 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: One plot of land (0.544 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Ryan Wooley. Grantors: Bradley Robert Franks, Jessica Lynn Roycroft. Excise Tax: $938. Price: $469,000. Page 103 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot NV 28 in Northview Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard S. Lott, Vicki J. Lott. Grantors: Gregory Gow, Amey Jo Williams Gow, Amey J. Williams Gow. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 130 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 902 in Yonahlossee Resort and Club Subdivision, Brushy Fork Wycham Section, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristen A. Puryear, Charles E. Puryear Jr, Gregory F. Taylor. Grantors:Roy L. Greenberg, Lisa C. Greenberg. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 136 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Parcels 1A and 1B with exception in James L. Penley Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric W. Presnell, Keri L. Triplett. Grantors: Letha Pentley Councill. Excise Tax: $196. Price: $98,000. Page 205 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 9 in Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia A. Griffin, Shawn R. Roland. Grantors: James Robert Lee. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 211 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 10 in Appalachian Heights Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer L. Glow. Grantors: Balf Holdings LLC. Excise Tax: $938. Price: $469,000. Page 231 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 19 in Summit at Lost Ridge Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul E. Parker. Grantors: Timothy Nigro. Excise Tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 254 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 2 in Boone Fork Phase II Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Macpac2021 LLC. Grantors: Diane M. Spoone, Peter L. Spoone. Excise Tax: $1,550. Price: $775,000. Page 257 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 20 in the Summit at Lost Ridge Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul E. Parker. Grantors: Loy B. Gulledge, Joelle F. Gulledge. Excise Tax: $65. Price: $32,500. Page 261 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 42 in Sweetgrass Development Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kathleen M. Tracy. Grantors: Dennis E. Tracy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 264 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Unit 1 Building C D, Phase 5 Chalakee Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry M. Phelan, Lee Ann D. Phelan, Natalie Marie Phelan. Grantors: Larry M. Phelan, Lee Ann D. Phelan. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 318 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Tract 1 (6.46 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jardin LLC. Grantors: Francois E. Holder, Rosanne Newman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 341 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 291 (1.012 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Scott Ostroff, Courtney Cowan Ostroff. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 347 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lots 44, 45, 46 and 47 in Winkler Creek Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Culinary Co. Grantors: Kent d. Moberg, Kent Davis Moberg. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 356 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Unit B 3, Laurel Creek Cedar Village Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael J. Bender, Rachel G. Besnoff. Grantors: Luiz Muniz, Adna Muniz. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 363 of Book 2241.
Dec. 6: Lot 148 (0.34 acres) in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edith G. Osman, Paul Eric Pataky. Grantors: Arlene M. Brown, Roger D. Brown. Excise Tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 379 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Unit 317 Building E, Laurel Creek Holiday Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edith G. Osman, Paul Eric Pataky. Grantors: Arlene M. Brown, Roger D. Brown. Excise Tax: $415. Price: $207,500. Page 403 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Tract 1 (4.174 acres) in Flat Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven Keith Shipman, Steven Alexander Shipman, Andrew John Shipman. Grantors: Margaret R. Norris. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 423 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Unit 4 Building Ivy, Blowing Rock Interval 29 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Condominium Inc. Grantors: John T. Slavin, Carolyn H. Slavin. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 425 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Unit 2 Building Ivy, Blowing Rock Interval 40 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John T. Slavin, Carolyn H. Slavin. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Condominium Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 427 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Lots 2 and 3 in Wintergreen Acres Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John WEsley Howarth Revocable Trust, John Wesley Howarth, John Wesley Howarth. Grantors: John Wesley Howarth, John W. Howorth. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 429 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Lot 1 (0.485 acres) in David L. Brown, Linda B. Brown Property Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan R. Poterack, Dawn M. Poterack. Grantors: Zackry A. Bennett, Julia W. Bennett. Excise Tax: $3,300. Price: $1,650,000. Page 433 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Lot 35 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section BB, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Johnston, Kenzie Johnston. Grantors: Anna Marie Davidson. Excise Tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 454 of Book 2241.
Dec. 7: Unit 124 in Willow Ridge Townhomes Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas Harvey Shaver, Kathy Lynn Shaver. Grantors: Megan Hall Bruffy, Trevor Jameson Bruffy. Excise Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 477 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lot 15 (1.382 acres) in Locust Hills Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Silvers’ Homes Ventures Inc. Grantors: Danny Farthing, Sharon Farthing. Excise Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 556 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lot 12 in Sorrento Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin David Seyller, Jennifer Lynn Seyler. Grantors: Ronald J. Doerr, Frances J. Doerr. Excise Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 572 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: One plot of land (1.07 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dakota Lee Silvers. Grantors: Michael T. Coffey Sr, Mary Alice Coffey. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 599 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lot 9 in Apple Orchard Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Cockman. Grantors: Zuzana E. Ton, William S. Raithel Jr. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 607 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Three plots of land (5.1390 acres, 3.0 acres and 1.617 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Dawn Greer, Cristina Greer Lester. Grantors: Robert Ray Greer, Carol Greer. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 610 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Tract 107 (2.751 acres) in Valle Cay Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Longo, Christine Longo. Grantors: Vista Della Montagna LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 614 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Tract 107 and Tract 43 (1.613 acres and 2.751 acres) in Valle Cay Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen V. Frye, Susan B. Frye. Grantors: David Longo, Christine Longo Excise Tax: $4,400. Price: $2,200,000. Page 627 of Book 2241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.