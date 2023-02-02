The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 3: Lot 196 in Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Arant Seastrunk. Grantors: Martha Ann Long and Martha Ann Seastrunk. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 583 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: See Description. Grantees: Patrick W. Currie and Lisa W. Currie. Grantors: VHLA INC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 585 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: 0.616 acres on Lot 8 in Maple View. Grantees: Elizabeth J. Holland and Richard M. Holland. Grantors: Clear Waters Construction LLC. Tax: $1940. Price: $970,000. Page 623 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: 0.52 acres in Mary Farthing Mast Heirs in Watauga Tract 3. Grantees: Virginia Brantley Whitaker, and Laurel Joy Gordon. Grantors: Mary Farthing Mast, Allen D. Mast, Allen Dale Mast, Suzanne Mast. Susan Anne Mast, Diane Patricia Sambroia, Richard Howard Mast, Kay Brooks Mast and Jeanne Mast Winkler, and Scott Alan Winkler. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 626 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: Lot 37 in Wildcat Estates in Stoney Fork Elk Section II. Grantees: Jennilee M. Heisler and James A. Neville Jr. Grantors: George L. Cotarelo and Felicia Cotarelo. Tax: $57. Price: $28,500. Page 674 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: See Description. Grantees: Poplar Forest. Grantors: Larry Clint Tester Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 677 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: Larry C. Tester Parcel A. Grantees: Larry Clint Tester Jr. Grantors: Poplar Forest. Tax: $98. Price: $49,000. Page 679 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: Maple Springs in Watauga LTS 50-52. Grantees: Lynn A. Leubuscher and Christopher B. McLaughlin. Grantors: Wesley Wilson Graham, Emily Rich Graham, Wesley W. Graham, and Emily R. Graham. Tax: $1270. Price: $635,000. Page 698 of Book 2314.
Jan. 3: 3.840 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Thomas Corrao. Grantors: The Robert G. Norris Jr., and Heather M. Hulbert Norris Revocable Trust, Robert G. Norris Jr. Trust, Heather M. Hulbert Norris Trust, Robert G. Norris Jr., and Heather M. Hulburt Norris. Tax: $1510. Price: $755,000. Page 702 of Book 23314.
Jan. 3: Unit B 2 in Cones Condos. Grantees: Betsy Bednarcyk. Grantors: Lupo Real Property Trust, John J. Lupo Trust, and John J. Lupo. Tax: $855. Price: $427,500. Page 727 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: 34 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees :Michael R. Smith. Grantors: Russell L. Smith. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 763 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: Lot 192 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: John Long. Grantors: Town of Beech Mountain. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 767 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: Unit 12 in New River Carriage Square Condos. Grantees: Dillco LLC. Samuel P. Zimmerman, Joan M .Zimmerman and S. P. Zimmerman. Tax: $410. Price: $ 205,000. Page 791 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: Lot 2 and Lot GL 52 in Grassy Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Beach to Beech Family Trust of 2022 and Eric R. Severson Trust. Grantors: Hans Wiggemans and Chantal Wiggemans. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 794 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: 2.057 Acres in Valle Cay Development Tract 58. Grantees: Melissa S. Kitts. Grantors: Nancy A. Smith. Tax: $2850. Price: $1,425,000. Page 797 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: 1.36 acres, 1.84 acres. 3.40 acres, and 3.38 acres in Hidden Meadows in Blowing Rock Phase 2. Grantees: Nemyo Criswell Revocable Trust and Nemyo Criswell. Grantors: Jeffrey W. Nemyo and Lavinia Mcleod Criswell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 802 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: Lot 18 in Wapiti Ridge Development in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ulrike K. Foley. Grantors: Bryan Lynn Smith, Diane Patrice Smith and Diane P. Smith. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 809 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: 1 acre in Watauga. Grantees: Marshall Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Jean M. Marshall Trust and Walter H. Marshall Jr. Trust. Grantors: Walter H. Marshall and Jean M. Marshall. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 815 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: 0.666 acres of Boone Hardnell Building. Grantees: Stacy C. Eggers IV, and Kimberly M. Eggers. Grantors: Don Dunlap Real Estate Inc. Tax: $682. Price: $341,000. Page 819 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: 651 in Westridge in Laurel Creek AA. Grantees: Wendy Mauldin Cheek and Robert Vance Cheek II. Grantors: John Francis Barnhart and Cassandra Jan.owski Barnhart. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 836 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: Lot 312 in Gay Mountain 2nd Addition. Grantees: Allison S. Harrison and Louie Harrison. Grantors: Allison S. Harrison and Louie Harrison. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 840 of Book 2314.
Jan. 4: Lot 16 in Fox Run Ridge II in New River Blowing Rock. Grantees: Skillet LLC. Grantors: The Betty M. Coffey Living Trust, Betty M. Coffey Trust and Betty M. Coffey. Tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 847 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: 0.305 acres in Blue Ridge Tract 2 with exception. Grantees: NC Cabins LLC. Grantors: David Shelnut and Erin Shelnut. Tax: $178. Price: $89,000. Page 857 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: Lot 215 in Twin Rivers Development in Watauga Phase II B. Grantees: Edward Bennett. Grantors: Margaret Hines Fisher and Carl Ellis Fisher. Tax: $2,585. Price: $1,292,500. Page 883 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: 1.059 acres in Don Dunlap Construction Inc Appletree Apartments LLC in Boone. Grantees: Appletree Apartments LLC. Grantors: Don Dunlap Construction. Tax: $4080. Price: $2,040,000. Page 886 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: Country Club Estates in Blowing 6 Section 1 Port L6 Section Rock Port L7 Section 1. Grantees: Silvers’ Home Ventures Inc. Grantors: Henry G. Schneider and Karen A. Schneider. Tax: $190. Price: $96,000. Page 907 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: Lot AA174 Westridge in Laurel Creek and Lot 193 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: RCS Unlimited Properties LLC. Grantors: Sexton Family Properties LLLP, Kathryn G. Davis Family Partnership L.P., Billie D. Sexton and William J. Sexton SR. Family Partnership L.P., and Robert Colton Sexton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 910 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: Councill Grover in Boone LTS 216-220. Grantees: Andrew R. Greene and Elizabeth K. Greene. Grantors: Edwin M. Doughtery. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 1 of Book 2315.
Jan. 5: Unit 2 in Building Dogwood in Blowing Rock Interval 25 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Grantors: Sheri L. Morrison, Norman L. Morrison, Robin L. Duncan, and Carroll L. Leonard Jr. Tax: $ 2. Price: $100,000. Page 5 of Book 2315.
Jan. 5: Lot 4 in John Winkler in Boone. Grantees: Drew L. K. Derrick and Patricia F. Derrick. Grantors: Michael L. Tyler and Kim S. Tyler. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 8 of Book 2315.
Jan. 5: LOT 14 in Perkins Addition No. 2 New River. Grantees: Skyline Terrace Apartments II LLC. Grantors: SLD II LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 19 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: Lot 7 in East Haven Stony Fork. Grantees: Ronnie M. Herring and Sherry C. Herring. Grantors: Jon-Paul Lacy and Jennifer Steele Lacy. Tax:$24. Price: 12000. Page 25 of Book 2315.
Jan. 5: Stone Cliff Preserve Tract 6. Grantees: John D. Martin. Grantors: Casey B. Martin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 34 of Book 2314.
Jan. 5: 4.914 acres in New River Deed for Recombination Purposes and Quitclaim of Easement Rights. Grantees: Skyline Terrace Apartments II LLC and Skyline Terrace Apartments LLC. Grantors: Skyline Apartments II LLC. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A. Page 37 of Book 2315.
Jan. 6: Unit W 23 Cabin 11 Frontier Village. Grantees: Mary Letrecia Gregory. Grantors: Heather D. Hartley, Eric J. Hartley and Heather Hartley. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 44 of Book 2315.
Jan. 6: 6.348 acres on Lot 10 in Deer Tracks in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Raymond M. Ferri and Gail W. Ferri. Grantors: Jonathon L. Stickford and Abigail S. L. Stickford. Tax: $1,614. Price: $807,000. Page 57 of Book 2315.
Jan. 6: 0.455 acres in Gl Suthphin Properties LLC in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ashley Suthphin Watkins and Barton Wood Watkins. Grantors: Gl Sutphin Properties LLC. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 62 of Book 2315.
Jan. 6: 1.634 acres in North Carolina General Warranty Correction Deed Tract 2. Grantees: Erica Rae Slate. Grantors: Larry Stanbery and Lynda Stanbery. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 66 of Book 2315.
Jan. 6: 1.120 Acres on Lot 242 in Firethorn in Blowing Rock Phase 2 in Section 3 Correction Deed. Grantees: Robert H. Matteson and Sandra S. Matteson. Grantors: James Robert Todd. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 113 of Book 2315.
Jan. 6: Unit W 34 in Unit C 208 Watauga Wildflower Condos. Grantees: August Short. Grantors: Carolyn H. Clement and Charles E. Clement. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 117 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: 1 acre in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Vicki Smith Huff, David Craig Huff, Julius Daniels Clee Smith and Jermey Dylan Smith. Grantors: Vicki Smith Huff, David Craig Huff. Julius Daniel Clee Smith, and Jeremy Dylan Smith. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 119 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: 1.683 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Steven Gibson. Grantors: Andrea K. Byrd and Andrea K. McCormick. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 176 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: Suite 4 New Market office Sites. Grantees: Jeff Templeton Rentals LLC. Grantors: Market Place of Boone LLC. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 191 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: Unit F 1 Village Green Condos. Grantees: Woods-Readling real Estate Trust, Tarlton Eugene Woods, and Joan Cope Readling. Grantors: Tarlton Eugene Woods, and Joan Cope Readling. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 197 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: 57.404 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Dale L. Kidder and Emily W. Kidder. Grantors: Digital Business Corp and Reelvest Properties. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 201 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: 191 Lot Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Christopher and Patricia Greene. Grantors: Michael Scott Allen and Christi Lee Allen. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 205 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: Lot 35 on Council Oaks. Grantees: Alex McAllister and Stacy McAllister. Grantors: Cynthia Jo Young, Cindy Rupp Young and John M. Young. Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 232 of Book 2315.
Jan. 9: Lot 215 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: A-Frame Associates LLC. Grantors: Allison Tate, Pascal F. Werner, Kelly Baugh and Pascal Werner. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 275 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: 0.430 acres in Building 4 in Echo Park Addition in Blowing Rock LTS 18-20. Grantees: Maryann L. Mortimer and James R. Mortimer. Grantors: Maryann L. Mortimer and James R. Mortimer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 281 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: Lot 42 in Heavenly Phase I Section 3. Grantees: 42 Heavenly Mt. NC LLC. Grantors: Manjula Thadakamalla and Praveen Thadakamalla. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 285 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: Unit 2 in Building Juniper Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: The Kelly Lee Davis Trust, Kelly Lee Davis and Kelly Lee Davis Trust. Grantors: Kelly Lee Davis, and Molly Alyssa. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 291 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: Lot 11 in Laurel Ridge. Grantees: Keeper Real Estate LLC. Grantors: Johnny Brandon Berry and Tara D. Berry. Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 296 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: 0.31 acres on Lot 51 on Gay Mountain in Blowing Rock NKA Misty Mountain Second Addition. Grantees: Jeremy Chad Rinehart. Grantors: Cheryl W. Crawford Revocable Living Trust, Cheryl W. Zellers Trust, and Cheryl W. Crawford Trust. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 299 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: Unit 18 in Laurel Creek Townhomes in Laurel Creek Phase IV. Grantees: Stewart Andrew Baird, and Nichole Wertz Baird. Grantors: James David Rodkey. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 326 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: 3.990 acres in Lot 12 in Homestead in Watauga Section 1. Grantees: James David Baugh and Meagan Lawrence Baugh. Grantors: James W. Henderson, Bundy J. Henderson, Grady J. Windham and Carolyn F. Windham. Tax: $95. Price: $47,500. Page 345 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: 1.572 acres in New River. Grantees: William Kyle McNeil Jr. Grantors: Margaret S. McNeil. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 387 of Book 2315.
Jan. 10: 4.193 acres in Albert Shook in Watauga. Grantees: The Paul Robichaud Living Trust, Paul Andrew Robichaud Trust, and Paul Robichaud. Grantors: Paul Robichaud. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 406 of Book 2315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.