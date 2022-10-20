The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 6: Unit 2, Building C Phase 4 in Chalakee Condo. Grantees: Louis R. Imbrogno Revocable Trust, Alison W. Imbrogno Revocable Trust, Louis R. Imbrogno Trust, Louis R. Imbrogno, Alison W. Imbrogno and Alison W. Imbrogno. Grantors: The Joe A. Baker Revocable Trust, The Joe A. Baker Revocable Trust Agreement, Wayne R. Baker Trust, Paul M. Kitchin Trust and Joe A. Baker. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 63 of Book 2772.
May 6: Watauga and Avery counties. Grantees: Douglas Joesph Vassello and Sharon Lynn Vassello. Grantors: Charles D. Bishop and Rachael A. Bishop. Tax: $1648. Price: $824,000. Page 73 of Book 2272.
May 6: 11.72 acres in Sunset Ridge Tract 3 Phase 2 and 10.02 acres in Sunset Ridge Tract 7 Phase 2, Sheriffs Deed. Grantees: Larry L. Campbell and Alison H. Campbell. Grantors: Robert H. Bridgeman Living Trust, Rachel E. Bridgeman Living Trust, Mary A. Joines Living Trust, Len D. Hagman Jr., Rober H. Bridgeman, Larry L. Campbell, Alison H. Campbell. Clifford A. Cranford, Valentine Powell Cranford, and Mary A. Joines. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 188 of Book 2272.
May 6: 11.12 Acres in Elk. Grantees: Melissa G. Smart. Grantors: Entrust Administration Inc, and Grover C. McCoury III. Tax: $158. Price: $79,000. Page 194 in Book 2272.
May 9: 14.45 acres. Grantees: James W. Hodges and Heather Hodges. Grantors: Skymont Incorporated Development Corporation. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 198 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot B in Hidden Shadows Commercial Townhouses. Grantees: Keith Buchanan. Grantors: Highland Investment Group LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 254 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot C in Hidden Shadows Commercial Townhouses. Grantees: Keith Buchanan. Grantors: Highland Investment Group LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 254 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot 329R in twin River Development Watauga Phase IIIA. Grantees: Brian David Paul and Heather Tatum. Grantors: Jay William Oliver and Kimberly F. Oliver. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 256 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot 166 in Charter Hills Section A. Grantees: Austin Preik and Ann Marie Preik. Grantors: Ryan W. Boggs and Gayle Boggs, Tax: $1,050. Price: $525000. Page 261 of Book 2272.
May 9: 1.231 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Ann W. Savran. Grantors: Hounds Ears Club Inc and H.E. Club Inc. Tax: $37. Price: $18,500. Page 317 of Book 2272.
May 9: 4.77 acres in Watauga. Grantees: John Cooper and Faye Cooper. Grantors: Hound Ears Club Inc and H.E. Club Inc. Tax: $143. Price: $71,500. Page 321 of Book 2272.
May 9: 1.657 acres in Watauga. Grantees: 376 Cascade, LLC. Grantors: Hound Ears Club Inc, and H. E. Club Inc. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 325 of Book 2272.
May 9: 0.967 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Todd R. Woods Sr. and Lisa A. Woods. Grantors: Hound Ears Club Inc and H. E. Club Inc. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 329 of Book 2272.
May 9: 3 acres in New River with exceptions. Grantees: Thomas Richmond McPhereson III, and Janet Lowry McPherson. Grantors: Patrick A. Beach and Rachel B. Beach. Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 335 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot 302 in Creek Ridge of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jorge Martinez and Margarita Anillo Revocable Trust, Jorge Orlando Martines and Margarita Anneris Anillo, Jorge Martinez, and Margariata Anillo. Grantors: Jorge Orlando Martinez and Margarita Anneris Anillo and Margarita Anillo. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 338 of Book 2272.
May 9: Sleepy Hollow LTS 3 & 4 FKA Cliffwood with exception. Grantees: CTW Equity Group LLC. Grantors: Jason Edwin Blackmon, Charis Nicole Blackmon, Jason Blackmon, and Charis Blackmon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 349 of Book 2272.
May 9: 2.750 acres on Lot 282 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club on Elk Phase 1 in Section 9 FKA Reynold Blue Ridge. Grantees: Michael Pomphrey Jr and Kathleen Pomphery. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 355 of Book 2272.
May 9: 1.53 acres in Watauga with exception. Grantees: Tony Cook, and Patricia Cook. Grantors: Chance Owen Morris, and Erin Morris. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 395 of Book 2272.
May 9: 2.416 Acres on Lot 1 in Michael E. Morey M. Cheryll Morey in Shawnee and. 5.294 Acres on Lot 2 in Michael E. Morey M. Cheryll Morey in Shawnee. Grantees: Markus Ribas. Grantors: Michael E. Morey and Cheryll M. Morey. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 424 of Book 2272.
May 9: 0.429 acres on Lot 5 in Spring Hill, Boone. Grantees: Adam Kieth Green, and Marina Cecilia Green. Grantors: Angela Sue Losardo Revocable Trust, Angela Sue Losardo Trust, and Angela Sue Losardo. Tax: $ 1086. Price: $543,000. Page 440 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot B in River Ridge Phase 6. Grantees: Sherzando, LLC. Grantors: David Lee Buster Jr. and Dotie Buster. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 441 of Book 2272.
May 9: Lot 203 in Grassy Gap High. Grantees: Porter M. Tuttle. Grantors: Jason Krieg. Tax: $ 569,000. Page 466 of Book 2272.
May 9: Foster in New River LTS 4-6 Section D. Grantees: Kenneth Rhymer and Pasty H. Rhymer. Grantors: Drew B. Taylor and Polly L. Taylor. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000.Page 469 of Book 2272.
May 9: 1 acre of Shore farm INC, in Blue Ridge Homesite 12, 1.393 acres in Blue Ridge Homesite 10, and 1.305 acres in Blue Ridge Homesite 11 R. Grantees: D & H Property of Boone LLC. Grantors: Marvin Dale Jones, Heather Sofield Greene, Heather Sofield Jones. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 478 of Book 2272.
May 9: 10 Acres of Shore Farm INC, in Blue Ridge Tract 1 Homesite 1. Grantees: Marvin Dale Jones and Heather Sofield Greene. Grantors: Marvin Dale Greene, Heather Sofield, Heather Sofield Jones. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 483 of Book 2272.
May 9: Addition to Snaggy Mountain in New River LTS 27-30. Grantees: Frank E. Covington and Raymond P. Covington. Grantors: Larry Max Trivette. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 535 of Book 2272.
May 10: Unit 203 in A College Place Condo. Grantees: Byron V. Boyd and Dina T Boyd. GrantorsL Tya R. Eachus. Tax: $300. Page: $150,000. Page 593 of Book 2272.
May 10: Lot 4 in Terra Woods in Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Britton Medley and Paule E. Medley. Grantors: William Ellis Cox and Janet Albrecht Cox Trust, Janet Albrecht Cox, Ellis Williams Cox, Janet Albrecht Cox Trust, Ellis Williams Cox trust.
May 10: Lot 155 in Cliffs. Grantees: Amanda Rose Rubright. Grantors: Collins & Associates, Collins & Associates L.L.P., Trust Agreement for the Benefit of Joel S. Collins, Curtis D. Collins Trust, Curtis D. Collins, Williams M. Collins and Williams M. Collins and Robert D. Collins.
May 10: Unit W in Unit C 207 of Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Carriage Holdings LLC. Grantors: Warren Rover Renner and Elizabeth Ann Renner. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 626 of Book 2272.
May 10: Lot 21 A in Hamptons Estate in New River Hampton Townhome Section. Grantees: Catherine F. Walters. GrantorsL James Patrick Kellam and Amelia S. Kellam. Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 650 of Book 2272.
May 10: 2.11 Acres in Blowing Rock Tract A. Grantees: Mason F. Matthews, and Lucia R. Matthews. Grantors: Jerry M. Holmes. Tax: $3560. Price: $1,780,000. Page 665 of Book 2272.
May 10: Lot 2 in Building E of J C Church Property. Grantees: Sam W. Carver III Living Trust, Sam W. Craver III Trust, and Sam W. Craver III. Grantors: Sam Wyndham Craver III and Sally Bray Craver. No Tax Consideration. Page 693 of Book 2272.
May 10: Lot 4 in subdivision Jo Winkler in New River. Grantees: Templeton Properties LP. Grantors: Penick LLC. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 696 of Book 2272.
May 10: of 20 in Hillwinds Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gary W. Laton LLC. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest Inc. Tax: $145. Price: $17,500. Page 700 of Book 2272.
May 10: Init C1 in Laurel Creek Beech Towers Condos. Grantees: Daniel R. Gilbert and Jill Gilbert. Grantors: James C. Frye and Nancy L. Frye. Tax: $900. Price: 450,000. Page 706 of Book 2272.
May 10: Lot 334 in Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jill F. Messier Revocable trust and Jill F. Messier Trust and Jill F. Messier. Grantors: Charles A. Messier and Jill F. Messier Trust and Charles A. Messier. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 731 of Book 2272.
May 11: Unit B in Building 1 of Chestnut at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Salterpath Family LLC. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Tax: $3200. Price: $1600. Page 734 of Book 2272.
May 11: 2.728 in Viola Greene in Brushy Fork Tract 1. Grantees: Lori Lynn Lomelino. Grantors: Paul Anthony Dragoonis, Shirley Patricia Ann Dragoonis, and S. Dragoonis. Tax: $984. Price: $492,000. Page 769 of BOok 2272.
May 11:33 acres, 1/16 acres and 33 acres with exceptions. Grantees: Elaine E. Pritchard and Charles Scott Prichard. Grantors: Elaine E. Pritchard and Charles Scott Richard. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 772 of Book 2272.
May 11: Lot 255 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C and Lot 90 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Halfback investments LLC and Corrion Brian Robert. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 775 of Book 2272.
May 11: Lot C in Sub Mill Ridge Section 1 and Lot C 50 in Mill Ridge Section 1. Grantees: CCBC Holdings LLC. Grantors: Charles F. Connor IV and Brandalyn Elizabeth Edmunds Connor. No Tax Consideration. Price : N/A. Page 778 of Book 2272.
May 11: 33.48 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors; Peggy J. Mains, Judy Faye Dale, Johnson Aldridge, Thomas Gregory Ledford, Virginia Dare Triplett, Gail T. Storie, Nelson L. Storie, Michael Romey Triplett, Deborah P. Triplett, Sarah T. Farris, Michael Farris, suma S. Aldridge, Virginia Gail Triplett Storie, Christopher Allen and Michael Farris II. Tax: $2,000. Price: 1,000,000. Page 781 of Book 2272.
May 11: 1.106 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Tortorici Land Holdings LLC. Grantors: Gregg Unagust and Sarah Unagust. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 791 of Book 2272.
May 11: Lot 14 in Caswell Watauga, Watauga. Grantees: Noah Carroll Parrish and Karen Jackson Parrish. Grantors: Finley H. Dula. Tax: $830. Price: $ 415,000. Page 794 of Book 2272.
May 11: Lot 18 A in Hamptons Estate in New River Phase I. Grantees: Barbara Nicklas. Margaret Morris, Grace Nicklas-Morris, Grace Nicklas Morris, Grace Nicklas Morris. Grantors; Chandra Rajesh Dash, Nileena Pani Dash, Rajeesh Dash and Nileena Dash. Tax: $654. Price: $327,000. Page 812 of Book 2272.
