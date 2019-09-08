The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 29: Unit 326-F on Holiday Beech Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Cardinal’s Nest. Grantors: Carrie Nichole Becker and Heather Renee Leblanc. Excise tax: no taxable consideration. Page 147 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Lot 34 of Shatley Mountain Estates in Chestnut Creek. Grantees: Walton J. Conway and Betty M. Conway. Grantors: William David Edgerston and Edna Peters Edgerston. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 153 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Unit 502 of Hawks Peak Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Juliet A. Sweet. Grantor: Scott Reiniger and Sheila Reiniger Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 155 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Lot 271 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Scott Nooney and Erin Nooney. Grantor: Seven Mountain 271. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 176 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Unit 521 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Thomas J. Guerrieri and Rose M. Guerrieri Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Thomas J. Guerrieri and Rose M. Guerrieri. Excise tax: no taxable consideration. Page 190 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Lot 56 of Chapel Hills in Watauga. Grantee: Johnny Kerwin Perry, Jr. Grantor: Brent A. Iverson and Andrea Lisa M. Iverson. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 211 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Lot 66 and 87 of Charter Hill in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert J. Tucker and Patrice A. Tucker. Grantors: Brian K. Sherriton and Jacqueline K. Sherriton. Excise tax: $958. Price: $479,000. Page 226 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: Lot 207 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas J. Sanders and Sherry Reeves. Grantor: Thomas J. Sanders. Excise tax: no taxable consideration. Page 250 of Book 2045.
Aug. 29: One tract (1.249 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Sherri H. McKeel and Joseph F. Flowers. Grantors: James Leonard Hightower, Barbara McMilan Hightower, Karen C. Hightower and Kevin Hightower. Excise tax: $234. Price: $117,000. Page 317 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (.797 acres) of Claude D. Payne Estate. Grantee: New River Tire and Alignment Company, Inc. Grantors: James Curtis Payne, Dorothy Foster Dulaney, Larry Dulaney, Ashley Payne Cook and Claude Donald Payne, Jr. Excise tax: $470. Price: $265,000. Page 383 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 6 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Michael D. Smith Revocable Trust. Grantors: Ralph R. Teal and Harlene H. Teal. Excise tax: $877. Price: $466,500. Page 398 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lots 141-142 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Nicole A. Maddox. Grantor: Carl B. Barnes, Jr. Excise tax: $35. Price: $17,500. Page 401 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 200 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Beech Mountain Sisters, LLC. Grantors: William T. Winter, Jr. and Phyllis A. Winter. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 404 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Two tracts (one of .132 acres and one of .010 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Karis Ranae Foster. Grantors: Denis J. Simko and Molly A.E. Simko. Excise tax: $268. Price: $134,000. Page 407 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 7-A of Echota Estate Townhouses in Watauga. Grantees: John D. Clifton and Carolyn R. Clifton. Grantor: Steven and Karen Hamilton Family Trust. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 424 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 5 of Parkway Woods in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Nicholas W. Katers and Paula Katers. Grantors: William P. Devereux and Donna Devereux. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 468 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 2-A of Mountain Club Townhomes in Watauga. Grantees: Richard M. Peters and Lisa McGregor-Peters. Grantor: Tracey R. Moore. Excise tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 500 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Three tracts (one of .500 acres, one of 8,068 sq. feet and one of .908 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Brandy Michelle Johnson. Grantors: Leroy Johnson and Beverly Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 515 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (1.448 acres) of Valle Cay in Watauga. Grantee: Barry R. Dailey. Grantors: Ronald Andrew Autrey and Hilah H. Autrey. Excise tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 521 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lots 30-31 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ricky G. Lack and Cheryl Y. Lack. Grantors: Sandra Ross Gold and Warren Francis Shanahan. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 537 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 6 of Summer Haven. Grantee: Dennis L. Golden. Grantors: Paul Mance and Joy B. Mance. Excise tax: $394. Price: $197,000. Page 567 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (.506 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mark Russell McDougal and Patricia Renee McDougal. Grantor: Bertha Williamson Short. Excise tax: $918. Price: $459,000. Page 587 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (6.51 acres) of Mary Briggs Shuford subdivision. Grantees: Mark H. Terry and Heidi H. Terry. Grantor: Richard L. Reese. Excise tax: $1,545. Price: $772,500. Page 605 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 11 of Quail Ridge in New River. Grantee: Jean-Francois Fournier. Grantor: Michael Doctoroff. Excise tax: $335. Price: $167,500. Page 626 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (.30 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kristopher Lee Bullock and Megan Lee Bullock. Grantors: Richard Goosman and Vicky McLean. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 657 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (.48 acres) of Shelby Garden Townhomes in New River. Grantees: Karz and Q4, LLC. Grantors: Douglas R. Hanks Sr. and Janice M. Hanks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 691 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lots 23-24 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantee: Janis Ridenhour. Grantors: Joseph Ridenhour Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 694 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 10 of Sorrento Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert L. Horsman and Mary E. Horsman. Grantor: Margaret K. Garland. Excise tax: $818. Price: $409,000. Page 700 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Two tracts (one of .759 acres and one of .040 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Rert Allen Lutz and Dena Maria Lutz. Grantors: James A. Williams and Victoria S. Williams. Excise tax: $1,187. Price: $593,500. Page 727 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (.954 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jerry Keith Sparks and Barry Lee Sparks. Grantor: Frank A. and Kathleen C. Agate Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 731 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 38 of Goshen Valley in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Eric Hoidahl and Elizabeth Hoidahl. Grantor: Karen Lynn Rayner. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 757 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lots 63-64 of Mountain Ridge Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jane B. Floyd and Leslie H. Floyd. Grantors: Thomas Crumbly Johnson III and Lee Johnson. Excise tax: $616. Price: $308,000. Page 778 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Unit 822 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Scott Eric Anderson and Robin Louise Anderson. Grantor: Martha E. Dorroh. Excise tax: $596. Price: $298,000. Page 792 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: One tract (8.125 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Vaughn A. Brown Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Vaughn Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 817 of Book 2045.
Aug. 30: Lot 2 of David C. Hill subdivision in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: David M. Sherin and Gloria W. Sherin. Grantors: David Cecil Hill and Geneva C. Hill. Excise tax: $194. Price: $97,000. Page 844 of Book 2045.
Sept. 3: Lot 60 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffrey T. Fisher and Emily F. Fisher. Grantor: Kay V. Miller Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 862 of Book 2045.
Sept. 3: Two tracts in New River. Grantees: Nancy Laplaca and Douglas Goff James. Grantor: Nancy Laplaca. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 894 of Book 2045.
Sept. 3: Tract 17 of Valle Cay subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: The Callaway Trust Agreement. Grantors: Patrick S. Callaway and Margaret B. Callaway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 15 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Two tracts (one of 12.808 acres and one of 2.5 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Arlis Orr Galloway Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 19 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Three tracts (one of 4.003 acres, one of 1.644 acres and one of 6.157 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Ann R. McCorvey Revocable Trust of 1998. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 23 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Four tracts (one of .481 acres, one of 8.942 acres, one of 2.556 acres and one of 1.292 acres) of Ravens Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: James R. Parnell Living Trust and Suzanne J. Parnell Living Trust. Grantors: James R. Parnell and Suzanne J. Parnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 31 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Lots 10-11 of Northview. Grantees: Stewart M. Stoudemire and Sandra Saine Bishop. Grantor: Stewart M. Stoudemire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 45 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: One tract (8.686 acres) of Marianne Lee Sneddon subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Royce L. Rivers Jr. and Susan M. Rivers. Grantors: Russell A. Gaeta Jr. and Zella B. Gaeta. Excise tax: $179. Price: $89,500. Page 64 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Three tracts (one of 10.50 acres, one of 5 acres and one of 6 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: The Joel Byron Farthing Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joel B. Farthing. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 74 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Two tracts (one of 6.707 acres and one of 13.875 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Nita Sims Yates, Nita B. Yates, Leanna Yates Morgan and Susan Yates Hollar. Grantors: Nita Sims Yates and Nita B. Yates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 80 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Unit 2-S of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantees: Claudine T. Mayberry Living Trust. Grantor: Claudine T. Mayberry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 83 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Unit 1-B of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantee: Claudine T. Mayberry Living Trust. Grantor: Claudine T. Mayberry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 85 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Lot 2B of Echota Estates Townhouses. Grantee: The Children’s Trust. Grantors: Amanda M. Chappell and Brian Chappell. Excise tax: $205. Price: $102,500. Page 89 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Lot 2B of Echota Estates Townhouses. Grantee: Children’s Trust. Grantors: Meagan M. Maddox and Clint Maddox. Excise tax: $205. Price: $102,500. Page 92 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Lot 2B of Echota Estates Townhouses. Grantee: Children’s Trust. Grantors: Melissa M. Mallery and Kevin D. Mallery. Excise tax: $205. Price: $102,500. Page 95 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: One tract (.013 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Benjamin R. Parker and Elizabeth B. Parker. Grantors: Richard A. Jacobs and Leigh W. Jacobs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 109 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Tract 2 of Stan Whittaker/Kerri Whittaker subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Captains Ventures, Inc. Grantors: Stan Whittaker, Kerri Whittaker and Kerri B. Whittaker. Excise tax: $235. Price: $117,500. Page 128 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: One tract (2.50 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Humphries Property Management, LLC. Grantors: Phyllis T. Fox, Phyllis Virginia Townsend Fox, Thomas Fox, Jane Elizabeth T. Walker, Dwayne Edward Walker and Wanda Mae Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 136 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Lot 12 of Keller Acres. Grantees: Timothy Derrick James and Kimberly Criminger James. Grantors: Benjamin C. Barnes and Renee C. Barnes. Excise tax: $817. Price: $408,500. Page 141 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: One tract (.2 acres). Grantees: Devin Ray Hall and Amber Hall. Grantors: Charlie S. Townsend and Joanna H. Townsend. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 163 of Book 2046.
Sept. 3: Lot 30 of Shatley Mountain Estates in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Walton Johnson Conway and Betty Miller Conway. Grantors: Robert Simmons and Dana Honeycutt Simmons. Excise tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 204 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: Lot 18 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Arthur Beckmann, LLC. Grantor: D.J. Real Estate Group, LLC. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 248 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: One tract (1.717 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Steven M. Bussell and Caren M. Anderson. Grantor: Mary Elizabeth McConnell Living Trust. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 251 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: Lot 12 of Blue Ridge Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lisa H. Richards and Christopher N. Richards. Grantors: Byron E. Hodnett and Leslie Z. Hodnett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 302 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: Three tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Ray Steven Osborne and Kimberly Kay Osborne. Grantor: Sandra Dawn Church. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 305 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: Lot 189 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Tibari, LLC. Grantors: Leticia I. Godoy and Roberto A. Godroy. Excise tax: $264. Price: $132,000. Page 333 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: Lot 629 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Natalie Brown. Grantors: James W. Shumate and Carol Shumate. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 393 of Book 2046.
Sept. 4: Lot 66 of Bright Penny Forest in Elk. Grantee: Thomas Michael Amburgey. Grantors: Fredrick C. Goldstein and Karen P. Goldstein. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 396 of Book 2046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.