The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 1: Lot 183 (5.563 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Elk Phase 1 Sec 6 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John Andrew Stanton, Kara T Stanton. Grantees: David Lewis Levy, Lisa Michelle Levy. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 650 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Unit 5, Appalachian Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Henry J Groch, Vicki S Groch. Grantees: John T Styron Jr. Ann L Styron. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 654 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Two plots of land (0.57 and 0.59 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Keith Greene, Laura Kelly Hayes, Kelly Greene, Byron Greene, Nicole Greene, Wendell Greene, Carla Greene. Grantees: Junior V Greene, Audrey T Greene. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 657 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Watauga Lots 42-44, Horseshoe Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William Edward Thornton II, Patricia Fracis Thornton. Grantees: Ryan W Regal, Kirsten K Regal. Excise Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 666 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Blue Ridge Tract A (0.242 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Richard Furman, Harriet Furman. Grantees: D&H Property of Boone, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 669 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Plot of land (3.939 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: D&H Property of Boone, LLC. Grantees: D&H Property of Boone, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 672 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Lot 9 and 1, Sierra Vista Subdivision, Lot 2 Deck Hill Hamlets, and Blowing Rock Tract 2 (8.93 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Paul H Gates Jr, Diane K Gates. Grantees: Paul H Gates Jr Revocable Trust, Diane K Gates Revocable aTrust, Paul H Gates Jr, Diane K Gates, Paul H Gates, Diane K Gates. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 685 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Lot 7A (13.95 acres), Brightwood LLC, Elk Tract 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rexaroni, LLC. Grantees: John L Schoo. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 690 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Plot of land, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rachel Van Camp, Marshall Smith, R Van Camp. Grantees: Jarrett Leplin, Sherron D Leplin. Excise Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 695 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Tract of land (0.419 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Dustin Pickle, Amrita Varraich Pickle, Dustin M Picke. Grantees: The Dustin and Amrita Pickle Living Trust, Dustin Michael Pickle, Amrita Varraich Pickle, Amrita Pickle, Dustin Pickle. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 700 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Plot of land (0.413 acres), Mayview Park, Blowing Rock POrt L67 Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Blomquist Revocable Trust, Paul N Blomquist, Shelley B Johns. Grantees: Shelley Blomquist Johns, Russell Taylor Johns. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 724 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Plot of land (0.531 acres), Mayview Park, Blowing Rock Port L67, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: GN LLC, Shelley B Johns. Grantees: Shelley Blomquist Johns, Russell Taylor Johns. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 728 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Plot of land (0.413 acres), Shelley Blomquist Johns, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Blomquist Revocable Trust, Paul N Blomquist, Shelley B Johns. Grantees: Shelley Blomquist Johns, Russell Taylor Johns. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 732 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Tract of land (0.530 acres), Shelley Blomquist Johns Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: GN LLC. Grantees: Shelley Blomquist Johns, Russell Taylor Johns. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 737 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Three plots of land (0.549, 30 with exception and 7.5 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William E Miller Living Trust, Ruby C Miller, William E Miller. Grantees: Ruby C Miller Living Trust, Ruby C Miller. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 742 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Laurel Creek Lots 32 and 47, Northridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Carol Dubay Parent Declaration of Trust, Carol Dubay Parent. Grantees: JC Chapel HIll, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,350. Price: $1,175,000. Page 749 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Unit 112, Building 1, Watauga Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert P D’Amico, Doris Kimberly D’Amico. Grantees: Andrea Boughner Lucas, Michael Allen Lucas Jr. Excise Tax: $288. Price: $144,000. Page 774 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Plot of land (2.25 acres, 30,000 square feet), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Priscilla I Barnes. Grantees: Mitchell Andrew Yates, Patricia Wilson Yates. Excise Tax: $53. Price: $26,500. Page 794 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Tract of land (0.5 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Avery Y Howell, Jr Testamentary Trust, Mary Lois Leith, J Keith Howell, Avery T Howell, Avery Y Howell Jr, Montine T Howell, Linda P Howell, J Baxter Howell, Cynthia A Howell, Patricia H Wester, Charles Wester, Sharon P Howell, Baxter Cannon owell Jr, Sharon Howell, Floy R Cannon Ayers, Montine T Howell, J Keith Howell, Avery T Howell, J Keith Howell, Avery T Howell, A Y Howell. Grantees: Elma Ruth Bunton Stanton. Excise Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 798 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Unit 1, Building 1 Kingswood Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Brian M Pate. Grantees: Eileen V Pate. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 879 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Tract of land (5.020 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles Lynn Heath Sr, Ruth Ann Heath. Grantees: Charles Lynn Heath Jr, Jennifer Heath Difrank. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 886 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Property in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Dana Willett. Grantees: 260 Howard Street Property, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 890 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Unit 6, 9 and 10, Pine Woods Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Howard Euliss, Susan Euliss, Howard O Euliss, Susan M Euliss. Grantees: Susan M Euliss. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. page 893 of Book 2232.
Nov. 1: Unit 9, Laurelwood Development, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Catherine Linda Maloney-Mazaud, Catherine Linda Maloney Mazaud, Catherine Linda Maloney Mazaud. Grantees: Arezou Sadoughi. Excise Tax: $474. Price: $237,000. Page 899 of Book 2232.
Nov. 2: Meat Camp Tract 2 (1.529 acres), Elizabeth G Mcleod Jonatahn S Kral, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Holdfast Holdings, LLC. Grantees: Christie Bhagloe, Ratjinderpersad. Excise Tax: $327,000. Page 32 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lot 49 (1.903 acres), Heavenly Mountain Subdivision, Elk Phase IV Stage 2 Sec 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Peter M Mullins, Margaret M Mullins. Grantees: Julie A Sakowski, Mark Sakowski. Excise Tax: $1,453. Price: $726,500. Page 73 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lot 1, Nettles Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: West Ventures, Inc. Grantees: Michael Vernon Robertson. Excise Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 78 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Unit RR 4, Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Raul R Hernandez, Romina Armando. Grantees: Dean Hall Southpoint Apt. Properties, LLC. Hall Premiere Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 81 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Two tracts of land (tract one 0.416 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Todd Brothers, Inc. Grantees: Joseph Morgan, Rebecca Morgan. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 84 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lots A 20 and A 22 Sec 1, Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Linda G Nelson Living Trust, Linda G Nelson. Grantees: Marsha L Gintzler, David L Gintzler. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 90 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lot 51, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David George Taylor II. Grantees: Bryan Randall Neil, Thomas C Neil, April W Neil. Excise Tax: $652. Price: $326,000. Page 121 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lot 2 (10.06 acres) and Lot 4 (11.66 acres), Farris D Baumgardner Estate, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Dewey Clyde Wright Revocable Living Trust, Marjorie Wright, Dewey Clyde Wright, Darlene R Wright, Ally Nicole Wright, Darlene R Wright, Dewey C Wright. Grantees: Dewey C Wright Credit Shelter Trust, Dewey C Wright, Marjorie Helen Wright, Darlene R Wright, Ally Nicole Wright. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 148 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Two lots (1.203 and 2.141 acres), Hampton Ecoventures LLC, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cindy McNeil Jones. Grantees: Hampton Ecoventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $128. Price: $64,000. Page 153 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Plot of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Clemson University Real Estate Foundation, Inc, Clemson University Real Foundation, Inc. Grantees: John M Wall. Excise Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 163 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lots 172, 173 Sec D, Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joy B Van Zandt, John P Van Zandt III. Grantees: Merideth Helgeson, Christopher Villasenor, Christopher E Villasenor. Excise Tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 177 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Lot 3, Northview Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jeffrey Johnson. Grantees: Newpath Properties, Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 198 of Book 2233.
Nov. 2: Unit 110, Building 2, New River Phase 2 Riverstone Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bettina Danner Ward. Grantees: J Mark Bailey, Christina F Bailey. Excise Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 234 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 68, Councill Oaks Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: WWC Development, LLC. Grantees: George Fotopoulos, Kelly Fotopoulos. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 295 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Two plots of land (0.313 and 1.145 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chad J Michael. Grantees: ACPI, Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 304 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 2, B R A T S DIV Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: ACPI, Inc. Grantees: Chad J Michael. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 308 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Two plots of land (1.11 acres and 9 acres with exception), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sean E Collins, Kelly J Collins. Grantees: Matthew W Foster, Alison D Foster. Excise Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 312 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 16, High Knolls Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Brain Christopher Boger, Megan Quickel Boger, Barbara Quickel. Grantees: High Haven, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 325 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Watauga Tract 56A (4.683 acres), Watauga Port Tract 56AR (3.441 acres), Valle Vay Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ruth B Covington Revocable Trust, Benjamin W Covington III, Ruth B Covington. Grantees: Benjamin W Covington, III Revocable Trust, Benjamin W Covington III, Benjamin W Covington III. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 328 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: UnitW 37 38, Unit Charlet 20, Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joseph Potts. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 339 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: UnitW 43, Unit E, Frontier Village III, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Richard A Lehmann, Dianne Hornig. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 341 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 9 (1.021 acres), Diamond Pointe Subdivision, New River Port L8, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Benjamin B McKethan, Sarah L McKethan. Grantees: Paul Graham Stallings, Susan Leigh Stallings. Excise Tax: $1,170. Price: $585,000. Page 343 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Unit 204, Cardinal Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nicholas B Gavalas. Grantees: Nicholas B Gavalas, Abigail T Gavalas, N B Gavalas. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 365 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Unit 4, Laurel Building, Interval 40 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lewis B Johnson, Carole H Johnson. Grantees: Keith Johnson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 368 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Unit 4, Laurel Building, Blowing Rock Interval 29 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lewis B Johnson, Carole H Johson. Grantees: Kevin Johnson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 372 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 1A, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Elk Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Phase 1 Sec 17. Grantors: Jack S Bragin. Grantees: The Michael S Fuller Revocable Trust, Michael S Fuller. Excise Tax: $2,000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 376 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot GL-21, Grassy Gap Low Pine Ridge Road Sec, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert B Johnson Jr, Susan Hoke Johnson, Melanie J White, Matthew Aaron White, Laura T Johnson, Robert B Johnson, Eleanor Johnson, Carol Johnson, Mark H Johnson. Grantees: Ronald L White, Elaine M White. Excise Tax: $43. Price: $21,500. Page 411 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 7 (0.44 acres), Skiway Condo M Sec, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Taitech International, Inc. Grantees: Patricia L Nalvanko. Excise Tax: $82. Price: $41,000. Page 432 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Plot of land (6.7 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Wyatt Oates, Laurie Percival Oates. Grantees: Nova Nelson. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 440 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 131, Pinnacle Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ronald N Shinault, Judith S Shinault. Grantees: John J Hettwer, Sandra L Hettwer. Excise Tax: $35. Price: $17,500. Page 480 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Lot 21B, Hampton Estates, New River Hampton Townhome Section, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Susan H Jackson, Kaycie E Jackson, Manuel E Jackson Jr. Grantees: Kaitlyn A Lahm. Excise Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 502 of Book 2233.
Nov. 3: Property in Watauga and Caldwell Counties. Grantors: Dean P Watson, Dean Palma Watson, Lisa W Watson, Lisa Walters Watson. Grantees: James Allen Johnson III, Asal Mohmadi Johnson, Peggy Diane Johnson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 522 of Book 2233.
