The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Mar. 1: Unit 126 B in Valley View Condo. Grantees: Sanas Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Salim Cohen, Kathy Cohen and Jennifer Cohen. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 443 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: Echo part addition in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Scott E. Byers and Cristina T. Sanchez. Grantors: Eric W. Reeves and David L. Demeulemeester. Tax: $1,570. Price: $785,000. Page 450 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: 2.707 Acres in New River. Grantees: Rhodes Motor Lodge, LLC. Grantors: Greene’s Motel, Inc. Tax: $7,000. Price: $3,500,000. Page 469 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: Lot 10 in Village Creek Sec III. Grantees: Kelly R. Dixon. Grantors: Richard A. Mixson and Michele Mixson. Tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 506 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: 170 Sub Willow Ridge Townhomes. Grantees: Palazzo Properties, LLC. Grantors: Rick Travis. Tax: $738. Price: $369,000. Page 509 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Johnathan C. Acuff and Jennifer C. Acuff. Grantors: Diane Miller Wise, Nancy Spencer Joyce and Alan Steve Joyce. Tax: $1,970. Price: $3,940,000. Page 522 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: 1.5, 2.47 and 0.784 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Rhetson Etc. LLC. Tax: $4,600. Price: $2,300,000. Page 525 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: Unit 123 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Janice Montanez Ortiz. Grantors: Justin William Lenger, Carolyn McGraw Lenger, William David Lenger. Tax: $244. Price: $122,000. Page 571 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: 3.840 Acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: The Robert G. Norris Jr. and Heather M. Hulbert Norris Revocable Trust, Heather M. Hulburt and Robert G. Norris Jr. Grantors: Robert Gene Norris Jr. and Heather M. Norris. No Tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 575 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: 4.724 Acres. Grantees: Robert Carl Thomas. Grantors: Robert Carl Thomas and Mary Shull Thomas. No Tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page: 591 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: 0.315 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Limited Luxury, LLC. Grantors: G and B Oil Company, Inc. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 597 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: Lot 36 in Grassy Gap Golf Course. Grantees: Jennifer Loytty and Jimmy Hatley. Grantors: Corbett Wayne and Langdon and Julianne E Langdon Revocable Trust, Wayne Corbett Langdon, Julianne E. Langdon. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 601 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: Lot 45 in New River. Grantees: Brian Louis Dilucente and Linda Dilucente. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Tax: $634. Price: $317,000. Page 673 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: Unit 3 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: The McClanahan Living Trust, Blaire D. McClanahan and George P.W. McClanahan. Tax: $2.00 Price: $1,000. Page 689 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: Unit 4 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees:Janice C. Farrell and John A. Farrell. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 691 of 2259.
Mar. 2: Unit 2 in Blowing Rock Interval of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantees: The Booker Living Trust, Joel G. Booker and Jessica B. Booker. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2.00. Price: $1,000. Page 693 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: 0.748 Acres in New River Phase I. Grantees: Durk Meijer and Sandy Meijer. Grantors: Stephen Ratchford and Ashley Ratchford. Tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 701 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: Unit w 52 in Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Kelly E. McDaniel. Grantors: Kelly E. McDaniel, Jack E. McDaniel, and Brenda L. McDaniel. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 705 of Book 2259.
Mar. 2: 26.35 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Evans Revocable Trust, William Edwin Evans and Gayle Willard Evans Grantors: W. E. Evans and Gaye W. Evans. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 708 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: 2.255 Acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Robert J. Ford and Judith A. Ford. Grantors: By Grace Electric Nc, Inc. No Tax exemption. Price: N/A. Page 715 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: Lot 140 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Georgia Capital Partners Group, LLC. Grantors Equity Trust Company, Sterling Trust Custodian, Caroline Goodwin Schorr IRA and Caroline Goodwin Schorr. Tax: $28. Price: $1,400. Page 775 of Book 2259.
Mar 3: 15.205 Acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Christian Hayworth Carter, Shan Lynn Carter. Grantors: Charles B. Radlauer Jr. Revocable Living Trust and Charles V. Radlauer Jr. Tax: $270. Price: 135,000. Page 765 of Book 2259.
Mar 3: Lot 3 in Pine Village. Grantees: William J. Bradley Jr. and Mary W.G. Bradley. Grantors: Marilyn J. Myers. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 779 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: 1.004 Acres Lot 1 in Stony Fork. Grantees: Christopher Norris and Jennifer Norris. Grantors: Georgia L. Norris and Anita Diane Norris Stines. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 796 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: Lot 6 in New River. Grantees: Benjamin A. Harmon and Tatum R. Harmon. Grantors: Brett K. Baldwin and Angela L. Baldwin. Tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 816 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: Unit 1 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Benjamin T. McKinney. Grantors: Herbert J. Wright Jr. and Margaret T. Wright. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 841 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: 0.947 Acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Meisner Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Jonathan Henry Weir Meisner and Erica Nicole Neisner. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 845 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: Unit 6 in Chestnut Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Susan Barrow Kennedy Smith. Grantors: Kenneth S. Kennedy Jr. and Sara Lynn Kennedy. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 851 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: Lot 7F in Mill Ridge. Grantees: Grace M. Glennon. Grantors: Donna Glennon and Micheal E. Glennon and Donna M. Glennon. No Tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 854 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: 2.73 Acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Fig Leaf Creations, LLC. Grantors: Janet Leigh Wellborn Smith, Billy Gene Wellborn, Caramalee W. Wellborn and Carmalee Wellborn. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 859 of Book 2259.
Mar. 3: Unit 3 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Mark Everhart. Grantors: Katherin Whitman and Katherin Everhart. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 869 of Book 2259.
Mar. 4: 6.011 Acres in Lot 18 in Elk. Grantees: Westminster Revocable Trust and Hartmore Conservancy Trust. Grantors: Christopher W. Hartnett, Linda S. D. Hartnett and Linda Hartnett. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 885 of Book 2259.
Mar. 4: 8.066 Acres. Grantees: Virginia Austin-Ferguson and Edward Blaine Austin. Grantors: Virginia P. Austin-Ferguson Trust and Virginia Austin-Ferguson. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 889 of 2259.
Mar. 4: Lot C48 in Cove Creek. Grantees: Class A. Ventures, LLC. Grantors: Hunnicutt Family LLC. Tax: $170. Price: $8500. Page 900 of Book 2259.
Mar. 4: Lot 3 in New River. Grantors: Jody M. Coffey. Grantees: Coffey Home Construction, LLC. Grantors: Jody M. Coffey, Misti COffey, Walt J. Morris, and Lois Morris. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 1 of 2260.
Mar. 4: Lot 292, Lot 344, Lot 345 in Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Kwest, LLC. Grantors: Br Development Group, LLC. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 22 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: Lot 24 Watauga phase 1. Grantees: Laura Mitchell Hickey and James Christopher Bishop. Grantors: Ann Hewitt Thompson. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 60 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: Unit RO 4 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Robert H. Hosea and Mary B. Hosea. Grantors: Walter and Patricia Rouse Revocable trust, Walter Rouse, Patricia Rouse. Walter Rouse and Patricia Rouse. Tax: $1358. Price: $679,000. Page 80 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: 0.40 and 0.699 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Jon Tate. Grantors: Benjamin R. Greene ad Kimberly G. Greene. Tax: $260. Price: $13,000. Page 101 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Daniel Aceti and Ana Maria Aceti. Grantors: Samuel Manely Butler III. Tax: $950. Price: $452,500. Page 112 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: Unit Rb 6 in Watagua Echota on the Ridge Condo Phase I. Grantees: Echota Retreat, LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey B. Carmean and Rosemary Carmean. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 136 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: Lot 722 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ronald J. Perry and Mary Catherine Perry. Grantors: Robert J. Novacek. Tax: $378. Price: $189,000. Page 138 of Book 2260.
Mar. 4: Blowing Rock LTS 7 & 8. Grantees: Beverly B. Cook. Grantors: Gladys L. Cook Personal Trust. Christine Walrath Hanson. Gladys L. Cook. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 144 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: 5.281 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Brian Revell. Grantors: Jeffrey Lawrence Matchen. Tax: $313. Price: $156,500. Page 196 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7 Lot 77 in Summit at Lost Ridge. Grantees: Frank J. Vazzana and Sue Ann Garrison. Grantors: Riverdale Alliance, LLC. Tax: $1,290. Price: $645,000. Page 235 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: 1.017 Acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: John M. White and Brittany P. White. Grantors: Laurie A. Bienko. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 255 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: Lot 9 in Saddle Ridge Park Estates. Grantees: 211 Saddle Crest, LLC. Grantors: Amy Conrad and Claudius H. Conrad. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 261 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: 1.149 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert J. Novacek. Grantors: Robex, LLC. and Robert J. Novacek. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 263 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: Unit 13 in Boone Meadowview Drive Condos. Grantees: Joshua Kyle Brettschneider. Grantors: William L. Brettschneider and Tammie J. Brettschneider. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 267 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: 7.013 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Kenneth R. Oliver ad Ruth L. Oliver. Grantors: Robert McGuire Construction, LLC. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 293 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: Lot 19 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: South Oakwood Properties, LLC. Grantors: John Franklin Stark. Tax: $500. Price: 250,000. Page 316 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: 1.5 and 2 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Kendall Norris Houck. Grantors: Jonathan D. Houck. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 319 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: 5.452 Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: 4 Hamme, LLC. Grantors: Edwin Westfall and Elizabeth Westfall. Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 328 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: Lot 12 in Watauga. Grantees: VB Peak, LLC. Grantors: Benjamin Lewis Barnes and Rhonda Jones Barnes. Tax: $126. Price: $63,000. Page 334 of Book 2260.
Mar. 7: Watauga Avery Counties. Grantees: Christopher D. Overby and Sandra Overby. Grantors: Christopher D. Overby, Sandra Overby and Virginia Clara Green. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 338 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Monteagle. Grantees: William and Jane Edmiston Living Trust, Jane Evangeline Edmiston, William Edmiston and Jane Edmiston. Grantors: William J. Edmiston Jr., Jane Evangeline Edmisto and Jane E. Edmiston. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 359 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 12 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Janar Tsaro and Helen Tsaro. Grantors: RH C&C Services, LLC. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 362 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: 11.915 Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Karen Michelle Underwood and Carl Robert Underwood. Grantors: Karen Michelle Underwood and Carl Robert Underwood. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 379 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 10 in New River sec 1. Grantees: Shaw Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: Jean M. Hermans and Reini Rodenburg. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 409 0f Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot D 109 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Micheal Martinez. Grantors: Anne Christian and Anne Bunn Christian. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 415 of 2260.
Mar. 8: Unit 132 Royal Oak Condos. Grantees: Daniel R. Martin III and Faye D. Martin. Grantors: Robr123, LLC. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 419 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 16 in New River. Grantees: Dmitrii Maslov and Irina Maslova. Grantors: RCPD Investments, LLC. Tax: $634. Price: $317,000. Page 428 of 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 59. Grantees: Joesph M. Brantley III Revocable Trust and Joesph M. Brantley III. Grantors: Joesph M. Brantley III, Dixie Vanderwerff Brantley and Dixie Vanderwerff. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 433 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Unit S in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase III. Grantees: Naomi Mann. Grantors: The Summit at Echota. Tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 437 of 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 3 in New River. Grantees: April Virginia Flanders. Grantors: Thomas S. Truxal II and Susan H. Jespersen. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 441 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 22 in Shawnee Phase 1. Grantees: Lisa Saurbeer Bower and Douglas Owen Bower. Grantors Jonathan Landauer Pierce and Casey Pierce. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 444 of 2260.
