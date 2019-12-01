The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 21: Unit 1 and one tract (.141 acres) of Laurelwood in Stony Fork. Grantee: Mary Jane Youngblood. Grantors: Gerald M. Gura and Sydney R. Sura. Excise tax: $416. Price: $208,000. Page 289 of Book 2061.
Nov. 21: Lot 5 of Samaritan’s Rest. Grantees: Hanes A. Boren and Lida D. Boren. Grantors: Kristin Crawford, Kristin Phillips and Christian A. Crawford. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 295 of Book 2061.
Nov. 21: Lot 285 of the Blue Rdige Mountian Club in Elk. Grantee: Traci Crossland. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 300 of Book 2061.
Nov. 21: One tract (.6314 acres) in New River. Grantee: Pineapplexchange LLC. Grantors: Robert B. Angle III, Emily T. Angle, Todd A. Mortensen and Miel S. Mortensen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 2061.
Nov. 21: Three tracts of Sandra J. Cook Charles Darsie subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: FSB Cook LLC. Grantor: BBS Cook LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 352 of Book 2061.
Nov. 21: Lot 12 of Green Acres Estates in Stony Fork. Grantee: Barbara Mast Bingham. Grantors: McElwee Firm PLLC. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 381 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Unit 221 of Royal Oak Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: DJ Sullivan Properties LLC. Grantors: Ryan Rothman and Sharon Rothman. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 439 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (1.425 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Christopher Scott Capozzoli. Grantor: Marianne Repogle Detore. Excise tax: $354. Price: $177,000. Page 443 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Tract 2 in Cove Creek. Grantees: Brian Wiener and Kelly Wiener. Grantors: Francisco Asis Ibarlucea and Maggie Ibarlucea. Excise tax: $375. Price: $187,500. Page 459 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (1.048 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Sandra C. Jordan and Jeffrey D. Jordan. Grantors: Sandra C. Jordan, Sandra L. Critcher and Jeffrey D. Jordan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 464 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lot 107 of Seven Devils Resort in Watauga. Grantees: Ryan Christopher Petty and Lisa G. Petty. Grantors: Harold D. Petty and Barbara L. Petty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 467 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (.818 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Michael S. Ackerman and Leslie C. Ackerman. Grantors: Edgar M. Foley and Laurel L. Foley. Excise tax: $530. Price: $275,000. Page 275 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (5 acres) of Dudley Greene in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Sidney F. Washam III and Donna C. Washam. Grantors: Kelly Collins and Shawna Collins. Excise tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 492 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lots 26-33 of N.H. Foster Orville H. Foster subdivision in New River. Grantee: Matthew B. Robinson. Grantors: James P. Anderson and Sharon Kay Anderson. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 516 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (.566 acres) of Twin Rivers in Watauga. Grantee: TR17 LLC. Grantors: Jean Teague and Jean M. Teague. Excise tax: $51. Price: $25,500. Page 537 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lots 14-15 of Summer Haven in New River. Grantee: Ralph Richard Teta. Grantor: The Blue Bohemian LLC. Excise tax: $376. Price: $188,000. Page 543 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lot 8 of Flat Top Overlook in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Barbara Teachey and James Schaefer. Grantor: Barry A. Maxwell. Excise tax: $168. Price: $84,000. Page 556 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (.698 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Christina Marie Swain and Cody Daniel Swain. Grantor: Fern S. Ellis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $288. Price: $144,000. Page 579 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Tract A of James W.W. Presnell Rita Ann L. Presnell subdivision. Grantees: Clarance L. Ray Jr and Sandra F. Ray. Grantors: William H. McCormick and Linda W. McCormick. Excise tax: $655. Price: $327,500. Page 614 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lot 17 of Ski Mountain A in Blowing Rock. Grantee: WIP03 LLC. Grantor: Robert M. Pachak. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 617 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lot 4 of Laurel Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Valarie Stafford Hardy Sprenkle. Grantor: Glenn W. and Dorothy M. Stafford Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 621 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lot 4 of Laurel Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lee D. Gardiner and Jennifer K. Gardiner. Grantor: Valarie Stafford Hardy Sprenkle. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 626 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Three acres in Cove Creek. Grantee: Arlene Griese. Grantor: AJ Stonehaven Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 645 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: One tract (.455 acres) in the Blue Rdige. Grantees: Erik Rabinowitz and Kourtney D. Rabinowitz. Grantors: Brent Henderson and Carrie Henderson. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 664 of Book 2061.
Nov. 22: Lot 3 of Greystone in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert L. Cliffford and Susan Clifford. Grantor: Britta Jarndal Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 685 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Unit 111-1 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas. Grantees: John D. Stanton and Wendy D. Stanton. Grantors: Jimmy Allen Clark and Cynthia Ann Clark. Excise tax: $129. Price: $64,500. Page 770 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Lot 8-9 of Nettles Knob in Watauga. Grantee: ACME Ventures LLC. Grantors: Dana Arrington Stewart and David William Stewart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 773 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Lot 13 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nancy Hawk Hadley, Penny Hawk Wilson, Elizabeth Hawk Belcher, Lucy Hawk Banks and James Atkins Hawk. Grantors: Mariah Eleven Associates and William Buchanan Hawk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 776 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Lot 13 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nancy Hawk Hadley, Penny Hawk Wilson, Elizabeth Hawk Belcher, Lucy Hawk Banks and James Atkins Hawk. Grantors: Mariah Eleven Associates, J. Chris Hawk III and Fran Hawk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 778 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Lot 13 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kari E. McMichael Ira, Robert W. McMichael Jr and Kari E. McMichael. Grantors: Mariah Eleven Assocaites, Nancy Hawk Hadley, Paul Hadley, Penny Hawk Wilson, Stanley Wilson, Elizabeth Hawk Belcher, McRae Banks, James Atkins Hawk and Lucy Hawk Banks. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 782 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Two tracts of Southern Skies in Watauga. Grantees: John Lee Ervin Sr. and Kathryn Ann Ervin. Grantor: Ervin NC Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 854 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Marcelo Perazolo and Mirian Perazolo. Grantors: Mark C. James and Robin James. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 857 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Lot 189 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Todd H. Rankin and Melissa B. Rankin. Grantors: Jeffrey A. Michelson and Melinda B. Michelson. Excise tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page 861 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: One tract of 4,200 sq. feet in Blowing Rock. Grantee: 2019 William Bruce Keys Living Trust. Grantor: William Bruce Keys. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 865 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Unit 2 of Hound Ears Club in Watauga. Grantees: James F. Kirkpatrick Jr. and Jane E. Kirkpatrick. Grantor: A and C Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $710. Price: $340,000. Page 876 of Book 2061.
Nov. 25: Two tract (both of 1.19 acres separately) in Watauga. Grantee: Arthur Shannon Compton. Grantors: Richard B. Long, Lucia P. Long and Lucia Pulica. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 1 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Bruce Allen Oxford Living Trust. Grantor: Bruce Allen Oxford Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 14 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Unit 3 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: Colleen Milazzo. Grantors: Melissa Ann Henagan, Frederick Douglas Grindle and Melissa Henagan. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 18 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Unit 17 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantees: Lionell McDonald and Michael McDonald. Grantors: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 21 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Unit E-215 of Wildflower Condos in Watauga. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Lionell McDonald and Michael McDonald. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 23 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Lot 20 of Boone Fork Camp in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Rule Property Management I LLC. Grantors: W. Stanley Rule and William Stanley Rule. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 25 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Three tracts of Sandra J. Cook Charles Darsie subdivision. Grantee: FSB Cook LLC. Grantors: Sandra J. Cook and Charles Darsie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 29 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: One tract (.06 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Richard W. O’Brien III. Grantor: 2 for One Inc. Excise tax: $370. Price: $135,000. Page 52 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: One tract (1.01 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gerald B. Williams Jr. and Laura F. Williams. Grantors: Michael L. Hodge and Linda M. Hodge. Excise tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 70 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Tract 7 of Ona Carroll Estate in New River. Grantees: Christopher M. Bland and Angela E. Bland. Grantors: Eva Carroll Keller, Harold Keller, Eva Diane Williams, Clarence Delmus Williams, Michael Keller, Allison A. Keller, Diane Keller Williams and Michael R. Keller. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 97 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Unit 4 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Mary Harding Stepura and Eugene Stepura. Grantors: Paul Buckland and Donald Bailey. Excise tax: $496. Price: $248,000. Page 115 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Tract 2A (6.077 acres) of Estelle M. Smith subdivision. Grantees: Jerry Wayne McCraw and Letha Smith McCraw. Grantor: Thomas W. McGuire and Janet M. McGuire Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 136 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Tract 2B (6.077 acres) of Estelle M. Smith subdivision in Bald Mountain. Grantees: David Craig Huff and Vicki Smith Huff. Grantor: Thomas W. McGuire and Janet M. McGuire Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 142 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Tract 2C (6.076 acres) of Estelle M. Smith subdivision in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Mark Anthony Smith and Joaline Beryl Smith. Grantor: Thomas W. McGuire and Janet M. McGuire Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 148 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: One tract (3 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantee: William Scott McKnight. Grantor: Margot Holland Raynor. Excise tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 154 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: One tract (.003 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Edward O. Merritt Revocable Trust. Grantor: RG Investments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 157 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: One tract (.0008 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: RG Investments LLC. Grantor: Edward O. Merritt Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 166 of Book 2062.
Nov. 25: Lot 14 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Gayle S. Gill 2000 Revocable Trust. Grantor: Charles B. Gill Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 181 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Lot 73 of Seven Devils Resort in Watauga. Grantees: Cynthia Johnson Miller and Donald B. Miller Jr. Grantors: Vazquez Family LP and Morm Inc. Excise tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 282 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: One tract (4.234 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Alan Scott Gregg. Grantors: Alan Scott Gregg, Allan Scott Gregg, Kathy Denise Gregg and Kathy Byrd Gregg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 296 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Lot 6 of Rocky Mountain Heights in New River. Grantee: Catherine Jane Poole. Grantors: Jennie N. Robinson and Jennie R. Poole. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 315 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Tract 2 of the Pinnacle in Meat Camp. Grantees: Baris Senoglu and Wendy Leigh Senoglu. Grantors: James L. Oblinger and Diana G. Oblinger. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 336 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Unit 501 of Hamptons in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Laura Carpenter Bingham Revocable Trust and Warren L. Bingham Revocable Trust. Grantors: Warren Louis Bingham and Laura Carpenter Bingham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 344 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Lot 16 of hound Ears and Golf Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Gregory Houston Blackwell and Megan Jordan Blackwell. Grantors: Timothy Jared Presnell and Mikalla Elizabeth Presnell. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 365 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: One tract (.42 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Fred F. Arnette III and Katherine Arnette. Grantors: Theodore Aaron Banner and Melissa Jeanette Banner. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 389 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: One tract (.616 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: The Clements Family Trust. Grantors: Charles R. Clements and Barbara A. Clements. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 428 of Book 2052.
Nov. 26: Unit 5-G of Kingswood Condos in Watauga. Grantee: The Clements Family Trust. Grantors: Charles R. Clements and Barbara A. Clements. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: One tract (1.353 acres) of South Cove in Watauga. Grantee: Claire Cours. Grantors: Wayne L. Allen, Emelita M. Allen and W.L. Allen. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 44 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: One tract (12.250 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Earl Dean Woodard and Bonnie Woodard. Grantors: Anthony Earl Price and Anthony E. Price. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 455 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Lot 19 of Northridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Susan D. Jones and William Thomas Jones. Grantor: The Mermell NC Trust. Excise tax: $338. Price: $169,000. Page 458 of Book 2062.
Nov. 26: Lot 15 of Forest Ridge in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Gordon Allan MacQuarrie and Monica Anne MacQuarrie. Grantor: Anthony Palazzo. Excise tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 478 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Lot 9R of Mast Farm Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Timothy M. Hengst and Bethany Hengst. Grantors: Joseph John Sarro III and Christine Marie Sarro. Exicse tax: $764. Price: $382,000. Page 4848 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Lot 5 of Robert Dancy Shirley B. Dancy subdivision. Grantee: John Thomas Brown. Grantor: Robert A. Dancy and Agnes I. Dancy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 506 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Unit 325 of Royal Oak Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Judith L. Ott Revocable Trsut. Grantor: Judith L. Ott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 508 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: One tract (10.02 acres) of the Blue Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Joseph N. Meadows. Grantors: Naomi King Meadows and Naomi F. Meadows. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 511 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: One tract (10.02 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Joseph N. Meadows, Janee L. Meadows, Brian Shipwash and Meredith Shipwash. Grantors: Joseph N. Meadows and Janee L. Meadows. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 514 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Lot 26 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: J. Joel Hackney Jr and Bernadett Hackney. Grantor: Lee R. Rocamora. Excise tax: $3,011. Price: $1,505,500. Page 517 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Unit 203-A of Watson Gap Village Condos in Elk. Grantee: Thomas Jason Edwards. Grantors: Joshua C. Ammons and Shannon Campbell. Excise tax: $1,020. Price: $510,000. Page 533 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: One tract (40.66 acres) of Foothills Conservancy in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: James Alexander Garrett III and Rebecca A. Garrett. Grantor: Foothills Conservacy of North Carolina Inc. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 549 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Lot 84 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantee: Michael Wayne Bernhardt. Grantor: John J. Stead. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 594 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: One tract (.83 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Terzel Wicker Brown, Bobbi Brown Cunningham and Bobby Ralph Brown Jr. Grantor: Terzel Wicker Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 597 of Book 2062.
Nov. 27: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeremy Batt and Lauren Batt. Grantors: Suzanne F. Stinson and Donnie A. Kennedy. Excise tax: $358. Price: $179,000. Page 617 of Book 2062.
