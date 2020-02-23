The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 12: One tract (.478 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William R. Carson and Thomas M. Godley. Grantors: Robert Dewitt Thompson, Tiffany G. Thompson, Scott D. Hay and Julie G. Hay. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 363 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 4 of Cottages subdivision. Grantee: Secure Inc. Grantor: State Employees’ Credit Union. Excise tax: $864. Price: $432,000. Page 384 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 386-R of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Mark P. Dikeman and Beverly J. Dikeman. Grantors: Robert S. Beck, Robert Steven Beck, Tanya C. Jackson and Tanya Cecile Jackson. Excise tax: $3,200. Price: $1,600,000. Page 386 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: One tract (.717 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Tracy G. Greene. Grantor: Christopher S. Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 390 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot GL-115 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Beech Boychicks LLC. Grantors:
Charles H. Ellison and Sonja B. Ellison. Excise tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 393 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Two parcels in Watauga. Grantees: Gene L. Whittington and Rebecca S. Anderson. Grantor: The Marcia S. Davis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,100. Price: $1,050,000. Page 402 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 2 of Upper Reach Addition in Beaver Dam. Grantee: The Marcia S. Davis Revocable Trust. Grantors: Robert J. Ford, Judith Anne Ford and Judith A. Ford. Excise tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 409 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 354 of Laurelmor in Elk. Grantee: Cindy Noble and Shannon Moss. GrantorL Green Life Construction and Restoration LLC. Excise tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 411 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: One tract (.731 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Martha Kay Auten and Zachary B. Auten. Grantor: Martha Kay Auten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 415 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 7 of Lookout Ridge Village Homes in Elk. Grantees: Justus Efird and Rebecca Efird. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,361. Price: $680,500. Page 434 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 25 of Northridge. Grantee: Everett F. Jacobus Jr. Grantors: Everett F. Jacobus Jr. and Martha Daniel Jacobus. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 461 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Unit 18 of Beech Manor. Grantee: Micah S. Parsons. Grantors: Kathleen C. Thomas, Kathleen C. Tatum and Thomas A. Thomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 464 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot A-16 of Mill Ridge. Grantee: VAHVA Vacation Rentals LLC. Grantors: Carolyn K. Guy, James N. Guy Jr., Linda Richardson, Paul Prestley Guy and Kathryn Overman Guy. Excise tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 479 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lot 12 of Rich Mountain Ranches in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Bruce Leroy Johnson and Sandra Joyce Johnson. Grantors: James Young and James T. Young. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 500 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: One tract (1.805 acres) of Rhododendron Estates and lot 3. Grantees: Charles Maling, Max Maling and Isaac Maling. Grantor: Charles Maling. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 504 of Book 2075.
Feb. 12: Lots 14-15 of Talons. Grantees: David E. Leverett and Jan T. Leverett. Grantor: Francoise D. Abensour Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 507 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: Unit 3 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: The Robert R. Harkrader III Revocable Trust and Robert R. Harkrader III. Grantor: Robert R. Harkrader. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 603 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: Lot 3 of Apple Knoll in New River. Grantees: Vasile Mihai and Danielle V. Mihai. Grantor: Pruess Investments Corporation. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 606 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: Lot 12 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Desiree Bertolani and Kyle Deisig. Grantor: Desiree Bertolani. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 616 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: One tract (1 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: David T. Proffitt. Grantor: Joann Saguto Proffitt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 618 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: One tract (.50 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Adam Sherard Booker and Sally Joan Booker. Grantors: Christopher B. Mitchell and Staci N. Mitchell. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 630 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: Lots 312-313 of Westridge in Watauga. Grantees: James Handysides and Janine Handysides. Grantors: The Handysides Family Limited Partnership. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 646 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: One tract (.424 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Ashlee L. Gilliam. Grantor: Andrea Byrd. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 651 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: Unit 2-G in Watauga. Grantee: Ann Barbara Bajka. Grantors: Sandra K. Turner and Georgia Ann Freeman. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 664 of Book 2075.
Feb. 13: Unit 2-G of South Slope Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Ann Barbara Bajka and Alexis L. Bajka. Grantor: Ann Barbara Bajka. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 682 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 1303 of Reynolds subdivision in the Blue Ridge. Grantees:Steven Patrick Grove and Amy Lynn Woznicki. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $199. Price: $99,500.
Feb. 14: Two tracts (one of .346 acres and one of .594 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Hayley Cook and Makayla Brewer. Grantors: Ralph Harmon and Eunice Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 711 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Two tracts in Wilkes and Watauga counties. Grantee: Robert C. Miller, David A. Miller, Roberta G. Eckstein, Teressa Sue Smith and Amy Lynn Faunce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 716 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 6 of Park Place in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Park Place Property Owners Association. Grantors: Eric R. Martin and Maria Martin. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 719 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Unit D-1 of Beechwood Village Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Warren M. Clifton and Christy M. Clifton. Grantors: Robert A. Rau and Christy T. Rau. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 739 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 136 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Timothy L. Winters and Jewell C. Winters. Grantor: Margaret S. Honeycutt. Excise tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 761 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot C-112 of Sunalei Preserve development. Grantee: Walter Glenn Spain Jr. and Donna Coleman Spain. Grantors: Alan C. Burchell and Sonya S. Burchell. Excise tax: $1,770. Price: $885,000. Page 771 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 11 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Michael David Bishopp and Karen Diane Bishopp. Grantor: Kimberly Anne Zahller. Excise tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 791 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 20 of Hampton Estates in New River. Grantee: bailey Renee Honeycutt. Grantor: Norma M. Meadows. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 829 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Unit B-4 of Village Green Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lisa M. Brackman. Grantors: The Kenneth R. Brackman Living Trust and Kenneth R. Brackman Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 833 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Unit 3-S of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Kendra Faith Fox. Grantors: James Larkin Davis, Betty Norris Davis and Betty N. Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 840 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 62 of Powder Horn Mountain in Elk. Grantee: William Kyle Suggs. Grantors: Jerry B. Porter and Jodi-Leigh Helmer. Excise tax: $374. Price: $187,000. Page 843 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lots 197-198, 27 and 29 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Barnes Manor LLC. Grantors: Charles P. Burns and Jeanette P. Burns. Excise tax: $378. Price: $189,000. Page 846 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 77 of Sweetgrass development. Grantee: Jerojam Properties LLC. Grantors: Amy G. Wheeler and James C. Thomson. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 868 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 1 of Benjamin J. Ray subdivision. Grantee: Tracye Lord. Grantors: Austin G. Summer and Kelsie E. Summers. Excise tax: $568. Price: $284,000. Page 873 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: One tract (.408 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Austin Garrett Summers and Kelsie Eileen Summers. Grantors: Michael Talley, Laura Talley and Michal B. Talley. Excise tax: $574. Price: $287,000. Page 886 of Book 2075.
Feb. 14: Lot 7 of Boulder Ridge in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Charles H. Ivey and Elizabeth C. Newsome. Grantor: First Citizens Bank and Trust Company. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 1 of Book 2076.
Feb. 14: Tract 4 (1.791 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Karen Schmid Cox and Nicholas Bernard Cox. Grantors: Patrick L. Alt and Neely C. Alt. Excise tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 10 of Book 2076.
Feb. 14: Lot 18-B of Hampton Estates in New River. Grantee: Charlene L. Johnson. Grantors: Justine Torry Hopkins, Justine Torry Neely and Timothy Hopkins. Excise tax: $424. Price: $212,000. Page 29 of Book 2076.
Feb. 14: One tract (.840 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Ryan Wayne Vick and Brianna Kathleen Lambert. Grantor: Benjamin J. Crabtree and Lauren J. Crabtree. Excise tax: $406. Price: $203,000. Page 65 of Book 2076.
Feb. 14: Lot 25 of Bald Mountain in New River. Grantees: Daniel Weis and Kacey Weis. Grantors: Peggy Austin and Jack Austin. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 82 of Book 2076.
Feb. 17: Lot 17 and one tract (.01 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sawfish Bay Centre LLC. Grantor: Kirk and Barbara Holdcraft Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $285. Price: $142,500. Page 149 of Book 2076.
Feb. 17: Lot 212 of Twin Rivers in Watauga. Grantees: Roy William Kelly Jr., Roy William Kelly III and James Houston Kelly. Grantors: James Patrick Hutchison and Sandra J. Hutchison. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 154 of Book 2076.
Feb. 17: One tract (83.40 acres) of William J. Kulczyk/Rhonda M. Kulczky subdivision. Grantees: William J. Kulczyk and Rhonda M. Kulczyk. Grantor: Deborah E. Greene. Excise tax: $1,251. Price: $625,500. Page 167 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Lot 6 of Briarwood in Meat Camp. Grantees: Mark D. Lins and Jeannie R. Lins. Grantors: Ellis L. Daniel and Barbara B. Daniel. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 210 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Lot 15 of Mountain Shadows. Grantee: Jason Michael Edgerton. Grantors: Harlos Lee Silvers and Wendy Bishop Silvers. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 254 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Two tracts (one of 26.348 acres and one of 1.416 acres) in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Catlett Revocable Trust. Grantors: Frank A. Catlett and Janet A. Catlett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 286 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Lot 6 of Forest Glen in New River. Grantee: Zachary Russ. Grantors: Sharon Lou Campbell and Edgar Young. Excise tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 291 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Lot 69 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donald P. Baker and Patricia T. Baker. Grantors: Gary Rowe and Mary Anne Rowe. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 294 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Unit C-9 of Frontier Village. Grantees: James C. Criscoe and Kayla L. Criscoe. Grantors: Jesse M. Wood and Margaret R. Wood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 315 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Lot 1 of Cross Creek Farms. Grantee: Sara L. Simpson. Grantors: Thomas D. Simpson and Sara L. Simpson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 317 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Lot 132 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Robin S. Jacobs. Grantors: William Waechter and Ruthi Waechter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 330 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: Three tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Anne B. Furr. Grantors: State of North Carolina and the Department of Transportation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 2076.
Feb. 18: One tract (.5149 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Tracy T. Strawn. Grantors: Francis J. Loth, Daniel E. Loth and Christopher J. Loth. Excise tax: $152. Price: $76,000. Page 341 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Lot 17 of Mountian Shadows in the New River. Grantee: Chad Daniel Greene and Ashley Suddreth Greene. Grantors: Donald L. Smythe and Barbara A. Smythe. Excise tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 408 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Lot 1 of New Hatch in Stony Fork. Grantees: Shamba Langston Wright and Samantha Lee Wright. Grantors: Charles Rupert Oysler and Linnie B. Oysler. Excise tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 427 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Lots 2-3 of Darryl Rogers subdivision in New River. Grantee: Andrew Furr. Grantors: Timothy M. Dowell and Elizabeth M. Dowell. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 450 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Unit 232 of Holiday Beech Villas in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Brian V. Parchinski and Leah G. Parchinski. Grantor: William F. Jureit Trust. Excise tax: $73. Price: $36,500. Page 457 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: One tract (3.294 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Sarah Beth Hopton. Grantor: Patrick Nolan Belk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 481 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: One tract (1.170 acres) of Harry H. Critcher/Wanda Lee S. Critcher subdivision in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Teresa Lynn Sprouse and Earl Stanley Sprouse. Excise tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 503 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Three tracts (one of 1.249 acres, one of 10.214 acres and one of 4 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Christopher Drews and Jeanine G. Drews. Grantors: Brian K. Triplett, Crystal Triplett and Betty Lawson Triplett. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 520 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Unit 3-S of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantees: Frederick Mark Bower and Nancy Ellen Bower. Grantor: Joann D. Bower. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 533 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Unit 307 of Beech Tower Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Patrick M. O’Neal. Grantors: C2G2 LLC, C2G2 Limited Partnership and C2G2 Partnership. Excise tax: $166. Price: $83,000. Page 536 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Two tracts (one of 15 acres and one of .45 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantee: Ivan Len Moody. Grantor: Ivan Len Moody. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 568 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: One tract (16.411 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: J.P. Farlow Family Trust. Grantors: James H. Farlow and Paula P. Farlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 578 of Book 2076.
Feb. 19: Seven tracts in Shawneehaw. Grantee: KMBB LLC. Grantors: David Ray Bowles and Nell Victoria Pennington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 588 of Book 2076.
