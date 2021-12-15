The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 30: Two tracts in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Myra Davis Mobley, Hoyle H Davis Jr, Robert D Brown. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 616 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Unit 4, Birch Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 23, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Brenda Jones Bullard. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 624 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: UnitW 23, Unit 5 Beech Manor. Grantors: William C Cundiff, Jean C Cundiff. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 626 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Plot of land (0.534 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stephen Wilson, Martha O Wilson, Martha Q Wilson. Grantees: Carolyn A Shepherd. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 646 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Tract 5, W Frank Hodges Patricia Hodges Property Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jennifer Elaine Bradshaw. Grantees: Nine B Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 667 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Watauga & Caldwell Counties. Grantors: Vu Huy Do, Eric Belen Do. Grantees: David Bleigh, Tiffany Bleigh. Excise Tax: $338. Price: $169,000. Page 670 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Watauga & Caldwell Counties. Grantors: Donald D Graham Jr, Karen B Graham. Grantees: Brian S Rose, Diane D Rose. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 695 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: New River Port L14 (0.685 and 0.813 acres), Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Teresa P Harrell, Stephen W Harrell, Elizabeth G Lawrence, Elizabeth G Harrell, Corey Lawrence, E Lawrence. Grantees: Jaco Gerbrands, Alexa Gerbrands. Excise Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 727 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Plot of land (0.5 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sallie E Newell, Brian A Newell. Grantees: Garrett Miller, Scott Miller, Justin Cunningham. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 744 of Book 2224.
Oct. 1: Lot 38, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec B, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Herbert Hedrick, Karen Hedrick. Grantees: Sunset Components, LLC. Excise Tax: $689. Price: $344,500. Page 780 of Book 2224.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (20.209 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Reggie Leo Wallin, Gail Bowman Wallin, Byron Robert Smith, Osha Joe Smith. Grantees: Joseph Lonsdale Hunter, Teresa Jean Huffman. Excise Tax: $635. Price: $317,500. Page 864 of Book 2224.
Oct. 1: Lot 57, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Raymond R Oneidas, Janice O Oneidas. Grantees: Caryn Canner Schwartz, Lawrence A Schwartz. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 871 of Book 2224.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (2.740 acres) in Raymond G Farthing Living Trust, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Colin E Moore Revocable Living Trust, Colin E Moore. Grantees: Danielle E Moore. Excise Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 879 of Book 2224.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (9.94 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Reggie Leo Wallin, Gail Bowman Wallin, Byron Robert Smith, Osha Joe Smith. Grantees: Joseph Lonsdale Hunter, Teresa Jean Huffman. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 888 of Book 2224.
Oct. 1: Lot 14 of Hound Ears Golf & Ski Dev Sec 6A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Kenneth Taylor, Frances Funderburk Taylor, Carl M Short Jr, Luanne Buddin Short. Grantees: Paul B Miller, Katherine O Miller. Excise Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 44 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Tract of land (14.37 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lees McRae College Inc. Grantees: Lucas Osorio. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 61 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (6.957 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Anthony Heritage Trust, Karen A Mulligan, Anthony Heritage. Grantees: John Joseph Mezzullo, Sarah Crystal Blackman-Mezzullo. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 66 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 12 (0.937 acres), I J Bingham Estate, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles Jacob Hollister II, James J Hollister. Grantees: White Pine Self Storage, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 85 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (24.793 acres) with exceptions, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Inc. Grantees: Liberty Senior Living Properties of Watauga County, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,289. Price: $644,500. Page 93 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 2 (30.645 acres), Appalachian Place at Chestnut Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Watauga Medical Center, Inc. Grantees: Liberty Senior Living Properties of Watauga County, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,611. Price: $805,500. Page 96 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Three plots of land (1.956, 1.871 and 0.536 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John T Mercer, Saundra L Mercer. Grantees: Vannessa Colleen Leboss. Excise Tax: $362. Price: $181,000. Page 99 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (0.81 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Theodora Copley, Theodora Yang Copley. Grantees: Iona Jones. Excise Tax: $117. Price: $585,000. Page 124 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Plot of land (23.2 acres), Ray Fair Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Edward Ray Fair, Rebecca L Fair, Rebecca L Hansen. Grantees: Fair Watauga, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 127 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Three plots of land (0.5, 0.170 and 0.912 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Burton Harris Revocable Trust, Renee H Bradshaw, Thomas Burton Harris, Renee H. Bradshaw. Grantees: Montye H Furr Irrevocable Trust, Stacey Wilson, Montye H Furr. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 170 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 69 A, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donald P Baker, Patricia T Baker. Grantees: Joseph Chen Sai. Excise Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 177 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 74 (1.183 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jennifer Westerlund, Sigurd Westerlund. Grantees: Scott C Douglas, Webra R Price Douglas. Excise Tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 195 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 5 (0.577 acres), Forest at Fox Den Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kevin Daniel Cox, Crystal W Cox, Cam Lai. Grantees: 257 Vixen Lane LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 229 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: UnitW 41 Unit: 1A, Laurel Creek Christie Village Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary A Luby, Frances M Lambert. Grantees: Christie VIllage Condominium Co-Owners. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 235 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Unit 2, Dahlia Building, Blowing ROck Interval 34 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William Kenney Jr, Donna J Kenney. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 237 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lots A 34 and A 37, Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tom M Faircloth, Janice P Faircloth. Grantees: Austin Tate, Melody Tate. Excise Tax: $878. Price: $439,000. Page 239 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Tract of land (11.897 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Susie Lee Greene, Susie L Greene, Martha Ann Greene, Ann M Greene. Grantees: Liberty Senior Living Properties of Watauga County, LLC. Excise Tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 259 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Three plots of land (3.997, 1.0 and 0.679 acres) Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: George L Shore, Ann A Shore. Grantees: Starla S Wilson, MItchell L Shore. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 262 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 459, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John F Brennan. Grantees: Kathy Marie Kerr. Excise Tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 282 of Book 2225.
Oct. 1: Lot 2, Susie G Buchanan Subdivision, Blue Ridge with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kathy E Case. Grantees: Gary T Moss Jr. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 286 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Lot 110, Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chad M Whelan, Samantha E Whelan, Teresa L Whelan. Grantees: Felic J Fussner. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 344 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Plot of land (0.584 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Andrew J Borleske, Courtnay A Borleske. Grantees: Glyn Charsley, Nadine Suissa. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 359 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Lot 2, Block B, Ski Crest Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jamb Corporation, J.A.M.B. Corporation, Melanie Mayeux, Robert Mayeux, Joshua Mayeux, Alicia Mayuex. Grantees: Lillian Leigh Fox. Excise Tax: $465. Price: $232,500. Page 362 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Unit 10, Juniper Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James D Peeples, Ann B Peeples. Grantees; Mary Proctor, Harriette Proctor. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 410 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Plot of land (0.55 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jennifer Ruth Fogel, Jennifer Fogel. Grantees: Kenneth Michael Lury. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 425 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Lot 120, Sweetgrass Dev, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Christine B Wellons. Grantees: Allan S Feder, Robin F Feder. Excise Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 430 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Lot 7, Maple View Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rupp Holdings, Inc. Grantees: Principal Development, LLC. Excise Tax: $176. Price: $880,000. Page 447 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Unit 3, Tulip Building, Watauga South Slope Overlook Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bryan Wesley Heffren. Grantees: D Rex Miller. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 464 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Recombined Lots 1 and 2, Roy MIntz Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Amy C Hudnall. Grantees: Patricia A Saunders, Anna Rose Costiloe, Jacob Costiloe. Excise Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 488 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Lot 518, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael G Donnell, Susan L Donnell, Jack O Donnell, Kimberley Burns-Donnell, Kimberley Burns Donnell, Kimberley Burns Donnell, Kimberley B Donnell. Grantees: Jeffrey Roy Bennett, Cynthia Rhodenhiser Bennett. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 492 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Plot of land (36.20 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tracy Owen Revocable Trust Under Declaration of Trust, Kip C Cullimore, Tracy Owen Cullimore, Tracy Owen. Grantees: Maria Clara Ramirez, Andres Bernal. Excise Tax: $568. Price: $284,000. Page 496 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Tract 4 (4.46 acres), Ed Jones Heirs Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Terry S Oldham, Jeanine E Oldham. Grantees: PineappleExchange, LLC. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 502 of Book 2225.
Oct. 4: Plot of land (17.556 acres), Annette M Hemingway James T Fuller Natasha R Fuller Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Randy Cranford, Leroy Hemmingway II, Annette M Hemingway. Grantees: Kathryn J Webb, Jack M Webb, Diane W Webb. Excise Tax: $3,280. Price: $1,640,000. Page 545 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Unit 3, Birch Building, Blowing Rock Interval 11 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ezeperee L McKinney. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 586 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Unit 4, Azalea Building, Blowing Rock Interval 38 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Dennis J Berto, Brenda L Berto. Excise Tax: $2. Price: N/A. Page 588 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Unit 4, Maple Building, Blowing Rock Interval 16 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas A Lee, Felicia S Lee. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 590 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot 17B, Echota Estates Townhouses, Watauga Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Granotrs: Mitchell Gareth Isaac, Rebecca Charles Isaac, Rebecca C Isaac. Grantees: Isaac Realty, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 648 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot (0.114 acres), Lake COmmunity Phase II F Acre Green Area Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Lakes Community Development Company, LLC, The Lakes Community Development Company, Inc. Grantees: The Lakes Community Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 651 of Book 2225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.