The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 23: Lot 50 of Sweetgrass development in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Owls Brow Rental LLC. Grantors: William M. Lorenzo and Georgina R. Lorenzo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 2088.
April 23: One tract (10.100 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Daniel S. Huffenus and Valery A. Huffenus. Grantors: Gary B. Mills and Joanne H. Mills. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 122 of Book 2088.
April 23: Lot 24 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ryan J. Cottrell and Brooke A. Whitney. Grantors: Marilyn P. Hefferan and John R. Hefferan Jr. Excise tax: $884. Price: $442,000. Page 127 of Book 2088.
April 23: Unit 307 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Veronica Ashley Carrington. Grantors: Harold Robert Welch and Colleen Welch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 164 of Book 2088.
April 23: One tract (19.150 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: ECG Corporation. Grantor: E.B. Fox Jr. Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 168 of Book 2088.
April 23: Lot EE of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Michael D. Goode. Grantor: Crystal Goode. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 215 of Book 2088.
April 24: One tract (12,350 square feet) in Watauga. Grantee: Melmark Properties LLC. Grantor: Miller Fink Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 252 of Book 2088.
April 24: Unit 2 of Laurel Creek Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Michael Eng and Kimberly Lamm. Grantors: James S. Gibson and Kenita P. Gibson. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 268 of Book 2088.
April 24: One tract (3.45 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantors: Kristy Livermore and Eugene K. Livermore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 297 of Book 2088.
April 24: One tract (14.55 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantors: Kristy Ray Livermore and Eugene K. Livermore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 301 of Book 2088.
April 24: One tract (.92 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantors: Kristy Livermore and Eugene K. Livermore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 305 of Book 2088.
April 24: One tract (158.45 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantors: Kristy Ray Livermore and Eugene K. Livermore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 309 of Book 2088.
April 24: Lot 395 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Russell Everette Oakley and Anna Nichole Oakley. Grantors: Charles Frank Radley and Charles F. Radley. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 313 of Book 2088.
April 24: Lot 8 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Lee M. Wittmann and Kelly B. Wittmann. Grantors: Lonnie N. Shull and Mary Ann Shull. Excise tax: $300,000. Page 336 of Book 2088.
April 24: Lot 4 of Painted Mountain in Cove Creek. Grantees: Nathanial James Solberg and Sarah Swann Solberg. Grantee: Elizabeth Neal Swann. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 365 of Book 2088.
April 24: One tract (1.056 acres) in New River. Grantees: Anthony R. Petersen and Elizabeth A. Petersen. Grantors: Alfredo Cabibbo and Patricia Cabibbo. Excise tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 399 of Book 2088.
April 27: Unit 221 of 4 Seasons at Beech. Grantee: Terry Durst. Grantors: Mai Maldanado and Mai Tuyet Ung. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 517 of Book 2088.
April 27: One tract (.956 acres) of New River. Grantees: Michael Lamb and Cynthia Lamb. Grantor: The Randall Lee Sage Sr. and Judith C. Sage Living Trust. Excise tax: $102. Price: $51,000. Page 523 of Book 2088.
April 27: One tract (132 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Reba Randall. Grantors: William Phillip Randall, Candi Triplett Randall, Vicki Randall Watson, David Thomas Watson, Wesley Adam Randall, Paige William Randall and Michael Ernie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 559 of Book 2088.
April 27: One tract (.702 acres) of Matthew Greene subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Matthew Greene. Grantors: Nancy M. Davis and Charles Ralph Davis. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 565 of Book 2088.
April 27: Unit CK-1 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Gary Page and Julie Page. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 569 of Book 2088.
April 27: One tract (.383 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Carli Smith. Grantor: David Lowell Guy III. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 593 of Book 2088.
April 27: Unit 3-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Denise D. Smith and James B. Smith. Grantors: Steven Robert Anderson and Erin Taylor Anderson. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 643 of Book 2088.
April 27: Lot 3-B of Ski Crest Park. Grantee: Throneburg Family Holdings LLC. Grantors: The Throneburg Marital Trust Under Item V of Lawrence M. Throneburg Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement, Lawrence M. Throneburg Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement and Merrium J. Throneburg Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 763 of Book 2088.
April 27: Unit 2-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Debra Charlene Bullock. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 768 of Book 2088.
April 27: Lot 6, 7A and 7B of Watauga Valle Trail subdivision. Grantees: Scott Anthony Bourcier and Lia Hammersley Bourcier. Grantors: Holland L. Redfield II, Paula M. Redfield and Fredric Guy. Excise tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 779 of Book 2088.
April 27: Unit 2-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Winston C. Phlhamus, William R. Polhamus, Tara H. Polyhamus, Brenda L. Taylor, Adam L. Taylor and Devin J. Laflamme. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 844 of Book 2088.
April 27: One tract (2.544 acres) of Jane G. Kendrick and Linda G. Addaman in New River. Grantees: Jane G. Kendrick Revocable Trust Agreement and Roger W. Kendrick Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Roger W. Kendrick and Jane G. Kendrick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 886 of Book 2088.
April 28: Lot 29 of Councill Oaks. Grantees: Lynda Gioia Flynt and Chad Alexander Flynt. Grantors: Lynda Gioia Flynt and Chad Alexander Flynt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2089.
April 28: Unit CK-4 of Watauga. Grantees: Raymond Fischer and Sherrie Fischer. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $1,016. Price: $508,000. Page 65 of Book 2089.
April 28: One tract (2.44 acres) of Rolling Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Melissa Field Pollard and Amity Pollard Aldridge. Grantors: David Brooks Helms, Melissa Field Pollard and Melissa F. Pollard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 85 of Book 2089.
April 28: One tract (1.232 acres) of Southern Skies in Watauga. Grantee: Kathy Ervin SD IRA #100 LLC. And Kathy Ervin. Grantor: Ervin NC Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 90 of Book 2089.
April 28: Lots 50-52 of Maple Springs. Grantees: Wesley Wilson Graham and Emily Rich Graham. Grantors: Alice G. Stegall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 93 of Book 2089.
April 28: Lots A-63 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Royal Metal Property Holdings LLC. Grantors: Philip C.F. Miners and Susan J. Miners. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 96 of Book 2089.
April 28: Two tracts (one of .759 acres and one of .242 acres) Grantee: Tracy F. Hilke. Grantor: Doris Elaine E. Freeze. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 100 of Book 2089.
April 28: Lots 158-160 of Horseshoe Ridge. Grantee: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Grantors: Joseph M. Duque and Gail L. Duque. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 139 of Book 2089.
April 28: One tract of Bright Penny Forest. Grantee: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Grantors: Douglas R. Tillett and N. June Tillett. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 141 of Book 2089.
April 28: Lot 82 of Powder Horn Mountain. Grantee: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Grantors: John C. Key and Helen Key. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 143 of Book 2088.
April 28: Lot 141-ER of Elk Ridge. Grantee: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Grantors: David W. Kesler and Barbara L. Kesler. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 145 of Book 2089.
April 28: One tract (6.063 acres) of Richard Henson subdivision in Cove Creek. Grantees: Richard Lynn Henson and Deborah O. Henson. Grantors: Patricia Wilson and Patricia A. Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 155 of Book 2089.
