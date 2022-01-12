The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 18: Three plots of land (0.380, 0.393 and 0.168 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Davidson MBA, LLC, 440 Crest View, LLC. Grantees: DRDH, LLC. Excise Tax: $6,780. Price: $3,390,000. Page 164 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Plot of land (0.940 acres), Davidson MBA LLC Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Davidson MBA LLC, 440 Crest View, LLC. Grantees: DRDH, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 170 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Tract of land (5 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ashley Files Flory. Grantees: Richard L Goodwin. Excise Tax: $47. Price: $23,500. Page 215 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Plot of land (2 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James B McNeil, Laura McNeil, Laura R McNeil. Grantees: Chuck Worley, Keia Miller Workley. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 325 of Book 229.
Oct. 18: Lot 11, Village Creek Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ann P Cox. Grantees: Ann P Cox, John J Cox Jr. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 240 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Lot 906, Yonahlossee Resort & Club Wycham Sec, Watauga County, NC. Granotrs: Robert Bond, Glenda Bond, Glenda R Bond. Grantees: Marlene M Trahan, William L Trahan. Excise Tax: $1,480. Price: $740,000. Page 246 of 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 8 (0.672 acres), Forest at Fox Den Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: SevenTwentyFour REI, LLC. Grantees: Veronica S OVerman, Joshua A Overman. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 299 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Plot of land (3.495 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jane Yates Wilson. Grantees: John A Pratt JR, Marissa L Pratt. Excise Tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 315 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 140, Charter Hills 2208/767 Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Carolyn Linkous, C M Linkous. Grantees: Alan L Linkous. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 317 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 140, Charter Hills 2208/767 Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kimberly Linkouss. Grantees: Alan L Linkous. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 320 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 140, Charter Hills Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alan L Linkous, Deborah Lynn Linkous, Deborah L Linkous, Alan Linkous. Grantees: Janet Jungclaus. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 323 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 4 (1.294 acres), Rosebay Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jason Thomas Phelps, Jennifer Elaine Phelps. Grantees: Christina Fryzel. Excise Tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 339 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Plot of land (0.751 acres with exception), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Little Horse Properties, LLC. Grantees: Norman Gene Adams. Excise Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 358 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 215, Westridge Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Judy Marra, Joseph G Ptashinksi. Grantees: Crystal R Almond. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 373 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Plot of land (14.905 acres), K & W Boone Properties LLC Andrew Wade Danielle Wade Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: K & W of Boone Properties, LLC. Grantees: Andrew Wade, Danielle Wade. Excise Tax: $6,500. Price: $3,250,000. Page 392 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 236, Hemlock Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Peter S Michell, Barbara Buckner Michell. Grantees: Gustavo Angel Gervacio Montejo. Excise Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 429 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Plot of land (0.501 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robin C Beshears. Grantees: David Scott Beshears, Lee Anne Haley. Excise Tax: $158. Price: $79,000. Page 432 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 5, Grassy Gap High, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joshua Mikels, Andrea Mikels. Grantees: Mary R Andrews. Excise Tax: $1,338. Price: $669,000. Page 460 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Watauga Tract 2 (4.325 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Teton Endeavors, LLC. Grantees: Alan Thomas Ames, Kirstin Ames. Excise Tax: $2,310. Price: $1,155,000. Page 484 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Two tracts of land (0.175 and 0.054 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas D Francis, Patricia L Francis. Grantees: Thomas D Francis, Patricia L Francis. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 508 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Two tracts of land (0.175 and 0.054 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joseph H Francis, Sherry E Francis. Grantees: Joseph H Francis, Sherry E Francis. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 511 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lots 61, 62 Sec 1, Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ernest E St Louis Fifth Restated Revocable Trust Agreement, Ernest E St Louis. Grantees: Deirdre F McNenny. Excise Tax: $125. Price: $62,500. Page 514 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 2 (0.188 acres), Marjorie Burnbaugh Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Shannon Dee Shanely. Grantees: Robert Andrew Shanely. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 571 of Book 2229.
Oct. 19: Lot 17, Hickory Ridge Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: EBSB Enterprise, LLC. Grantees: Robin Rebecca Lloyd, Georg Alexander Brodzky. Excise Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 639 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Lot B (0.25 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ray Dell Greene. Grantees: Lisa Clark Alexander, Darren Alexander. Excise Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 658 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Lot A, Echota Development Subdivision, Watauga Cottages Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William A Leonard IV, Susan Hope Leonard. Grantees: Roberts Family Properties, LLLP. Excise Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 676 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Plot of land (0.535 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Andrew Hein, Kellie A Hein. Grantees: Jared L Stines, Nicole A Stines. Excise Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 723 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Lot GL 12, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jason D O’Brien, Jennifer E O’Brien. Grantees: Ginger Vereen Peters, Allen Matthew Peters. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 770 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Unit S 211, Building S 2, Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Echota Phase IV, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Grantees: Larry Spoolstra, Janet Spoolstra. Excise Tax: $1,102. Price: $551,000. Page 832 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Plot of land (0.646 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Hallmark Business Consultants, INC. Grantees: Blue Bird Property Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 835 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Lot 15, Unit 11, Building Yukon Whispering Hills Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Spencer Lanny Snyder. Grantees: Sandeetha K Vayalveettil, Pridhu Dev Manghat, Pridhu Dev Manghat. Excise Tax: $352. Price: $176,000. Page 838 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Plot of land (7.2 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barbara K Oliver Living Trust, Barbara K Oliver. Grantees: Kenneth Robert Oliver, Ruth L Oliver. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 863 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Lots 26-30 with Exception (0.4839 acres), Boone Creek Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: ACI Holding Company I, LLC. Grantees: Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,683. Price: $841,500. Page 867 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Plot of land (1.09 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David Alan Frye, Richard B Knight. Grantees: Robert Wyatt Oates, Laurie Percival Oates. Excise Tax: $1. Price: N/A. Page 880 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Lot 10 B 1 (1.519 acres), Neil Hineman Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Laura A Reist. Grantees: Michael A Reist. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 891 of Book 2229.
Oct. 20: Plot of land (11.982 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ronald E Shaver, Susan D Shaver. Grantees: The Ronald E Shaver and Susan D Shaver Revocable Living Trust, Ronald E Shaver, Susan D Shaver, Ronald E Shaver. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 4 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Plot of land (28,105 square feet), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lisa Dawn Moore. Grantees: Robert O Johnson, Stephanie J Johnson. Excise Tax: $558. Price: $279,000. Page 13 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Lot 21, Parkway Crossing Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Steven Wayne Snellen, Deborah Sue Snellen. Grantees: Mark Gonsalves, Patricia Gonsalves. Excise Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 17 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Lot 8, Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Raymond S Skeeter Jr, Jennifer L Skeeter. Grantees: RJSB Revocable Family Trust, Raymond S Skeeter Jr, Jennifer L Skeeter. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 21 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Lot 88, Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: All Together 2012 Trust, Bradley W Lang. Grantees: David R Gayman. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 23 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Lot 2, Stephen T Wagoner Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lance Schoychid, Nicole Schoychid. Grantees: Mountainlight Management, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 53 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Lots 18 and 19 Sec 5A, Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Richard B Casey, Evelyn B Casey. Grantees: Patricia A McKinley, Andrew J McKinley, Christopher M McKinley, Herbert J McKinley. Excise Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 57 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Property (4,200 square feet), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: 2019 William Bruce Keys Living Trust, Barbara Keys Westall, Walter Bruce Keys. Grantees: Keyhole Kabin LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 85 of Book 2230.
Oct. 20: Lot 15, Norwood Property Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: J & H Family Properties, LLLP, Harriet C Sealey. Grantees: Harriet C Sealey. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 91 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Unit C 5, Glen Burney Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James S Heaton, Cozette J Heaton. Grantees: Luis Antonio Rivera, Jill Tillman Rivera. Excise Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 168 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Lot Revised 3 (0.91 acres), Grace Meadows Subdivision, Bald Mountain Stanley David Andrews Shannon W Andrews, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lisa Brownell McIntosh, Brian Kirk McIntosh. Grantees: Jennifer Ann Day. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 183 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Lot 18, Echota Estates Townhouses, Watauga Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tyler Johnson Kolbe, Tasha King Kolbe. Grantees: James Poli, Leslie Poli. Excise Tax: $1,456. Price: $728,000. Page 210 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Lots 29-31, Mont Clement, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rebecca Hutchins, Gerald L Hutchins. Grantees: Bonnie Srolovitz, Michael Berkowicz. Excise Tax: $736. Price: $368,000. Page 232 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Unit 1, Laurel Building, Blowing Rock Interval 30 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert M Sellers Jr, Sheila S Sellers, Robert M Sellers III, Tricia S Sellers, Nancy S Stephens, Christopher John Stephens, Chris Stephens. Grantees: John D Miller, Mary R Miller. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 235 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Unit 2, Maple Building, Blowing Rock Interval 32 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantors: Robert M Sellers Jr, Sheila S Sellers, Robert M Sellers III, Tricia S Sellers, Nancy S Stephens, Christopher John Stephens, Chris Stephens. Grantees: David Jay Fleischmann. Rebecca Ann Fleischmann. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 241 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Lot 4 (0.776 acres), Fox Run Ridge Development, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jared M Everett, Mitchell J Everett, Stacy D Everett. Grantees: William Monroe Biles, Donna Wangler Biles. Excise Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 261 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Four parcels of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth Dale Hayes, Kenneth D Hayes, Dale Hayes, Betty S Hayes. Grantees: Patricia Hanchette. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 287 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Plot of land (3.8 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Edwin M Dougherty, Eddie M Dougherty, Kathleen S Dougherty, Eddie Dougherty. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 293 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Lot 122, Elk Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Grantees: The Linda Lee Gomez Revocable Trust, Linda Lee Gomez. Excise Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 298 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Lot 84, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Eveline J Skelton. Grantees: Rebecca Ness, Kevin Travis Easler. Excise Tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 304 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Unit 1, Azalea Building, Blowing Rock Interval 4 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Mark A Jennings and Rebecca S Jennings Revocable Living Trust, Mark A Jennings, Rebecca S Jennings. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 317 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Plot of land (0.940 acres), Summit Park Development Tract 3, Watauga County, NC. Granotrs: Walter R and Joan A Harmon Revocable Living Trust, Walter R Harmon, Joan A Harmon. Grantees: David James Russell. Excise Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 320 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Blowing Rock Lots 38 and 39 Sec 1 A, Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Theresa S Hoppach, Teresa Elizabeth Hoppach. Grantees: Nathaniel Jeffrey Hoppach. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 324 of Book 2230.
Oct. 21: Blowing Rock Lots 19-21 Sec 1 A, Ski Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Theresa S Hoppach. Grantees: Nathaniel Jeffrey Hoppach. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 326 of Book 2230.
