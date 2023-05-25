The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 15: 1/2 an acre and 0.35 acres on Brushy Fork. Grantees: Aaron P. Gersonde and Kerry A. Gersonde. Grantors: Galen Paul Ward and Joan Carroll Ward. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 501 of Book 2332.
May 15: Unit 11 in Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Cabana Investments Group LLC. Grantors: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 530 of Book 2332.
May 15: Lot D 30 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Wesmorland Construction Inc. Grantors: Deer Run Rental LLC. Tax: $68. Price: $34,000. Page 536 of Book 2332.
May 15: 0.088 acres in Boone. Grantees: Timothy J. Hodges and Delora H. Hodges. Grantors: The Juanita W. Wilson Special Needs Trust, Evelyn W. Coffey Trust, and Juanita W. Wilson. Tax: $345. Price: $172,500. Page 539 of Book 2332.
May 15: 0.646 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Daniel F. Berger. Grantors: Bluebird Property Holdings LLC. Tax: $1,540. Price: $770,000. Page 555 of Book 2332.
May 15: 5.934 acres on Lot 70 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase I Section 4. Grantees: The John and Elizabeth Ey Family Dynasty Trust, John Ey, and Elizabeth Ey. Grantors: Terry K. Rosell Revocable Trust, Matthew Rosell Trust, and Terry K. Rosell. Tax: $2,980. Price: $1,490,000. Page 559 of Book 2332.
May 15: Lot 19 in Middle Ridge Estates. Grantees: Katherine Henry and Tyler Justo. Grantors: Bradley M. Robinson and Lauren C. Robinson. Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 565 of Book 2332.
May 15: 0.769 acres in Watauga. Grantees: 789RV LLC. Grantors: Shannon Burton and Anna Burton. Tax: $972. Price: $486,000. Page 584 of Book 2332.
May 15: Lot 17 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Privateer Properties LLC. Grantors: Duane Richard Dennison, Shannon Dennison and S. Dennison. Tax: $1,120. Price: $560,000. Page 587 of Book 2332.
May 15: 1.086 acres on Lot 23 R in Firethorn Blowing Rock. Grantees: Benjamin K. Magur and Karen A. Rebossio. Grantors: Randall C. Horn and Karen S. Horn. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 590 of Book 2332.
May 15: 0.696 acres in New River. Grantees: J & J Rocky Knob Properties LLC. Grantors: Mark R. Hill. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 614 of Book 2332.
May 15: Lot 14 in Smith Weber Royster in Meat Camp. Grantees: Glory Rain Rognstad. Grantors: Ann Marie Alexander. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 656 of Book 2332.
May 15: Unit 101 in Blowing Rock Village Shoppes on Main Street Condos. Grantees: Jea Designs LLC. Grantors: Celeste H. Philips, Daniel D. Phillips and Celeste A. Holden. Tax: $1,840. Price: $920,000. Page 713 of Book 2332.
May 16: 4.229 acres of Lot 5 in John T. Charles Ulery in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jessica Dianna Palmer, and Brandon Lawrance Koch. Grantors: Robert Plemons and Lauren Plemons. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 740 of Book 2332.
May 16: Lot 51 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 2,023 Square Feet. Grantees: Virginia Jolley. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 785 of Book 2332.
May 16: 0.218 acres in New River. Grantees: Charles Alexander Gotherman and Brittany Morgan Gotherman. Grantors: John J. Bean and Dawn M. Bean. Tax: $915. Price: $457,500. Page 796 of Book 2332.
May 16: 135 Lot in Charter Hills Section D, and Lot D 152 in Charter Hills. Grantees: Odid LLC. Grantors: Mico Enterprises LLC, Mico Ruby Lane LLC, Freedom Properties & Investments LLC, Dad and the Kids LLC. Tax: $2,200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 878 of Book 2332.
May 17: 0.81 acres in New River, and Lot 2 in University Nissan of Boone North Carolina Inc. Grantees: Watauga County. Grantors: Markovich Properties Inc, and Markovich Properties Inc Trust. Tax: $6,000. Price: $3,000,000. Page 825 of Book 2332.
May 17: 4.926 acres on Lot 5 in Shores Farm Tracts 1-3. Grantees: John Carnahan, and Linda Gail Carnahan. Grantors: James William Westerman, Jennifer Hughes Westerman, and Jennifer H. Westerman. Tax: $1,602. Price: $801,000. Page 1 of Book 2333.
May 17: Unit RB 4 Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Sarah Marion Bason. Grantors: The William H. Bason Jr. Trust, William H. Bason Jr., and William H. Bason Jr. Trust. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 52 of Book 2333.
May 17: Jake Mountain Estates in Elk Tracts 1, 2, 4, and 5. Grantees: Meadowview Enterprises LLC. Grantors: James D. Seagle Jr. Tax: $250. Price: $1125,000. Page 106 of Book 2333.
May 18: Lot 39 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: Bartholomew Ingram and Kelly Fox. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $208. Price: $104,000. Page 167 of Book 2333.
May 18: Lot 17 in Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: Jacquelyn C. Lyles and Dennis E. Lyles. Grantors: The Dennison Family Trust, and John D. Dennison Trust. Tax: $2,850. Price: $1,425,000. Page 176 of Book 2333.
May 18: 0.575 acres in Angle Development LLC in New River. Grantees: Angle Development LLC. Grantors: Paul E. Mance and Joy B. Mance. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 182 of Book 2333.
May 18: 15.80 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Joseph Latka and Jennifer Cunneen. Grantors: Lee T. Levenson and Alice Levenson. Tax: $1,478. Price: $739,000. Page 191 of Book 2333.
May 18: Boone, see description. Grantees: Dinah Englund. Grantors: Ailsa Miller, and William Luza. Tax: $167. Price: $83,500. Page 210 of Book 2333.
May 18: 12.14 acres in Meat Camp Tract 1, 0.24 acres in Meat Camp Tract 2, 0.05 acres in Meat Camp Tract 3. Grantees: Charles Taylor Phillips and Sydney Ann Phillips. Grantors: Michael Ray Miller, Elaine Yates Miller, Peggy Miller Aspland, Mark Aspland, and Mark A. Aspland. Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 215 of Book 2333.
May 18: Lot 340 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Tyler Richard Hart, and Jana Hart. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Alchemy Investments LLC, Benjamin John Ray Ira, and Benjamin John Ray. Tax: $1,276. Price: $638,000. Page 230 of Book 2333.
May 18: 2 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Conrad A. Chlumsky and Kari Jo Marie Rodges. Tax: $1,268. Price: $634,000. Page 268 of Book 2333.
May 19: Mill Ridge in Section II. Grantees: Kerry Kennedy and Susann Kennedy. Grantors: Louise H. Isenhour and Robert A. Isenhour. Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 312 of Book 2333.
May 19: Subdivision D S Ray in New River LTS 69-71. Grantees: Joshua A. Minton. Grantors: Isaac Daniel Minton and Vanessa Minton. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 316 of Book 2333.
May 19: 22.820 acres in Peggy H. Shore in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Trasure Jean Rose and James H. Mitchem, and James Isaac Mitchem. Grantors: Peggy H. Shore, and Gary Edwin Shore. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 329 of Book 2333.
May 19: Boone See Description. Grantees: David H. Cook, and Christy M. Cook. Grantors: Jennie Ann Malcom, Epifanio Louis Pazienza, and Epifano Pazienza. Tax: $175,000. Page 333 of Book 2333.
May 19: Unit 112 in Building 2 in Phase 2 Riverstone Condo. Grantees: RMD112 LLC. Grantors: Sara Margurite Tate, Gabriel K. Jones, and Gabriel K. Jones. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 336 of Book 2333.
May 19: 5.09 acres in Bennie Robinson Judy R. Cole in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Fransico Bricio and Katherine N. Bricio. Grantors: Donna L. Obuchowski, and Timothy Lee Obuchowski. Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 339 of Book 2333.
May 19: 1.114 acres in Craft Alliance Inc Appalachian Mountain Brewery in New River. Grantees: Mountain Beverage LLC. Grantors: Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Tax: $2,150. Price: $1,075,000. Page 368 of Book 2333.
May 19: Lot 21 in Seven Devils Resort in Watauga Section 6. Grantees: Ryan Wayne Mugridge, and Olivia Sue Mugridge. Grantors: Seven Devils LLC. Tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 400 of Book 2333.
