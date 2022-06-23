The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 3: Plot of land (1.750 acres) in Glen Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kathryn Lauria Horne, Philip Gordon Horne. Grantors: Donald Thomas Lauria, Marie Mulligan Lauria. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 841 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: Lot 4 in Willow Creek Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: NI, N/A. Grantors: Andrew T. Bowen, Grace K. Bowen. Excise Tax: $606. Price: $303,000. Page 886 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: Plot of land (0.456 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradford L. Snyder. Grantors: Angela Snyder. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 2 of Book 2254.
Feb. 3: Plot of land (0.727 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradford Lee. Snyder. Grantors: Angela Smith Snyder. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 5 of Book 2254.
Feb. 3: Lot 5 in Mast Farm Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph M. Honeycutt, Cayla N. Honeycutt. Grantors: John K. Lytle, Alyssa Lytle. Excise Tax: $1,106. Price: $553,000. Page 8 of Book 2254.
Feb. 3: Plot of land (26.074 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: West Rockhill Realty LLC. Grantors: Carl Daniel Hoots, Debby Snow Hoots. Excise Tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 31 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Plot of land (0.95 acres) in Mildred Guynn Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeremy S. Turner, Rhiannon O. Turner. Grantors: Joseph S. Murray, Joseph S. Murray Jr. Excise Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 62 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Plot of land (0.38 acres) in Mildred Guynn Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher D. Turner, Deborah S. Turner. Grantors: Joseph S. Murray Jr. Excise Tax: $340. Price: $120,000. Page 72 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Two plots of land (8.335 acres and 6.383 acres) in Robert L. Van Dyk Margaret S. Van Dyk Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Adam Iauch, Jasmine Jane Iauch. Grantors: Margaret Sarah Van Dyk, Richard Konzelman Excise Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 75 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Plot of land (0.38 acres) in Mildred Guynn Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kathy P. Stasny. Grantors: Christopher D. Turner, Deborah S. Turner. Excise Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 78 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 35 in Hillwinds Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: KJL Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Stephen G. Buchanan, George R. Collis. Excise Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 87 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 51 in Horseshoe Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melissa Taylor Revocable Trust, Melissa Taylor. Grantors: Leah Faith Williams, Sarah Joyce Williams. Excise Tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 112 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lots 7 and 3 in Yonahlossee Resort & Club Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Flybridge Ventures, LLC. Grantors: Debra Domeck, Brian Domeck. Excise Tax: $2,360. Price: $1,180,000. Page 115 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 4 (1.931 acres) in Millers Ridge Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven S. Bristol, Melissa L. Bristol. Grantors: Elizabeth A. Bennington, Mark L. Bodenheimer. Excise Tax: $178. Price: $89,000. Page 120 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 1 in Weekapaug Grove Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Yogi Montucky, LLC. Grantors: Wendy Westmoreland. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 150 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Unit 4 Building 1 Sommerset Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amanda Leigh Livingston. Grantors: Robert Rogerson, Jill Rogerson, Paul Black, Phillip Rogerson, Jennifer Knight Rogerson, William Lawson, Terese Lawson, Lisa Lawson, Christy Lawson Hornbuckle, John Larmarcus Hornbuckle, Maggie Lawson Freeman, Jacob Thomas Freeman, Krystina Fornalski. Excise Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 153 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot C 575 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Robert Creel, Deanna Leigh Creel, John Walden Creel, MArgaret Annette Marvin Creel. Grantors: Sarah M. Koran, Douglas H. Matthews, William S. Korab, Michael D. Matthews, Sarah M. Korab. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 166 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: One plot of land (0.5 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerry Lee Faulkner, Carol Faulkner, James R. Davis, Janice Lynn Davis. Grantors: HCI Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 170 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 160 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Wallace G. Kreidt and Laverne J. Kreidt Revocable Family Trust Agreement, Wallace G. Kreidt, Laverne J. Kreidt, Water G. Kreidt. Grantors: Walter G. Kreidt. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 209 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 153 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Wallace G. Kreidt and Laverne J. Kreidt Revocable Family Trust Agreement, Wallace G. Kreidt, Laverne J. Kreidt, Water G. Kreidt. Grantors: Laurie K. Feeney, Laurie J. Kreidt, David Feeney. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 212 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lots 153, 161 and 160 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Voskamp Properties, LLC. Grantors: The Wallace G. Kreidt and Laverne J. Kreidt Revocable Family Trust Agreement, Wallace G. Kreidt, Laverne J. Kreidt, Water G. Kreidt. Excise Tax: $162. Price: $81,000. Page 215 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 18, Unit 1 in Bishops Ridge Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Park View Lane, LLC. Grantors: Douglass A. Hammond, Julia S. Hammond. Excise Tax: $1,308. Price: $654,000. Page 237 of Book 2254.
Feb. 4: Lot 4 in Rich Mountain Estates Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Bigsby, Ann M. Waring. Grantors: Black Bear Ridge Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 240 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 20, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas E. Guinn, Stephanie S. Guinn. Grantors: Janice I. Tester, Scott Douglass Tester, Scott Tester. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 298 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Shawneehaw lots 37 and 38 in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Thomas Moe, Joleen Elizabeth Moe. Grantors: Howard J. Brafman, Kathryne Z. Brafman. Excise Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 353 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: 4 tracts of land in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Revocable Trust of C. Parker Stallard, C. Parker Stallard. Grantors: Mary Darden McLeod, Elizabeth Grace McLeod, Jonathan S. Kral, Thomas Bragg McLeod II, Jennifer McLeod, T. Bragg McLeod, Mary Darden McLeod, Elizabeth Grace McLeod, Thomas Bragg McLeod II. Excise Tax: $3,820. Price: $1,910,000. Page 367 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot C in Echota Development Subdivision, Watauga Cottages Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael S. Swimm, Rosemary A. Swimm. Grantors: James David Smith Jr., Amanda Jerigan Smith. Excise Tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 378 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Shawneehaw Phase 1 lot 9 in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kermit E. Austin Jr., Deborah W. Austin, Joyce Johnson Middleton. Grantors: Seth C. Brody, Samantha Meltzer Brody, Samantha E. Meltzer-Brody. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 383 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot EE 15 in Mill Ridge Section 3 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sucellia H. Murphy. Grantors: Joseph W. Murphy, Sucellia H. Murphy, Joseph Wayne Murphy. Excise Tax: N/A Price: N/A. Page 386 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot B 20 in Ravens Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Nevitt, Catherine Nevitt. Grantors: Trust for Anne Harloe Omry Hicks Jr., Stephen R. Hicks, Harloe Omry Hicks Jr. Excise Tax: $820 Price: $410,000. Page 390 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: 3 tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph H. Labovitz, Connie Huskins. Grantors: Connie Huskins, Connie Huskins Colvard. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 423 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 5 in Buena Vista Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelly Bloodworth Fuller, Glen Stuart Cutting. Grantors: Gail K. Shannon. Excise Tax: $830 Price: $415,000. Page 426 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 2 (4.020 acres) in Elk Creek North Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Blalock Revocable Living Trust, Nancy Blalock. Grantors: William and Nancy Revocable Living Trust, William Blalock, Nancy Margaret Blalock, William Blalock, Nancy Blalock. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 482 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 2 (4.020 acres) in Elk Creek North Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James L. Frazier, Maryann Tomasko Frazier. Grantors: Nancy Blalock Revocable Living Trust, Nancy Blalock. Excise Tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 486 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Plot of land (0.26 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Treeline Management and Properties LLC. Grantors: LKC Blowing Rock, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 505 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Laurel Creek lots 217-219 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paula Levy Trust Agreement, Joel Levy Trust Agreement, Joel Levy, Paula Levy. Grantors: Joel Levy, Paula Levy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 517 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot C 210 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Alan Chonin. Grantors: Patricia L. Chonin, Neil H. Chonin. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 519 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lots 53 and 54 in Section C in Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Laight. Grantors: Emily Michelle Weller, Emily Michelle Laight, Douglas H. Weller. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 588 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lot 4 (0.41 acres) in Rustic Bungalows of Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walter J. Smoski, Sharon J. Smoski. Grantors: Walter J. Smoski Trust, Sharon J. Smoski Trust, Walter J. Smoski, Sharon J. Smoski. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 592 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land (0.216 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristopher A. Kuhn. Grantors: Dawn Nichols, Dawn Nichols Kuhn. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 604 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lots 15 R and 14 in Boulder Springs Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: First Restatement of the Dennis James Kostrzewa Revocable Trust Agreement, Dennie J. Kostrzewa, Dennis James Kostrzewa. Grantors: Dennis James Kostrzewa, Rita H. Goodlett. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 607 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Tracts 1 and 2 (5.00 acres each) Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Malone, Eveline Carle. Grantors: Kevin Malone, Kevin M. Malone. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 611 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Phase 2 Section 2 lot 242 (1.284 acres) in Firethorn Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert H. Matteson, Sandra S. Matteson. Grantors: James Robert Todd. Excise Tax: $574. Price: $287,000. Page 614 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Phase 2 Section 3 lot 243 (1.120 acres) in Firethorn Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert H. Matteson, Sandra S. Matteson. Grantors: James H. Lester, Phyllis C. Lester. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 617 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lots 28 and 29 in Pulliam Addition Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WKM of Boone LLC. Grantors: Paul Samuel Trivette, Morgan Byrd Trivette. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 620 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lot 8 (2.130 acres) in Hidden View Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Timothy Arant. Grantors: Barbara Behrens. Excise Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 623 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land (16.0 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fred Lopp, Tianwen Lin Lopp. Grantors: Lopp Management Company LLC, Fred B. Lopp. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 643 of Book 2254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.