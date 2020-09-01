The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 27: Lots 98-99 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Burton Atkins and Nora Elkind Atkins. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 57 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract (.502 acres) of Fox Den in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Grey Fox Partners LLC. Grantors: R. Wayne Underwood and J. Sharon Underwood. Excise tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 136 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 9-B of Echota Estates Townhouses in Watauga. Grantees: Joseph A. Velk and Helen Velk. Grantors: Patricia S. Short. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 172 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 64 of Bright Penny Forest. Grantee: Canyon Properties LLC. Grantor: Timothy L. Phillips and Katricia M. Phillips. Excise tax: $910. Price: $455,000. Page 195 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 4 of Monteagle. Grantees: Sandra L. Holmes and Jamieson R. Holmes. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 225 of Book 2109.
July 27: Unit 4-G of Echota Woods Condos. Grantee: John Garretson Gaston III. Grantors: John Garretson Gaston III and Rosemarie Anne Gaston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 267 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 174 of Creek Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Patty E. Brown and Rebecca J. Brown Revocable Trust. Grantor: Patty E. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 287 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract (.932 acres) of Finley Hodges Farm in New River. Grantees: Pater William Schuhmann and Lara Ann Schuhmann. Grantors: Cora Holder Keen Revocable Trust and Winslow Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 290 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Barbara J. Moulding. Grantor: The Clifford B. Strang Living Trust. Excise tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 296 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 141 of Charter Hill. Grantee: Robert W. Dennis. Grantors: Robert W. Dennis and Gloria N. Dennis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 318 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 406 of Misty Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Spruce Holding LLC. Grantors: Brian Lee Fritz and Morgan Delyn Fritz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 339 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract (2.763 acres) of Aldridge Ridge Ponds. Grantees: Ben Jay Ellis and Deborah Nannette Ellis Revocable Trust. Grantor: George Diaz Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 342 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 6 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds. Grantee: Ben Jay Ellis and Deborah Nannette Ellis Revocable Trust. Grantor:George Diaz Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 344 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 24 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds. Grantee: Johnzey Diaz. Grantor: Ben Jay Ellis and Deborah Nannette Ellis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 346 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 25 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds. Grantee: Johnzey Diaz. Grantor: Ben Jay Ellis and Deborah Nannette Ellis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 348 of Book 2109.
July 27: Unit 2-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Marvin A. Johnson. Grantors: Robert L. Johnson Jr. and Sallie G. Johnson. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 350 of Book 2109.
July 27: Unit 4-B of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Thomas E. Duval Jr. and Mary C. Duval. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 352 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lots 28-29 of Deer Run in Elk. Grantees: Brian T. Davis and Ashley N. Davis. Grantors: Johnny R. Rigney and Cherri A. Rigney. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 366 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 513 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: James W. Boyd and Sandra Lynn Boyd. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $3. Price: $1,500. Page 389 of Book 2109.
July 27: Unit 7 of Millstone Ridge Condos in New River. Grantee: Albert E. Andrion II. Grantors: James David Rierson and Patricia H. Rierson. Excise tax: $394. Price: $197,000. Page 392 of Book 2109.
July 27: Unit I-3 of Echota Woods Condo in Watauga. Grantee: The Booker Living Trust. Grantors: Ken H. Williams and Lisa W. Williams. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 396 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 17 of Monteagle. Grantees: Gregory C. Hunter and Kaitlyn F. Hunter. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 429 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 49 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Victor Bergelson. Grantor: Terri Thomas. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 453 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lots 32-34 of R.G. Rankin Property in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William D. Moore Jr. and Mary Lynn P. Moore. Grantor: Emily R. Bourseois. Excise tax: $1,598. Price: $799,000. Page 455 of Book 2109.
July 27: Lot 477 of Charter Hills. Grantee: DA Properties II LLC. Grantor: Avery Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 480 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 8-A in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Carolina Corporation of Palm Beach County. Grantors: John W. Lennon and Carolyn W. Lennon. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 503 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 318-B of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Mark McDowell and Jill McDowell. Grantors: Christopher T. Hopkins and Beth E. Hopkins. Excise tax: $2,199. Price: $1,099,500. Page 560 of Book 2109.
July 28: One tract (5 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Laura Jeanette Norris. Grantors: Michael Kevin Cornette, Colleen Cornette and Laura Jeanette Norris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 563 of Book 2109.
July 28: Unit 5-A of Cedar Village Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Joalene Hamilton. Grantor: D. Dale Howard. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 567 of Book 2109.
July 28: Unit C-4 of Chalakee Condos. Grantees: Susan W. Dunn and Richard Tyron Smith. Grantors: Jonathan Lee Hole and Colleen Davis Hole. Excise tax: $754. Price: $377,000. Page 607 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 2-B of Eureka Hills in New River. Grantee: Charles and Maryann Johnson Living Trust. Grantors: Charles L. Johnson and Maryann Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 683 of Book 2109.
July 28: One tract (11.214) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert R. Love Living Trust and Diane Louise Jeffery Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Diane Louise Jeffrey, Robert R. Love and Diane L. Jeffrey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 686 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 10-B of Ski Crest Park. Grantees: Michael Mitchell and Meghan Mitchell. Grantors: Hernan Soto Vargas. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 692 of Book 2019.
July 28: Lot 136 of Grassy Gap Golf Course and lot 213 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard Andrew Newbill and Becky Ann Newbill. Grantors: Victor G. Giglio and J. Elaine Giglio. Excise tax: $679. Price: $339,500. Page 709 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lots 41 and 43 of Sunalei Preserve in Cove Creek. GranteesDaniel Coleman Hayes, Megan Karney Hayes and Jo Faulkner Cloniger. Grantors: Manuel L. Diaz and Robin M. Diaz. Excise tax: $265. Price: $132,500. Page 734 of Book 2109.
July 28: One tract (.44 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Grantors: Jerry J. Wellborn and Paula C. Wellborn. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 738 of Book 2109.
July 28: One tract (.25 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Grantors: Jerry J. Wellborn, Paula C. Wellborn, Sherrill Wellborn and Mary S. Wellborn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 741 of Book 2109.
July 28: One tract of Carefree Cove in North Fork. Grantees: Gary Ray Brooks and Michael Guy Giunta. Grantor: Carefree Cove Community Association Inc. Excise tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 746 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 76 of Carefree Cove in North Fork. Grantees: Gary Ray Brooks and Michael Guy Giunta. Grantors: Gina A. Razete and Cathy L. Groene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 749 of Book 2109.
July 28: Three parcels in Watuaga. Grantee: Sherry Lynn McCloud. Grantors: Betty Ruth McCloud and Ruth M. McCloud. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 753 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 2 of Glen Forest in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Devin A. Sova and Abby L. Sova. Grantors: Timothy R. Stull and Cassandra L. Stull. Excise tax: $654. Price: $327,000. Page 756 of Book 2109.
July 28: Lot 11 of Beechwood in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nathan James Riordan and Kristy Lee Riordan. Grantors: Douglas Portnoy and Jessica Portnoy. Excise tax: $374. Price: $187,000. Page 807 of Book 2109.
July 28: One tract in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kathleen M. Perez and Scott Dutton. Grantors: Irving W. Boswell and Sandra D. Boswell. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 822 of Book 2109.
July 29: One tract (.899 acres) of St. John’s Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Brian Keith Hasson and Julie Deann Hasson. Grantors: Jeffery D. Chandler and Edith Y. Chandler. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 826 of Book 2109.
July 29: Lot 51 of Greystone in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Adam Kyle Wilson and Anna Kathryn Dean. Grantors: William Marion Brown Jr., Jamie Brady Brown and William M. Brown Jr. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 846 of Book 2109.
July 29: Two tracts (one of .434 acres and one of .002 acres) of Mayview Park in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Jennifer R. Quigley. Grantors: Robert Holton Moody and Catherine Paige Copland Moody. Excise tax: $1,550. Price: $775,000. Page 879 of Book 2109.
July 29: One tract (.78 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Patrick Milburn and Taylor Milburn. Grantors: Thomas P. Laney and Amy R. Laney. Excise tax: $538. Price: $269,000. Page 882 of Book 2109.
July 29: Unit 9 of Frontier Village II. Grantees: Marshall Hopper and Tiffany Hopper. Grantors: Samuel D. Akers and Nicole Y. Akers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 896 of Book 2109.
July 29: Unit 30 of Frontier Village II. Grantees: John Poole and Christine Poole. Grantors: Janice Timinsky and Timothy P. Timinsky. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 898 of Book 2109.
July 29: Unit 25 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Mary Letrecia Gregory. Grantor: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 900 of Book 2109.
July 29: Unit 10 of Frontier Village. Grantee: the Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantor: Mary Letrecia Gregory. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 902 of Book 2109.
July 29: Lot 1 of Monte Verde in Stony Fork. Grantees: Adam P. Bunton and Aubria V. Bunton. Grantors: Adam P. Bunton, Aubrie V. Bunton and Aubrie Valentina Rial. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 43 of Book 2110.
July 29: One tract (.169 acres) in New River. Grantees: Ashley N. Warren and Jason B. Kubota. Grantor: 412 Bub Teems Spe LLC. Excise tax: $422. Price: $211,000. Page 50 of Book 2110.
July 29: Lots 16-17 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club and one tract (.115 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Holton Moody and Catherine Paige Moody. Grantors: Jason B. White and Paige I. White. Excise tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 81 of Book 2110.
July 29: Unit 46 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: Arturo Vargas. Grantors: Robert A. Muders Sr. and Donna J. Muders. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 88 of Book 2110.
July 29: Lot 20 of Ravens Ridge in New River. Grantee: Aaron Parlier. Grantors: Belrose LLC. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 92 of Book 2110.
July 29: Lot 41 of Monteagle. Grantees: Nina N. Winter and Ian Jagger. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 107 of Book 2110.
July 29: Lot 300 of Creekridge. Grantees: Adrian H. Faulkner, Jennifer M. Faulkner and Robert Geoffrey Martin. Grantors: James Craig Foley, Janice Foley Hurst, Scott Hurst, Gwendolyn Kim Martin Fisher, Jan Fisher and Gwendolyn Frazier Foley. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 110 of Book 2110.
July 29: Lots 114-117 of D.S. Ray subdivision. Grantee: David Aubrey Brumfield. Grantor: Vanessa Coleman Brumfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 124 of Book 2110.
July 29: One tract (12.17 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Bolick Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 138 of Book 2110.
July 29: One tract (1.82 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Bolick Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 142 of Book 2110.
July 29: Lots 10-12 and 18-19 of Eastridge Acres in New River. Grantee: Bolick Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 146 of Book 2110.
July 29: One tract (3.37 acres) of New River. Grantee: Bolick Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 149 of Book 2110.
July 29: Two tracts (one of 42.17 acres and one of 19.969 acres) and lot 21 of Eastridge Acres in New River. Grantee: Bolick Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 153 of Book 2110.
July 29: Unit 36 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantors: M. Byron Lewis and Nancy L. Lewis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 158 of Book 2110.
