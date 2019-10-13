The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 3: One tract (.624 acres) in New River. Grantees: Brittany N. Muse and Jordan M. Muse. Grantor: The Denise A. Carroll Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 788 of Book 2051.
Oct. 3: Lot VC-2 of Village Cluster in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Timothy Jacob Wallace and Brantley Thompson Wallace. Grantor: Sheila M. Feldman. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 813 of Book 2051.
Oct. 3: One tract (1.269 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Chase Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Bobby W. Herring and Joyce A. Tuckwiller Herring. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 836 of 2051.
Oct. 3: Lots 1-2 of Don Austin Property in New River. Grantee: Alycia M. Brown. Grantors: Donald Ray Austin and Myrtle Hope Austin. Excise tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 857 of Book 2051.
Oct. 3: Lot N of Echota Estates Townhomes in Watauga. Grantees: Ann Palmer Benson and David Arlen Bankston. Grantor: Peter D. Mountcastle. Excise tax: $1,020. Price: $510,000. Page 873 of Book 2051.
Oct. 3: Lots 6-7 of Laurel Hill in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Keith H. Caughran. Grantor: Carolyn S. Caughran Amended and Restated Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 885 of Book 2051.
Oct. 3: One tract (.69 acres) of Grandfather Farms in Watauga. Grantees: Grandfather Farms Development Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantor: Carol Knight. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 887 of Book 2051.
Oct. 3: Two tracts (one of 3.277 acres and one of .430 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Brian Allen Payne. Grantor: Testamentary Trust of Estate of Vaughn Payne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 22 of Book 2052.
Oct. 3: Two tracts (one of .288 acres an done of .155 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Travis Steven McKenzie. Grantors: Margaret Matheson, Tony B. Matheson, Ted Welch, Fred Edward Jr, Betty Jean Welch, Linda Cox, James H. Cox, Judy Lynn Welch, Shannon Barker, Tim Alan Barker, Agnes Welch, and Tony Matheson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 25 of Book 2052.
Oct. 3: Two parcels in Watauga. Grantees: David Edward Scott and Janet Davis Scott. Grantors: Ernest Clark Mixon, Nancy C. Mixon, James Norris, Dannette W. Mixon and Nancy Mixon Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 66 of Book 2052.
Oct. 3: One tract of 2.937 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Lori K. McCroskey and William D. McCroskey II. Grantors: Janice S. Donovan and Janice S. Page. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 69 of Book 2052.
Oct. 3: One tract (1.020 acres) Grantees: Daniel James Walker and Alisha Walker. Grantors: Charles S. Richardson and Kristen A. Richardson. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 87 of Book 2052.
Oct. 3: Tract 3 of the Pinnacle in New River. Grantees: Wendy Leigh Senoglu and Baris Senoglu. Grantors: Nacht, Trupkin, Babyak, DDS. PA Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 107 of Book 2052.
Oct. 3: Unit 3-Q at Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Arthur J. Lee and Susan M. Lee. Grantors: Yatwah John Leung and Wi Chen Lin. Excise tax: $524. Price: $262,000. Page 112 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: One tract (13.558 acres) of Sue Gurnee Derrick Creel subdivision in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Derrick Creel and Lynn Creel. Grantor: Sue Gurnee. Excise tax: $407. Price: $203,500. Page 134 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: One tract (.249 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Suzanne M. Wilson. Grantor: Edward Allen Skeens. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 180 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Lot 3 of Joe K. Shuping subdivision in New River. Grantees: Anthony J. Castorio, Sylvia Castorio, Antonietta Shorthouse, Michael Castorio and Maria Ballard. Excise tax: $3. Price: $1,500. Page 212 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Unit 3-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: Carlton David Hummel and Cynthia Gulick. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 214 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: One tract (4.76 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: John Montgomery Elder. Grantors: William T. Elder and Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 228 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: One tract (.547 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Raisa Chejlyk, Heather Fraser and Diana Fraser. Grantor: Chester Elmer Whittle Jr. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 233 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Unit 3-P of South Slope Overlook Condos. Grantees: George B. Rose and Jimmie B. Rose. Grantors: Kenneth M. White, Evelyn White, Philip W. White, Dee Dee White, Steven N. White and Amanda White. Excise tax: $240,000. Price: $120,000. Page 236 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Six tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Allen Andy Ward and Peggy Lynn Ward. Grantors: Tommy Reed Ward, Allen Andy Ward, Peggy Lynn Ward, Larry Dean Ward, Martha Jean Ward and Allen A. Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 261 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Larry Dean Ward and Martha Jean Ward. Grantors: Tommy Reed Ward, Allen Andy Ward, Peggy Lynn Ward, Larry Dean Ward and Martha Jean Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 268 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Lot LL-6 of Fox Den subdivision. Grantees: Mark S. Perry and Laura Dudley. Grantors: David Ferguson and Annemarie Ferguson. Excise tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 319 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Lot 12 of Signature Ridge in Matney. Grantees: Phillip L. Hardin and Pamala F. Hardin Grantors: Troy Walker and Leslie Walker. Excise tax: $61. Price: $30,500. Page 344 of Book 2052.
Oct. 4: Unit 1 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantees: Shawn D. Miller, Lori S. Miller and Chassity S. Smith. Grantors: Guthrie A. Julian, Lois D. Julian, Kenneth D. Julian, Rebecca Bennett Julian, Terry A. Julian and Terra Lane Julian. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 347 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: One tract (.814 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Forrest WM.. Byron and Carole W. Byron. Grantor: Debra B. Cairns. Excise tax: $105. Price: $52,500. Page 428 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Lots 21-22 of Northridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard K. Weinstein and Lynda L. Weinstein. Grantors: Wayne F. Dunham and Elyse A. Dunham. Excise tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 435 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Lot 14 of Village Creek in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Steve Collins. Grantor: Susan Morton Trust. Excise tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 441 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Lot 33 of Northridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard K. Weinstein and Lynda L. Weinstein. Grantor: Equity Trust Company. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 452 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Lot 15 and 34 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lori A. Barlettano. Grantors: Richard R. Tice, Richard F. Sollner, Teresa Helen Sollner Bellington and Joseph Bellington. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 455 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Tract 3 of Lonnie G. Isaacs subdivision in Cove Creek. Grantees: Tanner Wilson and Sydney Wilson. Grantors: Frederick W. Blackwell and Sharon R. Blackwell. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 459 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: One tract (29.967 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Melissa Smith Taylor. Grantors: C. Dexter Green and A. Bailey Nager. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 479of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: One tract (29.967 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Melissa Smith Taylor. Grantors: Nancy Caven Boyd and Nancy C. Green. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 482 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Unit 422-4 of Watauga Hanging Rock Resort. Grantee: Anthony Lualdi and Margaret O’Toole-Lauldi Living Trust. Grantors: Anthony Lualdi and Margaret O’Toole Lualdi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 504 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: One tract (3.052 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Robert Houdek and Susan Houdek. Grantors: Wendell R. Watters and Lynda T. Watters. Excise tax: $743. Price: $371,500. Page 516 of Book 2052.
Oct. 7: Lot 59 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Michael Dwayne Williams and Emily Triolo Williams. Grantor: Wegendt Living Trust. Excise tax: $386. Price: $193,000. Page 538 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Unit 2 of Wickham Square in New River. Grantee: Claire Jensen. Grantors: Deborah S. Tabor. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 567 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lot 39 of Councill Oaks in New River. Grantees: Laurie Ellen Shapiro Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Harry James Gandy and Debra W. Gandy. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 611 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lots 5 and 13 of Green Hill at Blowing Rock. Grantee: Bruce Gibson Revocable Trust. Grantors: Robert Bruce Gibson Jr and Joann Kay Gibson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 620 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Unit 15-B os Top of the Seven Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Leanne Snyder. Grantors: Ernest T. Gainey and Patricia Gainey. Excise tax: $204. Price: $102,000. Page 646 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lot 6 os Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Cynthia Ann Collins. Grantors: Allen G. Croff and Linda I. Croff. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 707 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lot 1 of Councill Oaks in New River. Grantees: Nathaniel Drew Winkler and Allison May Winkler. Grantors: John T. Winkler and Jan C. Winkler. Excise tax: $77. Price: $38,500. Page 714 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lot 1239 of Reynolds subdivision in Elk. Grantees: Harold Reginald Poteat and Patricia Cox Poteat. Grantor: TYD LLC. Excise tax: $3,000. Price: $1,500,000. Page 718 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Tract 2 in Meat Camp/ Grantees: Lara Marie Marshall and Derek Paul Gagnier. Grantors: Joseph A. Gay and Patricia A. Gay. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 741 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lots 6-7 in Deer Tracts in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Roberto Ferrara and Valentina Ferrara. Grantors: Claude E. Cooper and Louise D. Cooper. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 758 of Book 2052.
Oct. 8: Lot 12 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club. Grantees: Henry Adorno and Lisa Adorno. Grantor: Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Excise tax: $1,205. Price: $602,500. Page 765 of Book 2052.
Oct. 9: Lot C-42 of Sweetgrass in Watauga. Grantees: David Arden Schramm and Melinda Rosillo. Grantors: Rocco Peluso and Vanessa Peluso. Excise tax: $186. Price: $93,000. Page 789 of Book 2052.
Oct. 9: Lot 22 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantees: Emil Paul Parker and Candis Pittman Parker. Grantors: Sasha Bubanja and Grace Bubanja. Excise tax: $574. Price: $287,000. Page 796 of Book 2052.
Oct. 9: One tract (1.106 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Gregg Unangst and Sarah Unangst. Grantors: Robert J. Gillman and Margaret E. Bishop. Excise tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 813 of Book 2052.
Oct. 9: Lot 85-88 of Greene subdivision in Boone. Grantees: Everett Sanford Martin III and Robin Pay Martin. Grantors: Jarod E. Brown and Justine Busto. Excise tax: $496. Price: $248,000. Page 863 of Book 2052.
Oct. 9: Lot 1-3 of Ski Mountains. Grantee: Theodore Henry Lejune Jr. Grantors: Scott A. Coley, Teresa Coley, Hugh Dee Sample Jr, Lynn Sample and Carolyn R. Sample. Excise tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 881 of Book 2052.
Oct. 9: Lot 10 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds in Watauga. Grantees: James Jerrald Sanstoe Jr and Peggy Eileen Sandstoe. Grantor: The Ana Martin Living Trust. Excise tax: $899. Price: $449,500. Page 3 of Book 2053.
Oct. 9: Unit 2-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Howard Glenn Davis Jr and Lynn C. Davis. Grantors: Reginald A. Pinson and Carol S. Pinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 26 of Book 2053.
Oct. 9: Two tracts (one of 4.010 acres and one of 4.473 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Marianna E. Isaacs and Thomas Isaacs. Grantors: Judy Crowe and Jeffrey Crow. Excise tax: $48. Price: $24,000. Page 49 of Book 2053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.