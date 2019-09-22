The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 12: Parcel 3 (8.002 acres) in New River. Grantees: John Joseph Glynn and Catherine Elizabeth Glynn. Grantors: Hanes A. Boren and Lida D. Boren. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 548 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 16 of Ridgeview Acres in New River. Grantee: Gwendolyn A. Brendel Revocable Trust. Grantors: Gwendolyn A. Brendel Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 552 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: One tract (.093 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Dennis F. Perry and Tanya F. Perry. Grantor: Lana D. Perry. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 562 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 1 in New River. Grantee: Bennisford W. McKay. Grantors: David Clippard and Kristen Clippard. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 582 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Unit 21 of Northridge Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Leo W. Desmond and Lisa Ferrari Desmond. Grantor: Remler Family LTD. Excise tax: $257. Price: $128,500. Page 628 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Two tracts (one of 6.707 acres and one of 13.875 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Nita S. Yates, Nita B. Yates, Leanna Yates Morgan and Susan Yates Hollar. Grantors: Nita S. Yates, Nita B. Yates, Leanna Yates Morgan, Nealie Craig Morgan, Susan Yates Hollar and Jon C. Hollar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 658 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 366 of Reynolds Blue Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Christopher John Evans and Lynne Elaine Wagenknecht. Grantor: Wolfert Blowing Rock LLC. Excise tax: $3,265. Price: $1,628,000. Page 664 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 29 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantee: Anne Screven Bailey. Grantor: Donald A. Maclean Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 691 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 3 of Rocky Creek Estates. Grantee: Charles Everette Godfrey Jr. Grantor: Barbara Lee Koesjan Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 709 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 3-4 of Rocky Creek Estates. Grantee: L&R Investments NC LLC. Grantor: Charles Everett Godfrey Jr. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 711 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lot 50of Heavenly Mountain in Elk. Grantee: JOV LLC. Grantor: Typhoon International. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 713 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Lots 114-115 and lots 131-132 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Jama Lima LLC. Grantors: Steven A. Wagner and Darlene M. Wagner. Excise tax: $2,106. Price: $1,053,000. Page 717 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Two tracts in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Judd Austin Pinnix and Sarah McKenna Pinnix. Grantor: Tebo Capital LLC. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 745 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: Two tracts in Cove Creek. Grantees: Preston Neil Oliver and Gayle A. Oliver. Grantors: James Neil Oliver and Ruby P. Oliver. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 765 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: One tract in Meat Camp. Grantee: Brandy Michelle Eldreth. Grantors: Mary Evelyn Hayes Moore and George Marshall Moore Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 775 of Book 2047.
Sept. 12: One tract (4.406 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Douglas Owen Coffey. Grantors: Jennifer Coffey Combs and Michael D. Combs. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 831 of Book 2047.
Sept. 13: Lot 303 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert Brannon and Lucia Brannon. Grantors: Fitz Lee Howard Coker and Dorothy Ballantyne. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 880 of Book 2047.
Sept. 13: Lot 13-16 of Blair Mountain Estates in Watauga. Grantees: Fred E. Dorman and Helen B. Dorman. Grantors: Steven L. Cederberg and Mary M. Cederberg. Excise tax: $128. Price: $64,000. Page 883 of Book 2047.
Sept. 13: Unit 5 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: Chad Garrett Rose and Michael L. Tripp and Vikie Tripp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 886 of Book 2047.
Sept. 13: Lot 326 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Brian Diaz and Carolina Diaz. Grantors: F. Andrew Welcher and Gail A. Welcher. Excise tax: $297. Price: $148,500. Page 893 of Book 2047.
Sept. 13: Lot 1 of Stone Creek Estates in Watauga. Grantees: Eric J. Hartley and Lynette B. Hartley. Grantors: Lourdes S. Laureano, Jose Laureano, Michael A. Laureano, Susan Laureano, Eduardo J. Laureano and Jose R. Laureano. Excise tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 897 of Book 2047.
Sept. 13: Unit 2-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Christopher M. Barry and Melissa L. Barry. Grantors: Leonard G. Testa and Jannette G. Testa. Excise tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 1 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Unit 531 of Echota Woods Condos. Grantees: Laura Cooke Padgett and Donald Allen Padgett. Grantors: Vance C. Dalton Jr. and Lori W. Dalton. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 24 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Lot 468-C of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert B. Boyd and Patricia C. Boyd. Grantors: Robert B. Boyd and Patricia C. Boyd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 64 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Lot 33 of Wildcat Estates in Stony Fork. Grantee: GT Group of North Carolina LLC. Grantors: Guillermo F. Garcia-Tunon, Alicia Garcia-Tunon, Jose J. Garcia-Tunon and Lorely Garcia-Tunon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 67 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Unit R-1121 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Hancock Living Trust.
Grantors: Michael R. Johnson and Melissa Simpson Johnson. Excise tax: $642. Price: $321,000. Page 81 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Unit R-912 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Winslow D. Hawkes III and Barbara J. Hawkes. Grantors: Normal S. Bledsoe and Maria S. Bledsoe. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 113 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Lot 31-C of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Second Venture Properties LLC. Grantor: The Hora Family Trust. Excise tax: $173. Price: $86,500. Page 135 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Lot 26 of Beechwood Cluster in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Pedro S. Rolon and Ana E. Rolon. Grantors: Donald Eakin Woodruff and Barbara Kurth Woodruff. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 156 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: One tract (.70 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Shawn Micael Peele. Grantors: Mitch Edward Rattler and Erica Rattler. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 174 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Ten acres in New River. Grantee: Robert Kevin Stack. Grantor: Angela H. Stack. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 198 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Lot 61-EE of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Bridgett E. Pope. Grantors: Kenneth C. Meyer and Michele A. Meyer. Excise tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 227 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: One tract (18.604 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Matthew McKeon and Elizabeth Cherveny McKeon. Grantor: Karl O. Koebberling. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 248 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: Unit 140 of Silo Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Robert N. Lineberger Living Trust. Grantor: Camille Napier. Excise tax: $456. Price: $228,000. Page 298 of Book 2048.
Sept. 13: One tract (.328 acres) in New River. Grantees: John Lewis Laws and Frances Rich Laws. Grantors: Harry Baxter Yates, Sandra Janelle Yates, Rachel Yates Muller, Richard Lee Muller, Elaine Yates Miller, Michael Ray Miller, Karen Yates Ratchford, Michael Edward Ratchford and Bennie Baxter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 310 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Lot 20-R of Continental Divide Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantees:Gerald M. Czarnecki and Kay-Lynn Czarnecki. Grantor: Ira Abrams Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 321 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Unit C-4 of Sweetgrass Lake in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James P. Matuszak and Mary P. Matuszak. Grantors: Hanes A. Boren and Lida D. Boren. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 341 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Unit 101 of Hamptons in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Patricia P. Green. Grantor: Martha Joe Gelzer. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 344 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Unit 5 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Andrew N. Rubin and Sheila K. Rubin. Grantors: Gilbert A. Lafare and Martha W. Lafare. Excise tax: $995. Price: $497,500. Page 355 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One half acre in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jan Winkler and John T. Winkler Jr. Grantor: H. Glenn Coffey Trust. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 361 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Lot 17 of Boone Ridge in the New River. Grantees: The Angela Smith Harrison Revocable Trust and The David Clements Harrison Revocable Trust. Grantors: John M. Stelzner and Joan M. Stelzner. Excise tax: $2,260. Price: $1,130,000. Page 366 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Lot 15 of High Heather in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joseph P. Waters and Molly Anne Benedum. Grantors: William Franklin Kirk and Jean Ennis Kirk. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 389 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One tract (1.33 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Streetview Properties. Grantors: Brian O. Gravely, Kyndal M. Gravely, Mike K. Gravely, Pamela C. Gravely and Kyndel M. Gravely. Excise tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 420 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One tract (7.099 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Arthur S. Weiland and Patricia Pinkerton. Grantors: Anthony J. Lutkus and Judith E. Lutkus. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 429 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One tract (1.070 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: James M. Broughman and Kimberly A. Broughman. Grantors: William C. Aycock and Lisa B. Aycock. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 432 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Bobby Dean Hollar. Grantor: Patricia Hollar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 466 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One tract (10.02 acres) of Curwood in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Blackberry Vista LLC. Grantors: H. Dennis Hull, Howard Dennis Hull Jr., Kathy D Coburn, Kathy D. Hull and Mark G. Coburn. Excise tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 478 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Unit 2-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Brockford G. Baird. Grantor: Jean D. Gilles. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 504 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Two tracts (one of 2.758 acres and one of 1.315 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Tim W. Johnson and Ruth H. Johnson. Grantors: Fred S. Gragg and Fred R. Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 538 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Unit C-1 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantee: The Sheridan Force Family Trust. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 541 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: One tract (.203 acres) of South and Eggers Port. Grantee: Robert N. Lineberger. Grantor: Pensco Trust Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 544 of Book 2048.
Sept. 16: Unit C-208 of Wildflower Condos. Grantee: Kelly Ann Lurz. Grantors: Patricia Lurz Shlafer, Patricia G. Lurz and Richard M. Shlafer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 547 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Lot 81 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Russell Van Buren and Carol Jones Van Buren. Grantors: Carl W. Karpinski, Leslie W. Karpinski, Constance Penning, Martin Penning, Mary Lou Crockett, David Crockett, Victoria Jean Feeley, Victoria Freely, Patrick J. Feeley and Edmund S. Karpinski. Excise tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 621 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Lots 10-28 of J.E. Edmisten subdivision in Meat Camp. Grantee: Mark Howell. Grantors: Mark Howell and April Howell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 641 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: One tract (1.098 acres) in Bart and Lynel Boudreaux subdivision in New River. Grantees: John Jeffrey and Melody Jeffrey. Grantors: Bart A. Boudreaux and Lynel L. Boudreaux. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 660 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Units 23-24 of Swiss Mountain Village in Watauga. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Faye Denise Bruce, Toni Jo Wyatt and Taylor Dollar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 663 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Lot 64 of Sweetgrass development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Richard Labarre and Amy Labarre. Grantors: Richard J. Pollard and Helene P. Keyzer. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 667 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Unit 204-B of Holiday Beech Villas in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffrey James Krysiak and Starita Lynn Krysiak. Grantor: Winterone LLC. Excise tax: $167. Price: $83,500. Page 714 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Tract 3 of Langston Craig subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Delmar L. James, Kimberly James, David L. James and Timothy D. James. Grantors: Joyce Dianne James and J. Dianne Craig James. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 730 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Tract 3 of Langston Craig subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Delmar L. James. Grantors: Timothy D. James, Kimberly James and David L. James. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 734 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Unit C-122 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: William H. Frank and Mary K. Frank. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 739 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Lot 13 and two tracts of Houndears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Joe U. Levi and Linda D. Levi. Grantor: John Timothy Padgett. Excise tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 745 of Book 2048.
Sept. 17: Lot 3 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: Charles Palmer Brown. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 783 of Book 2048.
