The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 1: 2.98 acres of Watauga Parcel 1, and 0.324 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Kenneth B. Stober, and Shannon Blake-Stober. Grantors: John Tepedino Revocable Trust Agreement, John Tependino Trust, John Tepedino Trust, Andrea M. Fallon-Marese, Andrea M. Fallon-Marese, and John R. Tepedino Trust. Tax: $2,190. Price: $1,095,000. Page 518 of Book 2284.
July 1: Unit 821 in Echota Woods Condo. Grantees: Richard Gentry Thompson and Jan Carol Thompson. Grantors: Craig Joseph Reilly and Jennifer Marie Reilly. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 552 of Book 2284.
July 1: Building R 6 in Echota on the Ridge Townhome in Watauga Phase 3. Grantees: Peter James Difatta and Terry Richard West. Grantors: EDCOTR Inc. Tax: $1,850. Price: $ 925,000. Page 572 of Book 2284.
July 1: 0,713 acres on Lot A 6 in Hidden Hills with New River with exception. Grantees: Laramie N. T. Kossler and Adam J. Kossler. Grantors: Charles Randolph Silvers, and Elizabeth Templeton Silvers. Tax: $741. Price: $370,500. Page 587 of Book 2287.
July 1: Unit 204 in Building 2 in New River Riverstone Condo Phase 2. Grantees: Dieter Kurt Herterich and Karyn Kennedy Herterich. Grantors: Timothy J. Hall and Kimberly D. Hall. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 640 of Book 2284.
July 1: 2.109 acres and 4.609 acres in Vilas Highlands Tract 11 and 13. Grantees: Brandon S. Sutherland, and Lori A. Townsend. Grantors: Ronald B. Thompson 2013 Living Trust, Mary L. Thompson 2013 Living Trust, Ronald Thompson Trust, Ronald B. Thompson and Mary L. Thompson. Tax: $108. Price: $54,000. Page 670 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.642, 7.000, and 12.473 acres in Shawneehaw Tract 1, 2, and 3. Grantees: John D. Gerstenmier, Lynn E. Gerstenmier and Adam C. Gerstenmier. Grantors: William W. Palmer JR., and Barbara Ann Palmer. Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 686 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.184 acres in Boone Tract 2. Grantees: Brian David Wilson, and Kristin Louise Oliver. Grantors: Jordan Hill. Tax: $119. Price: $59,500. Page 689 of Book 2284.
July 5: 10.32 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Jared Daniel Wilson and Katherine Wilson. Grantors: Linda Kelly. Tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 717 of Book 2284.
July 5: 1.595 acres in Twin Rivers Development in Watauga Phase IIC. Grantees: Rachel Kelley Schoeneck and Harry Joseph Schoeneck IV. Grantors: Stephen J. Shevlin and Cynthia B. Shevlin. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 740 of Book 2284.
July 5: 1025.28 Square Feet in Boone. Grantees: Mountain Hospitality LLC. Grantors: tumbling Dice Properties LLC. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 748 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.015 acres and 0.14 acres in Boone. Grantees: Mountain Hospitality LLC. Grantors: Tumbling Dice Properties LLC. Tax: $35. Price: $17,500. Page 751 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.506 acres in Boone. Grantees: Mountain Hospitality. Grantors: Trailway Laundry LLC. Tax: $1,129. Price: $564,500. Page 755 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.497 acres in Boone. Grantees: Mountain Hospitality LLC. Grantors: James B. Graham Jr., Karen Graham, Geoffrey L. Graham, Kathleen Q. Graham. Tax: $1,110. Price: $555,000. Page 759 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.500 Acres in Boone. Grantees: Mountain Hospitality LLC. Grantors: Reno Management LLC. Tax: $1,170. Price: $585,000. Page 763 of Book 2284.
July 5: 0.201 acres in Boone. Grantees: Mountain Hospitality LLC. Grantors: Edward Buford Stamey, Teresa Stamey Lentz, Terry D. Lentz, Harvey Lee Stamey, Mary Chapin Stamey, Michael T. Stamey, Tamara Lynn Stamey, William Christopher Stamey, Betsy Ann Stamey, Buford Stamey, and Mary Chapin Stamey. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 766 of Book 2284.
July 6: Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock LTS 53 and 54 in Section 1A. Grantees: Stephen Clark Price, and Kimberly Crabtree Price. Grantors: Joshua Ervin Lemke and Gary Ryan Shelton. Tax: $1030. Price: $515,000. Page 817 of Book 2284.
July 6: 0.75 acres in Silverstone Acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Sharon Wright Wilson. Grantors: Leigh Marjorie Wright Trust and Claude D. Smith Jr. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 832 of Book 2284.
July 6: Lot C in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alice B. Russell. Grantors: International Barter Exchange Inc. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 869 of Book 2284.
July 6: Lot 34 in Scene O Ramic in Brushy Fork. Grantees: The Timothy Jared Presnell Revocable Trust Agreement, The Mikalla Elizabeth Presnell Revocable Trust Agreement, Timothy Jared Presnell, and Mikalla Elizabeth Presnell. Grantors: Joseph Samuel Pierce and Vickie Jolene Pierce. Tax: $1,630. Price: $815,000. Page 872 of Book 2284.
July 6: Blowing Rock See Description. Grantees: William S. Busby and Sallie M. Busby. Grantors: Richard E. Bird and Janie W. Bird. Tax: $3,200. Price: $1600. Page 891 of Book 2284.
July 6: 0.28 acres in Lot 535 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Keith E. Barton. Grantors: Hugh Barton, Pegg Barton, Peggy Barton, Keith E. Barton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 895 of Book 2284.
July 6: Lot 310 in Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Benjamin J. Ray IRA and Benjamin Ray. Grantors: Terrence and Barbara Gledhill Revocable trust, Terrence J. Gledhill Trust, Barbara K. Gledhill Trust, Terrence J. Gledhill, and Barbara K. Gledhill. Tax: $31. Price: $15,500. Page 899 of Book 2284.
July 6: Unit 8 in Blowing Rock Gables Condo. Grantees: Jason Alan Parker. Grantors: Melvin R. Lutz Jr., Joann W. Lutz, Jeann W. Lutz, and Judith Elaine Lutz Westmoreland. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 47 of Book 2285.
July 6: Unit B in Shawneehaw Grouse Ridge Racquet Club Court II. Grantees: Peter F. Breckwoldt, Vicki L. Breckwoldt. Grantors: Wilda Bynum. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 52 of Book 2285.
July 6: Lot 105 in Charter Hills Section A. Grantees: Elwood Macarthur Dodson Jr., and Tammy N. Dodson. Grantors: Antoinette B. Donovan, and Carey S. Donovan. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 63 of Book 2285.
July 6: 1.261 Acres in Lot 9 B in Daydreas Gary Ray Barbara Ray in Stony Fork. Grantees: Georgia Lynne Fox. Grantors: Sushmita Chatterjee. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 66 of Book 2285.
July 6: Unit 6A in Wildwind Condo. Grantors: AB Mountain LLC. Grantees: Justin Joyce and Julissa Joyce. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 90 of Book 2285.
July 6: Lot 4, Lot 5 and Lot 6 in Grandfather View in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Wilan Group LLC. Grantors: Joseph T. Marcoux and Sonya Kay McMillan. Tax: $370. Price: $ 185,000. Page 106 of Book 2285.
July 6: Lot 10 in Lila H Spilman in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gl Sutphin Properties LLC. Grantors: John H. Chilman. Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 124 of Book 2285.
July 7: 14.739 Acres in Paul D. Perry in Stony Fork. Grantees: Byron Sam Proffit, Blair Bolick Proffit, Benjamin F. Bolick IV, and Kylie Elizabeth McKinney. Grantors: Paul D. Perry and Billie Perry. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 166 of Book 2285.
July 7: 1.225 Acres in Beaver Dam Tract 2. Grantees: Marilyn E. Stanley. Grantors: Catherine E. Tester and Len D. Testers. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 184 of Book 2285.
July 7: 2.643 acres in Thunder Hill Estates in Blue Ridge Tract 3A. Grantees: Gary C. Chierico. Grantors: Gerald J. Markus and Amy S. Markus. Tax: $2198. Price: $1,099,000. Page 200 of Book 2285.
July 7: 14.83 acres in Watuaga County Board of Education in Watauga. Grantees: Watauga County. Grantors: Watauga County Board of Education. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 219 of Book 2285.
July 7: Lot 6 in Shores Farm in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jason L. Reinfried and Megan G. Reinfried. Grantors: Donald R. Teague and Lori L. Teague. Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 232 of Book 2285.
July 7: 0.492 Acres and 0.544 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jennifer Lee Phillips. Grantors: William Dwight Bradshaw Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 259 of Book 2285.
July 7: 11.07 acres. Grantees: Keith D. Brokaw and Arlene P. Brokaw. Grantors: Jack Wilen, Amy Wilen, Mark Wilensky, Susan Wilensky and J. Wilen. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 266 of Book 2285.
July 8: Stony Fork Five Tracts See Description. Grantees: New River & Alignment Company. Grantors: HG Watauga LLC. Tax: $1032. Price: $516,000. Page 273 of Book 2285.
July 8: 0.343 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: State Employees Credit Union. Grantors: Stephen Andrew Sullivan and Michelle Leigh Sullivan. Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 348 of Book 2285.
July 8: Lot 5 in Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development Section 1. Grantees: THe Matthey A. Jalazo and Elizabeth Jalazo Living Trust, Mathew A. Jalazo Trust, Elizabeth Jalazo Trust, Mathew A. Jalazo, and Elizabeth Jalazo. Grantors: Mathew Jalazo, and Elizabeth Jalazo. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 352 of Book 2285.
July 8: Lot 5 in Skiview Village FKA Port LTS 118 — 121 Skiway. Grantees: Doreen F. Oswald and Michael Sandin. Grantors: Michael D. Sandin, Mike D. Sandin, and Karen Joyner. Tax: $140. Price: $70,0000. Page 355 of Book 2285.
