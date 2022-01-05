The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 13: Lot 41, Laurel Gap, Laurel Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Menningmann. Grantees: William Trent Thrift. Excise Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 693 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 96, Mayview Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock Sec A FKA W L Alexander, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Louise Coker Lapointe, Louise Coker Ewing, Paul D Lapointe, Robert B Angle Jr. Grantees: Jason Todd Hammer Revocable Trust, Jason Todd Hammer. Excise Tax: $4,511. Price: $2,255,500. Page 702 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Plot of land, Louise Absher (7,233 square feet), Hayes Heirs, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Henderson-Moss, LLC. Grantees: David W Moss, Debra S Moss. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 717 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Two tracts of land, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Secu*re, Inc. Grantees: Black Dog Orchard, LLC. Excise Tax: $483. Price: $241,500. Page 720 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 37 (1.192 acres), Ridgecrest on the Parkway Subdivision, New River Port L38, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Terril A Dolbier, Terrell P Dolbier. Grantees: Edwin Westfall, Elizabeth Westfall. Excise Tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 735 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 1335 (5.214 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Elk Sec 7 Phase 1 F/K/A Reynolds Blue Ridge F/K/A Laurelmore, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kristofor Todd Foutch, Heather Martin Foutch. Grantees: Allagi Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 769 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Custom Home 1, Forest at Crestwood, Watauga Crestwood Springs Court, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael P Stark. Sharon L Stark. Grantees: The Michael & Sharon Stark Family Trust, Michael P Stark, Sharon Stark. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 774 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 2 (1.504 acres), Milhug LLC Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Benjamin Hunter Barkley, Homa Azargoon Barkley. Grantees: Mark L Bodenheimer, Elizabeth A Bennington. Excise Tax: $2,550. Price: $1,275,000. Page 838 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 30R, Arrowhead Subdivision, Watauga Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kurt M Kaunath, Jenna M Kaunath. Grantees: Colander Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $224. Price: $112,000. Page 851 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Unit B, Building 1, Mayview Manor Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock Manor Cliffhome Condos Manor I, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Janie Cole Jordan. Grantees: Janie Cole Jordan, Carter Randolph Jordan. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 870 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 40, Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Timothy A Fox. Grantees: Dewey W Brett. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 890 of Book 2227.
Oct. 13: Lot 33, Rich Mountain Estate Subdivision, New River Jeffrey R Nichols Trisha Y Nichols, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lunchpail Boone LLC. Grantees: Dereda L Porter, David R Porter. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 2 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Lot 6, Skiview Village, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Fox Run Estates, LTD. Grantees: B Chase Chandler. Excise Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 93 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Plot of land (7.548 acres), North Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Patsy Ruth Potter, Patsy Potter. Grantees: Patsy Ruth Potter, Donald Barnard Potter. Excise Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 153 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Lot 22 (1.570 acres), Tanawha Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Herbert G Garrison, J Lynne Garrison, Judie L Garrison. Grantees: Carolina C Wilson, Lawrence A Wilson Jr. Excise Tax: $469. Price: $234,500. Page 157 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Lot 3 (0.440 acres) Robinwood Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary Ann Bissette, W A Bissette. Grantees: HC Mountain Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 180 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Plot of land (2.677 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donald L Suggs, Marianne S Suggs. Grantees: Michael D Kirk, Cynthia W Kirk. Excise Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 205 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Plot of land (2.857 acres), Max R Clawson, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kelsi Butler. Grantees: Daniel Chase Parker. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 210 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Unit C 14, Laurel Creek Mariah North IV Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Honda Shapiro Trust, Honda Shapiro. Grantees: Michael Frazier Frantz, Stephanie Morris Frantz. Excise Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 233 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Blue Ridge Tract 8 (3.63 acres), Weaver Family Div Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Doris Weaver Greer. Grantees: James Addison Davis III, Jonathan Anthony Davis. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 257 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Lot 13 (0.364 acres), Peacock Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Wachovia Bank, N.A., James Martin Atkins Sr. Trust, James Martin Atkins Sr. Grantees: Douglas C Davis R, Luther J Davis III, James A Davis. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 273 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Lot 13 (0.364 acres), Peacock Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Douglas C Davis Sr, Luther J Davis III, James A Davis, Jennifer Crombie Davis, Charlotte Anne Davis, Jennifer C Davis. Grantees: Ceaseless Cindy Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 276 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Lot 31, Rich Mountain Estate Jeffrey R Nichols Trisha Y Nichols Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lunchpail Boone LLC. Grantees: Elizabeth Taylor, Alex William Taylor. Excise Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 285 of Book 2228.
Oct. 14: Two tracts of land (4.16 and 1.52 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Doyle Ford, Nicole Marie Ford. Grantees: Ase Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 307 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Plot of land (124.881 acres), Charles Blackburn, Meat Camp with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles H Blackburn Revocable Trust, Ann M Blackburn Family Trust, Charles Chris Blackburn, Katrina Ann Callio, Ann M Blackburn, Charles H Blackburn. Grantees: Chris Blackburn Revocable Trust, Chris Blackburn, Martha K Blackburn, Katrina Ann Callio. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 334 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 2, Little Creek Dev, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sarah S Bergstedt. Grantees: Ralph L Bergstedt. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 379 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 5 (0.868 acres) Cobble Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors:Leslie Dean Peet. Grantees: Karen H Penley, Lyle D. Penley. Excise Tax: $964. Price: $482,000. Page 463 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Plot of land (6/10 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mitch Hawkins. Grantees: Anthony Laricchiuti, Sierra Laricchiuti. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 505 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 4 Snyder Place Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bobby W Chandler, Lorraine B Chandler. Grantees: Robert B Hambright, Susan R Hambright. Excise Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 543 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Block C, A S Abernathy Subdivision, Blowing ROck Lots P & 7, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gwyn Hartley. Grantees: Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC. Excise Tax: $1,940. Price: $970,000. Page 546 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 110, Skiway Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kelli A Morrison Revocable Living Trust, Kelli A Latta, Kelli A Morrison. Grantees: Richard Lawrence Stokes IV, Monaz Surkari Stokes. Excise Tax: $552. Price: $276,000. Page 550 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Two plots of land (28 and 2 1/10 acres), Cove Creek and Cove Creek with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Wesley Stevens, Wesley Stephens, Johnsie C Stevens. Grantees: Wesley Stevens, Johnsie C Stevens, Gary W Stevens, Danny R Stevens, Patricia S Hodges. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 573 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 23B (1.001 acres), Hickory Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Matthew M Wilcox, Lisa D Wilcox. Grantees: Megan Jamison, Christopher Jamison. Excise Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 576 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Stony Fork Tract 2 (21.454 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David Bruce Norris. Davetta Lajoyce Norris. Grantees: Milla L Johnson, Roy B Johnson. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 607 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 5, Councill Oaks Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joseph Cazier, Yifan Cazier Zhou. Grantees: Ryan Matthew Habich, Amanda Pressley Habich. Excise Tax: $197. Price: $98,500. Page 611.
Oct. 15: Lot AA 54, Westbridge, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Revocable Intervivos Trust of Mona Forrest, Mona D Forrest, Brian K Forrest. Grantees: Lawrence Mackenzie, Kathyrn Mackenzie. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 614 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 274, Ramona R Bullock Revocable Trust Ridgeview Woods, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Eric G Peters, Carmen M Peters. Grantees: Ryan O’Shea, Shannon O’Shea. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 623 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot GL 13, Grassy Gap Low Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Anita Darden Gurley, Anita D Gurley. Grantees: Bruno Toll Living Trust, Sydney Maria Bruno, Dagmar Toll, Bruno Toll. Excise Tax: $651. Price: $325,500. Page 643 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Plot of land (5.738 acres), Eugene Blakeman Tract A with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Arete Engineers, PLLC. Grantees: Arete Holding Company, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 646 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lots 12 and 13, Meadowood at Twin Rivers Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: IMB Properties, LLC, Steven D Irwin, Todd McFeeley, Darren Blank. Grantees: Adam Joseph Norris, Kathy Janelle Norris. Excise Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 654 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Lot 19, Elk Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barbara Spottswood, John S Spottswood Jr. Grantees: Erin P Poynor. Excise Tax: $438. Price: $219,000. Page 704 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: UnitW 18, Unit 10, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Deborah Hinson. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 759 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: UnitW 30 Unit 21, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantees: Anthony Rosaci. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 761 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: UnitW 49 Unit 37, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Terri Rourk Holmes. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 765 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: UnitW 3 Unit 8, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Shannon, Michael J Shannon. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 767 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Plot of land (0.9 acres), G Wayne Robertson Carol C Robertson Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Aaron M Whitner, Shae Michelle Wesley. Grantees: Michael Joseph Cole, Florence Elizabeth Cole. Excise Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 789 of Book 2228.
Oct. 15: Tract 2 (2.10 acres), Brushy Fork Creek, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mark Eugene Smith, Mark E Smith, Montana Smith. Grantees: Spencer Mitchell, Debbie Chavez-Mitchell, Debbie Chavez Mitchell, Debbie Chavez Mitchell. Excise Tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 800 of Book 2228.
Oct. 18: Lot 121, Sweetgrass Development, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Allan S Feder, Al Feder, Robin F Feder, Robin Feder. Grantees: Allan S Feder, Robin F Feder. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 884 of Book 2228.
Oct. 18: Lot 42 AA, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lori Ann Leonhardt, Steven Arthur Leonhardt. Grantees: Travis L Sinclair, Jennifer W Sinclair. Excise Tax: $37. Price: $18,500. Page 62 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Parcel 1 (1.24 acres), Briar Creek Farms Subdivision, Watauga County with Exception, NC. Grantors: Larry D Riggs, Jackie J Riggs. Grantees: John Michael Nelson, April Christine Nelson. Excise Tax: $2,150. Price: $1,075,000. Page 27 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Lot 1 (0.516 acres) Blue Ridge Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sasha Bubanja, Grace A Bubanja. Grantees: Elizabeth Gilger, Brian Gilger. Excise Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 62 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Lot 21, Village Creek Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bradley S Goldman, Jennifer S Goldman, Jennifer Goldman. Grantees: Paul Gonzalez, Stacey Goldman. Excise Tax: $918. Price: $459,000. Page 68 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Property in Vilas, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stanbridge LLC, Michael Fruchter. Grantees: Michael Fruchter, Eric Fruchter. Excise Tax: $0. Price: $1. Page 86 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Lot 5, Seven Devils Resort Property Sec 7, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kyle Muhs. Grantees: Kyle Muhs, Derek Owens. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 88 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Plot of land (3.703 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Carl R Boger, Catherine S Boger. Grantees: Walter G Fields III. Excise Tax: $564. Price: $282,000. Page 90 of Book 2228.
Oct. 18: Block C, Archie J Carroll Subdivision, Meat Camp Lots 1-3 No 2 Sub, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jane G Kendrick, Linda G Addaman, Ronald E Addaman, Troy Greene. Grantees: Wisteria A White, Kyle J White. Excise Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 107 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Unit S 212, Building S 2, Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Echota Phase IV, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Grantees: Bartholomew Family Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $1,137. Price: $568,500. Page 112 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Lot 19, Deerfield Estates, Blue Ridge Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Andrew B Wade, Danielle S Wade. Grantees: Paul Powers, Brittany Powers. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 115 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Lot 5, New River Falls Town Homes, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rita A Griffith. Grantees: Christopher E Griffith, David T Griffith. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 137 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: Plot of land (1.937 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marjorie Helen Wright Revocable Living Trust, Marjorie Helen Wright, Sharon W Wilson, Robyn W Roark, Margie Wright. Grantees: Hideaway Destinations, LLC. Excise Tax: $89. Price: $44,500. Page 141 of Book 2229.
Oct. 18: UnitW 7 Unit 6, Beech Manor, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Grantees: Dona M Patterson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 150 of Book 2229.
