The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb 24: 15.312 acres in New River. Grantees: Geoffrey L. Graham and Kathleen Q. Graham. Grantors: James B. Graham Jr. and Karen A. Graham. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 59 of Book 2321.
Feb 24: 0.177 acres in Subdivision D E Bolick in Blowing Rock Port LTS 6 & 7. Grantees: William Renay Wilson II and Lori Anne Calloway. Grantors: Linda Shore Salmons and Linda S. Reid. Tax: $380. Price: $170,000. Page 85 of Book 2321.
Feb 27: 4.775 acres in Stony Fork, 68.481 acres in Stony Fork and 1.9 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Carroll NC Properties LLC. Grantors: Brian Joshua Brown, Melissa Brown, Jason Kent Brown, and Carrington Davis Brown. Tax: $1,160. Price: $580,000. Page 129 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Lot 87 in Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kimberly Russell and Bryan Russell. Grantors: Richard V. Bennet and Margaret H. Bennet. Tax: $1,452. Price: $726,000. Page 259 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Unit 104 in Building C in Boone College Place Condos. Grantees: Michael S. Lawson and Pamela Sue Lawson. Grantors: Easton Investments LLC. Tax: $472. Price: $236,000. Page 283 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Unit R1732 of Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase. Grantees: Steven Michael Strickland, and Haley Strickland. Grantors: John T. Ziobrowski Revocable Trust, Jennifer Ziobrowski Revocable Trust, John T. Ziobrowski Trust, John T. Ziobrowski, Jennifer Ziobrowski Trust and Jennifer Ziobrowski. Tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 286 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 1.01 acres in Rich Mountain Springs in Cove Creek. Grantees: Eric R. Timmens and Joy E. Timmens. Grantors: Carol E. Dietrich and Ruby Faye Dietrich. Tax: $128. Price: $ 64,000. Page 311 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Lot 177 in Buckeye Gap Sheet 6. Grantees: Subramanyam Prasad Saija, and Veena Madhuri Kodavanty. Grantors: Lees McRae College Inc. Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 316 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 10.010 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Hondo’s Farm LLC. Grantors: Michael Tracy Smith, Terry Radford Smith and Michael T Smith. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 323 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 10.010 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Michael Tracy Smith, and Terry Radford Smith. Grantors: Hondo’s Farm LLC. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 329 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Lot 31 in Summit at Lost Ridge Phase 2. Grantees: David Jason Miller and Olivia Vallecillo. Grantors: 1946 Laurel Branch LLc. Tax: $1080. Price: $540,000. Page 333 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Unit 324 Royal Oaks Condos. Grantees: 145/324 Royal Oaks Drive LLC. Grantors: Sean Holdberry and Amy Holdberry. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 363 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Unit S 712 in Building S 7 in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase VII. Grantees: David John Repinecz and Joanne Repinecz. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $1,424. Price: $712,000. Page 369 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 0.42 acres in Lot 61 in Maple Springs in Watauga, and 0.65 acres in Maple Springs Combined LTS 62-63A. Grantees: Patrick J. Burgess and Jessi Martin Burgess. Grantors: Asbill Joint Revocable Trust, and Diane V. Asbill Trust. Tax: $1,790. Price: $895,000. Page 408 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Lot 37 in Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantees: Kevin Rodriguez and Margaret Francena Rodriguez. Grantors: Joesph P. Bisignano and Diane R. Bisignano. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 436 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Lot VCR 10 in Village Creek Cluster. Grantees: Christine Ann Gaylor and James Marshall Gaylor, and Joesph Arthur Marack III. Grantors: Jan Urban Kantola and Ingemo Susanne Kantola. Tax: $770. Price: $335,000. Page 461 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 10.05 acres. Grantees: David Robert Bascom and Amy Grace Looney. Grantors: Fred C. Paisley and Cindy M. Paisley. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 482 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 0.177 acres on Lot 12 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Meadows Cottages Phase 1A. Grantees: Robert Douglas Loew, Chase Teer Lowe and Chase Teer Loew. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $3,080. Price: $1,540,000. Page 501 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: 0.153 acres on Lot 30 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Meadows Cottages Phase 1A. Grantees: Frank Anthony Lancaster and Kimberly B. Lancaster. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $3,080. Price: $1,540,000. Page 527 of Book 2321.
Feb 28: Lot 54 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: John Cherian and Tijy John. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 531 of Book 2321.
March 1: 0.348 acres in Hayden Place in Blowing Rock Port L2 R James Burl. Grantees: Margo B. Fischer Revocable Trust, Margo B. Fischer. Grantors: James Burl Lawerence Jr., Lynn Pitts Lawerence. Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 545 of Book 2321.
March 1: 0.113 acres Lot C42 in Sweetgrass Development. Grantees: David G. Dewitt, and Karen B. Dewitt. Grantors: David Arden Schramm and Melinda Rosillo Schram. Tax: $171. Price: $85,500. Page 599 of Book 2321.
March 1: 0.24 acres in Roland Cambria Christian Science Society in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Pearl & Oyster LLC. Grantors: The Brian C. Havner Living trust, Brian C. Havner, Janelle R. Havner. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 602 of Book 2321.
March 1: 0.58 acres. Grantees: Sharon Blair Tolbert and Bryon Leslie Tolbert. Grantors: Blair Palmer S. Jr. and Linda F. Blair. Tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 625 of Book 2321.
March 1: Unit 1 in Building Hemlock in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Kimberly Ann Kitchen and Steven Bradley Kitchens. Grantors: Sharin Investments LLC. Tax: $1,092. Price: $546,000. Page 630 of Book 2321.
March 1: Unit S 312 in Building S 3 in Watauga Summit at Echota Phase III. Grantees: Kenneth W. Hipsher and Jeannie F. Hipsher. Grantors: Cheryl McCarthy, Carolyn Todd, and Carolyn E. Todd. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 633 of Book 2321.
March 1: Lot 17 in Country Club Estates in Blowing Rock Section II. Grantees: Yancey Williams Mackey. Grantors: Clyde C. Porter and Robin J. Porter. Tax: $2000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 636 of Book 2321.
March 1: Lot 37 in Top O Boone Inc Section C. Grantees: Mercurio Holdings LLC. Grantors: Luxe Lodging LLC. Tax: $3,400. Price: $1,700,000. Page 657 of Book 2321.
March 1: 0.899 acres in Daisy Ridge Development in Watauga Parcel 22. Grantees: Scott Lampe, and Deanna Lampe. Grantors: Michael Frain and Douglas M. Frain. Tax: $1,399. Price: $699,500. Page 660 of Book 2321.
March 1: Lot 471 AA in Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michaela Meadows. Grantors: White Cliff Capital LLC. Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 691 of Book 2321.
March 1: Lot 3 in Buckshot Estates in New River. Grantees: Matthew J. Greenhalgh and Emily Rose Greenhalgh. Grantors: Gideon P. Wade IV, and Amy Wade. Tax: $1330. Price: $665,000. Page 695 of Book 2321.
March 1: Lot 1 in MeadowRidge Estates in New River Complex 5. Grantees: Matthew Alan Foust and Jephrie Nicole Foust. Grantors: Kieth W. Little and Patricia A. Wesphal. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 756 of Book 2321.
March 2: Unit 5 in Rhododendron Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Stephen James Gray and Nancy Behrns Gray. Grantors: Michael and Claudia Palella Living Trust, Michael A. Palella Trust, Michael Palella and Claudia Palella. Tax: $665. Price: $332,500. Page 828 of Book 2321.
March 2: Unit S 731 in Building S 7 in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase VII. Grantees: John Mercer Thorp Jr., and Jo Carol Thorp. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $2052. Price: $1,026,000. Page 875 of Book 2321.
March 2: Lot 106 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Johnathan Lopez. Grantors: Daren Dempsey and Regina M. Dempsey. Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 887 of Book 2321.
