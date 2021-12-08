The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 24: UnitW 28 Unit 12 Chalet, Watauga Frontier Village Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James M Johnston, Grace M Johnston, James M Johnston III, Anne F Johnston, Lucy G Johnston. Grantees: James M Johnston. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 210 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Lot 22 (0.073 acres) Laurel Creek Slopes at Beech Mountain Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Darren J Smith, Alison C Smith. Grantees: Divittorio Holdings, LLC, Cecilia Nicole Ringuette. Excise Tax: $1,920. Price: $960,000. Page 216 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Plot of land (11.494 acres) Benjamin Wilson Stuart Stephens Samantha Stephens Subdivision, Beaver Dam With Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Goodloe Investments II, LLC. Grantees: Samantha Goodloe Steele. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 221 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Two plots of land in Banner Elk, Avery County and Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County (5.52 and 6.03 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Leonard L Myers, Leonard C Myers, Robin B Myers. Grantees: Leonard Leroy Myers and Robin Blackwelder Myers Living Trust, Leonard Leroy Myers, Robin Blackwelder Myers. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 244 of Book 2223.
Sept. 27: Watauga Lots D 40 and D 41 Sec 1 in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Amy Lynn Fisher Husted, Jon Husted. Grantees: Ly Chou Marze, Craig Edward Marze. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 369 of Book 2223.
Sept. 27: Blowing Rock Lots 2 and 3 (0.735 acres) in Carlton Subdivision, Lot 9, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Michael John Holmes and Lucia Holmes Trust, Michael John Holmes, Lucia Holmes. Grantees: Jason Cade Davis, Amy Lynn Davis. Excise Tax: $1,616. Price: $808,000. Page 404 of Book 2223.
Sept. 27: Blowing Rock Lots 51 and 52 Sec 1 A, Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Theodore H Lejeune, Whitney M Lejeune. Grantees: The Whitney Mercer Lejeune Living Trust, Whitney Mercer Lejeune, Theodore Henry Lejeune, Whitney Mercer Lejeune. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 425 of Book 2223.
Sept. 27: Lot 45, Pond Creek Estates, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Giselle Hersh. Grantees: Kenneth F Kielbania Revocable Trust, Kenneth F Kielbania. Excise Tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 427 of Book 2223.
Sept. 27: Two tracts of land (Lot 1: 0.402 acres, Lot 2: N/A), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rocky Dog Properties, LLC. Grantees: Deidre B Petty, Ron Petty. Excise Tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 431 of Book 2223.
Sept. 27: Lot 18, Pinnacle Ridge Sec A Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nicole C R Hedges. Grantees: Gareth J Hedges. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 453 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 9 and a 0.091 acre portion of Lot 10, Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael E Murry, Brenda Murry. Grantees: Michael E Murry, Brenda Murry. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 541 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 29 (1.923 acres), Huckleberry Knob Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Signe Ludder Post, Petra Kris Rodzewicz, Gary T Rodzewicz, Signe L Post. Grantees: Petra Kris Rodzewicz, Gary T Rodzewicz. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 550 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Plot of land (2.62 acres), J H Chriscoe Jr Patricia R Chriscoe Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: L H Chriscoe Jr., Patricia R Chriscoe. Grantees: Ray S Osborne, Kimberly Osborne. Excise Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 560 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Plot of land (0.5 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kendra Bingham Irrevocable Special Needs Trust, Edward B Parsons, Mary Jane Joyce Parsons, Kendra Bingham. Grantees: Charles David Bingham III. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 564 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 9, Parkway Crossing Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael A Belus, Tammy Belus. Grantees: Creighton Scott Sipe, Sarah Elizabeth Sipe. Excise Tax: $1,482. Price: $741,000. Page 571 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Two plots of land (1 and 10 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sunflower Community Farm Inc. Grantees: Lucas Blume. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 574 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 85, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Daniel R Stewart, Noemi A Stewart. Grantees: Jesus Salas Lechuga, Bernadette Leblanc. Excise Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 606 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 6, Village Grove of Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock Grove with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Timothy Roger Ford, Ansley Carlson Ford. Grantees: Timothy Roger Ford, Ansley Carlson Ford. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 629 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 75, Phase 6, Carefree Cove, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gary Ray Brooks, Michael Guy Giunta. Grantees: William Daniel Brinley. Excise Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 633 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 8, Grouse Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sohrab Afshari, Coleen Afshari. Grantees: James P Ritter, Wendy J Ritter. Excise Tax: $114. Price: $57,000. Page 636 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Four tracts of land in Briarfield Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sara E Speed, Bennett Clay Byrd, Mary Byrd, Bettina D Ward. Grantees: James Truelove, Jamie Truelove. Excise Tax: $198. Price: $99,000. Page 641 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Plot of land (0.091 acres), Springs at Rich Mountain, New River Huitt, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert G King, Wendy T King. Grantees: Carpenter Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 664 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Unit 1, Appalachian Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jane Marie Kniskern. Grantees: The Charles & Emily Fields Living Trust, Charles T Fields, Emily G Fields, Charles Fields, Emily Fields. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 668 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Unit 2, Ivy Building, Blowing Rock Interval 40 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lyle E Bandy, Vickie A Bandy. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 687 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Plot of land in Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sure Point Builders, Inc. Grantees: Josephine Curtis. Excise Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 690 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Unit 19, Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Debra Kay Cruise. Grantees: Cassie Diane Buelin. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 707 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Plot of land (2.16 acres) in Lisa Harmon Subdivision, Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Phyllis Harmon, Tommy Harmon, Lisa Dawn Harmon, Lisa Hodges, April Pritchard, April Farthing, Toby Pritchard, Erin Demster, Danny Demster. Grantees: Lisa Dawn Harmon. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 755 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 27, Hound Ears Subdivision, Watauga Sec 15, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John H Loughridge Jr., Emily Halsted Loughridge Cahill, Emily L Cahill. Grantees: Michael A Martin, Stephanie E Martin. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 779 of Book 2223.
Sept. 28: Lot 1 of Middle Ridge Estates Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jamie Cooper, Ivonne Cooper. Grantees: Walton Johnson Conway, Betty M Conway. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 782 of Book 2223.
Sept. 29: Two plots of land (1 and 2.32 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Judy Dotson Trexler, Clarence Edward Trexler Jr, Jane Dotson Hampton, Susan Dotson Winkler, Robin Winkler, Eric Winkler. Grantees: Scotty Grey Dalton, Stephanie Nicole Dalton. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 897 of Book 2223.
Sept. 29: Plot of land (3.262 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Judy Dotson Trexler, Clarence Edward Trexler Jr, Jane Dotson Hampton, Susan Dotson Winkler, Eric Winkler, Robin Winkler. Grantees: Scotty Dalton, Stephanie N Dalton. Excise Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 1 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Unit 1 B, Laurel Creek Wildwind Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joy Robin Whitley. Grantees: James Kelly Hudson, Angelia B Hudson. Excise Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 38 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Lot 6 (8,518 square feet), Luther Lee Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William Clarence Mixon, Joni Eubanks Mixon. Grantees: Patrick J Joles, Wendy M Joles, Daniel E Caldwell, Julie R Caldwell. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 56 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Plot of land in Rocky Meadows Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Christopher Lamar Seats, Cheryl Ann Mosher Seats, Mary Angela Seats Stauffer, Arthur Daniel Stauffer. Grantees: Kevin Hall, Lynn Hall. Excise Tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 61 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Lot 3 (10.001 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Robertson, Barbara Cashion. Grantees: WTD3 Family Holding Company, LLC. Excise Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 66 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Plot of land (0.5832 acres), Johnnie Jack Ray Property Subdivision, Stony Fork Tract II A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cleve J Ray, Kathy L Ray. Grantees: Dakota Ray. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 70 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Tract B (1.197 acres), Robert P Miller Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert P Miller, Butch Miller, Mary Hampton Miller. Grantees: Charles J Flay III, Mary A Flay. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 86 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Lots 716, 717 Second Addition Gay Mountain of Misty Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nancy J Bray, John T Bray. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 134 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Plot of land (10.05 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jon T Bray, Nancy J Bray. Grantees: Nancy J Bray, Matthew E Bray. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 138 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Lots 69, 70, 71 and 72, Clifford D Edmisten J W Norris Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David R Hayes, Essie N Hayes. Grantees: David R Hayes. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 164 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Unit W 12, Unit 8 Beech Manor, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joyce Allsbrook. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. page 224 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Lots C 41, C 45 Sec 1, Lot C 39, Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bobby A Rudisill, Bobby Andrew Rudisill. Grantees: Shane Ryan Spurling, Tara Jene Spurling. Excise Tax: $485. Price: $242,500. Page 239 of Book 2224.
Sept. 29: Blue Ridge Tract 2 (4.520 acres), Michael Taylor Property Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Natasha Crowe, Stewart Crowe. Grantees: Mademli Boutique, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 258 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Lot 11 (1.513 acres), Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Sec 7 Phase 2 FKA Scene O Ramic, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Skymont, Incorporated Development Corporation. Grantees: RNA Investment Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 338 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Lot 29, Sorrento Falls Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David Manning Curry, Susan Louise Harkins. Grantees: Randy E Aldridge, Kyle R Aldridge. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 342 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Blue Ridge Tract 27 (1.223 acres), Grapevine Gap Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David A Hey, Susan L Hey. Grantees: George Robert Davis, Valerie K Davis. Excise Tax: $35. Price: $17,500. Page 347 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Shawneehaw Tract 2 (1.576 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Curtis J Foltz and Donna T Foltz Living Trust, Curtis J Foltz, Donna T Foltz. Grantees: Chris Rice, Mary Christine Rice. Excise Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 351 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Unit 332, Royal Oaks Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lyle Doulas Penley, Karen H Penley. Grantees: Darrin M Mahan, Lisa A Mahan. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 378 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Lot 116, Westridge, Laurel Creek Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John Orcutt, Yvonne Santiago, Yonne Santiago. Grantees: Richard A Meadows, Annie G Meadows, Henry Eugene Miller III, Melynda Andrews Miller. Excise Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 399 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Tract of land (10.452 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Andrew Dolan, Aislinn Dolan. Grantees: Michele Leigh Rudisill, Donald Joseph Pfister Jr. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 416 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Property in Seven Devils, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Scott A Christian, B Jo Christian, Lynsey Rose Christian. Grantees: Ashely Marshall. Excise Tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 440 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Lot 182, Grassy Gap High Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marilyn A Rosof Trust, Marilyn A Rosof. Grantees: John Lindquist, Lori Englander. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 462 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Lots 35-39 Sheet 2 Map 3, Grovehurst Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Larry E Phillips, Landon Phillips, Sandra W Phillips. Grantees: Baselogics, LLC. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 502 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Lot 1, River Pointe Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Laszlo I Szerenyi and Kristine K Szerenyi Trust, Laslo I Szerenyi, Kristine K Szerenyi. Grantees: Barry M Podolsky Estate Trust, Susan Podolsky Estate Trust, Barry M Podolsky, Susan Podolsky. Excise Tax: $2,590. Price: $1,295,000. Page 512 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Unit 201, Building 186, New River Pine Ridge Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Steven K Pope, Vickie B Pope. Grantees: Kimberly Margaret Brown, Rusty W Brown. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 562 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Tract 8R (6894 acres), Shulls Farm Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Grover C Moss III, Patsy C Moss. Grantees: William A Leonard IV, Susan Hope Leonard. Excise Tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 588 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Unit 2, Ivy Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 21, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Carolyn M Kay, Luther Daniel Kay Jr. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 612 of Book 2224.
Sept. 30: Unit 5, Dahlia Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 25, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: William Kenney Jr, Donna J Kenney. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 614 of Book 2224.
