The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
March 19: Tract 6 of Addie C. Brown subdivision. Grantee: Melody Cook Roaden. Grantors: Melody Cook Roaden and Melody C. Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 563 of Book 2081.
March 19: Unit C-3 of Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Todd Matthew Biggs and Maddalen Rene Biggs. Grantor: The Biggs Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 2081.
March 19: Two tracts ( one of 10 acres and one of 40.50 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Michael Dwaine Greene and Carolyn Michael Greene. Grantors: Michael Dwaine Greene and Carolyn Michael Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 613 of Book 2081.
March 19: One tract (1.01 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Kyle A. Whigham and Stephanie C. Whigham. Grantor: Nicole L. Chappell. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 616 of Book 2081.
March 19: One tract (10 acres) in New River. Grantee: Larry Lee Norris. Grantors: Roger Wayne Church, Sheri Lee Church and Sheri Church. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 676 of Book 2061.
March 19: One tract (10 acres) in New River. Grantee: Larry Lee Norris. Grantors: Melvin James Norris and Sharon James Norris. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 680 of Book 2081.
March 19: One tract (2.194 acres) of Joe Silva subdivision in Cove Creek. Grantee: Jose Silva. Grantors: Pamela B. Wood, Michael C. Wood, Tina B. Gragg, Jim Gragg, Delores H. Banner and P. Wood. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 684 of Book 2081.
March 19: One tract (1.743 acres) of Joe Silva subdivision in Cove Creek. Grantee: Jose Silva. Grantors: Pamela B. Wood, Michael C. Wood, Tina B. Gragg, Jim Gragg, Delores H. Banner and P. Wood. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 690 of Book 2081.
March 19: Two tracts (one of 11.213 acres and one of 11.889 acres) of Pinnacle subdivision in Meat Camp. Grantees: Patrick Consuelo Hosmann and Marcela Hosmann. Grantors: Lynn R. Barbour, William Thomas Barbour and William T. Barbour. Excise tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 701 of Book 2081.
March 19: One tract (1.560 acres) of Robert B. Price/Marcia M. Price subdivision in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Michael Raymond Godown, David Raymond Godown and Annette McKain Godown. Grantors: Ronald Jeffrey Webb and Mary Allison Webb. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 711 of Book 2081.
March 19: Lot 20 of Arrowhead in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David L. Jamison and Susan N. Jamison. Grantor: Lyons Construction and Realty Inc. Excise tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 774 of Book 2081.
March 20: Lot 210 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: William J. Almon Jr and Holly M. Almon. Grantors: Peter Rucker and Kelly Rucker. Excise tax: $1,710. Price: $855,000. Page 805 of Book 2081.
March 20: Lot 211 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: William J. Almon Jr and Holly M. Almon. Grantor: Deborah M. Bealer. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 808 of Book 2081.
March 20: Lot 212 of Laurelmor in Elk. Grantees: William J. Almon Jr and Holly M. Almon. Grantors: Gojo Marketing Inc and Moving Mountains for You Inc. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 813 of Book 2081.
March 20: Lots 1 and 5 of Phillips subdivision in Elk and New River, and four tracts of Larine Tripplett Heirs subdivision in Elk and New River. Grantee: Wicki Lynn Horn. Grantors: Trust for Sylvia Christine Triplett and Sylvia Christine Triplett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 823 of Book 2081.
March 20: Unit R-111 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: Gregory Ovalle Jr and Jodi Ovalle. Grantors: Gregory Ovalle Jr, Jodi Smith Ovalle and Jodi Ovalle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 832 of Book 2081.
March 20: One tract (5.079 acres) of James B. Henson subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantee: James B. Henson. Grantors: Stephanie Waston Stapleton, Daniel Jeffrey Stapleton, S. Stapleton and Daniel Stapleton. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 887 of Book 2081.
March 20: Lot 264 of Laurelmor subdivision in Elk. Grantees: Peter Rucker and Kelly Rucker. Grantors: Douglas Van Scoy and Pamela Van Scoy. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 890 of Book 2081.
March 20: Two tracts in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Arete Holding Company LLC. Grantors: Suma Diane Jones Pitts, Diane Jones Pitts and Diane J. Pitts. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 896 of Book 2081.
March 20: Lots 7-8 of Blue Ridge Park Port in Watauga. Grantees: David R. Zartman and Tacy G. Zartman. Grantor: Precious Memories Properties NC LLC. Excise tax: $1,376. Price: $688,000. Page 1 of Book 2082.
March 20: Lot 73 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Donna Isley Mason. Grantor: Southern Builders of NC Inc. Excise tax: $838. Price: $419,000. Page 18 of Book 2082.
March 20: Lots 16-18 of Charles Osborne subdivision in Boone. Grantees: Trent McCaw Woodcock and Molly A. Woodcock.Grantors: Robert B. Johnston and Chelsea S. Johnston. Excise tax: $876. Price: $438,000. Page 56 of Book 2082.
March 20: Lot 8 of Weekapaug Grove in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Taylor Morrison Pitts. Grantors: Andrew R. Saldino and Andrew Saldino. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 91 of Book 2082.
March 20: Lot 8 of Weekapug Grove in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Andrew R. Saldino. Grantor: Winfred Victoria Morehouse. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 94 of Book 2082.
March 20: One tract (10.095 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Steven Lee Vest Living Trust. Grantors: Gayle S. Vest and Steven L. Vest. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 112 of Book 2082.
March 20: Unit 47 of Laurelwood in Stony Fork. Grantee: Blakely Arlene Lord. Grantor: Anna L. Logan. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 116 of Book 2082.
March 20: Lots 12-13, 124 and 130 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Cara Lee Pasquale Revocable Trust and Joseph Pasquale Jr Revocable Trust. Grantors: Joseph J. Pasquale Jr, Cara L. Pasquale and Carla L. Pasquale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 185 of Book 2082.
March 20: One tract of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Bruce Benford and Nancy Barnes Benford. Grantors: Richard E. Chappell and Cynthia A. Chappell. Excise tax: $372. Price: $186,000. Page 188 of Book 2082.
March 20: Unit 201 of New Village at Green Park. Grantees: GST Exempt Trust U/Art IV of JCP Living Trust and Paula Calhoun Ruffin. Grantors: GST Exempt Trust U/Art IV of JPC Living Trust. And John N. II Calhoun. Excise tax: $356. Price: $178,000. Page 203 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 42 of Horseshoe Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: William Edward Thorton II and Patricia Francis Thorton. Grantor: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 233 of Book 2082.
March 23: Two tracts (one of 58 acres and one of 2 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Sandra B. Reich Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Sandra B. Reich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 237 of Book 2082.
March 23: One tract (43.3972 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Sandra B. Reich Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Sandra B. Reich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 240 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 12 of High Hemlock development. Grantees: Melissa Ehlers and Gosch Ehlers III. Grantors: Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan FBO Mark R. Adkins and Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan FBO William N. Adkins. Excise tax: $786. Price: $393,000. Page 243 of Book 2082.
March 23: One tract (1.089 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Dale Fred Miller. Grantors: Linda Ann G. Calcutt, Charles Thomas Calcutt and Bernard H. Greene. Excise tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 275 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 2 of Mystic Woods in Watauga. Grantees: Christopher D. Hawn and Leslie Welsh Hawn. Grantors: Lisa G. Suggs and Michael D. Suggs. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 285 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 2 of Stephen T. Wagoner in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Lance Schoychid and Nicole Schoychid. Grantor: Susan C. Hall Living Trust. Excise tax: $439. Price: $219,500. Page 315 of Book 2082.
March 23: Unit 5 of Millstone Ridge Condos in New River. Grantee: Seanna Grace Rushing. Grantors: William Miller Edwards and Nelson Edwards. Excise tax: $375. Price: $167,500. Page 357 of Book 2082.
March 23: Tract 2 of New River Port. Grantees: Mark Edwards and Mary Michaud. Grantors: Ann J. Austin and Lewis M. Austin Jr. Excise tax: $254. Price: $127,000. Page 362 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 29 of Bright Penny Forest. Grantee: Jerome Maurice Brooks. Grantors: John H. Creech Jr and Megan H. McKinnon. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 366 of Book 2082.
March 23: Unit 4-W of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dennis J. Harris and Sandra M. Harris. Grantors: Lanahan Family Partnership and Patricia L. Corrigan. Excise tax: $795. Price: $397,500. Page 423 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot B-101 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Michael Hoolihan. Grantors: Beech Mountain 2003 Revocable Trust and Beech Mountain 2003 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 440 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 2 of Fair Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantee: George and Rita Hennings Revocable Trust. Grantors: George C. Hennings Jr. and Rita M. Hennings. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 454 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 107 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek.Grantees: Frank R. Curran and Rae Ellen Curran. Grantors: Carolyn Curran Easley, Robert Easley, Colleen Curran Hook, Stephen Hook, Thomas Francis Curran, Judy Curran, Brad Freels, Michael Francis Curran,Nancy Curran, Judy Wadsworth Curran, Nancy E. Curran, Claudia Curran Freels and C.C. Freels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 457 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lots 103 and 107 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Varnum and Maria Varnum. Grantors: Frank R. Curran and Rae Ellen Curran. Excise tax: $485. Price: $242,500. Page 464 of Book 2082.
March 23: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Donald Leigh Obst Jr, Thomas James Obst III and Matthew Taylor Obst. Grantors: Dorothy C. Obst and Donald L. Obst Sr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 485 of Book 2082.
March 23: Unit 6-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Willaim H. Tanner and Denise M. Tanner. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 489 of Book 2082.
March 23: Unit 2-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: William H. Tanner and Denise M. Tanner. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 492 of Book 2082.
March 23: Two tracts in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jacqueline W. Alexander and Allen E. Alexander. Grantors: Jacqueline W. Alexander and Allen E. Alexander. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 502 of Book 2082.
March 23: Lot 58-R of Friendly Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Roman Sobolyev. Grantor: Hebron Colony Ministries Inc. Excise tax: $3. Price: $1,500. Page 507 of Book 2082.
March 24: Two tracts in Boone. Grantees: Harold V. McKinney and Cathy H. McKinney. Grantor: Michelle M. Donahue. Excise tax: $508. Price: $254,000. Page 535 of Book 2082.
March 24: Lots 12-13 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski development. Grantee: Charles Walker Harris. Grantors: Joyce Morrison Harris and Charles Walker Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 561 of Book 2082.
March 24: Lots 155-156 of Elk. Grantees: Leslie Forestier and Andrew Scarth. Grantors: Lee Annah Klein and Michael Klein. Excise tax: $852. Price: $426,000. Page 569 of Book 2082.
March 24: Unit 512 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Jeffrey Kent Anderson and Jeanna S. Anderson. Grantor: Linda Savage. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 608 of Book 2082.
March 24: One tract (.909 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jeffrey B. Allen and Laura F. H. Allen. Grantors: Margaret K. Sparks Living Trust, Jimmie Ray Little and Mary Reveley Little. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 645 of Book 2082.
March 25: Lot 116 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Orctt and Yvonne Santiago. Grantors: Angela Westmorland and Douglas Westmorland. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 689 of Book 2082.
March 25: One tract (4.71 acres) and tract 3 in Watauga. Grantees: Phillip Blaine Hampton and Patricia Cobb Hampton. Grantor: Phillip Blaine Hampton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 746 of Book 2082.
March 25: Lot 178 of Hemlock Hills in Watauga and three tracts in Avery County. Grantee: Guy F. Titman and Shirley H. Titman Living Trust. Grantors: Kelly T. Carl and Robert Will Carl. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 749 of Book 2082.
March 25: Lot 1 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jason D. O’Brien and Jennifer E. O’Brien. Grantors: Scott McCoig and Kelly McCoig. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 752 of Book 2082.
March 25: One tract (2.487 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Kelly McCoy and Renata Dos Santos. Grantors: Caroline Woodring Berger and Joe Berger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 783 of Book 2082.
March 25: One tract (32.294 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Gary Woodring. Grantors: Caroline Woodring Berger and Joe Berger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 787 of Book 2082.
March 25: Unit 2-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Robert C. Johnson and Ann A. Johnson. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 792 of Book 2082.
March 25: Lot 174 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Edward Harr and Dawn M. Harr. Grantor: Fletcher Presbyterian Church Inc. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 794 of Book 2082.
March 25: One tract (.466 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: David M. Sweet and Susan S. Sweet. Grantor: Sweetbriar Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 797 of Book 2082.
March 25: Lot 20 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantee: The Christopher R. Taylor Revocable Trust of 2020. Grantors: Christopher R. Taylor and Stella B. Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 800 of Book 2082.
March 25: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Daniel M. Delaura. Grantors: George D. Delaura and Tammey P. Delaura. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 804 of Book 2082.
March 25: Units 5, 10 and 16 of Somerset Condos in Boone. Grantee: Patricia Wright Green. Grantors: Brian Mugford Revocable Living Trust and Boone Management LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 805 of Book 2082.
March 25: Three tracts (one of 3.1968 acres, one of 7.1054 acres and one of .31 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Christopher Eric Ransom. Grantor: Carlene G. Cooper Trust. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 816 of Book 2082.
March 25: Lot 2 of Silver Meadows in Cove Creek. Grantees: Kerry D. Lewis and Willaim D. Lewis. Grantors: Kerry D. Lewis, William D. Lewis and Kerry Longcrier Mitkus. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 845 of Book 2082.
