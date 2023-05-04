The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 24: 0.87 acres on Lot 2 in Laurel Chase in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Laurel Chase BC, LLC. Grantors: William L. Wilson, and Barbara D. Wilson. Tax: $1,001. Price: $500,500. Page 37 of Book 2329.
April 24: Unit 234 in Courtside Homes Condos. Grantees: Mid-Huff Ventures Inc. Grantors: Patricia C. Summerville Memorial Fund, Kenneth O. Summerville, and Patricia C. Summerville. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 48 of Book 2329.
April 24: Lot 22 in Chinquapin Heights in Bald Mountain, and 0.055 acres in Bald Mountain Tract 2. Grantees: Joesph Karl Woolworth, and Lori Elizabeth Woolworth. Grantors: Dean Michael Hardy, and Erin Leigh Hardy. Tax: $1,080. Price: $540,000. Page 54 of Book 2329.
April 24: Unit 203 in Building Wren in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Thomas Lee Russell, and Joy Frances Russell. Grantors: Scott Q. Bryinton, and Carolyn S. Bryington. Tax: $658. Price: $329,000. Page 84 of Book 2329.
April 24: 0.271 acres in Arbuckle Harper Family in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Charles Sellers and Deatra Sellers. Grantors:: The Mary Anna Banks Shelander Trust Agreement, Howard Bell Arbuckle III, Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle, Mary Gwyn Harper Addison, and James W. Addison. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 112 of Book 2329.
April 24: 0.525 acres on Lot 49 in Crestview Acres in Blie Ridge FKA in Blie Ridge Racquet Club. Grantees: Steven Michael Repko, and Sussan Repko. Grantors: Skyler Loven Chaney and Skylar Chaney. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 135 of Book 2329.
April 24: 1.917 acres on Lot 76 R in Councill Oaks. Grantees: Brett Summey Jr., and Greyson Summey. Grantors: CSL Properties. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 160 of Book 2329.
April 24: 0.56 acres on Lot 6 in Craig Forest in Blowing Rock. Grantees: The Neymo Crisell Revocable Trust, Jeffrey Walter Neymo, and Lavina McLeod Criswell. Grantors: Cora Holder Keen Revocable Trust, Cora Holder Keen. Tax: $2,570. Price: $1,285,000. Page 188 of Book 2329.
April 24: 1.252 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Silvers Home Adventures Inc. Grantors: Sterling C. Carroll, and Lois E. Carroll. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 207 of Book 2329.
April 25: Lot 13 in Talons, Bald Mountain. Grantees: Kimberly A. Becker and James E. Toye. Grantors: Michael E. Pierce and Pamela M. Pierce. Tax: $1,154. Price: $577,000. Page 269 of Book 2329.
April 25: Lot 6 in Ski Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joel Vindua Bulan, Terre Bishop Vulan, and Terre Bishop Bulan. Grantors: Marc Chabot and Cynthia Dillon. Tax: $1,370. Price: $685,000. Page 271 of Book 2329.
April 25: Lot 13 in Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga Section 6. Grantees: Fred Dorman, and Ryan J. Flager. Grantors: Efreain Ochoa. Tax: $68. Price: $34,000. Page 317 of Book 2329.
April 26: Unit 1 in Building A in Watauga Forest Condos. Grantees: The 2002 John Peter Schamberger Living Trust, John Peter Schamberger. Grantors: Gary D. Ellis and Anna A. Ellis. Tax: $2,590. Price: $1,295,000. Page 349 of Book 2329.
April 26: Unit 122 in Watauga Hawks Peak South Condo Phase 3. Grantees: June L. Clemmons. Grantors: Cheryl Eagle Irwin. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 393 of Book 2329.
April 26: Lot 54 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River. Grantees: Bhuwan Thapa and Sarita Pathak. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 402 of Book 2329.
April 26: Unit D 27 in Laurel Creek Northridge Villas. Grantees: Hunter Selene Bowen. Grantors: Williams Edward Hill III and April Ogburn Williams. Tax: $424. Price: $212,000. Page 452 of Book 2329.
April 26: Unit 5D in Kellwoods II Condos Phase II. Grantees: Bradley Mackenzie Ellen, and Christopher Gray Huffman. Grantors: Tabitha Smith. Tax: $456. Price: $228,000. Page 530 of Book 2329.
April 27: 0.327 acres in Boone. Grantees: Jack Emery Carson, Kendra Marie Hart Carson. Grantors: Dana Andrew Shears, Meghan Hudson Shears, and M. Shears. Tax: $904. Price: $452,000. Page 723 of Book 2329.
April 27: 0.80 on Lot 9 in Cross Creek Farm in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Chester Barnhill and Claudia Barnhill. Grantors: Gregory D. Coulter and Carolyn L. Coulter. Tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 755 of Book 2329.
April 27: Lot A 25 in Mill Ridge in Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Leona Leah Hadaway-Parks, and Leona Leah Hadaway Parks. Grantors: T & J Home Solutions LLC. Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 760 of Book 2329.
April 27: Lot 5 in Sorrento Forest in Blue Ridge. Grantees: William T. Hall, and Cynthia J. Hall. Grantors: Kelly Anne Holeran. Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 783 of Book 2329.
April 27: Unit G 22 in Laurel Creek Northridge Villas. Grantees: Mark B. Guimond and Linda Guimond. Grantors: Eric Boyd Proctor and Hanna Swicegood Proctor. Tax: $738. Price: $369,000. Page 805 of Book 2329.
April 27: 2.82 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Patricia Conrade, and Oscar Ernand. Grantors: Jeffrey W. Strickland, and Debra G. Strickland. Tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 871 of Book 2329.
April 27: 0.669 acres in Laurel Creek and 0.432 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Rachina Nangia. Grantors: Angle Development LLC. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 902 of Book 2329.
April 28: 2.00046 acres in Richard A. Demott Jane R. Demott in Watauga. Grantees: Peter Hulstedt, Jodiann Hulstedt, James P. Hulstedt, and Diana Hulstedt. Grantors: Richard K. Richkus and Vanessa D. Richkus. Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 905 of Book 2329.
April 28: Unit 3 in Building Elm in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Deborah S. Brand. Grantors: Robert Gentry Brinkley and Amy Woods Brinkley. Tax: $1,637. Price: $818,500. Page 942 of Book 2329.
April 28: 9.375 acres with exception. Grantees: Aaron Simon. Grantors: Curtis Smalling and Mary Cooper Smalling. Tax: $67. Price: $33,500. Page 1 of Book 2230.
April 28: Lot 86 inn Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Gar Creek Holdings LLC. Grantors: Gerald Thomas McClure, James Benjamin McClure, Thomas Audrey McClure, and Gerald Thomas McClure Trust. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 28 of Book 2330.
April 28: Lot 15 in Glenwood Springs in New River. Grantees: Jose Silva, and Maria De La Torre. Grantors: John R. Cove and Barbara A. Cove. Tax: $147. Price: $73,500. Page 30 of Book 2330.
April 28: Watauga and Avery Counties. Grantees: Barbara Navarro. Grantors: Donald Chappell, and Patricia Jean Chappell. Tax: $2,200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 38 of Book 2330.
April 28: 0.647 acres in New River, and 0.631 acres in New River. Grantees: John B. Medley and Paula E. Medley. Grantors: Sheru Hull Gillikin and Steve Gillikin. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 67 of Book 2330.
