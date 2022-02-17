The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Feb. 7: Lot 20, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas E. Guinn, Stephanie S. Guinn. Grantors: Janice I. Tester, Scott Douglass Tester, Scott Tester. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 298 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Shawneehaw lots 37 and 38 in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Thomas Moe, Joleen Elizabeth Moe. Grantors: Howard J. Brafman, Kathryne Z. Brafman. Excise Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 353 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: 4 tracts of land in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Revocable Trust of C. Parker Stallard, C. Parker Stallard. Grantors: Mary Darden McLeod, Elizabeth Grace McLeod, Jonathan S. Kral, Thomas Bragg McLeod II, Jennifer McLeod, T. Bragg McLeod, Mary Darden McLeod, Elizabeth Grace McLeod, Thomas Bragg McLeod II. Excise Tax: $3,820. Price: $1,910,000. Page 367 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot C in Echota Development Subdivision, Watauga Cottages Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael S. Swimm, Rosemary A. Swimm. Grantors: James David Smith Jr., Amanda Jerigan Smith. Excise Tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 378 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Shawneehaw Phase 1 lot 9 in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kermit E. Austin Jr., Deborah W. Austin, Joyce Johnson Middleton. Grantors: Seth C. Brody, Samantha Meltzer Brody, Samantha E. Meltzer-Brody. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 383 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot EE 15 in Mill Ridge Section 3 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sucellia H. Murphy. Grantors: Joseph W. Murphy, Sucellia H. Murphy, Joseph Wayne Murphy. Excise Tax: N/A Price: N/A. Page 386 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot B 20 in Ravens Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Nevitt, Catherine Nevitt. Grantors: Trust for Anne Harloe Omry Hicks Jr., Stephen R. Hicks, Harloe Omry Hicks Jr. Excise Tax: $820 Price: $410,000. Page 390 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: 3 tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph H. Labovitz, Connie Huskins. Grantors: Connie Huskins, Connie Huskins Colvard. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 423 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 5 in Buena Vista Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelly Bloodworth Fuller, Glen Stuart Cutting. Grantors: Gail K. Shannon. Excise Tax: $830 Price: $415,000. Page 426 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 2 (4.020 acres) in Elk Creek North Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Blalock Revocable Living Trust, Nancy Blalock. Grantors: William and Nancy Revocable Living Trust, William Blalock, Nancy Margaret Blalock, William Blalock, Nancy Blalock. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 482 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot 2 (4.020 acres) in Elk Creek North Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James L. Frazier, Maryann Tomasko Frazier. Grantors: Nancy Blalock Revocable Living Trust, Nancy Blalock. Excise Tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 486 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Plot of land (0.26 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Treeline Management and Properties LLC. Grantors: LKC Blowing Rock, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 505 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Laurel Creek lots 217-219 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paula Levy Trust Agreement, Joel Levy Trust Agreement, Joel Levy, Paula Levy. Grantors: Joel Levy, Paula Levy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 517 of Book 2254.
Feb. 7: Lot C 210 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Alan Chonin. Grantors: Patricia L. Chonin, Neil H. Chonin. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 519 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lots 53 and 54 in Section C in Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Laight. Grantors: Emily Michelle Weller, Emily Michelle Laight, Douglas H. Weller. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 588 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lot 4 (0.41 acres) in Rustic Bungalows of Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walter J. Smoski, Sharon J. Smoski. Grantors: Walter J. Smoski Trust, Sharon J. Smoski Trust, Walter J. Smoski, Sharon J. Smoski. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 592 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land (0.216 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristopher A. Kuhn. Grantors: Dawn Nichols, Dawn Nichols Kuhn. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 604 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lots 15 R and 14 in Boulder Springs Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: First Restatement of the Dennis James Kostrzewa Revocable Trust Agreement, Dennie J. Kostrzewa, Dennis James Kostrzewa. Grantors: Dennis James Kostrzewa, Rita H. Goodlett. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 607 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Tracts 1 and 2 (5.00 acres each) Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Malone, Eveline Carle. Grantors: Kevin Malone, Kevin M. Malone. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 611 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Phase 2 Section 2 lot 242 (1.284 acres) in Firethorn Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert H. Matteson, Sandra S. Matteson. Grantors: James Robert Todd. Excise Tax: $574. Price: $287,000. Page 614 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Phase 2 Section 3 lot 243 (1.120 acres) in Firethorn Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert H. Matteson, Sandra S. Matteson. Grantors: James H. Lester, Phyllis C. Lester. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 617 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lots 28 and 29 in Pulliam Addition Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WKM of Boone LLC. Grantors: Paul Samuel Trivette, Morgan Byrd Trivette. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 620 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lot 8 (2.130 acres) in Hidden View Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Timothy Arant. Grantors: Barbara Behrens. Excise Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 623 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land (16.0 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fred Lopp, Tianwen Lin Lopp. Grantors: Lopp Management Company LLC, Fred B. Lopp. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 643 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen R. Coffey. Grantors: Hilltop Drive-in, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 697 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land (1.0 acre), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Antonio Torres, Michele Munoz. Grantors: Yvette C. Lugo. Excise Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 716 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land in Wanda M. Farthing Subdivision, Cove Creek, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terry Ben Ward, Chrystal Ward. Grantors: Joyce Ward Phillips, Terry Ben Ward. Excise Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 775 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Lot AA 538 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Preston L. Halstead, Pilar A. Halstead. Grantors: Fred H. Deaton Living Trust, Robert W. Deaton, Sherrill F. Deaton, Robert W. Deaton, Sherrill F. Deaton, Fred H. Deaton Jr. Excise Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 855 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Unit 127 Building G in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melinda S. Hayton. Grantors: Rebecca Lea Clothier. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 866 of Book 2254.
Feb. 8: Plot of land (0.55 acres) in Tom Edward May Jr, Edwina L. May, Wilma C. May Subdivision, North Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary Ann May Wilson. Grantors: Wilma C. May. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 885 of Book 2254.
Feb. 9: Plot of land in Forest at Crestwood Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Randall Cline, Katherine Ann Cline. Grantors: CMC Acquisition Company D, LLC, CMC Acquisition Company A, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,390. Price: $1,195,000. Page 37 of Book 2255.
Feb. 9: Unit C, Building 7 in Beechwood Village Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Rhodes to Beech, LLC. Grantors: Ryan Kelly Rhodes, Kelsie Allyn Rhodes, Kelsie A. Rhodes. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 89 of Book 2255.
Feb. 9: Lot 43 in Panorama Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terry Isaacs Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, David Wesley Isaacs, Jannie Isaacs. Grantors: Judy Triplette Greene. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 94 of Book 2255.
Feb. 9: Lot D 19 (0.04 acres) in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Hoyer, Rebecca Hoyer. Grantors: Eric Koontz. Excise Tax: $377. Price: $188,500. Page 122 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Two plots of land (0.869 acres and 10.152 acres) in Creek Crossing Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey W. Morgan. Grantors: Pamela J. Morgan. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 187 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lots 53 and 54 in section C in Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Quadrifoil Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Kevin Laight. Excise Tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 193 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lot 241 in Creek Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katie H. Kupferberg. Grantors: The Joanna M. Goldman Revocable Trust, Joanna M. Goldman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 198 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Plot of land (7.569 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jordan Kinder, Britney Kinder. Grantors: Luke M. Runyon, Patricia A. Runyon, Luke Runyon. Excise Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 210 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lot 141 in Ridgeview Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: J. Blaire Thompson LLC. Grantors: Mary Jane Wood Zabinski. Excise Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 242 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lots 14 and 21 in Rich Mountain Estates Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: J. Blaire Thompson LLC. Grantors: Mary Jane Wood Zabinski. Excise Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 258 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Two plots of land (36.0 acres and 2.089 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matt J. Burns, Susan M. Burns. Grantors: Matt J. Burns, Roger J. Moretz, Susan M. Burns. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 282 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: One Tract of land in Carl Freeman Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gordon Ashley Hensley. Grantors: Carl Freeman. Excise Tax: $976. Price: $488,000. Page 287 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lot 50 in Horseshoe Ridge Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melissa Taylor Revocable Trust, Melissa Taylor. Grantors: William J. Roy Living Trust, William J. Roy. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 303 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lot A 33 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Andrew Yell, Leslie Ann Teseniar Yell. Grantors: Steven Foldes, Nadine Foldes. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 306 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Five plots of land (1.084 acres, 11.3 acres, 2.001 acres, 3.337 acres and 1.193 acres) in Laurel Creek Subdivision and Larry A. Harmon and Deana V. Harmon Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harmon Rentals LLC. Grantors: Larry Allen Harmon, Deana Vines Harmon. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 344 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: One plot of land (2.99 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Gale Harmon. Grantors: Larry A. Harmon, Deana V. Harmon. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 349 of Book 2255.
Feb. 10: Lots 55, 56, 57, and 58 in Boulder Garden Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Green Sierra LLC. Grantors: The Charlene F. Groves and Judith L. Jackson Living Trust, Judith L. Jackson, Charlene F. Groves. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 372 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Unit 4, Laurel Creek Snow Tree Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cynthia D. Burdige. Grantors: Cynthia D. Burdige Revocable Trust, Cynthia D. Burdige. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 374 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Shawneehaw lot 42 in Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nabel Lally. Grantors: Frank S. Cornelius, Sharon Cornelius. Excise Tax: $366. Price: $183,000. Page 387 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Plot of land (1.037 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hyden Tyler Ross, Clarinda Ross Gress. Grantors: Hyden Tyler Ross, Charlotte T. Ross. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 415 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Unit 4 in Laurel Creek Snow Tree Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bari Burdige Clark. Grantors: Cynthia D. Burdige. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 422 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Three plots of land (2.792 acres, 0.603 acres and 0.782 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The James Edward Hayes Trust, Pamela Sue Moffitt, Rebecca Hayes Warren, James Edward Hayes. Grantors: James Kenneth Hayes, James K. Hayes. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 427 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: One plot of land (3.073 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The William Max Dixon Jr. Revocable Living Trust, William Max Dixon Jr. Grantors: William Max Dixon Jr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 431 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Five tracts of land (5.617 acres, 0.615 acres, 0.527 acres, 0.481 acres and 0.288 acres) in William Max Dixon Living Trust Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The William Max Dixon Jr. Revocable Living Trust, William Max Dixon Jr. Grantors: William Max Dixon Jr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 434 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Eight parcels of land, Meat Camp, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles W. Ford, Diane K. Ford. Grantors: Charles W. Ford Family Limited Partnership Congdon Development Inc., Charles W. Ford. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 467 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Lot 1 (0.71 acres) in Donald Winkler and Mary Winkler Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan P. Burton, Bonnie J. Burton. Grantors: Jonathan Burton, Bonnie J. Burton. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 480 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Two plots of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James H. Watts IV, Charlotte Watts. Grantors: Roberta Watts Hayes, Nahum Colin Kempster Hayes. Excise Tax: $186. Price: $93,000. Page 493 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Eight parcels of land, Blue Ridge, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ford Development Company of Boone LLC. Grantors: Charles W. Ford, Diane K. Ford. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 528 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: One plot of land (0.290 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Derek Rowley, Julia C. Zaleski. Grantors: Allie K. Woods, Jennifer N. Woods, Allie Woods. Excise Tax: $524. Price: $262,000. Page 557 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: One plot of land (1.053 acres) in Sleepy Hollow Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blake Hill, Ashley Rose Hill. Grantors: Dustin Owen Pinckney, Lindsay McAdams Pinckney. Excise Tax: $935. Price: $467,500. Page 583 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Two plots of land, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jack Warren Davis Jr., Jennifer Doreen Davis. Grantors: Ken Isaacs, Sara Lynn Isaacs. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 611 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Unit 2 Building 1 at Laurel Crest Condos Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Boggan Kane. Grantors: Mary E. Kane Revocable Trust, Patrick J. Kane, Jane M. Kane, Mary E. Kane. Excise Tax: $478. Price: $239,000. Page 614 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: Lot 1 of Stone Creek Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nicholas Reuter, Katherine Ann Reuter. Grantors: Eric J. Hartley, Lynette B. Hartley. Excise Tax: $1,078. Price: $539,000. Page 645 of Book 2255.
Feb. 11: One plot of land (2.25 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jessica M. Dixon, Mary L. Dixon. Grantors: Welch K. Tester, Welch Kenneth Tester Jr., Catherine M. Tester-Hagler, Excise Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 666 of Book 2255.
