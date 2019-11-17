The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 7: Three tracts in Ek. Grantee: The Bangos Family Trust. Grantors: George B. Bangos and Jacqueline B. Bangos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 40 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: One tract (20.543 acres) in Judy A. Cuiffo subdivision. Grantees: Thomas Andrew Brandon Jr and Kelsey Kay Kinlaw. Grantors: Judy A. Cuiffo and Steve Harmison. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 45 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: Unit RM-3 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: Heather M. Hendershott and Joseph E. McCourt. Grantors: Benjamin Ross Spain and William B. Everett Jr. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 58 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: Lot 216 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Jonathan M. Topodas and Elaine D. Topodas. Grantors: Green Life Construction and Restoration LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 80 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: One tract (2,084 sq. feet) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: N.C. Department of Transportation. Grantors: Hillary Lacy Major Rosenberg. Steven Howard Rosenberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 83 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: Two tract (one of 1.086 acres and one of 1.300 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: United Community Bank. Grantors: UCB North Carolina Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 85 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: One tract (7.49 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: William Lawrence Olson and Ashley Sherman Olson. Grantors: Patricia J. Cadle and Nancy Jo Jones. Excise tax: $376. Price: $188,000. Page 114 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: One tract (.500 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: James Darrell Brown and Shannon Brown. Grantors: Angela Brown Matheson, James Grant Brown, Everette Matheson, James Darrell Brown, Shannon Brown and Jason Lynn Brown. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 130 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: Unit C-44 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Allan S. Feder and Robin Feder. Grantors: Wayne Smith and Cherie L. Smith. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 155 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: Lot 84 of University Village in Watauga. Grantees: Alyse A. Burke and Patrick L. Burke. Grantors: Alyse A. Burke and Alyse Armfield Proctor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 217 of Book 2059.
Nov. 7: Tract three in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Jason Michael Dameron. Grantor: Lloyd Glenn Ernest Hodges. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 233 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Tract one in Watauga. Grantees: Eric Thomas Decker and Sherri Perry Decker. Grantors: Felix Quintela Sr and Maritza Quintela. Excise tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 288 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Unit R-322 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Roland H. Smith and Donna C. Smith. Grantors: Earl H. Fuller Jr and Gail Erwin Fuller. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 309 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: One tract (2.397 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Richard J. Starker II Revocable Living Trust. And Drew F. Straker Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Richard James Straker II, Drew Forfar Straker and Richard J. Straker II and Drew F. Straker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 312 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: One tract (1.500 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Glenn Allen Crum. Grantors: Alberto Magana and Keri R. Magana. Excise tax: $386. Price: $193,000. Page 325 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Unit 117-E of Holiday Beech Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Eric C. Augustus and Austin C. Augustus. Grantors: Mary LynneWilson and David Less Wilson. Excise tax: $114. Price: $57,000. Page 340 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: One tract (.642 acres) in New River. Grantees: Jacob Caudill and Samantha Grace Elam. Grantors: Kelly C. Scott, Kelly C. Baruth Bosak, Stuart Scott and Stuart J. Scott. Excise tax: $375. Price: $187,500. Page 362 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Unit 3 of Smith Mountain Townhomes. Grantee: Christyn J. River. Grantors: Christyn J. Rivers and Carson G. Rivers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 384 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Unit R-1531 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Timothy G. and Carolyn D. Holton Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Timothy G. Holton and Carolyn D. Holton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 400 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Lot 17 of Fox Run Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Eric L. Kohout. Grantor: Amy L. Kohout. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 405 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Unit 2-2 of Village on the Green Condos. Grantee: Caley J. Modlin. Grantors: Carrington Pertalion and Augustus John Pertalion. Excise tax: $237. Price: $118,500. Page 421 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Two tracts (one of 7.19 acres and one of .699 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Gabriel Cantor and Alysa Lynn Cantor. Grantors: Suellen D. Byrne, James F. Byrne and James F. Byrne Jr. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 442 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Lot 63 of Grassy Gap Golf Course and lots 228-229 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Vincent P. Ugarte III and Katie M. Ugarte. Grantors: Frank J. Moya and Angela Z. Moya. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 470 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Lot 11 of Lakes Community in Watauga. Grantees: Midland Trust Company and Gabriel Bottazzi. Grantor: Kingfish Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 486 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Unit 9-B of Echo Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Stuart Lewis Scott and Kelly Baruth. Grantors: George Gregory Fank and Megan Royal Frank. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 489 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Lot 46 of Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis in Watauga. Grantee: Joseph Jeffrey Kimmel Living Trust. Grantor: David Cory Adamson. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 508 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Tracts A-C of Blake Crymes Kelli Crymes subdivision in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Blake D. Crymes and Kelli M. Crymes. Grantors: Rachel F. Leiendecker, Edwin D. Leiendecker, Malinda Farthing and Malinda F. Williams. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 512 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Tract D of James M. Crum Estate in Watauga. Grantee: Hannah Kimel and Stephen Kimel. Grantors: Ashley H. Baker-Finlay Living Trust. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 527 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Tracts 1-2 in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Mona Lisa McGrew. Grantors: Michelle Maria Swogger and Steven Louis Swogger. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 537 of Book 2059.
Nov. 8: Lot 13 of Blue Ridge Moountain Club in Elk. Grantees: James Roots and Linda Roots. Grantor: Rupp Holdings Inc. Excise tax: $165. Price: $82,500. Page 592 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: One tract (23.301 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Consuella Carington Norris. Grantors: Rebecca O. Moretz Living Trust and James B. Moretz Sr. Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 714 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Tract 2 of Casey Baber Donna Baber Property in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Lawrence Schepps Living Trust. Grantors: David S. Pottruck Revocable Trust and Garry Pottruck. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 720 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Lots 1-3 of A.S. Abernethy Estate in Blowing Rock. Grantee: J. Richard Svitzer and Jo B. Svitzer. Grantor: Almond Legacy Trust. Excise tax: $867. Price: $433,500. Page 725 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Lot 13 of Council Oaks in New River. Grantees: Jeana Eve Klein and Mark Andrew Schurman. Grantors: WWC Development LLC. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 730 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Celia Whitcomb Kling. Grantor: Secure Inc. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 741 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: One tract in Neat Camp. Grantee: Sara Samantha Swinson. Grantors: William Nickles, Amy Nickles and William Nickles Jr. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 776 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Two tracts (one os 3.71 acres and one of 1.54 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Leonard Rosende Jr and Linda G. Rosende Revocable Joint Trust. Grantors: Leonard Rosende Jr and Linda G. Rosende. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 786 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Unit 1 in New River. Grantees: James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Grantor: Karz LLC. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 790 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Unit 2 in New River. Grantees: James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Grantor: Q4 LLC. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 807 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: One tract (.89 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mark Alan Williams and Tiffany Merle Teate. Grantors: Todd P. Oxner and Laura Oxner. Excise tax: $1,060. Price: $530,000 Page 826 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Lot 41 of Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis in Watauga. Grantee: Margaret Kohn. Grantor: Julie Manly. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 843 of Book 2059.
Nov. 12: Lot 37 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert Hosford Mueller and Roberta Lee Mueller. Grantor: Paul G. Crenshaw Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 852 of Book 2059.
Nov. 13: One tract (5.759 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Bennie Trivette and Connie Trivette. Grantor: Stephen Michael. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 886 of Book 2059.
Nov. 13: Lots 60-65 of Foster in New River. Grantees: Gabriel Giovara and Majorie A. Hyatt. Grantor: Charels E. Hyatt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 899 of Book 2059.
Nov. 13: Lots 12-16 of Estella C. Barnes subdivision in New River. Grantees: Teguh Priyanto and Susan M. Lappan. Grantors: Todd Lentz Wood and Angel Kay Wood. Excise tax: $652. Price: $326,000. Page 1 of Book 2060.
Nov. 13: Lot 171 of Hemlock Hill in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The Beech Mountain Club. Grantors: Harry L. Williams and Debora R. Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 64 of Book 2060.
Nov. 13: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Mark C. James and Robin James. Grantors: Mark C. James, Robin James, Brenda Jean Palmer and Brenda Palmer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 100 of Book 2060.
Nov. 13: One tract (.88 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: My Hanh Thi Truong. Grantors: Grady Coleman Bailey and Miriam Taylor Bailey. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 104 of Book 2060.
