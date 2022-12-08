The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 14: Lot 233 in Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Asait Sotelo. Grantors: Habib Rahman and Kelly Rahman. Tax: $370. Price: $185000. Page 897 of Book 2280.
June 14: 1.963 acres on lot 242 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 Section 8 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Mark Reynold and Mary Reynolds. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 5 of Book 2281.
June 14: Unit 210 in Building 1 in New River Riverstone Condo Phase 1. Grantees: Timothy J. Hall and Kimberly D. Hall. Grantors: Danny K. Spencer and Stephanie B. Spencer. Tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 17 of Book 2281.
June 14: 0.257 acres on Lot 32 in Lakes Community in Watauga Phase II. Grantees: 4 Seasons Cabin, LLC. Grantors: Joesph Castain and Andressa Castain. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 53 of Book 2281.
June 14: Meat Camp. Grantees: Elizabeth Proffit Harral. Grantors: David Ward and David Albert Ward. Tax: $ 12. Price: $6000. Page 61 of Book 2281.
June 14: 2.113 acres in New River. Grantees: JWTB LLC. Grantors: Jason Chadwick Smith and Jessica Nicole Smith. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 64 of Book 2281.
June 14: Lot 81 in Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kenneth Melcher and Angela Melcher. Grantors: Sidi Lemnouni and Donna Lemnouni. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 78 of Book 2281.
June 14: Lot 7 in River Run in Bald Mountain. Grantees: David Switzer and Jennifer Switzer. Grantors: Michael P. Reimenschneider, Charlotte S. Reimenschneider, Crystal R. Keen and Richard M. Roberts. Tax: $1,203. Price: $601,500. Page 107 of Book 2281.
June 14: Lot 28 in Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development in Watauga Section 12. Grantees: Shannon H. Pleasant and William R. Pleasant Jr. Grantors: Tillie Smith Tice. Tax: $1,410. Price: $705,000. Page 115 of Book 2281.
June 14: 0.605, 0.438, 2.047 acres in New River. Grantees: VLT Investments LLC. Grantors: Lynn R. Hubbard Barbour, Lynn R. Hubbard and William R. Barbour. Tax: $1,580. Price: $754,000. Page 120 of Book 2281.
June 14: Lot 12 in Traders Gap Property. Grantees: Spier Investments LLC. Grantors: Ray Buchannon and Jo Ann Buchannon. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 123 of Book 2281.
June 15: Yonahlossee Resort & Club in New River. Grantees: John Cunningham and Jodie Cunningham. Grantors: Bradley Wayne Batten. Tax: $2450. Price: $1,255,000. Page 141 of Book 2281.
June 15: Unit 201 in Building 151 Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condos. Grantees: Steven Fredrick Shell. Grantors: Chestnut Investments Partners LLC. Tax: $3000. Price: $1,500,000. Page 167 of Book 2281.
June 15: Lot 626 in Gay Mountain in Blowing Rock NKA Misty Mountain. Grantees: Southern Builders of NC INC. Grantors: Linda T. Helms. Tax: $137. Price: $68,500. Page 197 of Book 2281.
June 15: Dougherty Heights in New River LTS 9-10 in Section 1. Grantees: Katherine Pearson and Michael Pearson. Grantors: Ward Brian Zimmerman and Sara Jane Olin Zimmerman. Tax: $1,460. Price: $730,000. Page 203 of Book 2281.
June 15: Lot 28 in Hound Ears Club Development in Watauga Section 15. Grantees: Evan Wooten and Laura Miler Wooton. Grantors: Katherine E. Milstead. Tax: $565,000. Page 233 of Book 2281.
June 15: Edmisten J. W. Norris in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Toryn J. Little and Chelsea J. Little. Grantors: Sherrill Davonne Ward Jackson, Thomas R. Jackson, Roberta Lynn Ward Jackson, Larry Jackson and Sherrill Davonnne Ward. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 280 of Book 2281.
June 15: Lot 163 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek in Section A and 0.14 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantors: Kristopher Scott Parker and Rachel Parker. Grantees: Daniels Greggs and Courtney Greggs. Tax: $1,205. Price: $602,500. Page 307 of Book 2281.
June 15: Lot 14 in Fairways in Blowing Rock FKA Fairways on Green Hill. Grantees: O. Kenton McCartney, and Carol M. McCartney. Grantors: The Peterson Family Trust, and Pail A. Peterson Trust. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 331 of Book 2281.
June 16: Lot 16 in Boone Fork Camp Phase III. Grantees: Edward E. Bennett and Mindy F. Bennett. Grantors; Gary G. Taylor and Judy R. Taylor. Tax: $344. Price: $172,000. Page 401 of Book 2281.
June 16: Unit RA 5 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Betty Vann Norriss Revocable Trust, Betty Vann Norris Trust, and Betty Vann Norris. Grantors: Alfred E. Brighton and Jane H. Brighton. Tax: $1420. Price: $710,000. Page 404 of Book 2281.
June 16: 0.268 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Kerry Cantrell and Dana Cantrell and Clarice Burgess Atkins. Tax: $585. Price: $292,500. Page 411 of Book 2281.
June 16: Lot AA 615 in Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donald K. Tate. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Benjamin Ray IRA, and Benjamin Ray. Tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 430 of Book 2281.
June 16: Lot 6 in Locust Hill in New River. Grantees: Stephen D. Broome. Grantors; Lundee H. Nance, Lundee M. Horne and Douglas C. Nance. Tax: $60. Price: $ 30,000. Page 447 of Book 2281.
June 16: 1.38 acres. Grantees: Gregory Black and Suzanne Black. Grantors: Brooke A. Beyer Jr., and Courtenay R. Beyer. Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 453 of Book 2281.
June 16: Kellwood in Blue Ridge in Section 1. Grantees: James V. Redd III and Julie C. Redd. Grantors: Thomas W. Fisher and Katherine Butler Olson Fisher. Tax:$1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 476 of Book 2281.
June 16: 1.388, 0.08 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Laura Wind Mueller and Armin Windmueller. Grantors: Robert H. Baxter, Rosanne C. Baxter and Rosanne C. Baxter. Tax: $1,650. Price: $825,000. Page 481 of Book 2281.
June 16: Lot D 137 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tuongvi Phan, Amanda Myloc Phan, Hai Phong Bui. Grantors: Marie Heiser and Dirk Heiser. Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 516 of Book 2281.
June 16: 1.601 acres in Jimmy A Flick Property Bill Caroselli in New River. Grantees: William George Caroselli Jr., and Danielle Hope Caroselli. Grantors: Jimmy A. Flick and Susie H. Flick. Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 532 of Book 2281.
June 17: Lot 293 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Callan Edquist and Laura Edquist. Grantors: Brandon L. McLamb and Megan LcLamb. Tax: $1218. Price: $609,000. Page 552 of Book 2281.
June 17: Lot 46 in Deer Run in Elk. Grantees: Edward Hamrick and Stephanie Hamrick. Grantors: Linda Van Gilder LaCross and Richard LaCross. Tax: $6. Price: $3000. Page 635 of Book 2281.
June 17: 1.353 acres in South Cove in Watauga Tract D. Grantees: Thurmond Ward Jackson and Robyn Lynn Ross. Grantors: Christopher A. Coy and Kenneth C. Musk. Tax: $902. Price: $ 451,000. Page 731 of Book 2281.
June 17: Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: William J. Tyndal and Judith T. Tyndal. Grantors: Patrick Stracuzzi, Susan J. Stracuzzi and Arthur J. Lane. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 747 of Book 2281.
June 17: Maple Springs in Watauga. Grantees: Guy Dee Koenig and Julie Wells Koenig. Grantors: Kent Hargesheimer and Lisa Hargesheimer. Tax: $1900. Price: $800,000. Page 794 of Book 2281.
June 17: Lot 18 in Edens Gate in Stony Fork Phase II. Grantees: Garryl Medvec and Jennifer Medvec. Grantors: Shelter Concepts LLC. Tax: $ 140. Price: $70,000. Page 815 of Book 2281.
June 17: Lot AA 589 in Wastridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Laura Whiteman Gonzalez. Grantors: Amalia R. Whiteman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 819 of Book 2281.
June 17: Unit 121 of Building 1 in Watauga Hanging Rock in Vilas Condo. Grantees: Charles W. Collins Jr. Revocable Trust, Carla C. Crocker Trust and Charles W. Collins Jr. Grantors: Ricky R. Batten and Kandi N. Batten. Tax: $498. Price: $249,000. Page 825 of Book 2281.
June 17: Unit C 7 North Ridge Villas. Grantees; Amy Elizabeth Roix and Zachary Townsend Barnes. Grantors: Properties LLC. Tax: $526. Price: $263,000. Page 829 of Book 2281.
June 17: 1.006 acres in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Nicole Acuff and John Bailey. Grantors: Select Portfolio Servicing Inc, and Towd Point Mortgage Trust. Tax: $241. Price: $120,500. Page 846 of Book 2281.
June 17: 1.490 Acres in Lot 21 in Valle Meadows in Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Freedom Fifty NC LLC. Grantors: William Savain and Danielle L. Savain. Tax: $1,550. Price: $775,000. Page 850 of Book 2281.
June 20: Lot 29 in Twin Hollows in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jeannie Burkhardt. Grantors: David Squire Wells and Megan N. Wells. Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 39 of Book 2282.
June 20: Unit 6 in Building A. in Laurel Creek Tanglewood Condo. Grantees: Robert E. Anderson Jr. Grantors: Randy L. Barnhardt, Chasty B. Underwood, and David Parker Underwood. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 43 of Book 2281.
June 20: 26.299 acres on Lot 6 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Laurelmor. Grantees: Justin Carreker and Marina Carreker. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 61 of Book 2282.
June 20: 0.468 acres in New River. Grantees: BDC Boone LLC. Grantors: Snake MTN Properties LLC. Tax: $1625. Price: $812,500. Page 70 of Book 2282.
June 20: 1 acre in New River. Grantees: Sandra M. Moore, Kevin P. Moore, Connor P. McKenzie and Molly F. Moore. Grantors: Faye Claudeen Edmisten and Claudeen G. Edmisten. Tax: $912. Price: $456,000. Page 117 of Book 2281.
June 20: 3.97 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: John Harold Bryan and Nancy Shearin Bryan. Grantors: Peggy Bryan Stroup and Richard Stroup. Tax: $39. Price: $19,500. Page 167 of Book 2282.
June 21: 9.456 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Caleb K. Stern. Grantors: David K. Stern and Peggy Stern. Tax: $174. Price: $87,000. Page 178 of Book 2282.
June 21: Lot 25 Revised in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Holly Keller and Brigette Keller. Grantors: R. Douglas Fabel and Terri L. Fabel. Tax: $2700. Price: $1,350,000. Page 204 of Book 2282.
June 21: Lot 13 in Shoes Farm in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Donald G. Duggin Jr. Grantors: Patrick Sean Weddell and Melissa Jane Weddell. Tax: $1042. Price: $521,000. Page 268 of Book 2282.
June 21: 0.741 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Charles M. Bennet and Jeffrey L. Butler. Grantors: Geoffrey Andrew Roten and Kimberly Ann Jolly. Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 306 of Book 2281.
June 21: 1.208 acres in Lot 323 in Blue Ridge Mountain Clubs. Grantees: Grant M. Collins and Kelly E. Collins. Grantors: The Michaels S. Fuller Revocable Trust, Michael S. Fuller Trust, and Michael S. Fuller. Tax: $3450. Price: $1,725,000. Page 330 of Book 2282.
June 21: 1.355 acres in Lot 171 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club. Grantees: Stacy Taylor. Grantors: Ortiz Eliezer Aldarondo, Isabel Lopez — Bras, and Isabel Lopez Bras. Tax: $443. Price: $221,500. Page 334 of Book 2282.
June 21: 0.47 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Gnip Revocable Trust Agreement, John Gnip Trust and John Gnip. Grantors: Daryl K. Rockwell and Judith Marlene Rockwell. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 357 of Book 2282.
