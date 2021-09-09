The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 26: One tract of land (3 acres) at Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Scoot McKnight, Jordan B McKnight. Grantors: William Scott McKnight, Jordan B. McKnight. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 628 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lot 35, Section II of Wildcat Estates, Stony Fork and Elk Townships, Watauga County. Grantees: Kim Andrews Harsey. Grantors: Beth Smith, Dennis E. Smith. Tax: $694 Price: $347,000. Page 649 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lot 17, Phase III, Boone Fork Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nicolas J. Giaimo, Carrie D. Giaimo. Grantors: Molly Northern, Michael A. Northern. Tax: $2,184. Price: $1,092,000. Page 672 of. 2207.
July 26: Lot 117, Section A of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harper Dodson. Grantor: Danielle Shain Dodson, Danielle S. Dodson, Theodora Prince Dodson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 697 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lot 288, Phase 1, Section 9 (4.425 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Geoffrey R. Lamb, Loren E. Lamb. Grantors: Dolores Truex, Leroy Truex. Tax: $275. Price: $137,500. Page 710 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lot 3BE (8,673 square feet), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James K. Isaacs. Grantors: Wayne King, Leanard Wayne King, Carol King, Carole E. King. Tax: $1,410. Price: $705,000. Page 713 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lot S14 Monteagle, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Miguel Alberto Contreras, Elizabeth K. Perez-Contreras. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 726 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lots 7-9 in Block B of J.C. Church Property, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roxanne Church Jewell, Richard Heath Jewell. Grantors: Thomas W. Weinberg, Linda A. Weinberg. Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 733 of Book 2207.
July 26: Lot 13, Phase II-D (0.331 acres), The Lakes Community, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Lee, Angela Lee. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Michael J. Lakusta IRA, Michael J. Lakusta. Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 755 of Book 2207.
July 26: One tract of land (0.743 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Pamela W. Grubb, Terri W. Miller, Cynthia Dianne Phipps. Grantors: Nulan Lee Watson, Nulan Watson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 782 of Book 2207.
July 26: Condominium Unit No. 21, The Daniel Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Haley J. Hopkins. Grantors: R. Howard Fleming, Christina Watts Fleming. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 792 of Book 2207.
July 26: Unit 3, Ivy Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard L. Stroder, Dwayne L. Draughon. Grantors: Mary V. Propst. Tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 829 of 2207.
July 26: One tract of land (0.603 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: CILH Incorporated. Grantors: Blue Ridge Realty & Investments Profit Sharing Plan and Trust, John E. Rice, Mary Jane Rice. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 832 of Book 2207.
July 26: One tract of land (42.44 acres), Silverstone Farms Road, Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Eugen Moutoux, Amelie Scott Moutoux. Grantors: Walker Development, LLC. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 876 of Book 2207.
July 27: One tract of land (10.88 acres), Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Carolyn B. Reed Revocable Trust. Grantors: Kevin Anthony Klink, Kathryn Tennile Klink, Kathryn T. Klink. Tax: $245. Price: $122,500. Page 059 of Book 2208.
July 27: One tract of land (1.595 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Warangkana Wongprasert, Thanan Athikankowit. Grantors: Robert D. Lee, Sharon J. Lee. Tax: $804. Price: $402,000. Page 065 of Book 2208.
July 27: Lot 24 Firethorn, Phase 2, Section 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christine Davies, Nicholas James Davies. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 118 of Book 2208.
July 27: 156 Hanging Rock Villas Unit 221, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen June Bell. Grantors: Cristof Alexander Ensslin, Sophia Ojha Ensslin. Tax: $419. Price: $209,500. Page 180 of Book 2208.
July 27: Lots 3-8, 43-48 and 53-59, Watauga County NC. Grantees: Danely Builders, LLC. Grantors: Robin King Horton. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 186 of 2208.
July 27: Lot 39 in Section A, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Arienne Cheek. Grantees: George W. Cheek Family Appointed Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 189 of Book 2208.
July 27: One tract of land (0.067 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Srivastava Family Investment Trust. Grantors: Nilendu and Renu Srivastava Family Foundation. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 195 of Book 2208.
July 27: One tract of land (1.739 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Adam Iauch, Jasmine Iauch. Grantors: Lauren M. Hayworth, Jacob Clay McGuire. Tax: $666. Price: $333,000. Page 211 of Book 2208.
July 27: Two tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ken Isaacs, Sara Lynn Isaacs. Grantors: Emily M. Wall, Sterling C. Wall. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 241 of Book 2208.
July 27: One tract of land (2.40 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cynthia Jane Story Tobin. Grantors: Sally K. Storie. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 250 of Book 2208.
July 27: One tract of land (1 acre), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Miller Family Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: William E. Miller, William Earl Miller, Laura H. Miller, Laura Joan Hart Miller. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 255 of Book 2208.
July 28: Lot 18, Section 2 of Kellwood Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas M. Hughes, Joy F. Hughes. Grantors: Audra H. Vaz, Johann Vaz. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 261 of Book 2208.
July 28: Lot 20 of Shatley Mountain Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel H. Terns, Kathleen J. Terns. Grantors: Xinglin Ten, Aijun Xiu. Tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page of 309 of Book 2208.
July 28: One tract of land (1.10 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terrance Eugene Highfield, Rachel Highfield, Terrance Highfield Jr. Grantors: Terrance Highfield Sr., Luz Suares Highfield. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 312 of Book 2208.
July 28: Unit R-411, Echota on the Ridge Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Bryan Taney, Caatherine Eichhorn. Grantors: Philip Kent Cherry Jr., Jamie Elizabeth Cherry. Tax: $730. Price: $375,000. Page 345 of Book 2208.
July 28: One tract of land (2.398 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angela E. Pharr. Grantors: Thomas. M. Van Gilder, Jennifer P. Van gilder, Angela E. Pharr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 366 of Book 2208.
July 28: One tract of land (6.277 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barbara Ann Hicks Glenn. Grantors: Bessie Mae Hicks, Pamela Hicks Lunceford. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 398 of 2208.
July 28: Unit C51 in SweetGrass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dominic Germana, Sarah Germana. Grantors: Legacy Property Holdings, LLC. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 431 of 2208.
July 28: One tract of land (10.078 acres), Grace Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David James Stein, Renee M. Stein. Grantors: David James Stein, Renee M. Stein. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 438 of 2208.
July 28: Lot 78 of Creekridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan C. Pfeifer, Dare P. Pfeifer, Jason W. Hiler. Grantors: Jason Wade Hiler, Abigail Oliver Hiler. Tax:$44. Price: $22,000. Page 442 of Book 2208.
July 28: Two tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 376 Cascade, LLC. Grantors: W H Sturges, William H. Sturges, Teresa T. Sturges. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 446 of Book 2208.
July 28: Unit 126 of Royal Oak Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peter Kreymerman, Rakhamaalika Kreymerman. Grators: David V. Sanders, Rachel M. Sanders. Tax: $475. Price: $237,500. Page 478 of Book 2208.
July 29: Two tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Robert Clawson, Bobby Lee Clawson. Grantors: Charles Robert Clawson, Bobby Lee Clawson, Patricia Wilcox Cook. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 529 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit 203 of The Hamptons at Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brent Gurkin, Audrey Gurkin. Grantors: Michael Blake Shirley, Susan S. Shirley. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 544 of Booke 2208.
July 29: Several tracts of land, Blowing Rock Road, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cook Out-Boone, Inc. Grantors: Lawrence A. Wilson, Maura A. Wilson. Tax: $1,150. Price: $575, 000. Page 563 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit A-4 in Cedar Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tide & Peak, LLC. Grantors: Ian T. Hartgrove, Bailee D. Hartgrove. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 571 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit RC-5 at Echota on the Ridge Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Echota Coalition, LLC. Grantors: Barry J. Drossner 1992 Trust. Tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 580 of Book 2208.
July 29: One tract of land (4 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danny L. West. Grantors: James West. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 587 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit 1 of Chalet Building C of Fairway Chalet Condominium, Hound Ears Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert F. Andres, Evelyn T. Andrews. Grantors: Rebecca A. Lovern Living Trust. Tax: $1,075. Price: $575, 500. Page 594 of Book 2208.
July 29: One tract of land (1. 449 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SLD II, LLC. Grantors: Milton Stephen Greene Jr. Tax: $2,600. Price: $1,300,000. Page 614 of Book 2208.
July 29: Lot VCR-10 of Village Creek Cluster, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jan Urban Kantola, Ingemo Susanne Kantola. Grantors: Charles E. Bowen Jr., Meredith S. Bowen. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 629 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit c-7 Northridge Villas, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Beech Mountain Skies. Grantors: Ian S. Goldstein, Colleen Goldstein, Colleen R. McCann. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 652 of Book 2208.
July 29: Lot 14 (3.270 acres) of Terra Brook, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Milton Stephen Greene Jr. Grantors: Kristopher J. Fowler, Rebecca A. Fowler. Tax: $1,598. Price: $799,000. Page 657 of Book 2208.
July 29: One tract of land (2.386 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joshua Eugene Hollars. Grantors: David K. Hollars, Wendy R. Hollars. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 661 of Book 2208.
July 29: Lots 4 and 5 of Chinquapin Heights, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Harry Joe Norwood, Ross H. Norwood, Nancy Norwood-Yousef, Besty R. Adams, Freddie G. Adams. Tax: $92. Price: $46,000. Page 680 of Book 2208.
July 29: Lots 50 and 76 of Creekridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Walters, Debora Walters. Grantors: 2016 Deborah P. Duchmann Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 705 of Book 2208.
July 29: Lot 15 (.552 acres) of Blue Ridge Mountain Club — Phase 1, Section 15B, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary S. Qualls, Rhona A. H. Qualls. Grantors: Rupp Holdings, Inc. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 740 of Book 2208.
July 29: One tract of land (0.50 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin M. Litaker, Lauren K. Litaker. Grantors: Roy Barker. Tax: $882. Price: $441,000. Page 743 of Book 2208.
July 29: Lot 140, Section A of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alan L. Linkous. Grantors: Gordon Linkous Jr, Johnny Linkous. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 767 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit 229, Building G, Holiday Beech Villas, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bryan W. Dudones, Susan N. Dudones. Grantors: Stuart H. Hall, Kay C. Hall. Tax: $196. Price: $98,000. Page 769 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit C50, SweetGrass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joanna S. Sahm, Olga B. Esterson. Grantors: Ryan Rothman, Sharon Rothman. Tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 791 of Book 2208.
July 29: One tract of land (0.289 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BBTB Properties, LLC. Grantors: DRJOCO, LLC. Tax: $544. Price: $272,000. Page 794 of Book 2208.
July 29: One tract of land (3.576 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hennessee Storage, LLC. Grantors: Mack N. Hampton, Judy N. Hampton. Tax: $2,600. Price: $1, 300,000. Page 810 of Book 2208.
July 29: Unit 301, Evergreen Springs Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Deborah Anne Neill, William Lindsey Neill. Grantors: the Barbara S. Bernstein Living Trust. Tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 844 of Book 2208.
July 30: Lot 504 of Meadow Dance at Sunalei Preserve, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Duane Watlington, Kathleen Watlington. Grantors: Maness Properties Limited Partnership, RLLLP. Tax: $455. Price: $227,500. Page 899 of Book 2208.
July 30: Lot 9-B (1.261 acres), Daydreams Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sushmita Chatterjee. Grantors: Tyler L. Mahaffey, Hanna Mahaffey. Tax: $730. Price: $355,000. Page 001 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (0.110 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Frederick Guehler Revocable Trust. Grantors: William David Sellers, Jane Whitt Sellers. Tax: $1,720. Price: $860,000. Page 014 of Book 2209.
July 30: Unit 202 in Building D of College Place Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Byron V. Boyd, Dina T. Boyd. Grantors: Genevieve Kennedy Revocable Living Trust 2012. Tax: $295. Price: $147,500. Page 019 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 20, Boulder Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daren s. Levin, Jennifer Schiappa. Grantors: R. Douglas Fabel, Terri L. Fabel. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 023 of Book 2209.
July 30: Two tracts of land ( 0.68 acres and 2.48 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peter J. Donohue, Deborah A. Donohue. Grantors: Carol S. Kline. Tax: $990. Price: $495,000. Page 026 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 9, Sorrento Forest, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David James Bennett, Clare O’Kelley Bennett. Grantors: The Parlow Family Revocable Trust. Tax: $1,360. Price: $680,000. Page 052 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 9, Block B of Laurel Hill Development #2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edwin M. Zagora, Dianne H. Zagora, Edwin M. Zagora Jr., Mary Katheryne Zagora. Grantors: Martin D. Koon, Jennifer A. Koon. Tax: $1,473. Price: $736, 500. Page 074 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 1 of the Village of Chestnut Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James William Steward, Jo Anna Stewart. Grantors: Michael Kucera, Nancy Ann Kucera. Tax: $323. Price: $161, 500. Page 076 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 67, Beech Mountain Golf Course, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Liana Kennedy Grier, Jason Keith Grier. Grantors: Gary Eltion Kennedy, Teresa Kennedy. Tax: No tax consideration. price: N/A. Page 079 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 52, Councill Oaks, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kathleen K. Sulik. Grantors: David Clark Ward. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 082 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (0.279 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rafael Luna. Grantors: Selar, LLC. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 105 of Booke 2209.
July 30: Lots 1-4 of the Jones Triplett Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: mark Cascio, Kristen Cascio. Grantors: Stephen B. McDaniel, Elyse McDaniel. Tax: $994. Price: $497,000. Page 114 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (0.947 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Allan M. Bruch. Grantors: Barry Dean Sauls. Tax: $498. Price: $249,000. Page 127 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 3, Section 1, Kellwood Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rocky Dog Properties, LLC. Grantors: Dwayne Lawrence, Dana Y. Mullis. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 142 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (12,350 square feet), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BRR FINK, LLC. Grantors: Melmak Properties, LLC. Tax: $2,352. Price: $1,176, 000. Page 145 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 106, Skiway Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anthony T. Tucker, Kristina A. Tucker. Grantors: Marshall Scott Woodlief, Petrina G. Woodlief. Tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 177 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 18 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mitchael L. Goldberg, Ilene Sa. Goldberg. Grantors: Marsha H. McManus, David T. McManus. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 233 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 27, Fair Mountain Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sheryl Jordan. Grantors: Christopher E. Hannum, Kristina I. Hannum. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 271 of Book 2209.
July 30: Tracts 1 (0.498 acres) and 2 (0.528) of Faith Wright Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bijan Ahmadi. Grantors: Faith Wright. Tax: $482. Price: $241,000. Page 274 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (203.3 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric Rosen, Elizabeth Rosen. Tax: $850. price: $425,000. Page 279 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (58.337 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The State of North Carolina. Grantors: William J. Thornton, Caroline a. Thornton. Tax: $756. Price: $378,000. Page 320 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land (3.393 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The State of North Carolina. Grantors: William J. Thornton, Caroline A. Thornton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 326 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 56 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Isaias Alonso, Ileana Alonso. Grantors: Jason Joseph Farrell, Heidi Marie Tuczynski. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 333 of Book 2209.
July 30: One tract of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyle Schultz, Margaret Schultz. Grantors: David Vernon Sanders, Rachel Marie Miller Sanders. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 346 of Book 2209.
July 30: Lot 90 and lot 91, Grovehurst, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tamara Lockhart Fesco, Greggory Milton Lockhart. Grantors: George Lockhart, Rebecca Ellington Lockhart. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 372 of Book 2209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.