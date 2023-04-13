The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 31: One acre in Watauga. Grantees: Broadstone Road LLC. Grantors: Sandra Cannon Watson, Deborah Carolyn Cannon Hardy, Buddy baster Hardy Jr., Angela Annette Cannon Walker, Brenda Ann Cannon Coffey, Sandra Cannon Watson, Carolyn Brown Cannon and Sandra C. Watson. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 97 of Book 2326.
April 3: Blowing Rock See description. Grantees: Wandr Foods LLC. Grantors: Ann Esposito and Robert Andrew Whatley. Tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 110 of Book 2326.
April 3: 8.062 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Joshua A. Stone and Jennifer D. Nguyen. Grantors: Linda Townsend Hicks and Linda Townsend Lawerence. Tax: $1,270. Price: $635,000. Page 142 of Book 2326.
April 3: Lot 341 in Creekridge. Grantees: Emily Massey and Justin Massey. Grantors: Stephan Properties Inc. Tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 170 of Book 2326.
April 3: Lot 395 in Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Cameron White and Dominique White. Grantors: Ryan Hughes and Elizabeth Hughes. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 173 of Book 2326.
April 3: 0.580 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Larry T. Greer, Pamela A. Greer. Grantors: Emogene R. Miller, Gary Wayne Miller and Gary Miller. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 176 of Book 2326.
April 3: 1/10 of an acre and 3/4 of an acre. Grantees: Joshua Douglas Hamby and Stephanie Greene Hamby. Grantors: Renee Hamby, Douglas Hamby, William Ray Beshears, Charles Edward Welch and Sharon Welch. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 180 of Book 2326.
April 3: 2.39 acres. Grantees: Carol H. Keefer. Grantors: Brian Scott Keefer and Angela Valavanis Keefer. Tax: $452. Price: $226,000. Page 195 of Book 2326.
April 3: 3 acres. Grantees: Stony Fork Properties LLC. Grantors: Renee Hamby, Douglas Hamby, William Ray Beshears, Charles Edward Welch and Sharon Welch. Tax: $45. Price: $22,500. Page 308 of Book 2326.
April 3: 10 acres in Blue Ridge with Exceptions. Grantees: Department of Transportation. Grantors: Tommy Joe Hampton. Jr. Tax: $145. Price: $72,500. Page 312 of Book 2326.
April 4: 12.11 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: John & Amy Lang Revocable Trust. John J. Lang Trust, Amy E. Lang Trust, John Lang and Amy Lang. Grantors: John & Amy Lang Revocable Trust. John J. Lang Trust, Amy E. Lang Trust, John Lang and Amy Lang. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 339 of Book 2326.
April 4: 0.734 acres in Brushy Fork Tract 2. Grantees: Wine to Water. Grantors: Lacinda Penick Trust, Lacinda Penick Trust, and Lacinda Penick. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 399 of Book 2326.
April 4: 16.003 acres in New Ricer. Grantees: Jenny Shank, and Lee Shank. Grantors: Perry Pinske, Odette Pinske, and Odette Griffith. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 429 of Book 2326.
April 4: Lot 3 in Mountain Ridge Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Edward Phillip Bruch IV. Grantors: Donald R. Hillebrand II, Donald R. Hillebrand, Tracy Hillebrand, and Tracy L. Hillebrand. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 452 of Book 2326.
April 4: Lot 8 in Sycamore Pines in Beaver Dam. Grantees: James S. Daniels, Mary D. Daniels, James Daniels Jr., and April Daniels. Grantors: Plumtree Partners V. INC. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 455 of Book 2326.
April 4: Lot 9 in Sycamore Pines, Beaver Dam. Grantees: James S. Daniels, and Mary D. Daniels. Grantors: Plumtree Partners V, Inc. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 459 of Book 2326.
April 4: Firethorn in Blowing Rock LTS 139-140. Grantees: Harry W. Klekamp, Raquel L. Bourne. Grantors: Baratta Family Limited Partnership, and Frank Baratta. Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 464 of Book 2326.
April 4: 0.190 acres on Lot 1 in subdivision Lola Miller. Grantees: Gonthier Properties LLC. Grantors: Steve Mocilan and Steve P. Mocilan. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 480 of Book 2326.
April 5: Lot 2 in Laurel Hill Development Blue Ridge. Grantees: Scott K. Ernest and Karen L. Ernest. Grantors: William H. Waldin. and Carole F. Wadlin. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 519 of Book 2326.
April 5: 55.648 acres in Lavola Carender Living Trust Mary Launa Carendar Living Trust in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Elevate Land Partners II LLC. Grantors: Devils Den Holdings LLC. Tax: $1,940. Price: $970,000. Page 552 of Book 2326.
April 5: Lot 48 in Crestview Estates in Blue Ridge FKA Blue Ridge Racquet Club. Grantees: Herbert Smith Wilmer Jr., and Mary Ann Wilmer. Grantors: Skyler Loven Chaney, and Skyler Chaney. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 556 of Book 2326.
April 5: Lot 4 in Parkway Forest Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert Donald Carson III, Robert Carson Jr., Charlotte Carson, and Vanessa Angela Bianchi. Grantors: Three Dog Rentals LLC. Tax: $717. Price: $358,500. Page 561 of Book 2326.
April 5: Lot 11 in AHO Height in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Peggy Amezcua. Grantors: Cheryl L. Westbrook. Tax: $63. Price: $31,500. Page 588 of Book 2326.
April 5: 0.66 acres in Lane Miller Virginia Miller Elk. Grantees: Donald Edward Neems, and Amy Christopher Neems. Grantors: James Darrell Smith Jr. Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 599 of Book 2326.
April 5: Lot 6 in Foxtrot in New River. Grantees: Margaret Handley, and Charles Handley. Grantors: Roy M. Grimm, and Jeanne S. Grimm. Tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 603 of Book 2326.
April 5: 1.507 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Cash Homespun LLC. Grantors: The Trust Created Under the Last Will and Testament of Charles Wallace, Charles Wallace Trust Created Under the Last Will and Testament, Mark Trivette Trust, Sonya A. Garland Trust, Merle Adams Trust, and Charles Wallace. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 632 of Book 2326.
April 5: Lot L 9 in Trout Lake Ridge. Grantees: Joshua Matthew Micko and Angie Harrison Micko. Grantors: Stephen James Mehalek, Rebecca Elizabeth Mehalek, and Rebecca Elizabeth Waitz. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 668 of Book 2326.
April 5: Unit 102 in Building A in Laurel Creek NorthCrest Condo. Grantees: Redmeck LLC. Grantors: Harrison Lloyd Herritage Jr. Tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 735 of Book 2326.
April 6: 1.098 acres in New River. Grantees: John Jeffrey. Grantors: John Jeffrey and Melody Jeffrey. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 795 of Book 2326.
April 6: 2.45 acres on Lot 7 in New River. Grantees: Noah Lippard, Nichole Lippard. Grantors: Arlon James McClean Jr., Dello June Greer, Arlon James McClean. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 799 of Book 2326.
April 6: 0.345 acres in LRS Holdings LLC D ED Bolick Property. Grantees: Richard Kiles and Jamie Kiles. Grantors: Felix Daniels Bell III, Angelia Dee Moon. Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 802 of Book 2326.
April 6: Lot 7B in Twin Rivers Development in Watauga Phase 1B. Grantees: Alejandro Tamayo, Erin Case Tamayo. Grantors: Westland Ventures INC. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 818 of Book 2326.
April 6: Lot 62 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section 8. Grantees: Robert Michael Spargo II. Grantors: Warren E. Wakeman 401K Plan, Warren E. Wakeman Trust, Waren E. Wakeman, and Colette G. Wakeman. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 821 of Book 2326.
April 6: 3.03 acres on Lot 7 in Hemlock Ridge in Stony Fork. Grantees: Jeffrey Lackey, and Sarah Lackey. Grantors: James E. Smith, Jennifer Smith Ledford. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 891 of Book 2326.
April 6: Unit 1A in Laurel Creek Wildwood Condo. Grantees: Linger Properties LLC. Grantors: Kathleen Linger. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 896 of Book 2326.
April 6: Lot 23 in Rich Mountain Estates. Grantees: Peter Rhoads, Melinda Rhoads, Emma McKenzie Rhoads. Grantors: Jeffrey Kinsch and Diane Kinsch. Tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 903 of Book 2326.
