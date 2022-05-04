The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 29: One plot of land (0.101 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barry M. Buxton Revocable Trust, Barry M. Buxton, Barry M. Buxton. Grantors: Deborah Keyes. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 593 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Four plots of land (0.943 acres, 0.668 acres, and 0.101 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Town of Blowing Rock. Grantors: Barry M. Buxton Revocable Trust, Barry M. Buxton, Barry M. Buxton. Excise Tax: $2,000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 597 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: One plot of land (5.218 acres), Stony Fork with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Edward Wellborn, Cory Donovan Wellborn. Grantors: George Daniel Wellborn, Cory Donovan Wellborn, Joseph Edward Wellborn, Lauren Susan Wellborn. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 669 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: One plot of land (0.743 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Edward Wellborn, George Daniel Wellborn, Lauren Susan Wellborn. Grantors: George Daniel Wellborn, Cory Donovan Wellborn, Joseph Edward Wellborn, Lauren Susan Wellborn, Lauren Susan Wellborn. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 674 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lots 75 and 76 (0.17 acres) in South and Eggers Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Golden Eagles Rule Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Winkler Family Limited Partnership, Rew Management, Inc. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 706 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lots 17, 18 and 19 and 77 and 78 (0.153 acres) in South and Eggers Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Golden Eagles Rule Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: George Carl Winkler. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 710 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lots 1 in Indian Trail Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Merritt, Mary C. Merritt. Grantors: Suzanne Whipple. Excise Tax: $208. Price: $104,000. Page 725 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot 59 (2.743 acres) in Heavenly Mountain Subdivision, Elk phase IV stage 2 section 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Global Self Foundation. Grantors: Elaine YAtes, Karen Amber Terrell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 737 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (2.652 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aaron Ward. Grantors: Gary Lee Ward, Mary Elaine Ward, Mary E. Ward. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 742 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot 4 (2.001 acres) in Dutch Creek Woods, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leonard A. Stefanski, Donna L. Stefanski. Grantors: Don K. Raudenbush, Barbara L. Raudenbush. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 750 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (65.632 acres), Watauga with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chalakee Property Owners Association. Grantors: Echota East Ridge, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 754 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (0.334 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amy E. Murphy. Grantors: Timothy Jared Presnell, Mikalla Elizabeth Presnell. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 781 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot 8 in Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 03G, LLC. Grantors: Jason A. Sirmon, Rebecca Adams Sirmon. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 797 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Unit 303 in building Cardinal, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan C. Camp, Holly C. Camp. Grantors: James R. Haselton, James Robert Haselton, Carole L. Haselton, Carole Lackey Haselton. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 801 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot 25 (2.438 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Horton Peak phase 1 section 14, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The James W. Musselwhite Revocable Trust, James W. Musselwhite, James W. Musselwhite. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,598. Price: $799,000. Page 834 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot 36 in Wildcat Estates Subdivision, Stony Fork Elk Section II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aaron Hoomalu Sawyer, Lauren Sawyer. Grantors: Luis R. Martinez, Clemencia Martinez. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 838 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Three plots of land (0.05 acres, 0.12 acres and 0.50 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Hearts Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Doyle M. Pace and Ann J. Pace Trust, Doyle Pace, Ann Pace, Doyle M. Pace, Ann J. Pace, Doyle M. Pace. Excise Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 859 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot CR 237 and lot 236 (0.80 acres) in Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Alexander Pearce, Christina Serafin Pearce. Grantors: Anthony Joseph Miller, Kristi Spencer Miller. Excise Tax: $1,410. Price: $705,000. Page 870 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 in Lakeview Acres Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tyler J. Chandler, Amanda L. Chandler. Grantors: Doug Charles Mast Jr. Excise Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 873 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (1.384 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Viking Properties of Blowing Rock, LLC. Grantors: Steven G. Rash, Elaine A. Rash. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 885 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Lot 66 in Councill Oaks Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erik Davis, Blair Davis, Ken Davis, Laura Davis. Grantors: WWC Development, LLC. Excise Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 892 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Unit 14 in building B, Watauga Top of the Seven Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: High Country Condo, LLC. Grantors: John D. Purifoy, Dianne C. Purifoy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 897 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: Unit 307 in building C, Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Beech Mountain High, LLC. Grantors: John D. Purifoy, Dianne C. Purifoy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 900 of Book 2246.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (1.06 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin Bryian Trapp, Leticia Renee Trapp. Grantors: Kristina S. Cruz, Kristina Suzanne Silvers, Kevin Cruz. Excise Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 1 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Lot 78 in Sweetgrass Development Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Salkowe, Virginia Salkowe. Grantors: Daniel I. Guerrero, Marcela Liscano, Daniel Guerrero. Excise Tax: $396. Price: $198,000. Page 25 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Tract 4A in Shulls Farm Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Debra Kezar-Woodbury, Debra Kezar-Woodbury, Debra Kezar-Woodbury, Douglas Joseph Woodbury. Grantors: Steven Fagien. Excise Tax: $2,230. Price: $1,115,000,000. Page 29 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Lot 73 in Summit at Lost Ridge Subdivision, Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Brian Walker, Elizabeth Ann Walker. Grantors: Beechacre 3, LLC. Excise Tax: $125. Price: $62,500. Page 51 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Tract 17 (1.107 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew D. Kwartler, Johanna C. Kwartler. Grantors: Brenda Miller Deitz, Gary Deitz, Beverly J. Miller Henderson, Beverly J. Henderson, David Henderson, BJ Henderson. Excise Tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 133 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Unit 12 in Boone Meadowview Drive Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Willis Carmichael III, John Samuel Carmichael. Grantors: Cedar Rentals, LLC. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 138 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Two plots of land (0.038 acres and 0.897 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Hicks. Grantors: David Glenn Hicks, David Glen Hicks, Susan Emily Hicks. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 195 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Lot 12 in Pattons Ridge Acres Subdivision, Stony Fork phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Ryan Waterman. Grantors: Alan K. Greene. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 200 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Unit 2 Building B, Buzzard Cliffs Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Brinton Miller, Katherine O’Hara, Katy Miller. Grantors: Eric P. Hein, Michelle T. Hein. Excise Tax: $1,359. Price: $679,500. Page 205 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (1.360 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: High Country Community Health. Grantors: Placentra 240 Office Corp. Excise Tax: $2,592. Price: $1,296,000. Page 227 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Lots 129 and 60 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William E. Keppel, Christina B. Keppel. Grantors: Shirley F. Keppel, Joseph A. Grande. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 250 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Lots EE 24 and EE 31 Section 3 in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Somarick, Melissa Donahue. Grantors: Michael Sherrill, Brenda B. Sherrill. Excise Tax: $182. Price: $91,000. Page 273 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: Lots F 60 and F 62 in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Rocky Times, LLC. Grantors: Ray August, Catherine Marie August. Excise Tax: $840. Price: $410,000. Page 277 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (5.532 acres) in Deerfield Ridge LLC Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 287 Bamboo Road LP. Grantors: Deerfield Ridge, LLC. Excise Tax: $25,907. Price: $12,953,500. Page 300 of Book 2247.
Dec. 30: One plot of land (0.504 acres), Watuaga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ruth Taylor Marketing, Inc. Grantors: Foscoe Country Corner, Inc., Nicole Roten, Jennifer Nicole Shoemake. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 350 of Book 2247.
Jan. 3: Lots 9 and 40 in Hernlock Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gerald Wayne Walls, Mary Anne Walls, Ellen Murton, Adam R. Walls, Rebecca F. Walls. Grantors: Gerald Wayne Walls, G. Wayne Walls, Mary Anne Walls, Ellen Murton, Adam R. Walls, Rebecca F. Walls. Excise Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 369 of Book 2247.
Jan. 3: Lots 6, 7 and 8 Section 6 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dawn M. Mendoza, Brian D. Mendoza. Grantors: Don R. Guimares. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 447 of Book 2247.
Jan. 3: One plot of land (4.037 acres), Watauga with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Slocum Mountain Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Frank L. Luaces, Gaye Lopez-Luaces, Gaye Lopez-Luaces, Gaye Lopez Luaces. Excise Tax: $6,570. Price: $3,285,000. Page 465 of Book 2247.
Jan. 3: Unit 5 Building A, Laurel Creek Ski Slope Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ricky L. Bradbury, Terilyn Bradbury. Grantors: William Todd Davidson, Lori Ann Davidson. Excise Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 475 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: One plot of land (1.777 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jesse and Brenda Thompson Revocable Trust, Jesse Calvin Thompson, Jesse Thompson, Brenda Thompson, Brenda Barri Thompson. Grantors: Robert A. Healy, Robert Alan Healy, James R. Healy, Donna Lou Healy, Carol Ann Healy, Daniel Brian Healy, Karen Ann Healy, Bruce Edward Healy, Stephen Gregg Healy, Charles Joseph Healy, Lisa Marie Healy, Gordon Wayne Healy, Daniel B. Healy, Gordon W. Healy. Excise Tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 510 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lot 624 AA in Westridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Diego Alberto Rengel-Parrish, Diego Alberto Rengel Parrish, Diego Alberto Rengel Parrish, Breanna Ellen Lusk. Grantors: Daniel M. Delaura. Excise Tax: $31. Price: $15,500. Page 549 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Unit 6 in Building Dahlia, Interval 12 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joint Revocable Trust of John S. Clark and Carol S. Clark, John S. Clark, Carol S. Clark, Carol S. Clark, John S. Clark. Grantors: John Starling Clark, Carol Shepard Clark. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 553 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Unit 6 in Building Dahlia, Interval 12 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joint Revocable Trust of John S. Clark and Carol S. Clark, John S. Clark, Carol S. Clark, Carol S. Clark, John S. Clark. Grantors: Carol Shepard, John Starling Clark, Carol Shepard Clark. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 555 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lot B 22 in River Ridge Subdivision, Bald Mountain Phase 4, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cory L. Cathcart, McClure L. Jackson-Cathcart, McClure L. Jackson-Cathcart, McClure L. Jackson-Cathcart. Grantors: Brent Alan Schuette, Karin Schuette. Excise Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 557 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lot 16 in Goshen Valley Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan H. Cox, Louise V. Cox. Grantors: Fowler Faine Cooper III, Katy Rose Cooper. Excise Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 606 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lot 33 in Parkway Crossing Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John P. Thompson. Grantors: Kyle B. Thompson, Zoe E. Thompson, Zoe Thompson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 608 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: One plot of land (1.00 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Francis Seely. Grantors: the Lucille J. Seely Revocable Trust, John F. Seely, Ann A. Seely, Lucille J. Seely. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 616 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: One plot of land (1.00 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Francis Seely. Grantors: the Lucille J. Seely Revocable Trust, John F. Seely, Ann A. Seely, Lucille J. Seely. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 624 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lots 83, 84, 85, 86 and 87 in Ted Greene Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: DLLFT, LLC. Grantors: Bethany Buckland. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 649 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Three plots of land (26.09 acres, 10.04 acres and 0.994 acres) in Ben Hicks Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Diana H. Perry Revocable Trust, Diana H. Perry, Dianna H. Perry. Grantors: Diana H. Perry. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 662 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Unit 5 in Building Dahlia, Blowing Rock interval 18 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paula B. Miller. Grantors: Caroline D. Smith. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 668 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lot 6 in Timberwilde Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary Woodring. Grantors: Joseph Bumgardner, Jennifer Bumgardner. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 675 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: One plot of land (14.46 acres) in Darrell W. Greene Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: McLennard Jay II, AMy Lauren Jay. Grantors: Keisha Leannah G. Brannock, DArrell Wayne Greene, Keisha Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 689 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Lot 23, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sean Nathaniel Royall, Natalie Smith Royall. Grantors: Kelly Edward Royall Jr, Jennifer K. Royall. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 707 of Book 2247.
