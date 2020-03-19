The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 11: One tract (1.850 acres) of Lewis L. Phillips/ Frances T. Phillips subdivision. Grantees:Rachel Crawford and Thorma Crawford. Grantors: Lewis Phillips and Frances Phillips. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 107 of Book 2080.
March 11: Lot 12 of New Market Estates in New River. Grantee: Richard G. Sparks Revocable Trust. Grantor: Richard G. Sparks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 134 of Book 2080.
March 11: Two tracts in Stony Fork. Grantees: Joshua H. Yates and Jessica T. Yates. Grantors: Gail B. Gaskill, William Gaskill, Claude H. Bodenhamer and Ruby M. Bodenhamer. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 141 of Book 2080.
March 11: Two tracts in Meat Camp. Grantees: Drew S. Petrey and Fran G. Petrey. Grantor: Daughn Family Trust. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 160 of Book 2080.
March 11: Lot 2 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Kevin Ellis and Laura Kathleen Ellis. Grantors: Kevin Ellis and Laura Kathleen Ellis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 182 of Book 2080.
March 11: One tract (85.577 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Adam Blake McNeely. Grantors: Winebarger Family Trust, Candace F. Winebarger, Kenneth Thayer Winebarger, John Thayer Winebarger, Tommy Wayner Winebarger, Anne M. Winebarger, Anne M. Winebarger, Cyndi Winebarger, Margaret Elaine Winebarger King, Eric King, Billy Duane Winebarger, Kenneth Mark Winebarger, Jerri T. Winebarger, Pamela Winebarger Purnell and Jon Purnell. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 204 of Book 2080.
March 11: Unit 303 of Boone College Place Condos. Grantees: John Lawson and Janet Lawson. Grantors: Alan T. Parker and Eugenia B. Parker. Excise tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 227 of Book 2080.
March 11: Units 1-B and 4-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dawn Jackson Flyer and Wadsworth Tomas Flyer Jr. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 234 of Book 2080.
March 11: Lot 57 of Rocky Creek Estates in New River. Grantee: Rocky Creek Ventures LLC. Grantors: George R. Hovis and Kimberly Jastremski. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 236 of Book 2080.
March 12: Lot 45 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in New River. Grantee: The Dempsey Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: David C. Clark Jr and Julie P. Clark. Excise tax: $1,660. Price: $830,000. Page 248 of Book 2080.
March 12: One parcel in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Karen Michelle Underwood. Grantor: James Ralph Glenn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 252 of Book 2080.
March 12: Lot 3 of Margaret E. Agle Estate in Boone. Grantees: Clayton Thomas Milstead, Deborah Laws Milstead and Brent H. Fox. Grantors: Sarah Margaret Hankins and Randy Lynn Hankins. Excise tax: $127. Price: $63,500. Page 273 of Book 2080.
March 12: One tract (2.204 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mark Alan Williams and Tiffany Merle Teate Williams. Grantor: West Ventures Inc. Excise tax: $175. Price: $87,500. Page 293 of Book 2080.
March 12: Units 319 and 317 of Four Seasons at Beech in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Four Season at Beech Condos. Grantor: Michael Kelly Howell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 305 of Book 2080.
March 12: Unit 102 of Stoneybrook Condos in Boone. Grantees: Holmes Properties of the High Country LLC. Grantor: Lisa L. Carlay. Excise tax: $163. Price: $81,500. Page 308 of Book 2080.
March 12: One tract (.71 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: James Neil Oliver and Ruby P. Oliver. Grantor: Glenda Baird Vance. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 312 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lots 39-48 of White Oak Flat in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Susan Hartley. Grantors: Ronda Hartley and Susan Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 343 of Book 2080.
March 13: Unit 206 of Borough of Penrigth Townhomes in New River. Grantees: Bradford B. Price and Mary Guy Price. Grantors: Richard M. Greene and Sharon L. Greene. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 393 of Book 2080.
March 13: One tract (2.5 acres) in Creek Crossing in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Frederick John Diberto and Liana Maria Diberto. Grantors: Martin T. Temaat and Sherra J. Temaat. Excise tax: $704. Price: $352,000. Page 408 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lot 12 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Todd R. Woods Sr and Lisa A. Woods. Grantor: Webster Family Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $940. Price: $870,000. Page 427 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lots 122 of Elk Ridge in Elk. Grantee: Jenna Reed. Grantor: Michael Reed. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 461 of Book 2080.
March 13: One tract (31.070 acres) in New River. Grantees: David Eicher and Lauren Eicher. Grantors: David N. Smith and Leigh P. Smith. Excise tax: $1,470. Page: $735,000. Page 464 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lot 804 of Hemlock Hills in Watauga. Grantees: James Scott and Laura Jean Scott. Grantors: Bradford B. Price and Mary Guy Price: Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 490 of Book 2080.
March 13: Unit 221 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: jerry Carl Stroud and Sarah Norris Stroud. Grantors: Ross Edward Puskar and Judith A. Puskar. Excise tax: $806. Price: $403,000. Page 526 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lot 141 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alan Blair Villanova and Janet Eskridge Villanova. Grantors: Ronald E. Marden, Laura P. Marden, Paura P. Raynor and Ronald Marden. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 578 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lots 23-24 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Andrew M. Atkinson and Carolyn Feltus Atkinson. Grantor: Atkinson Real Estate Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 582 of Book 2080.
March 13: One tract (11.984 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Erica Kissel Tucker and Jacob Tucker. Grantor: Shuford Edward Harrison. Excise tax: $48. Price: $24,000. Page 584 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lots 14-18 of Charles Osborne subdivision in Boone. Grantee: Essen Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Helen Jane Essen, Gregory Michael Essen and Teresa Kay Essen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 589 of Book 2080.
March 13: Lot 37 of Buckeye Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Renato Cauchioli. Grantors: Todd D. Klueger and Brittney Kluger. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 623 of Book 2080.
March 13: Unit 3 of Den Mac Condos in New River. Grantee: East Boone LLC. Grantor: Ben-Mac LLC. Excise tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 626 of Book 2080.
March 13: One tract (4.308 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Logan Wade Story and Lindsay Taylor Story. Grantor: Wanda Mast Johnson. Excise tax: $496. Price: $248,000. Page 665 of Book 2080.
March 16: Unit C-111 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantee: William J. Brunner Revocable Trust. Grantors: William J. Brunner and Jill E. Brunner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 757 of Book 2080.
March 16: Two tracts in Watuaga. Grantee: Arnold Brian Christie. Grantors: Gene R. Brewer and Kay L. Brewer. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,00. Page 760 of Book 2080.
March 16: Tracts 2-3 of Edith Cook Estate in Watauga. Grantee: Anna Octavia Barefoot. Grantor: Diane Barefoot and Steve Terry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 763 of Book 2080.
March 16: Unit 2-D of Green Valley Townhomees in Meat Camp. Grantee: Sean Clanton. Grantor: Nellie Katie Downing. Excise tax: $378. Price: $189,000. Page 805 of Book 2080.
March 16: One tract (2 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jesse Austin McLean and Rachel Elise Kellogg. Grantors: Frankie Lynn Bragg, Norman J. Bragg Jr., Nancy Lou McGuire Warren, Nancy Louise Hicks McGuire. Excise tax: $154. Price: $77,000. Page 861 of Book 2080.
March 16: Lot 1 of Devils Den development, lot 2 of Shadow Mountain development and one tract (.78 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: The Sanford Malcom Cates Revocable Trust and Sanford Malcom Cates. Grantors: Sanford Malcom Cates and Deborah Joy Cates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 898 of Book 2080.
March 16: Unit 632 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Snow Harriss Vann Living Trust. Grantor: Snow H. Vann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2081.
March 16: Lot 88 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Margaret Ann Hofler and Larry Ray Laxton. Grantors: Margaret Ann Hofler, Larry Ray Laxton and M.A. Hofler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 4 of Book 2081.
March 16: Lot 12 of Grouse Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Kenneth Raymond Hutchins II, Scott Quintin Hutchins, Heidi Jean Nichols, Becky Lynn McManus, Becky Lynn McManus, Eric Stanton Hutchins, Brett Randall Hutchins, Kristin Leigh Hutchins and Kelly Ayn Hutchins. Grantors: Kenneth R. Hutchins and Marcia L. Hutchins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 30 of Book 2081.
March 16: Unit 15 of Greenhill Condos in New River. Grantee: Lorin Grey Forrester. Grantors: John W. Spicer and Karen C. Spicer. Excise tax: $304. Price: $152,000. Page 53 of Book 2081.
March 16: One tract (.544 acreS) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Bradley Robert Franks and Jessica Lynn Roycroft. Grantors: Paul E. Mance and Joy B. Mance. Excise tax: $598. Price: $299,000. Page 87 of Book 2081.
March 16: Unit B-4 of Village Green Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lisa M. Brackmann. Grantors: The Kenneth R. Brackmann Living Trust and Kenneth R. Brackmann Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 104 of Book 2081.
March 16: One tract (.640 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: The Wesley Allen Crum and Suzanne Aldridge Crum Revocable Trust, Wesley Allen Crum and Suzanne Aldridge Crum. Grantors: Wesley Allen Crum, Wesley A. Crum, Suzanne Aldridge Crum and Suzanne A. Crum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 112 of Book 2081.
March 16: Lot 14 of Chetola Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gene E. Matthis II and Judy T. Matthis. Grantor: Robert G. Brinkley and Amy Woods Brinkley. Excise tax: $1,739. Price: $869,500. Page 119 of Book 2081.
March 17: Lot 42 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in Brushy Fork and Lot 4 of Daisy Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: The Jon Carl Werner Revocable Trust Agreement, The Elizabeth Lee Werner Revocable Trust Agreement, Jon Carl Werner and Elizabeth Lee Werner. Grantors: Jon Werner, Jon Carl Werner and Elizabeth Lee Werner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 199 of Book 2081.
March 17: One tract (.19 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Virginia Oliver Robinson, Donald Robinson, Theodore Aaron Banner and Melissa J. Banner. Grantors: Virginia Oliver Robinson, Donald Robinson and Donald C. Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 231 of Book 2081.
March 17: One tract (1.081 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: J. Robert Gates and Julianne Vestal Gates. Grantors: The Joel Allen Church Trust and Joel Allen Church. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 250 of Book 2081.
March 17: One tract (2.611 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Julianne Vestal Gates Revocable Living Trust, J. Robert Gates Revocable Living Trust, Julianne Vestal Gates and J. Robert Gates. Grantors: J. Robert Gates and Julianne Vestal Gates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 253 of Book 2081.
March 17: Lot SW-93 of Skiway in Laurel Creek. Grantees: James Christopher Smolka Revocable Trust and Rebecca Sue Jones Smolka Revocable Trust. Grantors: James C. Smolka, James Christopher Smolka and Rebecca Sue Jones Smolka. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 307 of Book 2081.
March 17: Unit 3-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jerry M. Pender, David Blythe Pender and Amy Lynn Pender. Grantor: Jerry M. Pender. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 323 of Book 2081.
March 17: Lot 3 of High Knolls in Stony Fork. Grantees: The Charles and Michelle Lillo Revocable Trust. Grantors: Charles Gabriel Lillo III and Michelle Ann Lillo. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 327 of Book 2081.
March 17: Lot A-27 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: David S. Radel and Alice D. Radel Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: David S. Radel and Alice D. Radel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 335 of Book 2081.
March 18: Unit 8 of Lakes Garages. Grantees: James F. Kirkpatrick Jr and Jane E. Kirkpatrick. Grantors: Thomas Eggers, Helen Eggers and Hellen Eggers. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 342 of Book 2081.
March 18: Lots 1 in New River. Grantee: Pegasus Capital Partners LLC. Grantor: Boone Automotive Property Group LLC. Excise tax: $6,000. Price: $3,000,000. Page 377 of Book 2081.
March 18: One tract (.483 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Jonathan M. McKinney and Hopi Cacciola. Grantors: Joshua T. McKinney and Carrie McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 426 of Book 2081.
March 18: Lot 1 of Meadowbrook in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Amanda L. Poplin, Rosann P. Poplin and Sandy L. Poplin. Grantor: Alexander S. Holden Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $478. Price: $239,000. Page 477 of Book 2081.
March 18: Lot 34 of Chapel Hills in New River. Grantee: Evan Robert Simmons. Grantor: Jakdak LLC. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 499 of Book 2081.
March 18: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Tommie Young, Gertrude “Trudy” A. Cox and Edward R. Austin. Grantors: Terry B. Austin and Linda P. Austin. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 533 of Book 2081.
March 18: Lot 80 of Bright Penny Forest in Elk. Grantees: Lawrence Edward Lawhon. Grantor: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 536 of Book 2081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.