The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 17: Lots 21 and 22 (0.811 acres) in Woods Subdivision, New River Port, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard A. Wells, Susan E. Wells. Grantors: Clinton Lee Duncan, Gilbert D. Lee, Clinton Lee Duncan, Charles R. Duncan, Simon Lee, Valentine R. Lee. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 250 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lots 30 and 31 in Pulliam Addition Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laney Pilkington. Grantors: Orlando Jose Torres Caicedo, Claudia Torres Del Castillo. Excise Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 289 of Book 2244.
Dec. 17: Lot 56 (0.648 acres) in Cabin Cove Properties Subdivision, New River with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Lawrence Pellizzari, Sophie Jeanne Pellizzari. Grantors: Nicholaus P. Haskins, Brandi E. Haskins. Excise Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 323 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lots 18, 19 and 20 in Traders Gap Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: JMB Enterprises LLC. Grantors: Linda Lou Weidler. Excise Tax: $156. Price: $78,000. Page 362 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Unit 226, Blowing Rock Royal Oak Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Darrin M. Mahan, Lisa A. Mahan. Grantors: Lyle D. Penley, Karen H. Penley. Excise Tax: $544. Price: $272,000. Page 366 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 4 (0.93 acres) in Watsons Ridge Subdivision, Stony Fork Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Kyle McNeil III, Hailey Lauren McNeil. Grantors: WKM of Boone LLC. Excise Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 384 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 5 (0.82 acres) in Watsons Ridge Subdivision, Stony Fork Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rory Daniel McNeil. Grantors: WKM of Boone LLC. Excise Tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 394 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 200 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section PA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Luiz Henrique Silva Muniz, Adna Karina MF Silva Muniz. Grantors: Karla Mott Price Lerner, Joshua David Lerner. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 421 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 17 in Yonahlossee Resort and Club Woodlands Section Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Smith and Deborah Smith Joint Revocable Trust, Stephen Smith, Deborah Boesch Smith, Stephen Smith, Deborah Smith. Grantors: Kevin Fisher. Excise Tax: $1,396. Price: $698,000. Page 440 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (0.722 acres) in Penick LLC Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marbin Geovany Juarez Melendez, Martha Navarro. Grantors: Penick LLC. Excise Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 470 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 38 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section BB, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Banner Elk Inc. Grantors: J. Don Jackson, Saundra L. Jackson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 493 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (0.054 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: T. Thomas Abernathy Jr, Kimberly E. Abernathy. Grantors: E. Thomas Abernathy Sr. and Anne T. Abernathy Revocable Trust Agreement, Anne T. Abernathy, E. Thomas Abernathy Sr, Anne T. Abernathy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 496 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 30 in Deerfield Estates Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Tanner Genobles, Jason Brent Genobles. Grantors: Johnny B. Wilson, Sara Wilson. Excise Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 499 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (0.752 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cindy W. Bennett. Grantors: Amanda Michelle Stevens, Amanda Michelle Williams, Jason Stevens, Myron Christopher Harmon, Ronald Harmon, Amanda Michelle Stevens. Excise Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 533 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (5.252 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William H. Dodge. Grantors: Justin K. Fox, Erin L. Fox. Excise Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 571 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (2.108 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Boone Hotel Group LLC. Grantors: Watauga Hospitality LLC. Excise Tax: $18,917. Price: $9,458,500. Page 583 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Unit 5 in Building Dahlia, Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 12, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: The Grace J. H. Evans Living Trust, N. Perry Harmon, Grace J.H. Evans. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 618 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 9R in Village Creek Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Austyn Sellars, Adam Sellars. Grantors: Charles R. Phillips, Donna H. Phillips. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $225,000. Page 630 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lots 6 and 10 in Glen at Crab Orchard Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shane Paul Stoner Bryant, Hailie Marie Bryant. Grantors: Edward Moselle Mercer, Breanna M. Easley, Edward M. Mercer. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 663 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 26 in Greystone IV Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: C.W.S. Revocable Trust, Charles W. Shewbridge, Joanne G. Shewbridge. Grantors: Marke Hanson Baker, Maureen Beurskens. Excise Tax: $1,898. Price: $949,000. Page 681 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (0.5477 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samuel L. Grassman III. Grantors: Phyllis E. Grassman, Frances Carolyn Aldridge Mitchell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 685 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 507 in Charter Hills Section C Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Johanna Olmstead, Charles E. Olmstead. Grantors: Johanna Olmstead, Charles E. Olmstead. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 695 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 1 Unit 1 (0.522 acres) in Eagle Ridge Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Russell M. Dredla, Hilary B. Dredla. Grantors: Michael C. Cutler, Chelsea Cutler. Excise Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 698 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 2 and 3 in River Bend Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sherwood Johnson Revocable Trust, Sherwood Johnson, Sherwood Johnson. Grantors: Sherwood J. Johnson, Patricia A. Johnson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 732 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 6 (0.434 acres) in River Bend Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sherwood Johnson Revocable Trust, Sherwood Johnson, Sherwood Johnson. Grantors: Sherwood J. Johnson, Patricia A. Johnson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 736 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 22 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Section 17, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Lookout Lodge 138 LLC. Grantors: Michael J. Kneeland, Roxzene Hunter. Excise Tax: $3,200. Price: $1,600,000. Page 739 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (21.12 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peg 145 LLC. Grantors: Eric W. Rosen, Elizabeth A. Rosen. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 743 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 1 (1.522 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1 Section 7A FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James H. Harrison, Susan H. Harrison. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise Tax: $2,186. Price: $1,093,000. Page 751 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lots 10 and 11 in Boone New River Properties Inc Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. Jensen, Bryan K. Brightbill. Grantors: Linda Trexler, Linda C. Trexler. Excise Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 772 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Unit D 28, Laurel Creel Northridge Villas, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Alderson, Erin Alderson. Grantors: Donald P. Morocco, Cheryl A. Morocco. Excise Tax: $334. Price: $166,000. Page 803 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 4 in Shores Farm II Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Equity Investments LLC. Grantors: Stephen J. Channey, Florence S. Channey. Excise Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 820 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (1.341 acres) in Foggy Mountain Farm Inc. Robert W. Holton Et Al Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry Allen Fisher Jr. Grantors: Foggy Mountain Farm Inc. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 847 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: One plot of land (0.199 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blowing Rock Three LLC. Grantors: James A. Brown, Marlene C. Brown. Excise Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 862 of Book 2244.
Dec. 20: Lot 526 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sky Reach, LLC. Grantors: Jason Hessberg, Andrea J. Hessberg. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2245.
Dec. 20: Lot 19 in High Heather Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Reic M. Hoidahl, Elizabeth W. Hoidahl. Grantors: Richard E. Mattar, Lianne D. Mattar. Excise Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 24 of Book 2245.
Dec. 20: Lot 26 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Watauga Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Foote, Kayleigh Foote. Grantors: Richard Holmes Rose, Barbara Lynn Rose. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 47 of Book 2245.
Dec. 20: Unit 301, Boone Cluster B Stoneybrook Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard P. Hill, Emily P. Hill. Grantors: Zlatko Terzic, Arabela Terzic. Excise Tax: $317. Price: $158,500. Page 67 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Lot 12 (0.937 acres) in I J Bingham Estate Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Jacob Hollister II. Grantors: White Pine Self Storage, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 70 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Lot 86 in Elk Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Shaw Family Revocable Trust, James H. Shaw, Jane B. Shaw. Grantors: Roy J. Alcott, Linda N. Alcott. Excise Tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 73 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Lot 3 (0.043 acres) in Chase Village Tract A Phase 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Linda Trexler. Grantors: Patrick C. McAfee, Mary A. McAfee. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 77 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Unit J Building 1 Kingswood Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia K. Morgan. Grantors: John R. Kuykendall Jr, Shannon Brignac. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 86 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: One plot of land (20.839 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dillon Asset Management, LLC. Grantors: The Nancy H. Wiedmaier Revocable Living Trust, The Nancy H. Wiedmaier Revocable Living Trust, John David Wiedmaier, Nancy H. Wiedmaier, Nancy H. Wiedmaier. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 90 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Lot 4 in Yonahlossee Resort and Club Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Manuel A. Vergara, Faezeh Fattahian. Grantors: Ann S. Buys Revocable Trust Agreement, Ann S. Buys, Ann S. Buys. Excise Tax: $134. Price: $67,000. Page 97 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: One plot of land (0.998 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott Rogers, Kathryn Rogers. Grantors: 1955 Broadstone LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 112 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: One plot of land (0.637 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard N. Henson Living Trust, Richard N. Henson, Richard N. Henson. Grantors: Richard N. Henson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 132 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Lot 9 in Chapel Hills Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chelsea Pardue Charping, Charles Phillip Charping. Grantors: Charles Phillip Charping. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 135 of Book 2245.
Dec. 21: Unit 3, Laurel Creek Beechwood Mountain Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lawrence H. Homan Trust, Lawrence H. Homan, Lawrence H. Homan. Grantors: Manuel Rodriguez, Carolyn Castroverde. Excise Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 153 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lots 2 and 3 in Panorama Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Oakwood Partners LLC. Grantors: Rick J. Cornella, Elizabeth S. Cornella. Excise Tax: $2,430. Price: $1,215,000. Page 214 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 11R in Mast Farm Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Paul Kleman. Grantors: Kari Elizabeth Kleman, Christopher Paul Kleman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 239 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Six tracts of land, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey C. Wilcox, Diane Hayes Wilcox. Grantors: Wilma Maxine Wilcox. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 242 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Tract C (0.931 acres) in Olive Martini I LLC Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Culinary Co. Grantors: Olive Martini 1, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,580. Price: $790,000. Page 254 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 29 in Wapiti Ridge Development Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth H. Burford. Grantors: Vittorio P. Antonacci, Denise Antonacci. Excise Tax: $236. Price: $118,000. Page 259 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (26.614 acres), Cove Creek with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Madelyn George, Taylor Drouet. Grantors: Paul A. Lozzi, Diana C. Lozzi. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 262 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 18 in Kellwood Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frederic B. Perkins, Jui-Teng Li. Grantors: Thomas M. Hughes, Joy F. Hughes. Excise Tax: $1,660. Price: $830,000. Page 283 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (1.00 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer L. Johnson. Grantors: Jerry Linwood Johnson II. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 289 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 13 in Locust Hill Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Silvers’ Home Ventures Inc. Grantors: Kyle Warren Hassler. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 323 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 1 in Ed Raabe Jr. Property Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David L. Fish Revocable Trust Agreement, Jamie R. Fish Revocable Trust Agreement, David L. Fish, Jamie R. Fish, David L. Fish, Jamie R. Fish. Grantors: David L. Fish, Jamie R. Fish. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 326 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Unit 3 Building Spruce, Blowing Rock Interval 38 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: The Donald L. Broome Revocable Living Trust, The Sandra T. Broome Revocable Living Trust, Wayne Edge, Donald T. Broome, Sandra T. Broome, Wayne E. Edge. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 348 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 157 in Charter Hills Section A Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark A. Chester, Rebecca E. Chester. Grantors: Helen H. Bryngelson Revocable Trust, Helen H. Bryngelson, Helen H. Bryngelson. Excise Tax: $506. Price: $253,000. Page 354 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 3 (0.584 acres) in Greenhill Woods Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julian D. Baker, Mary P. Baker. Grantors: American IRA, LLC, Barry Abernathy IRA, Barry Abernathy. Excise Tax: $714. Price: $357,000. Page 376 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (9.583 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Top Alignment and Automotive, LLC. Grantors: Mary Margaret Burnette. Excise Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 379 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 33 in Country Club Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock Section II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Raymond O. Linker Jr, Nola J. Linker. Grantors: James W. Page, Lauralyn T. Page. Excise Tax: $1,320. Price: $660,000. Page 396 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (1.012 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danetta Marie Juarez. Grantors: Teresa Isaacs, Larry D. Isaacs. Excise Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 412 of Book 2245.
