The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 27: Two plots of land (2.603 acres and 1.393 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 4 Hamme, LLC. Grantors: Olive Martini 1, LLC. Excise Tax: $4,500. Price: $2,250,000. Page 892 of Book 2251.
Jan. 27: One plot of land (16.142 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher A. Heidt. Amanda P. Heidt. Grantors: George Blair Martin Revocable Trust, Wendy Martin Bennett. George Blair Martin. Excise Tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 1 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Lot 8 in Parkway Crossing Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Creighton Scott Sipe, Sarah Elizabeth Sipe. Grantors: Thomas G. Wides, Therese A. Wides. Excise Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 67 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Two plots of land (5.551 acres and 0.063 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Howell Joint Revocable Trust, David Michael Howell, Robin L. Howell. Grantors: Robin L. Howell, David Howell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 71 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Lots 47 and 48 in Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Emily K. Sides, Michael H. Sides, Lisa Sides. Grantors: George Ray Lentz Sr, Barbara Lentz, George H. Lentz, Michael Harvey Sides, Lisa Sides, Martin Ray Sides, Nancy L. Sides, Jazmin G. Caldwell, Martin R. Sides. Excise Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 98 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: One plot of land (0.930 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keller Family, LLC. Grantors: Justin Perry Coffey Revocable Trust Agreement, Candace Hartley Coffey Revocable Trust Agreement, Nancy D. Coffey Living Trust, Justin Perry Coffey, Candace Hartley Coffey, Candace Hartley Coffey, Nancy D. Coffey, Nancy D. Coffey. Excise Tax: $2,100. Price: $1,050,000. Page 129 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Two tracts of land, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keller Family, LLC. Grantors: Justin Perry Coffey Revocable Trust Agreement, Candace Hartley Coffey Revocable Trust Agreement, Nancy D. Coffey Living Trust, Justin Perry Coffey, Candace Hartley Coffey, Candace Hartley Coffey, Nancy D. Coffey, Nancy D. Coffey. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 133 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Lot 32 in River Ridge Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fariba Karimi, Mohammad Taher Montazeri. Grantors: FNB Oreo, LLC. Excise Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 137 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Lot 214 (4.112 acres), Watauga Phase IIB, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Glenn Patrick Moore, Jessica Tighe Rothe. Grantors: Christian A. Bigsby, Deborah H. Bigsby. Excise Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 139 of Book 2252.
Jan. 27: Unit 1, Blue Ridge Wintergreen Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Donald Judson, Natascha Judson. Grantors: Megan Danielle Hunter. Excise Tax: $728. Price: $364,000. Page 156 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: One plot of land (3.80 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Nan Lou Wynne. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 215 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lot 4 in Goshen Valley Phase IV Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: R. Allen Douglas, Linda B. Douglas. Grantors: Nan Lou Wynne. Excise Tax: $124. Price: $62,000. Page 219 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Tract B (1.243 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Penny Cole Cornell, Dale Cornell. Grantors: Douglas Clyde Cole. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 222 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Tract A (1.195 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas Clyde Cole. Grantors: Penny Cole Cornell, Dale Cornell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 225 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lot 489 (1.228 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1 Section 12, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Paul Cassidy, Gillian Elizabeth Steele. Grantors: Elaine D. Topodas. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 320 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: One plot of land (0.275 acres) in Cleartop LLC Subdivision, Blowing Rock Tract 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jesse Hofers Jones. Grantors: Cleartop, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 344 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: One plot of land (1.265 acres) in George Babyak Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew P. Galla, Elizabeth K. Galla. Grantors: Charlene D. Babyak Revocable Trust, Charlene D. Babyak, Charlene D. Babyak, George R. Babyak. Excise Tax: $2,400. Price: $1,200,000. Page 364 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lot 36 in Cliffwood Subdivision, Watauga Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric McCarty, Amanda McCarty. Grantors: David J. Martin, Christine E. Martin. Excise Tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 370 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: One plot of land (16.411 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Southern Skies Phase II Development Company, LLC. Grantors: The J.P. Farlow Family Trust, James H. Farlow, Paula P. Farlow, J.P. Farlow. Excise Tax: $425. Price: $212,500. Page 437 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lot C 47 in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Louis Dillon Timberlake, Kathryn Stewart Timberlake. Grantors: Papa Bear Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 445 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lot 42 in Rich Mountain Estates Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marianne M. Shepard Trust, Marianne M. Shepard, Marianne M. Shepard. Grantors: Black Bear Ridge Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 478 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: One plot of land (3.80 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Thomas Brown, Tom Brown, Tommy Brown, Judy Brown. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 544 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lot 15 in Woodwinds Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harry R. Graf, Connie M. Graf. Grantors: The Barbara J. Cottingha, Revocable Trust, Debra Lynn True, Barbara J. Cottingham. Excise Tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 548 of Book 2252.
Jan. 28: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Edsel Cook Edsel Hodges Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The JR Family Trust, James Steward Watson, Ruth Helmly Watson. Grantors: James S. Watson, Ruth H. Watson, James Steward Watson, Ruth Helmly Watson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 573 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (0.422 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynne B. Emken. Grantors: Lynne B. Emken, Lynne B. Emken. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 613 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 12 in Boone Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard and Lourdes Nazur Revocable Trust, Richard Nazur, Lourdes Nazur, Richard NAzur, Lourdes Nazur. Grantors: Richard Nazur Family Trust Agreement, Richard Nazur, Richard Nazur. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 617 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lots 101 and 102 in Summit Park Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Devin Slade. Grantors: Devin Slade, Tammy Slade, Tammy Lynn Partridge, Drew Edward Partridge, Tammy L. Partridge. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 621 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 142 in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Franklin Olson, Lauren Franklin Olson. Grantors: Camilla S. Buie, Roderick J. Buie Jr. Excise Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 638 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 5 in Greene Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marcus Monroe Wilson, Jessica Lynne Wilson. Grantors: Louis Gonzalez Jr, Martha Gonzalez. Excise Tax: $52. Price: $26,000. Page 641 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (1.801 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karla Lerner. Grantors: Philip R. Schatzel, Janice Schatzel, Janice C. Schatzel. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 654 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (0.541 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven David Martin, Tina Charlene Martin. Grantors: Edwin John Kancherla, Edwin J. Kancherla, Anupama Edwin Kancherla, Edwin John Kancherla, Edwin John Kancherla. Excise Tax: $576. Price: $288,000. Page 690 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Two plots of land (70 acres and 44 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brittany Turbyfill, Gerald Michael Turbyfill Jr. Grantors: Robert Richard Olsen, Theresa Marie Olsen. Excise Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 763 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 289 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peter Yagla, Lisa Yagla. Grantors: SGC Property Management, Inc. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 816 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 16 (1.056 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William A. Nash, Teresa E. Nash. Grantors: Jacob S. Aronoff. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 839 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Unit 1 in Building Azalea, Blowing Rock Interval 45 and 49 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald Wayne Murrell, Kimberly Kylander Murrell. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 849 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Unit 4 in Building Dahlia, Blowing Rock Interval 44 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Catherine A. Campbell, Raymond F. Paquette. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 851 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 152 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vokcamp Properties, LLC. Grantors: Sharon Azis, E. Glenn Azis. Excise Tax: $53. Price: $26,500. Page 891 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 8 in Edens Gate Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: MArc Andrew Barth. Grantors: Cathy L. Robinson, Cathy L. Witte, Ron Robinson. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 894 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (0.70 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristina S. Cruz, Kevin Cruz. Grantors: Nancy Leonard. Excise Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 898 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (3.15 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erin Lykins. Grantors: Barbara Meade Jeffcoat York, Barbara Meade Jeffcoat. Excise Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 911 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (3.176 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dogwoods Boarding KEnnel, LLC. Grantors: Ronald S. Kent, Melinda A. Kent. Excise Tax: $1,880. Price: $940,000. Page 33 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Two plots of land (1.034 acres and 1.049 acres) in Glen Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas W. Lardiere, Jeanette Nadine Lardiere. Grantors: Thomas W. Lardiere, Jeanette Nadine Lardiere. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 48 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (40.627 acres) in Conservation Trust for North Carolina Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Conservation Trust for North Carolina. Grantors: Florence E. Boyd Home and Vocational School for Crippled Children, Incorporated. Excise Tax: $651. Price: $325,500. Page 111 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (0.99 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyle Steele, Erin Marie Steele. Grantors: Brian Wayne Briggs, Stacey L. Gainey. Excise Tax: $1,094. Price: $547,000. Page 114 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Unit 202, Watauga Hawks Peak II Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Listermann Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Michael R. Listermann, Maryellen R. Listermann. Grantors: Michael R. Listermann, Maryellen R. Listermann. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 130 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Unit 204 Building 186, New River Pine Ridge Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert W. Stone, Amy C. Stone. Grantors: Brian R. Dershem, Melinda J. Dershem. Excise Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 147 of Book 2252.
