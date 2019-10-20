The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 10: Unit 1-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jeffrey H. Garland and Jacquelyne P. Garland. Grantor: Brenda B. Riley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 81 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lot 5 of Painted Mountain in Cove Creek. Grantees: Rebecca Jane Dyck and Peter Daniel Graham Dyck. Grantors: Frederick L. Brye and Sheree R. Brye. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 89 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Unit 1-D of Manor Cliffhome Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Lynda S. Harris and Carroll M. Harris. Grantors: Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of Joanne F. Underdown. Excise tax: $1,920. Price: $960,000. Page 119 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Unit 132-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: David Ferguson Moore Jr and Leslie Williams Moore. Grantors: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $892. Price: $446,000. Page 127 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lots 13-16 of Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock. Grantee: 200 River Gorge Vista LLC. Grantors: Eileen Bonnie Schaefer and Jamie Schaefer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 146 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lot 55 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantee: Virginia Hodges. Grantor: Federal National Mortgage Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 154 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Unit 6-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Joseph David Beam IV and Carolyn Krisel Beam. Grantors: The Brenda F. Wilson Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,128. Price: $564,000. Page 171 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Unit 19 of Laurelwood in Watauga. Grantee: Kathy Bowen Ballard. Grantor: George B. Wilkes III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 273 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lot 196 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The Long Shot. Grantor: Estelle Segal Living Trust. Excise tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 279 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lot 1 of Opals Cottage in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Erin Anderson Design LLC. Grantor: Opal’s Cottage LLC. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 301 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: One tract (.87 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: McCoy Realty LLC. Grantors: Robey C. Best Jr and Gwen A. Best. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 307 of Book 2053. Page 307 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lot 4 of Silver Shadows in Cove Creek. Grantee: Sharon L. Shew. Grantors: David Warner Thompson, Karen Elizabeth Thompson, Carolyn M. Thompson and Curtis Lee Thompson. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 364 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: One tract (1.357 acres) in Watauga. Grantees:Michael T. Furr and Betsy B. Furr. Grantors: Robyn Wright Roark and Steven R. Roark. Excise tax: $696. Price: $348,000. Page 384 of Book 2053.
Oct. 10: Lot 4 of Mountian Shadows in New River. Grantee: Sara L. Evenson. Grantors: Mark A. Cook Construction LLC. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 397 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (6.324 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Richard E. Robinson and Jennifer M. Robinson. Grantor: Ernest H. Hicks. Excise tax: $116. Price: $58,000. Page 434 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (.030 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Jill Smith Leatherman. Grantors: Barrett Earney, Anna Earney and Oliver Earney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 474 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (.024 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Charles L. Earney. Grantors: Jill Smith Leatherman and Todd Leatherman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 478 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (.022 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jill Smith Leatherman and Todd Leatherman. Grantor: Charles L. Earney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 481 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.167 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: David Carpenter. Grantor: Dorothy Greene Norris. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 512 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.390 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: John B. Edmisten Jr. Grantor: Amber P. Edmisten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 515 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.546 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Brandon L. Canter and Shania Leigh Canter. Grantor: Ronnie Boyd Garland and Deborah Sue Garland. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 550 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.453 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Brandon L. Canter and Shania Leigh Canter. Grantors: Ronnie Boyd Garland and Deborah Sue Garland. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 553 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lots 334-335 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Anne Wohlfeil. Grantors: Charles P. Emmett. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 584 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (44 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David M. Cutter, Susan K. Cutter, Alan B. Cutter and Joyce M. Davis. Grantor: Joyce M. Davis Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 600 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lot 26 in New River. Grantees: Edward Duharte and Maria N. Molina. Grantors: Keith C. Pounds and Kathryn O’Grady. Excise tax: $45. Price: $22,500. Page 633 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (.925 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Randall Lee Porter. Grantors: Franklin Edwin Spitler Jr. and Callie Ingram Spitler. Excise tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 636 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lot 18 of Chase Hill in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Mary Cuerdo and Barbara Sue Latimer. Grantor: Mary C. Moore. Excise tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 640 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lot 27 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantee: Margit G. Hershey Revocable Trust. Grantor: Trust Agreement of Carrie H. Hershey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 678 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (.85 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sherri Orner and Adam Roycroft. Grantors: William Trent Thrift, Michelle Bristow Thrift and Michelle Thrift. Excise tax: $393. Price: $196,500. Page 685 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lot 27 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantees: Elizabeth Ferry and Thomas R. Ferry Jr. Grantor: Margit G. Hershey Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $316. Price: $158,000. Page 703 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lot 242 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Susan Ratner, William S. Wildstein and Amy B. Wildstein. Grantors: William S. Wildstein, Amy B. Wildstein and William Wildstein. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 709 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Unit 20 of Frontier Village. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Lynn Byrd and Paulette Byrd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 711 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: unit 39 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Lynn Byrd and Paulette Byrd. Grantors: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 713 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Tract 1 in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Kathy D. Coburn and Mark G. Coburn. Grantors: Kimberly J. Greer and Robert Wynn Green Jr. Excise tax: $474. Price: $237,000. Page 715 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: Lot 323 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek and lot 55 of Westridge. Grantees: Stoffle Ervin Riffle and Kimberly Joy Riffle. Grantors: Daniel Eugene Parma and Margaret Blanche Ross-Parma Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 733 of Book 2053.
Oct. 11: One tract (.228 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Christopher D. Simpson and Nicole M. Simpson. Grantors: Miles F. Barefoot and Lynn D. Barefoot. Excise tax: $475. Price: $237,500. Page 753 of Book 2053.
Oct. 14: Lots 1-2 and one tract (.25 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Christopher Dean Ballard. Grantors: Queeta Ballard Ramseur. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 806 of Book 2053.
Oct. 14: Unit 9 of Willow Valley Resort in Watauga. Grantee: Jewel Beall.Grantor: David Beall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 827 of Book 2053.
Oct. 14: Unit 104 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Dees Creations LLC. Grantors: William T. Mauney, Rebecca G. Mauney. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 840 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: Unit 231 of Echota on the Ridge. Grantees: Michael Bolender and Helene Bolender. Grantor: EZ Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 844 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: One tract (.40 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joseph E. Brank and Crystal I. Brank. Grantor: Shirley F. Phillips. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 847 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: One tract (1.451 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Travis K. Church and April Rhymer Church. Grantor: Jane Yates Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 869 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: Lot 5 in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Kristine Marie Hagaman. Grantor: Mark Cecil Hagaman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 873 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: Lot D-116 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Brett R. Hutchins. Grantors: Jacob Jeremiah Huber and Shawna Lynn Huber. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 887 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: Lot 88 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Joshua Miller and Julie Miller. Grantors: Richard Alan Grossman and Joyce F. Grossman. Excise tax: $694. Price: $347,000. Page 893 of Book 2053.
Oct. 15: Unit C of Pine Ridge Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: George Robert Collis and Stephen Gregory Buchanan. Grantor: Kathryn Rapp Cannon. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 29 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Lot 130 of Lodges at Winklers Creek Townhomes in New River. Grantees: Laure Wood Myers and Scott Allan Myers. Grantors: Stuart W. Holt and Kimberly Holt. Excise tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 150 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Unit 40 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Elizabeth C. Harris. Grantors: Elizabeth C. Harris and Judy Poucher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 170 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Unit 5-A of Ski Slope Condos. Grantees: William Todd Davidson and Lori Ann Davidson. Grantors: Callie Lewis. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 172 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: One tract (10.530 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Nicholas Dewinkeleer and Sally Dewinkeleer. Grantors: Barry Parsons and Nancy Parsons. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 200 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Unit R-412 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Warren Goldstein and Judith Goldstein. Grantors: Laurie Shapiro, David Shapiro and Ashley B. Shapiro. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 208 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Unit 7-C of Chalakee Condos. Grantee: Ellen Jane Gorman. Grantors: Christopher C. Finan and Colleen S. Finan. Excise tax: $1,219. Price: $609,500. Page 212 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Unit 3A of Christie Village in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Christie Village Condominium Co-Owners. Grantors: Robert J. Hezzelwood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 215 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Lot 6 of the Laurel Hill development in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Conti Family Trust. Grantors: Kenneth T. Conti and Kathy D. Conti. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 220 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Lots 49-54 in Boone. Grantee: WV Investments LLC. Grantors: Tasse A. Little and Richard Glenn Little. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 223 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Lot 8 of Eagle Ridge in Cove Creek. Grantees: Malissa Minter Wells. Grantors: SMM Company LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 237 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: One tract (.48 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Michael Miller, Jill Miller, Vernon Depauw Knight III and Joel Knight. Grantors: Gregory M. Grana Revocable Living Trust and the Janice T. Grana Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 240 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Six parcels in Watauga. Grantee: Leann Brannan Wheeler. Grantors: David R. Spiller and Line M. Spiller. Excise tax: $144. Price: $72,000. Page 263 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: One tract (1.11 acres) in New River. Grantees: Emily J. Capps and William H. Capps. Grantors: Dustinn Scott and Ashley Scott. Excise tax: $426. Price: $213,000. Page 291 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Two tracts (one of 6.5 acres and one of 9.7183 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Guy Lester Rippy Revocable Trust Agreement and Margaret Sylvia Rippy Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Guy Rippy and Slyvia C. Rippy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 304 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: Lot 518 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Arena Holdings LLC. Grantors: Margaret F. Podesta, Jonathan Podesta and Timothy Podesta. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 309 of Book 2054.
Oct. 15: One tract (.402 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantees: Jodie Nicole Ward and Nathan James Cook. Grantors: Thomas Elton Aycock, Carolyn Lawhorn Aycock and Judy Ann Aycock. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 312 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Four lots in Wildacres. Grantee: Kalibi Properties LLC. Grantor: GZK LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 354 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lot 182 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Beech Mountain Vacation Rentals Inc. Grantor: The Pinnacle Inn Resort Owner’s Association Inc. Excise tax: $386. Price: $18,000. Page 362 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lot 15 of Mountain Shadows in New River. Grantees: Harlos Lee Silvers and Wendy Silvers. Grantors: James Donald Miller and Sandra O. Miller. Excise tax: $88. Price: $44,000. Page 365 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Tract 1-R of Designcraft Builders subdivision. Grantee: Matthew Troy Harsey. Grantor: Coleman Ramsey. Excise tax: $145. Price: $72,500. Page 370 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Unit A-1 of Village Green Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Brett Hutchens and Fabienne Hutchens. Grantor: Frances Ann Saferight. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 401 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Tract 1 of the John D. Cook Johnson Cook subdivision. Grantee: MD Boone LLC. Grantor: Seven Properties Boone LLC. Excise tax: $5,000. Price: $2,500,000. Page 404 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: One tract (6.587 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Simonne V. Hendricks. Grantor: Clayton P. Hendricks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 453 of Book 2054. Page 453 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Unit 2 of Beechwood Mountain Condo Apartments in Laurel Creek. Grantees: William Clinton Love Sr and Pamela Sue Love. Grantors: George B. Tillotson III and Sharon B. Tillotson. Excise tax: $366. Price: $183,000. Page 455 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: One tract (3 acres) in New River. Grantees: Patrick A. Beach and Rachel B. Beach. Grantors: Justin David Chew and Melanie Shuping Chew. Excise tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 471 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: One tract (2.382 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jon Daniel Stacks and Kara C. Stacks. Grantors: Kara C. McCutchen, Kara C. Stacks, Jon Daniel Caldwell and Jon D. Caldwell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 494 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: One tract (2.11 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jon Daniel Caldwell and Kara C. Stacks. Grantors: Jon Daniel Caldwell, Kara C. Stacks and Jon D. Caldwell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 498 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lot 1 of Boulder Creek in New River. Grantees: Christopher L. Harville and Robin R. Cooper. Grantor: Susan Corpening. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 502 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Tract 5 of Ona Carroll Estate in New River. Grantees: Michael C. Greene Jr and Lisa J. Greene. Grantor: Betty Jean Oaks Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $574. Price: $287,000. Page 505 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lot 27 of Peacock Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Neil Glezen and Adrianne Gelzen. Grantors: Harry Lewis Cole and Maria Lana Cole. Excise tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 525 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: One tract (.997 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Peter M. Galloway. Grantors: Carolyn Young Nelson and James F. Nelson. Excise tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 556 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lots 1-2 in Young Hollow. Grantees: David R. Jones and Jana F. Jones. Grantors: Jennele S. Vaquera and Allen Dawson. Excise tax: $555. Price: $277,500. Page 565 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lot 14 of River Mill in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kari Martin. Grantor: DBS MTN Homes LLC. Excise tax: $894. Price: $447,000. Page 599 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lots 131-132 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Juan Romeo and Petulia Schvartz. Grantors: Sullivan D. Curran, Anne B. Curran and Anne T. Curran. Excise tax: $584. Price: $292,000. Page 602 of Book 2054.
Oct. 16: Lots 129, 130 and 133 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Juan Romeo and Petulia Schvartz. Grantors: Sullivan D. Curran, Sullivan Curran, Anne B. Curran and Anne T. Curran. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 623 of Book 2054.
