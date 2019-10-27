The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 17: One tract (1.955 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: John A. Heinlein and Laura Anne Middlesteadt. Grantors: Chad A. Deboard and Cassie J. Deboard. Excise tax: $632. Price: $316,000. Page 726 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 8 of Rivers Edge in Watauga. Grantees: Jeff Ragan and Deanna Ragan. Grantors: Judyth M. Colbeth-Koser and Henry Jerome Koser. Excise tax: $188. Price: $94,000. Page 739 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 7 of Rivers Edge in Watauga. Grantees: Jeff Ragan and Deanna Ragan. Grantors: Steven Runnion and Dianna L. Runnion. Excise tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 743 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: One tract (.48 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mayview Memories LLC. Grantors: John M. Miller and Jill Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 746 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 39 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Michael E. Dean and Robyn L. Dean. Grantor: The Joel S. Mikovich and Kristen R. Mikovich Joint Revocable Living Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 768 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 87 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kathryn G. Bubash and James J. Bubash. Grantor: Charlotte W. Saltzman. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 774 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 325 of Creekridge. Grantee: Roger Herman. Grantor: Nora Jane Green. Excise tax: $28. Price: $14,000. Page 789 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: One tract (.629 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Garrett Todd Kight. Grantor: Big Girl Properties LLC. Excise tax: $536. Price: $268,000. Page 792 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: One tract (1.814 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sherry Mae Rossi and Ernest Francis Rossi. Grantors: Donny Lee Brencis, Sherry Mae Rossi, Sherry Mae Brencis and Ernest Francis Rossi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 808 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 62 of Greystone in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Sheila Mahone and Charles R. Wood Jr. Grantors: Frank J. Leggio Jr, Frank J. Leggio and Yvonne B. Leggio. Excise tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 812 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Two tracts (one of 3.193 acres and one of .063 acres) in Blowing Rock Hatched Area. Grantees: William C. Warden and Caro Warden. Grantors: William C. Warden and Carol Warden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 832 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lot 7 of Keller Acres. Grantees: Gregory William Schneider and Mary Suzanne Schneider. Grantors: Jeffrey D. Brandon, Denise P. Brandon and Denise L. Preswood. Excise tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 837 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Unit c-208 of Wildflower Condos. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Thomas H. Antalek and Lorelei M. Antalek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 849 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Unit 17 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Thomas H. Antalek and Lorelei M. Antalek. Grantor: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 851 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Lots 129-130 of Firehorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Blaine D. Coffey and Donna K. Coffey. Grantors: Manuel L. Diaz and Robin M. Diaz. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 853 of Book 2054.
Oct. 17: Unit 211 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Grantors: Melvin Smith and Sabrina Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 14 of Book 2055.
Oct. 17: Lot 16 of Heavenly Mountain in the Blue Rdige. Grantees: Susan Anne White and John R. Blanton Jr. Grantor: Soulution-S-501 LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 16 of Book 2055.
Oct. 17: Lot 1 and lots 8-11 in Shawneehaw. Grantee: The Victoria L. Wilmarth Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Steven T. Wilmarth Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 19 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Lots 27-28 of Cliffwood in Watauga. Grantee: Carroll Correll Sr. Grantors: Robert Michael Erardi and Jean Prince Erardi. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 72 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Lot 9 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Philip A. Sedberry Jr and Jeanne C. Sedberry. Grantors: Frances M. Page and G.T. Page. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 98 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Lot 29 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantee: Harry “Tripp” G. Garrison. Grantor: Charles F. Young. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 119 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Unit 21 of Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: James Weaver and Carolyn Weaver. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 122 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Lot 61 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Sweet Retreat BR LLC. Grantors: Kevin P. Munson and Virginia F. Munson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 124 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: One tract (.926 acres) of Old Keller Farm in Watauga. Grantees: Lawrence G. Vilott and Margaret S. Vilott. Grantors: Bryan McClellan Brown and Courtney McClellan Brown. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 132 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: One tract (.93 acres) in Elk. Grantees: James A. Sander and Nancy W. Sander. Grantors: Janie Denise Livingston. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 147 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Unit C-111 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: William J. Brunner and Jill E. Brunner. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 150 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Lot 86 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantees: Michael Thomas Petrosino and Karen Lynn Wheeler. Grantors: Catherine M. Altmann and Gert James Altmann. Excise tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 171 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: Lots 32-33 in the Scene O Ramic subdivision in Laurel Ridge. Grantees: Scott Finleyand Cynthia Finley. Grantors: Michael Robert Mulaney and Floy Lea Mullaney. Excise tax: $1,060. Price: $530,000. Page 201 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: One tract (1.358 acres) in New River. Grantee: Dong Yun. Grantors: Rosanna G. Stroupe and Judson Ted Stroupe Jr. Excise tax: $432. Price: $216,000. Page 206 of Book 2055.
Oct. 18: One tract (.831 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Sofield Children’s Limited Partnership. Grantor: Earth Fare Inc. Excise tax: $3,000. Price: $1,500,000. Page 227 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Unit C-8 of Boulderview Condos. Grantee: Justin William Lenger. Grantors: Carolyn McGraw Lenger and William D. Lenger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 244 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Unit A-6 of Boulderview Condos. Grantee: Carolyn McGraw Lenger and Justin William Lenger. Grantor: Howard W. Hellwig Jr. Excise tax: $116. Price: $58,000. Page 247 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Three tracts in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jose Arturo Morales and Maria M. Morales. Grantors: Worth A. Sweet Jr. and Bricca P. Sweet. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 254 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Two tracts (both of 10 acres per tract) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Peter V. Piccirillo and Karen L. Piccirillo. Grantor: Mart Beth Foil Testamentary Trust. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 274 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Lot 4 of Hunters Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Ann B. White and Royce L. White. Grantor: Sira Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 279 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Lot 1 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Frank S. Pipers and Marian Turner. Grantors: Martin L. Holton III and Melanie Holton. Excise tax: $438. Price: $219,000. Page 299 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Unit 6 of Windhamlet Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Angel Santander and Michelle Wexler Santander. Grantors: Richard S. Lott and Vicki J. Lott. Excise tax: $232. Price: $116,000. Page 303 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: One tract (2.079 acres) in North Fork. Grantee: Ronald Bethel. Grantor: Carefree Cove Community Association Inc. Excise tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 323 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: One tract (.263 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Jean Pierre Poisson and Rebecca D. Poisson. Grantor: Kenneth W. Johnson. Excise tax: $492. Price: $286,000. Page 326 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Lots 22-23 and 29-30 of Seven Devils Resort in Watauga. Grantee: Henry Desola Williams Trust. Grantor: Rudisill Family Trust. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 360 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Lot 137 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Diane Carol Debien and Keith Edgar O’Donnell. Grantors: William T. Brennan, Donna D. Brennan, Edward J. Brennan and Christine C. Brennan. Excise tax: $837. Price: $418,500. Page 366 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Lot 5 of Ravens Rook of Bishops Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantee: G. Dean Wilson Jr. Grantor: George D. Wilson Sr. Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 402 of Book 2055.
Oct. 21: Tract 2 of Clemmie Green Heirs in Stony Fork. Grantee: Karen Marea B. Weaver. Grantor: Almarea G. Bare Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 408 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 3-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Richard Portieous and Brenda Portieous. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 414 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Lot 19 of Blair Mountain Estates in Watauga. Grantee: RS Schilke Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Richard F. Schilke and Susan R. Schilke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 419 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Lot 20 of Blair Mountain Estates in Watauga. Grantee: RS Schilke Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Richard F. Schilke and Susan R. Schilke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 424 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 101 of Blowing Rock Fairways on the Green Condo. Grantees: James W. Hill Jr. and Shirley B. Hill. Grantors: Linda H. Hagen Revocable Trust and Lester Walter Lincke Living Trust. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 432 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Lot 26 of Laurel Ridge. Grantees: Anthony R. Chirico and Wendy G. Chirico. Grantors: Bradley J. Brown and Emanuela C. Brown. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 440 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Lot 49 of Boone Overlook in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Patricia Reese Yale. Grantor: Johnny Love Reese. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 495 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: One tract (.10 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Appalachian State Rentals. Grantor: Redmond Family Trust. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 497 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 212 and 301 ofFour Seasons at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Four Season Beech Condos. Grantors: John W. Knarr and Donna A. Knarr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 528 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 221 of Four Season at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners at Four Season Beech Condos. Grantor: Louise Venable McMannen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 530 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 318 of Four Seasons at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners at Four Season Beech Condos. Grantor: Mary F. Hensley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 533 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 210 of Four Season at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Four Season Beech Condos. Grantors: Harry Royce Miller and Nancy F. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 535 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 3 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Robin Andrew Byers and Kimberly Paige Rost. Grantor: Thomas M. Lancaster. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 555 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: One tract (.675 acres) in Meat Camp/ Grantees: Terry Michael Butler and Margaret W. Butler. Grantor: Karl Smith Jr. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 558 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Two tract in New River. Grantees: William Porter Aceto and Sallie Brincefield Aceto. Grantor: Wood and Wood Properties LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 562 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Lots 13-15 of Hound Ears Golf Club in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Qualheim and Christina Qualheim. Grantors: Temple B. Pace and Cecilia H. Pace. Excise tax: $588. Price: $294,000. Page 576 of Book 2055.
Oct. 22: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kathleen P. Whitlow and Sarabeth C. Jackson. Grantors: Allan L. Whitlow and Kathleen P. Whitlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 595 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lot 71 of Green Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Malcom Lafayette Marion III and William Lee Davidson. Grantors: Alexander Douglas Marion, Susan Second Marion, Ann Davidson Marion Lorenz, Robert Lorenz, Malcom Lafayette Marion III, Jeannie McCollum Marion and William Davidson Lee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 670 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Tract one (17.963 acres) of Beatrice Brown. Grantee: Hendrick Harm Drenth Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Jeffery S. Greene. Excise tax: $245. Price: $122,500. Page 697 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lot 63 of Westridge. Grantee: Ingrid E. Dawson. Grantors: George R. Dawson III and Ingrid E. Dawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 709 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lots 19-20 of Grouse Ridge in Laurel Creek and lot 122 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Maury Albon Hubbard III and Dianne Barbrey Hubbard. Grantors: Laura L. Pitard, Alden M. Pitard and Laura L. Petersen. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 711 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lots 237-238 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Schott Skiles and Kimberly Skiles. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 738 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lot 32 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: James F. Squires and Rana Squires. Grantors: Catherine Cornelius Family Trust. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 771 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lot 87-86 of George F. Bingham subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Samuel R. McKinzie II and Amanda M. McKinzie. Grantor: Leah Jane Thomas Pendergraph. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 797 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: One tract (.4811 acres) in New River. Grantee: Tab Holding Company LLC. Grantor: Snake Mtn. Properties LLC. Excise tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 800 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lot 85 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Champions at the Beech LLC. Grantors: Milton C. Phenneger and Sharon H. Phenneger. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 819 of Book 2055.
Oct. 23: Lot 1 of Autumn Hills Port. Grantee: James E. Hall Jr. Grantors: Harold Dean Triplett and Mary Jane Eller Triplett. Excise tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 847 of Book 2055.
