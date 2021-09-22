The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 6: Lot 4, Block B, Laurel Hills Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frederic C. Houle, Christine R. Houle. Grantors: Jay W. Schmidt, Ruth S. Schmidt. Tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 556 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lot 353 in Section AA, Westridge — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erik Read, Kimberly Read. Grantors: David E. Schoepfle, Cynthia I. Schoepfle. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 623 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: One tract of land (1.25 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Arturo Gismondi Revocable Trust. Grantors: Suzanne R. Thompson., Carter C. Thompson. Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 640 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: One tract of land (2.34 acres) of Curwood Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew R. Smith, Vanessa C. Smith. Grantors: William Lawson, Teres Lawson, Robert Rogerson, Jill Rogerson, Phillip Rogerson, Paul Black, Lisa Lawson, Christy Lawson Hornbuckle, John Hornbuckle, Maggie Lawson Freeman, Jake Freeman, Krystina Fornalski. Tax: $624. Price: $312,000. Page 644 of Book 2210.
Aug 6: Lot 42, The Slopes, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Robert Costin. Sarah Lee. Grantors: John R. Costin. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 687 of Book 2210.
Aug 6: One tract of land (0.992 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Edward Townsend, Melissa Ashley. Grantors: Norma Fay Eggers, Denver Lee Sr. Eggers. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 706 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lot 12, River Mill Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Seth Heath, Laura Heath. Grantors: Burney S. Warren Family Limited Partnership. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 712 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lot 1 of The Cottages (f/k/a Heritage Ridge), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmy R. Summerlin Jr., Jennifer W. Summerlin. Grantors: Harvey Odell White. Tax: $878. Price: $439,000. Page 715 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Two tracts of land (46.99 acres and .56 acres), Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jed W. And Cindy O. Patton Family Trust. Grantors: Jay A. Krakovitz. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 733 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Two tracts of land (10.5 acres and 10 acres), New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Leroy Wood. Grantors: Karen Coffey Wood. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 774 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lot B-38 in Section 2 of Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Damien M. Griffin, Kristi G. Griffin. Grantors: J & S Financial Services, Inc. Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 778 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: One tract of land (0.793 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Boma Vacation Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Rocky Dog Properties, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 780 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lots 8 and 9 and a portion of Lot 7, Cherry Park Addition, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ethan S. Rundell, Kristen P. Rundell. Grantors: John O. Rundell, Luella M. Rundell. Tax: $1,152. Price: $576,000. Page 804 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lot A-30, Section 2 of Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vahva Vacation Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Clinton N. Trivette, Sarah A. Akers. Tax: $338. Price: $169,000. Page 823 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: One tract of land (1.1041 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sexton Family Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Buddy Bright Sexton, Nancy Hunt Sexton, Buddy B. Setxon, Nancy H. Sexton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 841 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lot 4 in Block C of Ski-Crest Park, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul J. Johnson, Amber R. Johnson. Grantors: Tanya Costa Anderson, Robert David Anderson. Tax: $354. Price: $177,000. Page 846 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Two tracts of land (1.578 acres and 3.190 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: THR Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Christopher D. Bailey, Elizabeth Bailey, Elizabeth M. Bailey. Tax: $320. Price: $260,000. Page 865 of Book 2210.
Aug. 6: Lott HH-267 of Hemlock Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wild Daisy Lane Holdings, LLC. Grantors: William R. Grimes, Linda Grimes. Tax: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 27 of Book 2211.
Aug. 6: Lot 266 of Hemlock Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wild Daisy Lane Holding, LLC. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 30 of Book 2211.
Aug. 6: One tract of land (5.660 acres), Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shengxin Jin. Grantors: Burlon Monique S. Eckerd, David Eckerd. Tax: $421. Price: $210,500. Page 72 of Book 2211.
Aug. 6: Lot 1 of Day Break Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anna C. McKay. Grantors: Anna C. McKay, Kathryn F. Jackson, Anna Camilla McKay. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 122 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 39-45 of Alec Horton land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christy Jeanette Arnette, Todd James Arnette. Grantors: Timothy A. Church, Michelle H. Church. Tax: $648. Price: $324,000. Page 139 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: One tract of land (61.688 acres), Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: M. Michelle Berrey, Richard E.T. Smith. Grantors: Joseph A. III Kosterman. Tax: $2,100. Price: $1,050,000. Page 164 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: One tract of land (0.755 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charlotte Sproles Lloyd, Harry Walker Lloyd. Grantors: Charlotte Sproles Lloyd, Charlotte S. Mizelle, Harry Walker Lloyd. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 176 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: One tract of land (0.445 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jason Alan Schoenrock and Johnann Hicks Schoenrock Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Jason Schoenrock, Johanna Schoenrock. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 205 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 27, Sorrento Forest, Section III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Richard Smiley, Karen E. Smiley. Grantors: Robet Lewis Poovey, Diane Winters Poovey, Robert L. JR. Poovey. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 235 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 11 of Crest of Beech, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephan Properties, Inc. Grantors: Patrick J. Loftus Living Trust, Donna D. Loftus Living Trust. Tax: $1,340. Price: $670,000. Page 240 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 18, The Cliffs — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael D. Shea, Tabatha A. Shea. Grantors: Douglas P. Towle, Kimberly L. Alexander. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 256 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot C-350 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eleanor B. Bibb. Grantors: The Kay Hallyburton Maltbie Living Trust. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 264 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: One tract (0.692 acres) of Critcher Meadows Subdivisions, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lance D. Bennett, Tammy J. Bennett. Grantors: James K. Isaacs, Jodie Lyn Taylor Isaacs. Tax: $1,230. Price: $615,000. Page 291 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: One tract of land (2.947 acres) of Hampton Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Team Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: Hampton Property, LLC. Tax: $1,670. Price: $835,000. Page 323 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lots 46-55, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lifestore Bank, AF bank, Twin Oaks Landscaping, Inc. Grantors: Lifestore Bank, AF Bank, Twin Oaks Landscaping, Inc. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 459 of Book 1889.
Aug. 9: Lots 1-6 of Ralph Moretz Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Take 5 Carolinas Property Company, LLC. Grantors: TCH Enterprises, LLC. Tax: $1,380. Price: $690,000. Page 375 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: One tract of land (3.41 acres) of Councill Oaks Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Garrett Stigall, Ashley Stigall. Grantors: John H. Councill Family Trust. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 420 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 5 of Rivers Edge at Twin Peaks, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Silvia S. Duarte. Grantors: Silvia C. Duarte. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 432 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Unit week 20 in Unit 7 of Beech Manor, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Grantors: Donald E. Sr. Bowser. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 463 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 27 of Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village, Section 17, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dwight Tausz, Jodi-Savage Tausz. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $1,731. Price: $865,500. Page 475 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot 18 of Councill Oaks, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jay Michael Fairbanks. Grantors: Fairbanks Investments, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 509 of Book 2211.
Aug. 9: Lot C-47 and Lot C-116 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tonya P. Kelly. Grantors: Tonya P. Kelly, Kris A. Kolczynski, Tonya Kelly. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 512 of Book 2211.
