The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan 10: 0.554 acres, 14.725 acres and 1 acres on Wilma Miller Property in Cove Creek Tract 3 and 8 A. Grantees: Janet M. Reece. Grantors: Wilma P. Miller Irrevocable Trust, Larry B. Miller Trust, Janet M. Reece, Diane M. Harmon Trust and Wilma P. Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 443 of Book 2315.
Jan 11: 24.28 acres in NC Division of Parks and Recreation in NC Land & Water Fund Grant Contract 2021-003 in Watauga Tract 3c. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Clarence H. Berry Jr. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 526 of Book 2315.
Jan 11: Lot 1 in Subdivision in Yonahlossee Resort & Club in Watauga Pondfiddle Sec. Grantees: Kenneth C. Gordon Revocable Trust, and Kenneth C. Gordon. Grantors: Frances Neel Cline and Caldwell Cline Jr. Tax: $1380. Price: $690,000.
Jan 11: Unit 1 in Spruce Building in Blowing Rock Interval 50 at Chetola Lake. Grantees: Charles H. Schermerhorn and Donna C. Schermerhorn. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 574 of Book 2315.
Jan 11: 3.5185 acres in Laurel Creek Tract A and 0.37 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: High Country Real Estate & Rentals Inc. Grantors: B&B Investments Carolina LLC. Tax: $4,400. Price: $2,200,000. Page 580 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Lot 67 in Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Tristram Bahnson and Jan Bahnson. Grantors: Michael J. Warstler, Tammy J. Warstler and Michael Warstler. Tax: $448. Price: $224,000. Page 602 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Unit W 46 in Chalet 1 Frontier Village II. Grantees: Association Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Edward L. Sugg, Vashiti F. Sugg, and Leonard Sugg. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 606 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Unit D Green Mansions Condo. Grantees: Seder LLC. Grantors: Scott F. Heath and Anne H. Heath. Tax: $272. Price: $136,000. Page 615 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Unit 3 in Laurel Creek Skiway Condos. Grantees: Lance Blundell. Grantors: Shelly S. Hull. Tax: $983. Price: $491,500. Page 624 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Unit 5 in Building Dahlia, in Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 46. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: David E. Roever, Gwendolyn Marshall Roever and Gwendolyn M. Roever. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 679 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Unit 3 in Building Maple, in Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 11. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: David E. Roever, Gwendolyn Marshall Roever and Gwendolyn M. Roever. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 679 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Watauga River Overlook in Watauga LTS 73-74. Grantees: Steve Hill and Kristie Hill. Grantors: James Harold Hazen, Kerry Ann Hazen, J. H. Hazen. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 683 of Book 2315.
Jan 12: Lot 24 in Seven Devils Resort Property Section 2. Grantees: Mary Ann Carriel. Grantors: Christopher Holden and Christy B. Holden. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 718 of Book 2315.
Jan 13: A .S. Abernathy Lands in Blowing Rock LTS 16-17 with exception. Grantees: Philip Watson and Emily Watson. Grantors: Charlotte A. Heath. Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 729 of Book 2315.
Jan 13: Unit 1 in Building Spruce in Blowing Rock Interval 40 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Herman Franklin East and Linda Gail East. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 761 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: Lot GL2 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jason D. O’Brien and Jennifer E. O’Brien. Grantors: James D. Long and Nora W. Long. Tax: $16. Price: $8000. Page 841 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: Lot 151 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Jason D. O’Brien and Jennifer O’Brien. Grantors: James Blakley Long, Jennifer F. Long and Jennifer Long. Tax: $28. Price: $14000. Page 848 of 2315.
Jan 17: Lot 7 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: Dean Eberle and Kristine Eberle. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 855 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: 18 acres in Shawneehaw. Grantees: 194 THD LLC. Grantors: William Scott Warren and Kathryn Byers Warren. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 891 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: 0.240 acres. Grantees: Robert Griffin, and Veronica Griffin. Grantors: Sterrett Joing Revocable Trust, John Douglas Sterrett III and John D. Sterrett Trust. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 895 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: Lot 23 in Peacock Ridge Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Banning Reed and Allison S. Lowe Reed. Grantors: Eric Chandler Shields and Kathleen M. Shields. Tax: $148. Price: $74,000. Page 904 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: Watauga & Caldwell Counties. Grantees: Mark Taylor, Julie Taylor, Anthony, and Yvonne Smith. Grantors: Broad Rivers Farm of Newberry LLC. Tax: $180. Price: $90000. Page 907 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: 8.603 acres in Valle Cay in Watauga Tract 72. Grantees: The Louise T Mingers Trust Agreement, Louise T Minges Trust, and Louise T. Minges. Grantors: Paul Steven Loflin and Elizabeth B. Loflin. Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 916 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: 0.566 acres in Lot 19 in Teaberry Hills in Blue Ridge Port L18. Grantees: Oui Holdings LLC. Grantors: Joshua Michael Anderson and Emily Jane Anderson. Tax: $1010. Price: $505,000. Page 938 of Book 2315.
Jan 17: Watauga and Caldwell Counties. Grantees: Thorsten P. Hegenhardt and Rebecca L. Degenhardt. Grantors: Mark Taylor, Julie Taylor, Anthony Smith, Yvonne Smith, and Anthony R. Smith. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 10 of Book 2316.
Jan 18: Lot D 109 Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Toby Jett Hayes and Josie Lauren Below. Grantors: 2 Long LLC. Tax: $55. Price: $27,500. Page 66 of Book 2316.
Jan 18: 0.762 acres in Earl Lyones LTS 77-80 Lyons Den. Grantees: Rhett Stephen Smith and Jaqueline Renee Hersh. Grantors: Talana Jayne Bell, Thomas Earl Trexler and Thomas E. Trexler. Tax: $970. Price: $460,000. Page 85 of Book 2316.
Jan 18: Lot A in Hidden Shadows. Grantees: H & H Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: A & T Powers LLC, Allen C. Powers and Teresa C. Powers. Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 109 of Book 2316.
Jan 18: Lot 62 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River at 2023 Sq Ft. Grantees: Ocean Realty LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 139 of Book 2316.
Jan 18: Lot 58 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: Philip Edward Lasalla and Leslie Lasalla. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $510. Price: $255000. Page 246 of Book 2316.
Jan 18: 2.114 acres in Albert Waters Clifford Waters in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Wine to Water. Grantors: The Timberframe Group LLC. Tax: $2400. Price: $1200000. Page 274 of Book 2316.
Jan 19: Westridge LTS 44 &45 Section BB. Grantees: Michael Paul Hugelmeyer and Alexis Hugelmeyer. Grantor: The AG Perdomo’s Mountain Family Limited Partnership, Alex Perdomo, Alex C. Perdomo, Georgina Perdomo, and Georgia Chan Perdomo. Tax: $840. Price: 420000. Page 338 of Book 2316.
Jan 19: 4.073 Brushy Fork. Grantees: Alan Frederick Powers, Rosa Dargan Powers, and Rosa Dargan Powers. Grantors: BBR Enterprises LLC. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 380 of Book 2316.
Jan 19: 0.355 acres, 0.27 acres. and 0.269 acres in Hound Ears Section 10, 11 in Watauga. Grantees: John M. Parrott and Elizabeth B. Parrott. Grantors: Frances M. Page and Giles T. Page Jr. Tax: $2000. Price: $100000. Page 387 of Book 2316.
Jan 19: Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C LTS 67-68. Grantees: Caitlyn Seidl and Christopher Michael Martin. Grantors: Harold Benjamin Waters and Patricia Ann Waters. Tax: $1480. Price: $740,000. Page 414 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: Lot 32 in Top O Boone Inc in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Wake Forest University. Grantors: Cornerstone Tower LLC. Tax: $130. Price: $65000. Page 467 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: 1.316 acres, 1.327 acres in Tract A, and 0.588 in Tract B. Grantees: Simon Esmond, and Rebecca Esmond. Grantors: Cynthia A. Barton and Cynthia B. Barton. Tax: $450. Price: $225000. Page 471 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: Lot 330 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jamie Lazaro Garcia, and Cristina Garcia. Grantors: Sarah L. Norek, James T. Symanowski and James Symanowski. Tax: $1040. Price: $520000. Page 495 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: 8.002 acres in New River Parcel 3 A. Grantees: Stephen Thomas Daniels, and Elizabeth A. Daniels. Grantors: John Joesph Glynn, Catherine Elizabeth Glynn and Catherine Glynn. Tax: $2727. Price: $1,363,500. Page 546 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: Lot 287 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Olivia Alanis Labrador, and Jose Labrador. Grantors: Richard A. Surrency. Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 572 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: A. S. Abernethy in Blowing Rock LTS 3 and 4. Grantees: Ryan Poterack and Dawn Poterack. Grantors: Jimmy Calving Hayes, Brenda Kay Hayes, Jennifer E. Hayes and Jimmy Jason Hayes. Tax: $ 1400. Price: $700,000. Page 583 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: 1.652 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Ingrid W. Kraus and Jeffrey S. Tiller. Grantors: Emily A. Morley, Scott Roberts, and Emily Roberts. Tax: $62. Price: $31000. Page 602 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: Rich Mountain Estates in Cove Creek LTS 22, 23, 32 and 33. Grantees: William M. Huffstetler and Nelda C. Huffstetler. Grantors: Black Bear Ridge Properties. Tax: $120. Price: $60000. Page 621 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: Unit R1212 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Mark Shelton, and Richard Vandre Gosch II. Grantors: Brian T. Tarlton and Cathy S. Tarlton. Tax: $975. Price: $487,500. Page 635 of Book 2316.
Jan 20: Lot 211 in Pinnacle Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey Michael Davidson and Julie Yvette Davidson. Grantors: Brooke Cashvan Fishburne, Howard Higgins, John Jeff Cashvan, Deborah B. Cashvan, Brooke Cashvan Mesisco. Tax: $90. Price: $45000. Page 660 of Book 2316.
Jan 23: Lot 231 in Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Travis Dale Clark, and Katherine Jeanne Langland. Grantors: Charles A. Giarrusso, and Cindy A. Giarrusso. Tax: $90. Price: $45000.
Jan 23: Unit 50 in Unit 206 in Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Harbour 128 LLC. Grantors: David R. Latham and Karen O. Latham. Tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 714 of Book 2316.
Jan 23: Block A in Westview in Blowing Rock LTS 7, 9, 13 and 15 in Section 1. Grantees: Sistare Property LLC. Grantors: Incorporated Barringer, Marijennie Barringer Warlick, and Alex Warlick Jr. Tax: $394. Price: $197,000. Page 722 of Book 2316.
Jan 23: 1.355 acres in Watauga Rental Properties LLC in Blue Ridge FKA LTS 15 & 16 in Section 3, Sorrento Skies. Grantees: Stephen Miller, and Violeta Miller. Grantors: William Goodnight. Tax: $1700. Price: $850,000. Page 847 of Book 2316.
Jan 23: 4.87 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Kathy L. Arbogast and Daniel M. Lamos Jr. Grantors: Perry A. Horne and Ann H. Horne. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 894 of Book 2316.
Jan 24: Lot 76 in Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Randy Terry. Grantees: Mollie Grad Trust, Mollie Grad Trust, Susan Grad Trust and Mollie Grad. Tax: $810. Price: $405000. Page 936 of Book 2316.
Jan 24: Lot 299 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Racc Equity LLC. Grantors: Richard Allen Surrency. Tax: $25. Price: $12500. Page 1 of Book 2317.
Jan 24: Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek in LTS 343 to 344 in Section LG. Grantees: Matheus Lima Brasil. Grantors: Veronica I Mangan and Juilette L. Delgado. Tax: $65. Price: $32500. Page 13 of Book 2317.
Jan 24: 0.535 acres in Cove Creek Tract 2, and 0.424 acres in Cove Creek Tract 1. Grantees: Craig J. Sullivan and Sunnie W. Sullivan. Grantors: Fair Watauga LLC. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 15 of Book 2317.
Jan 24: 0.660 acres in New River. Grantees: Jayme Trocino Sherrodand Amanda Marie Sherrod. Grantors: HC Mountain Properties LLC. Tax: $980. Price: $490000. Page 20 of Book 2317.
Jan 24: 5.832 acres in John Ludwig in New River Tract 1. Grantees: Kasey L. Call and Jeanie L. Call. Grantors: James R. Palmero and Sharron W. Palermo. Tax: $200. Price: $100000. Page 42 of Book 2317.
Jan 24: Lot 153 in Cliffs in Laurel Creek and Lot 162 in Cliffs in Laurel Creek Section TC. Grantees: Robert Gerard Deanna and Heather Lynne Deanne. Grantors: William F. Mishan and Lizabeth Carlson. Tax: $2200. Price: $1100000. Page 44 of Book 2317.
Jan 25 : Beverly Heights in New River LTS 5 and 8. Grantees: John F. Sorrell, Judith W. Sorrell, David J. Parker and Barbara R. Parker. Grantors: W. Scott Waren and Katheryn Byers Warren. Tax: $190. Price: $95000. Page 66 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: 0.206 acres in New River and 0.052 acres in New River. Grantees: James Maxey Sanderson and Derek C. Sanderson. Grantors: James Maxey Sanderson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 69 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Southern Skies in Watauga Tract 16-18 phase 2 and 0.94 acres in Southern Skies Development Co LLC Phase II in Watauga. Grantees: Jason Nicholas Crawford and Nancy Elizabeth Crawford. Grantors: Southern Skies Phase II Development Company LLC. Tax $358. Price: $179000. Page 77 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Lot 24 in Subdivision Poplar Forest. Grantees: Bradford Tyler and Lisa Tyler. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 107 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Unit 10 in Building B in Laurel Creek Mariah North IV Condos. Grantees: Nathan Cook Casey and Teresa D. Caskey. Grantors: Candice J. McEver. Tax: $618. Price: $309000. Page 131 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Lot 7 in Village of Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Timothy Clarke Pigg and Kathy Kerley. Grantors: Rhonda A. Wirth and Peter J. Wirth. Tax: $330. Price: $165000. Page 159 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Unit 215 in Blowing Rock Royal Oak Condos. Grantees: Karen H. Penley. Grantors: Jerri Jo Miller and Robert J. Miller. Tax: $650. Price: $325000. Page 180 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Lot 6 in Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock aKA Unit 6. Grantees: Fred W. Laxton and Rhonda I. Laxton. Grantors: Charles H. Wanzer and Suzanne N. Wanzer. Tax: $900. Price: $450000. Page 203 of Book 2317.
Jan 25: Unit 13 in Building 1 in New River Sommerset Condo. Grantees: Sean McGough. Grantors: Charles Edwin Kirkpatrick Jr. and Susan Bennett Kirkpatrick. Tax: $478. Price: $239000. Page 212 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: 0.146 acres in Lot 29 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Section 17. Grantees: The Michael S. Fuller Revocable Trust, Michael S. Fuller and Michael S. Fuller Trust. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $2815. Price: $1407500. Page 257 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: 1.400 acres. Grantees: Ganesh Periasamy and Rathijaiswari Devaraj. Grantors: Thirumal Thirupuvanam and Deborah Lee Thirupuvanam. Tax: $100. Price: $50000. Page 261 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: 8.723 acres in Shawneehaw Tract 1. Grantees: Teresa Presnell. Grantors: Dustin Tres Michaels and Yvette Michelle Michaels. Tax: $240. Price: $120000. Page 282 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: Unit 3 in Building Oak in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Julia Faulk McLaughlin. Grantors: Jan Dale Caldwell and Jerry D. Caldwell. Tax: $1090. Price: $545000. Page 284 of Book 2317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.