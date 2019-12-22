The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 12: Lot 12 of Green Acres Estates in Stony Fork. Grantee: Matthew Travis Hoag. Grantor: Barbara Mast Bingham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 869 of Book 2064.
Dec. 12: Lot 6 of Kalmia Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Sharon Barrett Lawrence and John Daryl Naillon. Grantors: Allison Meade and Ashley Goodman. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 879 of Book 2064.
Dec. 12: Lot 2 of Jon Towers subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantees: George E. Moody and Deborah A. Tallarico. Grantors: Jonathan W. Towers and Carole L. Towers. Excise tax: $15. Price: $$7,500. Page 895 of Book 2064.
Dec. 12: Lot 1 of Mountain Ridge Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Thomas Damian and Courtney Damian. Grantor: Gaylen Hansbrough Richie Beatty. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 7 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot 12 of Woodwinds subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Shan A. Bassion and Mitchell D. Sammis. Grantors: Daniel Hugo and Marleen Hugo. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 13 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Unit 1-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Kristi M. Gurley and Jason Reed Gurley. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 68 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Unit 2-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: John H. Mann and Anne D. Mann. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 70 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot 360 of Laurelmore in Elk. Grantees: William Hans Jr and Amanda Hans. Grantors: BRC 360 LLC. Excise tax: $923,500. Page 75 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: One tract (28.506 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: John R. Bray and Joanne B. Bray. Grantors: Darlene R. Mast and Michael J. Mast. Excise tax: $718. Price: $359,000. Page 103 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot C-47 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Papa Bear Properties LLC. Grantor: Dencie A. Rigdon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 106 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot 2 of Valle Meadows in Watauga. Grantees: William E. Meredith Sr and Barbara S. Meredith. Grantors: Christopher R. Osmond and Joanna L. Osmond. Excise tax: $706. Price: $353,000. Page 109 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot 15 of Pond Creek Estates in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kenneth F. Kielbania. Grantors: James Rand Myrick, Hayes Marie Ells, Charles Michael Ells and Blair Anne Myrick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 119 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot 15 of Pond Creek Estates in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kenneth F. Kielbania. Grantors: Charlotte E. M. Vogler Trust, Blair H. Myrick Trust and Nina A. Myrick Trust. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 123 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: One tract (.385 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Camp Taylor House LLC. Grantor: James B. Taylor Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 127 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Unit 205 of Four Seasons at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Four Seasons at Beech Condos. Grantors: Donald N. Dalton, Nancy G. Dalton and Nancy Gray Dalton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 134 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Unit 312 of Four Season at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Four Seasons at Beech Condos. Grantors: James Speed Williams and Hilda C. Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 137 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Unit 5 of Beech Manor in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Robert Evarts. Grantors: Wendy Carriaga, Wendy Glenn and Wendy H. Carriaga. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 139 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Tract 3 in Meat Camp. Grantee: Dennis R. Pennington. Grantor: Clara F. Pennington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 145 of Book 2065.
Dec. 12: Lot 2 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in New River. Grantees: Elain Aiken Myers Revocable Trust. And David Barry Myers Revocable Trust. Grantors: Elaine A. Myers and David B. Myers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 155 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 103-1 of Riverstone Condos in the New River. Grantee: The Grace Adaline Watson Trust. Grantors: John E. Spear, Tonda J. Spear, Stacie N. Spear, Justin T. Spear and Erin Spear. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 201 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 1 and (.88 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Raynor II LLC. Grantors: Brady William Rourke, Amanda Kaye Bliss, Brady W. Rourke and Amanda K. Bliss. Excise tax: $632. Price: $316,000. Page 220 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 4 of Mountain Forest in Watauga. Grantee: Living Trust of Rosa Rebeca Vasquez Revoredo. Grantors: Rosa Vasquez and Rosa Rebeca Vasquez Revoredo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 227 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 3 of Beechwood Cluster. Grantees: Christopher L. Ward and Margaret A. Ward. Grantors: John J. Cox Jr, Dana M. Cox, Christopher R. Cox and Kelly B. Cox. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 247 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 54 of Devils Den development in Watauga. Grantees: Karen Denise Boyd and Denise Colleen Gardner. Grantors: Samuel J. Gilmore and Kathryn K. Gilmore. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 279 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 135 of Timber Creek in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Daniel W. Whiteman and Diana M. Whiteman. Grantor: Billy W. Howard Sr. Excise tax: $2,200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 302 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 21R of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantee: David Edward Williams Jr and Tina Wilson Williams. Grantor: Susan Robinette. Excise tax: $1,290. Price: $645,000. Page 310 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 8 of Beechwood Cluster in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Powell Rentals Inc. Grantors: Timothy Neal Powell and Angela Terrell Powell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 336 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Two tracts (one of 218.551 acres and 12.150 acres) of Deep Creek Holdings in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Grantors: Steve Gilliam and Tiffany Gilliam. Excise tax: $4,000. Price: $4,000,000. Page 339 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 1 of the Blue Rdige Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: tim Roberts and Stephanie Roberts. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 353 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: One tract in Beaver Dam. Grantees: John D. Harris and Dawn R. Harris. Grantors: David M. Roeder and Susanne A. Roeder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 357 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 29 of Northridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Martha D. Jacobus. Grantors: Martha D. Jacobus and Everett F. Jacobus. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 361 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 6 of Summit in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard S. Dove and Karen A. Dove. Grantors: Frank S. Rosen and Jacqueline M. Embling-Rosen. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 364 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 158 of Silo Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Garden C. Freeman and Beverly C. Freeman. Grantors: Charles H. Tew and Lisa F. Tew. Excise tax: $454. Price: $227,000. Page 388 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountian Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Living Trust, Roland Martin and Joann Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 411 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 38 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: George H. Safadi and Angela A. Safadi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 413 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 22 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Richard P. Taylor Jr and Robert M. Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 415 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 19 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Richard P Taylor Jr and Robert M. Taylor. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 417 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit13 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Robert Browning and Janet Browning. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 419 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 36 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Robert Browning and Janet Browning. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 27 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Robert Browning and Janet Browning. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 421 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 17 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Robert Browning and Janet Browning. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 422 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Tim H. Durant and Mary Lou Durant. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 423 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 36 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sheldon K. Caison and Connie M. Caison. Grantor: Sheldon K. Caison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 425 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 42 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Glenda Gosdin Wallace, Glenda L. Gosdin, Charles Wallace, Marie Dianne Waddell and Marie D. Waddell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 427 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 28 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Tim H. Durant, Mary Lou Durant and Timothy H. Durant. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 429 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 39 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Gregory Boothe and Bonnie Boothe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 431 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 7 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Peggy P. Cromer. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 436 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 33 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Harold E. Fite and Ione S. Fite. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 438 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 1-A of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Randall B. Bell and Laurie C. Bell. Grantors: Martin L. Holton III and Melanie K. Holton. Excise tax: $1,458. Price: $729,000. Page 443 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 12 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Larry L. Maier and Cynthia G. Maier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 477 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 14 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jerry L. Long and Signora L. Long. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 479 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 13 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Jerry L. Long and Signora L. Long. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 481 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 31 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: John Daniel Powell. Grantors: Deloris A. Demark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 483 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 7 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: John Daniel Powell. Grantors: Deloris A. Denmark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 485 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Unit 21 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Norma Powell. Grantor: Deloris A. Denmark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 487 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot 15 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Paul T. Pierce and Martha M. Pierce. Grantors: Claude Crawford and Susan Crawford. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 492 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Three acres (one of 24.5 acres, one of 65 acres and one of 289 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Watauga River Holdings LLC. Grantors: Snyder Family Limited Partnership, Reeves T. Snyder and Deanna Snyder. Excise tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 523 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lots 40, 44 and 45 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantee: Julie Pressley Loucks and Matthew Washburn Loucks. Grantors: Andrew Kline and Heather L. Kline. Excise tax: $679. Price: $339,500. Page 532 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lot L of Maple Ridge. Grantee: Pedro Pedreira. Grantors: Heirs of Fred Thomas Barnes and Fred Thomas Barnes. Excise tax: $846. Price: $423,000. Page 553 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: One tract (3.111 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Gregory Alexander Smith and Nicole Durfee Shiplet. Grantors: Jerry W. Jolly, J. William Jolly and Rachel L. Jolly. Excise tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 576 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: One tract (7.189 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Mald LLC. Grantor: Smiles III Inc. Excise tax: $28. Price: $14,000. Page 599 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: One tract (6 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Mald LLC. Grantors: Smiles I Inc. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 603 of Book 2065.
Dec. 13: Lots 13-15 of Bill Norris subdivision. Grantee: Simon Family Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Sharon E. Simon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 607 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: Lot 9 of Stone Creek Estates. Grantees: Javier F. Carache and Maria M. Carache. Grantors: Manuel B. Miranda and Zulima Miranda. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 663 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: Lots 1-3 of Division of the Rannie Ford Property subdivision. Grantees: Michael J. Taylor and Rosemary Taylor. Grantors: James M. Landt and Jerry P. Landt. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 667 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: One tract (.708 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: David L. Dehart and Rebecca B. Dehart. Grantors: Charles Scott Phillips, Roxanne Phillips, Patrick Todd Phillips and Ruth Price Phillips. Excise tax: $424. Price: $212,000. Page 707 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: Unit 721 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Ryan Lane Russell. Grantors: Hawksnest Zipline Inc. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 733 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: Lots 129-130 of Firehorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Blaine D. Coffey, Donna K. Coffey, Brent D. Coffey and Jana L. Coffey. Grantors: Blaine D. Coffey, Donna K. Coffey, Brent D. Coffey and Jana L. Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 753 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: One tract (25.47 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Marie G. Ward Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Marie G. Greene, Marie G. Ward, Steven W. Ward and Burl J. Green Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 757 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: Unit 208 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Yukon Titles LLC. Grantors: H. Dwayne Hale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 760 of Book 2065.
Dec. 16: One tract (12.744 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: 2246 Russ Cornett Road LLC. Grantors: Angelica T. Gallagher and Arthur Gallagher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 774 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Two tracts (one of 1.868 acres and one of 1.865 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Blain Tucker III and Sanna-Maija. Grantors: Denver Justin Plude, Jamie L. Plude and Denver J. Plude. Excise tax: $448. Price: $224,000. Page 808 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Unit 14B of Valley View Condos. Grantees: Judd A. Pinnix and Sarah M. Pinnix. Grantor: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 844 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: One tract (.842 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Evergreen Invest LLC. Grantors: John Charles Berry II and Pepper Blevins Berry. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 862 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Lot 15 of Sunset Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Julia Christine Zaleski. Grantors: Mark Alan Herrick and Mary Whisenant Herrick. Excise tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 870 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Unit 4 of Frontier Village. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Lee Hall Worthington and John Milton Worthington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 876 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Unit 10 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Lee Hall Worthington and John Milton Worthington. Grantor: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 878 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Lot 14 in Watauga. Grantee: Shannon Tate Foster. Grantors: William T. Larmore and Bettie Jean Larmore. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 901 of Book 2065.
Dec. 17: Lots 1-2 of White Pines in Elk. Grantees: Rory McIlmoil and Stephanie Langston. Grantor: Rory McIlmoil. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lot 154 of Cliffs in Watauga. Grantee: Julio Rodriguez and Daisy E. Rodriguez. Grantors: Julio Rodriguez and Daisy. E. Rodriguez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 6 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lot 281 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Hildegard Bixler, Susan E. Bixler, Stephen L. Bixler, Joann K. Bixler and Douglas A. Bixler. Grantors: Eva A. Bixler, David Bixler, Gary Bixler, Guina Bixler, Judith Williams, Gex Williams, Donna Bixler and E. Gex Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 16 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lot 56 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Burke H. Ramsay and Cynthia E. Ramsay. Grantor: J. M. Ramsay Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 23 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lots 28-29, 62 and 64-67 of Huckleberry Knob in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Signe Ludder Post and Petra Kris Rodzewicz. Grantor: The Doris V. Ludder Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 57 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: One tract (14.966 acres) in Upper Mountain in Cove Creek.Grantees: Daniel J. Sheffey and Amy M. Sheffey. Grantors: John Wilson Tull Jr and Sharon Warren Tull. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 76 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Four tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Johnson Herron and Mary Lee Herron. Grantor: Roger and Linda Harwood Living Trust. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 83 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: One tract (.92 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Jill M. Schultz and Scott M. Schultz. Grantor: Ressa M. Duke. Excise tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 102 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: One tract (15 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Tina Young Revocable Trust. Grantors: Tina E. Young and Tina Young Jackson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 135 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: One tract (17.380 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Eric Richard Steinheber and Catherine Marie Sigrid Casemyr. Grantors: William Russell Swift and Phyllis G. Swift. Excise tax: $283. Price: $141,500. Page 138 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: One tract (8.770 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Eric Richard Steinheber and Catherine Marie Sigrid Casemyr. Grantors: William Russell Swift and Phyllis G. Swift. Excise tax: $176. Price: $88,000. Page 141 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lots 1-10 of Oaks at Fieldstream in Watauga. Grantee: Valor Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Valor Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Pages 162-180 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lot 2 of Oaks at Fieldstream in Watauga. Grantee: Valor Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Valor Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 164 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lot 3 of Oaks at Fieldstream in Watauga. Grantee: Valor Enterprises LLC. Grantors: Valor Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 166 of Book 2066.
Dec. 17: Lot 4 of Oaks at Fieldstream. Grantee: Valor Enterprises LLC. Grantors: Valor Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 168 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 16 of Boulder Creek in New River. Grantees: John S. Lewis and Paige M. Lewis. Grantors: Emily A. McCoy and Ralph McCoy. Excise tax: $73. Price: $36,500. Page 208 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot C19 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Charles Lee Safrit II and Wendy Houston Safrit. Grantors: Timothy Mapp, Frederick Timothy and Paula Mapp. Excise tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 227 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 104 of Laurelmor. Grantee: Seminole Boosters Inc. Grantor: Frederick Graham Astor Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 244 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 12 of Homestead in Watauga. Grantees: Eric M. Lemos and Cherilynn S. Lemmos. Grantor: McLean Innovative Homes LLC. Excise tax: $988. Price: $494,000. Page 296 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 18 of Seven Oaks in New River. Grantee: Daniel Koeing and Jennifer Koeing. Grantors: Thomas A. Brown and Karen S. Brown. Excise tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 319 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 88 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Evelyn Paine Sanders Personal Trust. Grantor: Harry Clayton Sanders Jr. Personal Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 355 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lots 41, 42, 45 and 47 of Villavue. Grantee: SRM Revocable Trust. Grantors: Steve Miller and Rita Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: One tract of Chestnut Hill Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James G. Jones and Kay H. Jones. Grantors: Thomas V. Wolff and Merri M. Wolff. Excise tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 362 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 19 of Parkway Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: DRJOCO Properties II LLC. Grantors: Wayne Allen Miller and Patricia P. Miller. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 413 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 88 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Susan Sanders Wilson and James Clayton Sanders. Grantor: Evelyn Paine Sanders Personal Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Two tracts (one of 10.1 acres and one of 12 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Keith James Younce. Grantors: Thomas J. Tounce and Mildred H. Younce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 426 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: One tract (17.75 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Thomas J. Younce, Mildred H. Younce and Keith James Younce. Grantors: Thomas J. Younce and Mildred H. Younce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 429 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Five tracts in Watauga. Grantee: The Leonard I Cottom, Jr Living Trust. Grantor: Kasey L. Cottom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 432 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lots 214-217 of Snowcloud Condos in Seven Devils. Grantee: The Leonard I Cottom Jr Living Trust. Grantor: Kasey L. Cottom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 441 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 48 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas Edward Pomfrey, Vanessa Culver Pomfrey, Steven Jon Rennie and Carol Anne Rennie. Grantors: William F. McCutcheon, William W. McCutcheon, Shirley A. McCutcheon and Brett W. McCutcheon. Excise tax: $547. Price: $273,500. Page 443 of Book 2065.
Dec. 18: Lot 8 of High Heather Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kathleen A. Gunther and John C. Gunther. Grantors: Thomas Mann Brantley and Isabel Frick Brantley. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 462 of Book 2066.
