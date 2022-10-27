The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 11: Lot 18 A in Hamptons Estate in New River Phase I. Grantees: Barbara Nicklas. Margaret Morris, Grace Nicklas-Morris, Grace Nicklas Morris, Grace Nicklas Morris. Grantors; Chandra Rajesh Dash, Nileena Pani Dash, Rajeesh Dash and Nileena Dash. Tax: $654. Price: $327,000. Page 812 of Book 2272.
May 11: 1.386 acres of Lot 13 in Fox Crest Subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Hillary Shawn Simpson Craig, and David Burns Craig. Grantors: Jupiter River Holdings LLC. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 823 of Book 2272.
May 11: 0.577 Acres on Lot 5 in Forest at Fox Den Subdivision. Grantees: Kevin Daniel Cox, and Cam Lai. Grantors: 257 Vixen Lane LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 827 of Book 2272.
May 11: Unit 4 in Laurel Building in Blowing Rock Interval 7 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Gero Sassenburg, Elizabeth Mary Sassenburg and E. Sassenburg. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000.
May 11: Unit W 25 in Unit 20 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Anne Alexander Jones. Grantors: Anissa Fleming. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 832 of Book 2272.
May 11: Unit 5 in Dahlia Building in Blowing Rock Interval 16 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: David Vernin Barringer. Grantors: Gwendolyn M Roever, David E. Roever and D. Roever. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 837 of Book 2272.
May 11: Lot 17 in Village Creek in Laurel Creek and 0.01 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Angela Cole, and David Padilla. Grantors: Sawfish Bay Centre, LLC. Tax:$824. Price: $412,000. Page 841 of Book 2272.
May 11: Boulder Cay in New River LTS 33-34. Grantees: Penny J. Milks. Grantors: Wright Properties of Boone LLC. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 881 of Book 2272.
May 11: Unit 2 Building E in Watauga South Slope II Condos Phase IV. Grantees: Michael Escalera. Grantees: Wilbur Ritchie Smith III and Maylene Truelove Smith. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 885 of Book 2272.
May 11: 1.05 acres in Elk LTS 1& 2. Grantees: Scott M. Welcheck and Connie Welcheck. Grantors: Ryan Jamison. Tax: $588. Price: $294,000. Page 27 of Book 2273.
May 11: 6.303 Acres of Vickie Diane Cosby and 5.89 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Charles D. Mobley, and Paula D. Poovey Mobley. Grantors: Robert H. Kitchen and Tiffany L. Kitchen. Tax: $1320. Price: $660,000. Page46 of Book 2273.
May 11: Unit G in building 14 in Laurel Creek Beech Wood Village Condo FKA Valkyries. Grantees: Brian Bourgal and Jessica Bourgal. Grantors: Hoa Hien Le and Anh Ngoc Nquyen. Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 77 of Book 2273.
May 11: Lot 11 in Greystone Blue Ridge Section 1 Phase IV. Grantees: Peter Jeffrey Crooks and Tracy Smithey Crooks. Grantors: Donald J. Kellerman and Karen Komatsu Kellerman. Tax: $184. Price: $92,000. Page 101 of Book 2273.
May 11: 0.63 acres in Westridge FKA LTS AA 160 and AA 425. Grantees: Romil Chudgar and Alba Chudgar. Grantors: Four Corners of Charlotte LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 109 of Book 2273.
May 11: 0.998 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Scott Wooddell Rogers. Grantors: 1995 Broadstone LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 113 of Book 2273.
May 12: 0.439 and 6.239 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Kent Allen Miller and Jeffrey Allen Miller. Grantors: Kent Allen Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 135 of Book 2273.
May 12: Unit 222 in Building F in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Vilas Condo. Grantees: Lourdes Eva Guerra. Grantors: Edith Pages Martinez, and Jesus Pages. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 139 of Book 2273.
May 12: Unit 722 in Watauga Echota Woods Condo Phase III. Grantees: Carole D. Sout and Robert B. Stout JR. Grantors: J & B Hideway LLC. Tax: $866. Price: $433,000. Page 145 of Book 2273.
May 12: Unit 3 in Dogwood of Blowing Rock Interval 21 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Ann R. Fink and Keith B. Fink. Grantors: Frances S. Brown. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 148 of Book 2273.
May 12: 228.56 acres in Conservation Trust North Carolina & United States of America in Clue Ridge Parkway Tract 41 115. Grantees: United States of America. Grantors: Conservation Trust for North Carolina.
May 12: Blue Ridge. Grantees: E. Diane Critcher-Rhoney Living trust, E. Diane Critcher-Rhoney Trust, Steve E. Rhoney Trust, and E. Diane Critcher-Rhoney. Grantors: Carl R. Critcher Living Trust, Ethel C. Critcher Living Trust, Elizabeth Diane Critcher Rhoney Trust, Carl R. Critcher and Ethel C. Critcher. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 170 of Book 2273.
May 12: Lot 65 Port L66. Grantees: Emily R. Metzger. Grantors: Richard A. Andrews and Linda S. Andrews. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 182 of Book 2273.
May 12: 3.823 acres in Watauga Tract 1 A, 3.460 Acres in Watauga Tract 1, 0.363 acres in Watauga Tract 3 B, and 2.573 acres in Watauga Tract 2. Grantees: Thomas Edward Kuell and Daniels Adam Hatley. Grantors: High Ho! Properties LLC. Tax: $1,518. Price: $759,000. Page 187 of Book 2273.
May 12: 1.509 acres in Hicory Ridge in Watauga Port L14. Grantees: Leo Paul Trendoicz. Grantors: Mehul B. Patel and Elizabeth W. Patel/ Tax: $1,710. Price: $855,000. Page 201 of Book 2273.
May 12: Lot 287 in Laurel Gap and Lot 288 in Laurel Gap. Grantees: Charlotte Walker Properties LLC. Grantors: Layne Living Trust, Eric Scott Layne Trust, and Lauren Salinas Layne Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 231 of Book 2273.
May 12: Lot 22 Shore Farms in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Margaret Avery and Matthew Avery. Grantors: A. Zemach LLC. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 233 of Book 2273.
May 12: Brushy Fork, See Description. Grantees: Seth Daniel Kingdon, Meagan Kingdon. Grantors: Evalyn Maria Pierce. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 253 of Book 2273.
May 12: Stony Fork Two Tracts See Description. Grantees: Majed Aliah Ira, New Vision Trust Custodian and Majed Aliah. Grantors: Charles Russel Collins and Nancy Pitts Collins. Tax: $138. Price: $69,000. Page 271 of Book 2273.
May 12: Lot 11 in Traders Gap. Grantees: John C. Welborn and Valerie Dawn Welborn. Grantors: John C. Welborn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 278 of Book 2278.
May 12: New River See Description. Grantees: Cecil and Hazel Greene Family Trust, Cecil Greene, Hazel Greene and Steven P. Greene trust. Grantors: Cecil Monroe Greene, Steven P. Greene and Steven P. Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 281 of Book 2273.
May 12: Lot 9 in Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek Section GH. Grantees: Robert E. Anderson Jr. Grantors: Susan F. Stafford, Allen Ray Stafforn, Theodore Starbuck Anderson JR., James W. Fowler, Eugenia K. Fowler. Terell L. Sands, Sara F. Anderson, James Keith Fowler and Eugenia O. Fowler. Tax: $1450. $725,000. Page 334 of Book 2273.
May 12: 3.84 acres in Beaver Damn. Grantees: Richard Devere, Deborah M. Wright Devere. Grantors: Shelby Jean Eggers, Stevie Allen Eggers, Steve Allen Eggers, Sharon Eggers, Charles Dean Eggers, Lori L. Eggers, Lilly Ann Eggers Moore, Charles Moore, Gary Lynn Eggers, Marla Eggers, Leslie Eggers, Shelby Dean Eggers, Kenneth Martin Eggers, and Charles D. Eggers. Tax: $562. Price: $281,000. Page 431 of Book 2273.
May 13: Unit 1 in Building Dogwood, Blowing Rock Interval 25 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Russell K. Brown and Cheryl S. Brown. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 442 of Book 2273.
May 13: Unit 4 in Building Maple, Blowing Rock Interval 11 Chetola Lake. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Garza and Rocio Alvarez. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 444 of Book 2273.
May 13: 1.688 Acres in J&CW Holdings LLC in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Wine to Water. Grantors: Albert C. Waters Living Trust, Gary Wayne Waters Trust, Albert C. Waters. Tax: $3200. Price: $1,600,000. Page 446 of Book 2273.
May 13: 0.20 acres in Lot 14 A S Abernathy in Blowing Rock Port L15. Grantees: James F. Barton Jr., and Yechiel Amoyal. Grantors: Lucille Marie Wilkie Hefner, Kimberly Hefner Brock, Edward Allan Brock. Tax: $844. Price: $422,000. Page 479 of Book 2273.
May 13: Lot 15 in Wapiti Ridge Development in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey W. Kane and Sherry Kane. Grantors: Paul Anthony Dragoonis, Shirley Patricia Ann Dragoonis, S. Dragoonis and P. Dragoonis. Tax: $181. Price: $90500. Page 637 of Book 2273.
May 13: 0.34 acres on Lot 1 in Watauga Grande View Court. Grantees; Allen Sparks, Allen Grayson Sparks, Julie Sparcks, Julie Meluch Sparks, Julie Therese. Grantors: Corbin Builders & Developers. Tax: $1432. Price: $716,000. Page 640 of Book 2273.
May 13: 2.40 Acres in Carnie Store Property Tract 3. Grantees: Cynthia Jane Story Tobin, And Robert Kieth Tobin. Grantors: Cynthia Jane Story Tobin and Robert Kieth Tobin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 657 of Book 2273.
May 13: 2 acres in Stony Fork and 0.71 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Misty M. Smith. Grantors: Casey Dean Miller, Sandra J. Miller. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 670 of Book 2273.
May 13: Unit 5 in Building A, Watauga Buzzard Cliffs Condo. Grantees: Indigo Oasis LLC. Grantors: Scott C. Urban, Melinda Urban Bennett, Melinda Urban Bennett. Tax: $1850. Price: $925,000. Page 695 of Book 2273.
May 13: 1.02 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Angela Kay Norris. Grantors: Sabina Greene Norris, Eric Huston Norris. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 746 of Book 2273.
May 13: 0.77 Acres in Lot 2A Joe Tilson Diane Property in New River. Grantees: Atlanta Marie Carrera. Grantors: Karen L. Robertson. Tax: $650. Price: 325,000. Page 757 of Book 2273.
May 16: 0.187 Acres on Lot 28 Hunters Ridge in Watauga Phase IV and V. Grantees: Jeffrey Allen Klaiber and Debra Jean Klaiber. Grantors: Nancy M. Guttormsen, Susan Andreaggi, Eugene J. Messenkopf SR., and Martha C. MessenKopf. Tax: $69. Price: $34,500. Page 760 of Book 2273.
May 16: Lot 27 in Seven Devils Property Section 7. Grantees: Anthony Ronald Tanicello. Grantors: Anthony Ronald Tanicello, Norma Little Tanicello. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 785 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit w 42, Unit 15 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Michael McKinney. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 787 of Book 2273.
May 16: 0.853 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Secure INC. Grantors: State Employees’ Credit Union. Tax: $136. Price: 68,000. Page 791 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit W 19, Unit: 9 in Blowing Rock Swidd Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: William Jack Singleton, Linda K. Singleton, and William J. Singleton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 798 of Book 2273.
