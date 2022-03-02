The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 10: Lot 4 in Meadows Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin Blue McKethan, Sarah Lyons McKethan. Grantors: John M. Turner, Christine E. Turner. Excise Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 158 of Book 2235.
Nov. 10: Unit C2 222 in Chalakee Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kerry Higgins Ross Credit Shelter Trust, Kenenth P. Ross II Revocable Trust Agreement, Kerry Higgins Ross, Kenneth P. Ross. Grantors: John M. Turner, Christine E. Turner. Excise Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 158 of Book 2235.
Nov. 10: One plot of land in Robert P. Miller Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Greensprings LLC. Grantors: Robert P. Miller, Butch Miller, Mary Hampton Miller. Excise Tax: $246. Price: $123,000. Page 243 of Book 2235.
Nov. 10: One plot of land, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cash Homespun, LLC. Grantors: Steven Grayson Greer, Zsuzsanna Takacs Greer, Michael Allen Greer, Jennifer Greer, Teresa Greer Wilson, Travis Wilson, Michael A. Greer. Excise Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 247 of Book 2235.
Nov. 10: Unit D5, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth L. Leonhardt Revocable Trust, Elizabeth L. Leonhardt. Grantors: Elizabeth L. Leonhardt. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 286 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land (1.333 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Grant T. McNeely, Constance G. McNeely. Grantors: Gwyn Ashley Parsons, Ragan Amy Parsons. Excise Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 478 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land (1.202 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Morris D. Hampton, Susie H. Hampton. Grantors: Martha W. Pate, Christopher R. Pate. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 481 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Lot 278 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David C. Backer, Alina M. Backer. Grantors: Don Morocco, Cheryl Morocco. Excise Tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 486 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit W 44 in Cabin Four Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frances Knell, Jeannie K. Perez, Donald T. Knell, Jeffrey H. Knell. Grantors: Frances Knell, Frances H. Knell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 498 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit W 26 in Chalet Two Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jenny Collette. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 500 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit A 3 in Watauga Phase 2 Echota Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Pamela Anne Nielson, Lawrence F. McManus Jr. Grantors: Karen D. Morris Revocable Trust, Karen D. Morris, Karen D. Morris. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 502 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Lot 5 in Laurel Hill Development Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Arlis Orr Galloway Revocable Trust, Arlis Orr Galloway, Arlis Orr Galloway. Grantors: The Living Trust of Kay Drew, The Living Trust of Willis Drew, Willis Drew, Kay Drew, Willis Drew, Kay Drew. Excise Tax: $1,562. Price: $781,000. Page 530 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Lot 138 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section D, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John A. Oliver, Laurel I. Cox. Grantors: Doyle L. Boren, Janis W. Boren. Excise Tax: $49. Price: $24,500. Page 557 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit W 09 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Art Coleman, Janice Coleman, Arthur John Coleman III, Janice Lett Coleman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 560 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Units 6, 9, and 10 in Pine Woods Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adrianna E. Barlow. Grantors: Susan M. Euliss, Howard O. Euliss. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 562 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit 3 Building Azalea, Blowing Rock Interval 22 in Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Grantors: Don Schiffleger, Jo Ann Schiffleger. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 587 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit 3 Building Maple, Blowing Rock Interval 39 in Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Don Schiffleger, Jo Ann Schiffleger. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 589 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit 5 Building Dahlia, Blowing Rock Interval 6 in Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Grantors: The Dempsey Family Trust, John D. Dempsey, Patricia Dempsey-Brown, Patricia Dempsey-Brown, Patricia Brown Dempsey. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 591 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Unit 4 Building Dogwood, Blowing Rock Interval 35 in Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John D. Dempsey, Patricia Dempsey-Brown, Patricia Dempsey-Brown, Patricia Brown Dempsey. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 593 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Units 6, 9, and 10 in Pine Woods Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adrianna E. Barlow. Grantors: Adrianna Barlow, Lynn Barlow, Adrianna E. Barlow. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 595 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael G. Serrato, Theressa Serrato. Grantors: Sandra Jean Glover Living Trust, P.A.G. Investments, Sandra Jean Glover, Sandra Jean Glover, Jennifer Alexia Williamson, Jennifer Alexia Williamson, Jennifer Alexia Williamson. Excise Tax: $285. Price: $142,500. Page 601 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Lot 55 (0.127 acres) in Yonahlossee Resort and Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katherine Taylor Heath, Haskell Byron Heath III. Grantors: Applefield Two Spe, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,850. Price: $925,000. Page 631 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Lot 166 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan W. Boggs, Gayle Boggs. Grantors: Glenn E. Doepp, Candice L. Doepp. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 652 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Renee G. Greene, Benjamin Rodney Greene. Grantors: Keshia Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock, Kimberly Renee G. Greene, Benjamin Rodney Greene, Kevin Bradley Greene, Vladina Liliana Greene. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 673 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land ( 2.60 acres) in Darrell W. Greene, Benjamin R. Greene, Kimberly G. Greene Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keshia Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock. Grantors: Keshia Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock, Kimberly Renee G. Greene, Benjamin Rodney Greene, Kevin Bradley Greene, Vladina Liliana Greene, Darrell Wayne Greene, Keshia L. Brannock, Travis W. Brannock, Kim Greene. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 684 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land ( 67.45 acres) in Lanetta G. Byrd Burl, Jonathan Greene Jr., Darrell Wayne Greene, William Avery Greene, Robert Edwin Greene Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin Rodney Greene, Kevin Bradley Greene, Vladina Liliana Greene, Kimberly Renee G. Greene. Grantors: Keshia Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock, Kimberly Renee G. Greene, Benjamin Rodney Greene, Kevin Bradley Greene, Vladina Liliana Greene, Darrell Wayne Greene, Keshia L. Brannock, Travis W. Brannock, Kim Greene. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 690 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: Lot 139 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ramya Velu, Siddardha Yalavarthy. Grantors: Equity Trust Company Custodian, Alchemy Investments LLC, Benjamin Ray IRA. Excise Tax: $888. Price: $444,000. Page 698 of Book 2235.
Nov. 12: One plot of land (14.46 acres) in Darrell W. Greene Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keshia Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock. Grantors: Keshia Leannah G. Brannock, Travis Warren Brannock, Kimberly Renee G. Greene, Benjamin Rodney Greene, Kevin Bradley Greene, Vladina Liliana Greene, Darrell Wayne Greene, Keshia L. Brannock, Travis W. Brannock, Kim Greene. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 713 of Book 2235.
Nov. 15: Lot 12 in Winkler Highlands Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sarah E. Davis. Grantors: Alex Carey, Hayley Grabner, Carey. Excise Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 772 of Book 2235.
Nov. 15: Lot 10 in High Peak Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Doran Revocable Trust, Paige K. Doran, Brock E. Doran. Grantors: Steven C. Hart, Lisa H. Hart. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 849 of Book 2235.
Nov. 15: Lot two (1.00 acres) in John T. Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Lawrence Olson, Ashley Sherman Olson. Grantors: Karen Farthing. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 861 of Book 2235.
Nov. 15: Unit 6 in Summit Building in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Luke Eller, Barbara Buchanan Eller. Grantors: Jean L. Jones. Excise Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 890 of Book 2235.
Nov. 15: Lot C 32 in Mill Ridge Section 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barrett G. Hines, Allison C. Hines. Grantors: Raul Alberto Martinez. Excise Tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 895 of Book 2235.
Nov. 15: One plot of land in Briar Creek Farms Subdivision, Watauga Parcel 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Earle N. Buckley. Grantors: Harrington and Buckley Associates. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 2 of Book 2236.
Nov. 15: Unit six in Blowing Rock Chetola Estate Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Judy W. Cain. Grantors: Bradford B. Price, Mary Guy Price. Excise Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 9 of Book 2236.
Nov. 15: Lot 52 in Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Howard, Angela Howard. Grantors: Mark Lee Hudson, Mark L. Hudson. Excise Tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 46 of Book 2236.
Nov. 15: One plot of land (1.00 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hunter Blake Jones, Cynthia M. Gomez. Grantors: Hunter Blake Jones. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 51 of Book 2236.
Nov. 15: Lot 165 in Hemlock Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ross Alexander Bowman, Kelly Ann Flynn. Grantors: Donna Jane Forte. Excise Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 127 of Book 2236.
Nov. 15: Lot 211 in Hemlock Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ross Alexander Bowman, Kelly Ann Flynn. Grantors: Donna Jane Forte. Excise Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 160 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lot 41 in Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cindy G. Clawson. Grantors: Cindy G. Clawson, Charles E. Gray III, Charles Edward Gray III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 205 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Arlie B. Hodges Farm Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lisa A. Matheson. Grantors: Mary Lou Matheson, Mary Ward Matheson, Ralph J. Matheson, Junior R. Matheson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 284 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Two plots of land (6.532 and 44.046 acres) in Robert J. Gfeller and Lisa Y Gfeller Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen M. Nelson. Grantors: Robert John Gfeller Jr., Robert J. Gfeller Jr., Lisa Young Gfeller, Lisa Y. Gfeller. Excise Tax: $1,270. Price: $635,000. Page 308 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lot 18 Section 2 and 3 in Woodlawn Cemetery Grounds, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George M. Sudderth Jr. . Grantors: Town Of Blowing Rock, Board of Commissioners of the Town of Blowing Rock. Excise Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 331 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lots 8 and 12, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William R. Jernigan and Carla W. Jernigan Revocable Trust, William R. Jernigan, Carla W. Jernigan, William R. Jernigan, Carla W. Jernigan. Grantors: William Richard Jernigan, Carla Whiataker Jernigan. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 334 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Two plots of land (0.219 acres and 0.282 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kensington Woods LLC. Grantors: Beverly W. Holton, Robert W. Holton. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 355 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Darren Vega, Dorie Vega. Grantors: Melvin Harrell, Debra Harrell. Excise Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 389 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Unit W 27 in Chalet 1 Frontier Village II Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Harper, Myra Harper. Grantors: The Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 404 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: One plot of land (2.986 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Blackett, Ann Blackett. Grantors: Fred Townsend Jr., James Michael Townsend. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 406 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Two plots of land (10.604 acres and 4.200 acres) in Lenore Green Critcher Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: MRSR Fox Den LLC. Grantors: SOC Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 410 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lot 14 (0.12 acres) Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott Peterson, Cassidy Peterson. Grantors: Benjamin J. Goddard. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 445 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: One plot of land (9.016 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard N. Naoum, Stephanie A. Naoum. Grantors: Chester A. Pierce, Carol J. Pierce, Richard N. Naoum, Stephanie A. Naoum. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 463 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lot 94 in Skiway Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Walton, Meredith Walton. Grantors: Cynthia Peters Burgess. Excise Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 489 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Tract 5 (6.75 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cory Christopher Coffey. Grantors: Charlene Kay Kerhoulas. Excise Tax: $65. Price: $32,500. Page 493 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Lot 63 in Creekridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jon R. Yeaman, Kara Yeaman. Grantors: Baughman Beech Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $1,554. Price: $777,000. Page 496 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Two plots of land (2.003 acres and 3.182 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leah B. Cargill. Grantors: Kimberly A. Sacco, Kelly M. Thames. Excise Tax: $1,728. Price: $864,000. Page 620 of Book 2236.
Nov. 16: Unit R 112, Watauga Phase 1 Echota on the Ridge Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joanna E. Sahm, Olga B. Esterson. Grantors: Doug Fairburn, Jill Fairburn. Excise Tax: $789. Price: $394,500. Page 657 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Lots 41, 43, 45 and 47 in Villavue Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayfinder Homes LLC. Grantors: Castro Law, SRM Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,260. Price: $630,000. Page 668 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Lot 14 in Deerfield Forrest Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rachel Dawn Whitfield, Billy D. Kenworthy. Grantors: Billy D. Kenworthy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 745 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Eight plots of land (382.18 acres, 55.82 acres, 6.893 acres, 11.17 acres, 11.668 acres, 71.396 acres, 226.898 acres and 908.897 acres), Stony Fork, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carroll Family Properties LLC. Grantors: Wildcat Lands Inc. Excise Tax: $11,000. Price: $5,500,000. Page 751 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: One plot of land (0.74 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ruth Ann Marotta. Grantors: Catherine M. Wilson, Matthew J. Rupp. Excise Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 783 of Book 2236.
