The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 4: Lot 9 in Raven Rock Meadows Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Whitney T. Axtell, Kirk J. Dresden Jr. Grantors: Tracy A. Grit, Olivia Michelle Roberts Grit. Excise Tax: $1,086. Price: $543,000. Page 712 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: Two plots of land (0.45 acres and 0.01 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth S. Bell. Grantors: Larry Michael Parker. Excise Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 751 of Book 2247.
Jan. 4: One plot of land (2.125 Acres) , Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry Michael Parker. Grantors: Terry M. Church. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 755 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Lot 3 in Thunder Hill Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David S. Gaston, Linda L. Scott. Grantors: Marsha G. Howe, Deborah G. Giachini. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 761 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: One plot of land (7.05 acres), Brushy Fork with exceptions, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dimitrios Kostis, Cindy Kostis. Grantors: George S. Kostis, Tina W. Kostis. Excise Tax: $212. Price $106,000. Page 765 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Unit W 7 Chalet 11 Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laura Fields. Grantors: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 776 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Unit W 34 and Unit 18 Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Thomas Harrison Jr, Emma L. Harrison, Thomas Harrison. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 778 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Unit W 33 and Unit Cabin 10 Frontier Village Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dave Banta, Debbie Banta. Grantors: Amy Ledbetter. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 780 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Lots 9 and 10 revised in Riverwood at Valle Crucis Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary Franklin Witter, Carrie Williams Witter. Grantors: Michael B. Price, Cheryl M. Price. Excise Tax: $1,410. Price: $705,000. Page 818 of Book 2247.
Jan 5: Unit 17 in Building 1, New River Sommerset Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lee Anne Mooney, Brian Patrick Mooney. Grantors: Robert Rogerson, Jill Rogerson, Paul Black, Phillip Rogerson, Jennifer Knight Rogerson, William Lawson, Teresa Lawson, Lisa Lawson, Christie Lawson Hornbuckle, John Lamarcus Hornbuckle, Maggie Lawson Freeman, Christina Fornalski. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 821 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Three plots of land (3.065 acres, 3.446 acres, and 5.125 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carroll Family Properties, LLC. Grantors: Wildcat Ranch, LLC, Richard W. Mann, Renee Padgett. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 837 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Lot 37 in Alpine Meadows Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth Ann Gragg, Roger Neal Gragg. Grantors: David Grant Parker, Megan Kathleen Parker. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 843 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Tract 1 and 2 (1.488 acres and 0 .99 8 Acres) in Wendell H. Mackenzie and Georgeanna K. McKenzie Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Southern Hat, LLC. Grantors: William Grimes Thomas Jr, Siri Smith Thomas, Roger Pierce Hayes, Sarah Riley Hayes. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 884 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: Two plots of land (2.375 acres and 29.03 acres), Brushy Fork with exceptions, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shane Greene, Christine Greene. Grantors: David Jones, Dena Jones. Excise Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 890 of Book 2247.
Jan. 5: One plot of land (7.045 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tantalum Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Richard James Lee. Excise Tax: $1,199. Price: $599,500. Page 1 of Book 2248.
Jan. 5: Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Herbert W. Wey Subdivision with exceptions, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Steven Sobel. Grantors: Jonathan Carpenter, Erin Fuhr. Excise Tax: $718. Price: $359,000. Page 52 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Unit 1 in Building A, Watauga Buzzard Cliffs Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Crevice Properties, LLC. Grantors: William Lindsay Turner III, Linda Turner, Paul B. Miller, Katherine Miller. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 84 in Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (13.50 acres) , Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sandra P. Jones Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Taylor Floyd Jones, Caroline C. Jones, Sandra P. Jones, Sandra P. Jones. Grantors: Mary Frances Tipton, Nora Elizabeth Tipton, Donald Ray Tipton, Christie L. Tipton Clawson, Mark Edward Clawson, Robin Tedder, Chris Tedder, Ruby Craig Tipton. Excise Tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 88 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Lot 17 (0.343 acres) in Grover C. Robbins Jr Property Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer Fox, Billy Shane Fox. Grantors: Robin Rogers Hodge, Alton Hodge, Pamela Rodgers Morse, Garry Morse, Geraldine D. Rogers, Robin Rogers Hodge. Excise Tax: $1,412 Price: $706,000. Page 134 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (3.8 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Ellen B. Surratt Otterbourg, Louis Wood Otterbourg. Excise Tax: $13. Price $6,500. Page 158 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (3.8 acres) Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: James Richard Scoggins, Rick Scoggins, Ricky Scoggins. Excise Tax: $13. Price: $6,500. Page 162 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (3.8 acres) Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Henry Perry. Excise tax $4. Price: $2,000. Page 166 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (3.8 acres) Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Donna Perry Vandiver, Mike Vandiver. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 170 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (3.8 acres) Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Susan Perry Lineberry, Scott Lineberry. Excise Tax $4. Price: $2,000. Page 174 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (0.78 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Garrett Michael Aurora, Brooke Analise Aurora. Grantors: Aaron Lawrence, Leslie Lawrence. Excise Tax: $496 Price: $248,000. Page 186 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (0.566 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: J. Kevin Bokeno, Kathleen P. Bokeno. Grantors: J. Kevin Bokeno, Kathleen P. Bokeno, John B. Dellinger III, Caroline K. Dellinger. Excise Tax : N/A. Price: N/A. Page 201 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (0.668 Acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Bennett Dellinger III, Caroline K. Dellinger. Grantors: J. Kevin Bokeno, Kathleen P. Bokeno, John B. Dellinger III, Caroline K. Dellinger. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 205 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (0.745 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Monica Gowan, John Paul Mason. Grantors: John P. Mason, Megan Biddix Mason, John Paul Mason. Excise Tax: $598. Price: $299,000. Page 209 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Paul Mason, Megan Biddix Mason. Grantors: Mary Christine Naples, Mary C. Naples, Ronald L. Hughes. Excise Tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 219 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Tract 2 (9.662 acres) in Michael Janes Franziska Janes Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Victor Sclafani, Christine Nicole Sclafani. Grantors: Michael Janes, Franziska Janes. Excise Tax: $3,400. Price: $1,700,000. Page 247 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (14.497 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Victor Sclafani, Christine Nicole Sclafani. Grantors: Michael Janes, Franziska Janes. Excise Tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 265 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Unit 5 in Building Rhododendron, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael and Claudia Palella Living Trust, Michael A. Palella, Claudia Burgess-Palella, Claudia Burgess Palella, Claudia Burgess Palella, Michael Palella, Claudia Palella. Grantors: Marc W. Harder, Lori B. Harder. Excise Tax: $555. Price: $277,500. Page 268 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Unit 17 in Beechwood Cluster Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Luke Spence, Bradley Paul Melang. Grantors: Ryan Christopher Branan, Brett Ashton Branan, Anne Branan, Dustin Jarrett Branan, Bethany Branan. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 291 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land (0.59 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Arron D. McCall, Kelly L. McCall. Grantors: Matthew W. Foster, Alison D. Foster. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 295 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Two plots of land (0.132 acres and 0.010 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carolyn Faye Penny. Grantors: Karis Ranae Foster. Excise Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 315 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: One plot of land, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey D. O’Bryan, Julie O’Bryan. Grantors: Kenneth W. Brown, June M. Brown. Excise Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 318 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Vanessa Lynn G. Moss James Robert Moss James Robert Greer Ethel Faye C. Greer Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paula McBride, Hazel Mihalick, Drew Bingham Taylor, Polly Lynn Taylor. Grantors: Paula McBride, Hazel Mihalick. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 342 of Book 2248.
Jan. 6: Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Herbert W. Wey Subdivision with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Stephen Sobol. Grantors: Jonathan Carpenter, Erin Fuhr. Excise Tax: $718. Price: $359,000. Page 387 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 and 58 in Rainbow Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Juston Burris. Grantors: Danley Builders, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 409 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: One plot of land (62.04 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Boonedoggle Farm, LLC. Grantors: Eric Rosen, Liz Rosen. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 429 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Tract 2 (42.49 acres) in Charles H. Mast Estate Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Myatt Dwe Trust, Mary Katherine Myatt. Grantors: James C. Ward, Zola Ward. Excise Tax: $279. Price: $139,500. Page 447 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 3A (5.025 acres) in Briar Hills Estates Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Devin Castleberry, Jennifer Marion Ferrell. Grantors: Gaston Berenguer, Candice Marie Berenguer, Candice Berenguer. Excise Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 450 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 240 in Hemlock Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Falcon Property Group, LLC. Grantors: Susan Stewart, Earl W. Stewart. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 469 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: One plot of land (7.700 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Walter, Alexander Walter Jr. Grantors: The Redmond Family Trust, Morgan Ann Redmond, Thomas B. Redmond. Excise Tax: $1,210. Price: $605,000. Page 471 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Unit 233, Blue Ridge Deer Valley Homes Condos AKA Deer Valley Luxury Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julie T. Davis, Joel P. Thompson, Erin Q. Peters. Grantors: Carol S. Query. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 488 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 240 in Hemlock Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Russell Perkins, Kathleen Perkins. Grantors: Falcon Property Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 491 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 310 in Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terrence and Barbara Gledhill Revocable Trust, Terrence J. Gledhill, Barbara K. Gledhill, Terrence Gledhill, Barbara Gledhill. Grantors: Terrence J. Gledhill, Barbara K. Gledhill. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 493 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lots 175 and 176 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terrence and Barbara Gledhill Revocable Trust, Terrence J. Gledhill, Barbara K. Gledhill, Terrence Gledhill, Barbara Gledhill. Grantors: Terrence J. Gledhill, Barbara K. Gledhill. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 495 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lots C12 and C13 in Hidden Hills Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 223 Blair CT, LLC. Grantors: Paul D. Sherar, Jamie L. Sherar. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 498 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 22 in Beechwood Cluster Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Humphrey. Grantors: Daniel Reiss, Amy S. Reiss. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 506 of Book 2248.
