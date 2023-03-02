The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb 17: 0.918 acres in New River. Grantees: Department of Transportation. Grantors: Beverly Shane Green and Mary Elizabeth. Tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 102 of Book 2320.
Feb 17: Lot 27 in Boone Fork Camp in Blowing Rock Phase III. Grantees: Robert F. Weidaw and Jacquelyn O. Southwell. Grantors: Wolf & Wolf LLC. Tax: $1,780. Price: $890,000. Page 112 of Book 2320.
Feb 17: Lot 7 in Willow Creek in Watauga. Grantees: William R. Severance anad Stephanie L. Severance. Grantors: Caleb Hugh Creed, Claire L. Creed and Claire L. Davis. Tax: $745. Price: $372,500. Page 148 of Book 2320.
Feb 17: Lot 28 in Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Margaret Commins and Jay Bryson. Grantors: Jules D. Goldstein and Patricia R. Goldstein. Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 176 of Book 2320.
Feb 17: Lot 289 in Charter Hills in Section C. Grantees: Amanda Mangum and Caleb Mangum. Grantors: Donald R. Delaria Jr. Tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 199 of Book 2320.
Feb 17: 1.174 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: WiP13 in LLC. Grantors: Passe Properties LLC. Tax: $1,240. Price: $620,000. Page 240 of Book 2320.
Feb 20: Unit 506 in Yonahlossee Resort & Club in Watauga Cottages. Grantees: Emma Louise Thomas and Richard Sie Scarborough. Grantors: Joshua B. Ivey and Kelly E. Ivey. Tax: $455. Price: $227,500. Page 300 of Book 2320.
Feb 21: New River See Description. Grantees: Rick Tobin, Sherry Street-Tobin, and Sherry Street Tobin. Grantors: Kenneth Ross Hewes, Felicia Sherrine Hewes, and Sherrine Hewes. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page331 of Book 2320.
Feb 21: Lot 55 in Huckleberry Knob in Blue Ridge. Grantees: 558 Blueberry Lane LLC. Grantors: Linda S. Clark. Tax: $780. Price: $ 390,000. Page 359 of Book 2320.
Feb 21: Lot 262 of Westridge Section AA. Grantees: Tyne Brown Anderson, and Kira Smith Anderson. Grantors: Kevin M. Regan and Debra L. Regan. Tax: $25. Price: $ 12,500. Page 362 of Book 2320.
Feb 21: Lot HH 31 in Hemlock Hills in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Benjamin Harrison Shelton and Sarah Elizabeth Shelton. Grantors: Dean R. Blanton Jr. Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 406 of Book 2320.
Feb 21: Unit 203 in Building O in Blue Ridge Village on the Green Condo Phase 1A. Grantees: Jordan Tyler Humler, and Tori Marie Humler. Grantors: Rachel L. Godwin. Tax: $555. Page 449 of Book 2320.
Feb 21: New River Seven Tracts. Grantees: Williams S. Flanagan III and Tavi C. Flanagan. Grantors: Casey & Howell Properties LLc. Tax: $936. Price: $468,000. Page 471 of Book 2320.
Feb 22: Sorrento Slopes in Blue Ridge LTS 6,10,11. Grantees: Julie Goslen and Benjamin Goslen. Grantors: The Scott Hamilton Browning and Erin Marie Browning Revocable Trust, Erin Marie Browning, Scott Hamilton Browning, Scott Browning and Erin Browning. Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 533 of Book 2320.
Feb 22: Yonahlossee Estates in Broshy Fork Tract 4. Grantees: Moore Family Trust, James G. Moore Trust, and Roxann G. Moore Trust. Grantors: Greg Jarvie, and Michelle Jarvie. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 538 of Book 2320.
Feb 22: 0.642 acres on Lot 1 in Boulder Ridge. Grantees: Philip Starke LLC. Grantors: Boulder Ridge LLC. Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 550 of Book 2320.
Feb 22: Lot 70 in Laurel Ridge in Watauga Section 4 FKA Scene O Ramic. Grantees: Christopher Olson and Lauren Olson. Grantors: 258 Newts Crossing LLC. Tax: $2,199. Price: $1,099,500. Page 555 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Lot 575 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Travis Royston and Lori Royston. Grantors: Steve Collins. Tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 721 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Watauga Two Tracts See Description. Grantees: Harold D. Eckard, Jenny D. Eckard, Dean Eckard Barnes, Wendy Eckard Hart, and Andrea Eckard Rogers. Grantors: Harold D. Eckard, Jenny D. Eckard, and Dean Eckard Barnes. Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 740 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: 9 3/4 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Richard A. Smith and Kara R. Smith. Grantors: Joyce Jeanette Eggers, William Perry Greene, Lynn Jack Greene and Kathy Greene. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 744 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: 11 1/2 acres in Watauga and 40 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Harold D. Eckard, Jenny D. Eckard, Dean Eckard Barnes, Wendy Eckard Hart and Andrea Eckard Rogers. Tax: $7. Price:$ 3,500. Page 750 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: 3.004 acres in Derick Thomas Wilson in Cove Creek. Grantees: Derick Thomas Wilson and Holli Valentini Wilson. Grantors: Rebecca Lynne Campbell Isaacs, Steven Ward Isaacs, Mary Sue Campbell Isaacs, and Ernest Lynn Combs. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 763 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Lot 24A in Rich Mountain Estates. Grantees: Vina Patel Modaress-Razavi and Vina Patel Modaress Razavi. Grantors: Robert Haywood Morrison Foundation. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 767 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Boone Ridge in Brushy Fork Tract II. Grantees: Vina Patel Modaress-Razavi and Vina Patel Modaress Razavi. Grantors: Huitt Investments LLC. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 770 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Unit 316 in Building D in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Melissa Gallagher, and Stephen Gallagher. Grantors: Margo Lenmark. Tax: $345. Price: $172,500. Page 773 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Blowing Rock LTS 123-125. Grantees: Ross Allen and Maile Allen. Grantors: Sayre Investments LLC. Tax: $535. Price: $267,500. Page 796 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: New River See Description. Grantees: Andrew Travis Price, and Kimberly Price. Grantors: Nathan William Rock, Amy Mae Rock and Amy Rock. Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 833 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Unit 3 in Building M in Watauga South Slope II in Condos Phase VII. Grantees: Gregory Evan Welter and Melissa Lynn Maley. Grantors: Eustace Robinson Conway IV. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 850 of Book 2320.
Feb 23: Lot 1 in Icicle Ridge Development. Grantees: Mark S. Eckhart and Deann Eckhart. Grantors: Sherry L. Mcintyre Trust Agreement, and Sherry L. McIntyre. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 853 of Book 2320.
Feb 24: Lot 8 A in Parkway Toenhomes at Turtle Creek in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey Frumkin and Beth Frumkin. Grantors: D & H Property of Boone LLC. Tax: $2,900. Price: $1,450,000. Page 4 of Book 2320.
Feb 24: Unit R1711 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Joshua Chad Wilson and Jason Darrell Beane. Grantors: Gregory Papciak and Lauren Wyatt Papciak. Tax: $975. Price: $487,500. Page 8 of Book 2321.
Feb 24: Lot 26 in Beechwood Cluster in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tiffany L. Walker and Roshad Willams. Grantors: Pedro S. Roon and Ana E. Rolon. Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 30 of Book 2321.
Feb 24: 15.312 acres in New River. Grantees: Geoffrey L. Graham and Kathleen Q. Graham. Grantors: James B. Graham Jr. and Karen A. Graham. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 59 of Book 2321.
